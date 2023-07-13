ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ







ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ:- ਗੂਜਰੀ ਮਹਲਾ ੫ ॥ ਮਾਤ ਪਿਤਾ ਭਾਈ ਸੁਤ ਬੰਧਪ ਤਿਨ ਕਾ ਬਲੁ ਹੈ ਥੋਰਾ॥ ਅਨਿਕ ਰੰਗ ਮਾਇਆ ਕੇ ਪੇਖੇ ਕਿਛੁ ਸਾਥਿ ਨ ਚਾਲੈ ਭੋਰਾ॥ ੧॥ ਠਾਕੁਰ ਤੁਝ ਬਿਨੁ ਆਹਿ ਨ ਮੋਰਾ॥ ਮੋਹਿ ਅਨਾਥ ਨਿਰਗੁਨ ਗੁਣੁ ਨਾਹੀ ਮੈ ਆਹਿਓ ਤੁਮੑਰਾ ਧੋਰਾ॥ ੧॥ ਰਹਾਉ॥ ਬਲਿ ਬਲਿ ਬਲਿ ਬਲਿ ਚਰਣ ਤੁਮੑਾਰੇ ਈਹਾ ਊਹਾ ਤੁਮੑਾਰਾ ਜੋਰਾ॥ ਸਾਧਸੰਗਿ ਨਾਨਕ ਦਰਸੁ ਪਾਇਓ ਬਿਨਸਿਓ ਸਗਲ ਨਿਹੋਰਾ॥ ੨॥੭॥੧੬॥ ਵੀਰਵਾਰ, ੨੯ ਹਾੜ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੫ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) ੧੩ ਜੁਲਾਈ, ੨੦੨੩ (ਅੰਗ: ੪੯੯)







ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ:- ਗੂਜਰੀ ਮਹਲਾ ੫ ॥ ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਮਾਂ, ਪਿਉ, ਭਰਾ, ਪੁੱਤਰ, ਰਿਸ਼ਤੇਦਾਰ—ਇਹਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਆਸਰਾ ਕਮਜ਼ੋਰ ਆਸਰਾ ਹੈ । ਮੈਂ ਮਾਇਆ ਦੇ ਭੀ ਅਨੇਕਾਂ ਰੰਗ-ਤਮਾਸ਼ੇ ਵੇਖ ਲਏ ਹਨ (ਇਹਨਾਂ ਵਿਚੋਂ ਭੀ) ਕੁਝ ਰਤਾ ਭਰ ਭੀ (ਜੀਵ ਦੇ) ਨਾਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾਂਦਾ ।੧। ਹੇ ਮਾਲਕ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਤੈਥੋਂ ਬਿਨਾ ਮੇਰਾ (ਹੋਰ ਕੋਈ ਆਸਰਾ) ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ । ਮੈਂ ਨਿਆਸਰੇ ਗੁਣ-ਹੀਨ ਵਿਚ ਕੋਈ ਗੁਣ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ । ਮੈਂ ਤੇਰਾ ਹੀ ਆਸਰਾ ਤੱਕਿਆ ਹੈ ।੧।ਰਹਾਉ। ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਮੈਂ ਤੇਰੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਕੁਰਬਾਨ ਕੁਰਬਾਨ ਕੁਰਬਾਨ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹਾਂ । ਇਸ ਲੋਕ ਤੇ ਪਰਲੋਕ ਵਿਚ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਤੇਰਾ ਹੀ ਸਹਾਰਾ ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! (ਆਖ—ਜਿਸ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੇ) ਸਾਧ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਵਿਚ ਟਿਕ ਕੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦਾ ਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਕਰ ਲਿਆ, ਉਸ ਦੀ ਮੁਥਾਜੀ ਖ਼ਤਮ ਹੋ ਗਈ ।੨।੭।੧੬।









English Translation:- GUJRI, FIFTH MEHL: Mother, father, siblings, children and relatives — their power is insignificant. I have seen the many pleasures of Maya, but none goes with them in the end. || 1 || O Lord Master, other than You, no one is mine. I am a worthless orphan, devoid of merit; I long for Your Support. || 1 || Pause || I am a sacrifice, a sacrifice, a sacrifice, a sacrifice to Your lotus feet; here and hereafter, Yours is the only power. In the Saadh Sangat, the Company of the Holy, Nanak has obtained the Blessed Vision of Your Darshan; my obligations to all others are annulled. || 2 || 7 || 16 || Thursday, 29th Assaar (Samvat 555 Nanakshahi) 13th July, 2023 (Page: 499)(ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)