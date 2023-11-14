Daily Hukamnama 14 November : ੨੯ ਕੱਤਕ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ
Published: 14 minutes ago
Daily Hukamnama 14 November : ੨੯ ਕੱਤਕ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ
Published: 14 minutes ago
ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ
ਰਾਗੁ ਸੂਹੀ ਮਹਲਾ ੫ ਘਰੁ ੩ ੴ ਸਤਿਗੁਰ ਪ੍ਰਸਾਦਿ ॥
ਮਿਥਨ ਮੋਹ ਅਗਨਿ ਸੋਕ ਸਾਗਰ ॥ ਕਰਿ ਕਿਰਪਾ ਉਧਰੁ ਹਰਿ ਨਾਗਰ ॥੧॥ ਚਰਣ ਕਮਲ ਸਰਣਾਇ ਨਰਾਇਣ ॥ ਦੀਨਾਨਾਥ ਭਗਤ ਪਰਾਇਣ ॥੧॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥ ਅਨਾਥਾ ਨਾਥ ਭਗਤ ਭੈ ਮੇਟਨ ॥ ਸਾਧਸੰਗਿ ਜਮਦੂਤ ਨ ਭੇਟਨ ॥੨॥ ਜੀਵਨ ਰੂਪ ਅਨੂਪ ਦਇਆਲਾ ॥ ਰਵਣ ਗੁਣਾ ਕਟੀਐ ਜਮ ਜਾਲਾ ॥੩॥ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤ ਨਾਮੁ ਰਸਨ ਨਿਤ ਜਾਪੈ ॥ ਰੋਗ ਰੂਪ ਮਾਇਆ ਨ ਬਿਆਪੈ ॥੪॥ ਜਪਿ ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਸੰਗੀ ਸਭਿ ਤਾਰੇ ॥ ਪੋਹਤ ਨਾਹੀ ਪੰਚ ਬਟਵਾਰੇ ॥੫॥ ਮਨ ਬਚ ਕ੍ਰਮ ਪ੍ਰਭੁ ਏਕੁ ਧਿਆਏ ॥ ਸਰਬ ਫਲਾ ਸੋਈ ਜਨੁ ਪਾਏ ॥੬॥ ਧਾਰਿ ਅਨੁਗ੍ਰਹੁ ਅਪਨਾ ਪ੍ਰਭਿ ਕੀਨਾ ॥ ਕੇਵਲ ਨਾਮੁ ਭਗਤਿ ਰਸੁ ਦੀਨਾ ॥੭॥ ਆਦਿ ਮਧਿ ਅੰਤਿ ਪ੍ਰਭੁ ਸੋਈ ॥ ਨਾਨਕ ਤਿਸੁ ਬਿਨੁ ਅਵਰੁ ਨ ਕੋਈ ॥੮॥੧॥੨॥
ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ , ੨੯ ਕੱਤਕ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੫ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) ੧੪ ਨਵੰਬਰ, ੨੦੨੩ (ਅੰਗ: ੭੬੦)
ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ:-
ਰਾਗੁ ਸੂਹੀ ਮਹਲਾ ੫ ਘਰੁ ਥ ੴ ਸਤਿਗੁਰ ਪ੍ਰਸਾਦਿ ॥
ਹੇ ਸੋਹਣੇ ਹਰੀ! ਨਾਸਵੰਤ ਪਦਾਰਥਾਂ ਦੇ ਮੋਹ; ਤ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਨ ਦੀ ਅੱਗ, ਚਿੰਤਾ ਦੇ ਸਮੁੰਦਰ ਵਿਚੋਂ ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰ ਕੇ (ਸਾਨੂੰ) ਬਚਾ ਲੈ ।੧।ਹੇ ਗਰੀਬਾਂ ਦੇ ਖਸਮ! ਹੇ ਭਗਤਾਂ ਦੇ ਆਸਰੇ! ਹੋ ਨਾਰਾਇਣ ! (ਅਸੀ ਜੀਵ) ਤੇਰੇ ਸੋਹਣੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਰਨ ਵਿਚ ਆਏ ਹਾਂ (ਸਾਨੂੰ ਵਿਕਾਰਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਾਈ ਰੱਖ) ।੧।ਰਹਾਉ।ਹੇ ਨਿਆਸਰਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਆਸਰੇ! ਹੇ ਭਗਤਾਂ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਡਰ ਦੂਰ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ! (ਮੈਨੂੰ ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼) ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਵਿਚ ਰਿਹਾਂ ਜਮਦੂਤ (ਭੀ) ਨੇੜੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਢੁਕਦੇ (ਮੌਤ ਦਾ ਡਰ ਪੋਹ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਕਦਾ) ।੨।ਹੇ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਗੀ ਦੇ ਸੋਮੇ! ਹੇ ਅਦੁੱਤੀ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਹੇ ਦਇਆ ਦੇ ਘਰ! (ਆਪਣੀ ਸਿਫ਼ਤਿ-ਸਾਲਾਹ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼), ਤੇਰੇ ਗੁਣਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਯਾਦ ਕੀਤਿਆਂ ਮੌਤ ਦੀ ਫਾਹੀ ਕੱਟੀ ਜਾਂਦੀ ਹੈ ।੩।ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜੇਹੜਾ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਆਪਣੀ ਜੀਭ ਨਾਲ ਸਦਾ ਆਤਮਕ ਜੀਵਨ ਦੇਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਹਰਿ-ਨਾਮ ਜਪਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਸ ਉਤੇ ਇਹ ਮਾਇਆ ਜੋਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਪਾ ਸਕਦੀ, ਜੇਹੜੀ ਸਾਰੇ ਰੋਗਾਂ ਦਾ ਮੂਲ ਹੈ ।੪।ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਸਦਾ ਪਰਾਮਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਜਪਿਆ ਕਰ (ਜੇਹੜਾ ਜਪਦਾ ਹੈ) ਉਹ (ਆਪਣੇ) ਸਾਰੇ ਸਾਥੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ (ਸੰਸਾਰ-ਸਮੁੰਦਰ ਤੋਂ) ਪਾਰ ਲੰਘਾ ਲੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ ਪੰਜੇ ਲੁਟੇਰੇ ਉਸ ਉਤੇ ਦਬਾਉ ਨਹੀਂ ਪਾ ਸਕਦੇ ।੫।ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜੇਹੜਾ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਆਪਣੇ ਮਨ ਨਾਲ, ਕੰਮਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਇਕ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਧਿਆਨ ਧਰੀ ਰੱਖਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਹੀ ਮਨੁੱਖ (ਮਨੁੱਖਾ ਜਨਮ ਦੇ) ਸਾਰੇ ਫਲ ਹਾਸਲ ਕਰ ਲੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ ।੬। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਨੇ ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰ ਕੇ ਜਿਸ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣਾ ਬਣਾ ਲਿਆ, ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਉਸ ਨੇ ਆਪਣਾ ਨਾਮ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ਿਆ, ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੀ ਭਗਤੀ ਦਾ ਸੁਆਦ ਦਿੱਤਾ ।੭।ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਉਹ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਹੀ ਜਗਤ ਦੇ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਤੋਂ ਹੈ, ਹੁਣ ਭੀ ਹੈ, ਜਗਤ ਦੇ ਅਖ਼ੀਰ ਵਿਚ ਭੀ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ । ਉਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਿਨਾ (ਉਸ ਦੇ ਵਰਗਾ) ਹੋਰ ਕੋਈ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ ॥੮॥੧॥੨॥
English Translation:-
RAAG SOOHEE, FIFTH MEHL, THIRD HOUSE: ONE UNIVERSAL CREATOR GOD. BY THE GRACE OF THE TRUE GURU:
Attachment to sex is an ocean of fire and pain. By Your Cirace, O Sublime Lord, please save me from it. || 1 || I seek the Sanctuary of the lotus Feet of the Lord. He is the Master of the meek, the Support of His devotees. || 1 || Pause || Master of the masterless, Patron of the forlorn, Eradicator of fear of His devotees. In the Saadh Sangat, the Company of the Holy, the Messenger of Death cannot even touch them. 2 The Merciful, Incomparably Beautiful, Embodiment of Life. Vibrating the Glorious Virtues of the Lord, the noose of the Messenger of Death is cut away. || 3 || One who constantly chants the Ambrosial Nectar of the Naam with his tongue, is not touched or affected by Maya, the embodiment of disease. || 4 || Chant and meditate on God, the Lord of the Universe, and all of your companions shall be carried across; the five thieves will not even approach. 5 One who meditates on the One God in thought, word and deed that humble being receives the fruits of all rewards. || 6 || Showering His Mercy, God has made me His own; He has blessed me with the unique and singular Naam, and the sublime essence of devotion. 7|| In the beginning, in the middle, and in the end. He is God. O Nanak, without Him, there is no other at all. 8|1||2||
Tuesday, 29th Katak (Samvat 555 Nanakshahi) 14 November, 2023 (Page: 760) (ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)