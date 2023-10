SHALOK, FOURTH MEHL: I sing of the sublime Lord, the Lord God, in the melody of Raag Bilaaval. Hearing the Guru's Teachings, I obey them; this is the pre-ordained destiny written upon my forehead. All day and night, I chant the Glorious Praises of the Lord, Har, Har, Har; within my heart, I am lovingly attuned to Him. My body and mind are totally rejuvenated, and the garden of my mind has blossomed forth in lush abundance. The darkness of ignorance has been dispelled, with the light of the lamp of the Guru's wisdom. Servant Nanak lives by beholding the Lord. Let me behold Your face, for a moment, even an instant! || 1 || THIRD MEHL: Be happy and sing in Bilaaval, when the Naam, the Name of the Lord, is in your mouth. The melody and music, and the Word of the Shabad are beautiful, when one focuses his meditation on the celestial Lord. So leave behind the melody and music, and serve the Lord; then, you shall obtain honor in the Court of the Lord. O Nanak, as Gurmukh, contemplate God, and rid your mind of egotistical pride. || 2 || PAUREE: O Lord God, You Yourself are inaccessible; You formed everything. You Yourself are totally permeating and pervading the entire universe. You Yourself are absorbed in the state of deep meditation; You Yourself sing Your Glorious Praises. Meditate on the Lord, O devotees, day and night; He shall deliver you in the end. Those who serve the Lord, find peace; they are absorbed in the Name of the Lord. || 1 ||