Turn away, O my mind, turn away. Turn away from the faithless cynic. False is the love of the false one; break the ties, O my mind, and your ties shall be broken. Break your ties with the faithless cynic. || 1 || Pause || One who enters a house filled with soot is blackened. Run far away from such people! One who meets the Guru escapes from the bondage of the three dispositions. || 1 || I beg this blessing of You, O Merciful Lord, ocean of mercy please, don't bring me face to face with the faithless cyincs. Make servant Nanak the slave of Your slave; let his head roll in the dust under the feet of the Holy. || 2 || 4 || 37 ||