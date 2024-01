Deep within my inner being, is the longing to meet my Beloved; how can I find the Perfect Guru? Even though a baby may play hundreds of games, he cannot survive without milk. The hunger deep within me is not satisfied, O my friend, even though I am served hundreds of dishes. My mind and body are filled with love for my Beloved; how can my mind be comforted, without the Blessed Vision of His Darshan? || 1 || Listen, O my dear friends and Siblings of Destiny lead me to my True Friend, the Giver of peace. He knows all the troubles of my soul; every day, he tells me stories of the Lord. I cannot survive without Him, even for an instant. I cry out for Him, as the song-bird cries for water. Which of Your Excellent Virtues should I contemplate? You save even worthless beings like me.||2|| I have become sad and depressed, longing for my Husband Lord, O my friend; when will I see my Husband with my eyes? I have forgotten how to enjoy all pleasures; without my Husband Lord, they are of no use at all. These clothes do not bring my body any pleasure; I cannot dress myself. I bow to those friends of mine, who have enjoyed their Beloved Husband Lord.||3|| I have adorned myself with all sorts of decorations, O my friend, but without my Husband Lord, they are of no use at all. When my Husband does not care for me, O my friend, then my youth passes away, totally useless. Blessed, blessed are the happy soul-brides, O my friend, who are immersed in their Husband Lord. I am a sacrifice to those happy soul-brides, O my friend; I wash their feet forever. ||4|| As long as I suffered from duality and doubt, O my friend, I thought that God was far away. But when I met the Perfect True Guru, O my friend, then all my hopes and desires were fulfilled. I have obtained all pleasures and comforts, O my friend; my Husband Lord is all- pervading everywhere. Servant Nanak enjoys the Lord's Love, O my friend; I fall at the feet of the Guru, the True Guru. || 5 || 1 || 9 ||