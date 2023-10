O my King, beholding the Blessed Vision of the Lord's Darshan. I am at peace. You alone know my inner pain, O King, what can anyone else know? || Pause || O True Lord and Master, You are truly my King, whatever You do, all that is True. Who should I call a liar? There is no other than You, O King. || | || You are pervading and permeating in all; O King, everyone meditates on You, day and night. Everyone begs of You, O my King; You alone give gifts to all. || 2 || All are under Your Power, O my King; none at all are beyond You. All beings are Yours- You belong to all, O my King. All shall merge and be absorbed in You. || 3 || You are the hope of all, O my Beloved; all meditate on You, O my King. As it pleases You protect and preserve me, O my Beloved; You are the True King of Nanak. || 4