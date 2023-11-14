Attachment to sex is an ocean of fire and pain. By Your Cirace, O Sublime Lord, please save me from it. || 1 || I seek the Sanctuary of the lotus Feet of the Lord. He is the Master of the meek, the Support of His devotees. || 1 || Pause || Master of the masterless, Patron of the forlorn, Eradicator of fear of His devotees. In the Saadh Sangat, the Company of the Holy, the Messenger of Death cannot even touch them. 2 The Merciful, Incomparably Beautiful, Embodiment of Life. Vibrating the Glorious Virtues of the Lord, the noose of the Messenger of Death is cut away. || 3 || One who constantly chants the Ambrosial Nectar of the Naam with his tongue, is not touched or affected by Maya, the embodiment of disease. || 4 || Chant and meditate on God, the Lord of the Universe, and all of your companions shall be carried across; the five thieves will not even approach. 5 One who meditates on the One God in thought, word and deed that humble being receives the fruits of all rewards. || 6 || Showering His Mercy, God has made me His own; He has blessed me with the unique and singular Naam, and the sublime essence of devotion. 7|| In the beginning, in the middle, and in the end. He is God. O Nanak, without Him, there is no other at all. 8|1||2||