The Lord's humble servant sings the Glorious Praises of the Lord's Name. Even if someone slanders the Lord's humble servant, he does not give up his own goodness. || 1 || Pause || Whatever the Lord and Master does, He does by Himself; the Lord Himself does the deeds. The Lord and Master Himself imparts understanding; the Lord Himself inspires us to speak. || 1 || The Lord Himself directs the evolution of the world of the five elements; He Himself infuses the five senses into it. O servant Nanak, the Lord Himself unites us with the True Guru; He Himself resolves the conflicts. || 2 || 3 || Thursday, 15th Maghar (Samvat 555 Nanakshahi) 30th November, (Page: 719) 2023