The Name of the Immaculate Lord is the Ambrosial Water. Chanting it with the tongue, sins are washed away. 1 Pause The Lord abides in everyone. The Lord illumines each and every heart. Chanting the Lord's Name, one does not fall into hell. Serving the Lord. all fruitful rewards are obtained. Within my mind is the Support of the Lord. The Lord is the boat to cross over the world-ocean, Chant the Lord's Name, and the Messenger of Death will run away. The Lord breaks the teeth of Maya, the witch 2 The Lord is forever and ever the Forgiver. The Lord blesses us with peace and bliss. The Lord has revealed His glory. The Lord is the mother and father of His Saint. 3 The Lord, the Lord, is in the Saadh Sangat, the Company of the Holy Time and time again, I sing the Lord's Praises. Meeting with the Guru, 1 have attained the incomprehensible object. Slave Nanak has grasped the Support of the Lord. || 4||17||19|||