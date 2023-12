English Translation: GUJRI, FIFTH MEHL: You never focused your consciousness on the Lord. You have spent your life engaged in worldly pursuits; you have not sung the Glorious Praises of the treasure of the Naam. || 1 || Pause || Shell by shell, you accumulate money; in various ways, you work for this. Forgetting God, you suffer awful pain beyond measure, and you are consumed by the Great Enticer, Maya. || 1 || Show Mercy to me, O my Lord and Master, and do not hold me to account for my actions. O merciful and compassionate Lord God, ocean of peace, Nanak has taken to Your Sanctuary, Lord. || 2 || 16 || 25 || Saturday, 15th Poh (Samvat 555 Nanakshahi) 30th December, 2023 (Page: 500) (ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)