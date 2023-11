How rare is the dervish, the Saintly renunciate, who understands renunciation. Cursed is the life, and cursed are the clothes, of one who wanders around, begging from door to door. But if he gives up hope and anxiety and becomes Gurmukh, and takes the Name as his charity, then Nanak washes his feet, I am a sacrifice to him. 1 THIRD MEHL: O Nanak, the tree has one fruit, but two birds are perched upon it. They are not seen coming or going: these birds have no wings. The soul enjoys all sorts of pleasures; through the Word of the Shabad, it remains in Nirvaanaa. Imbued with the subtle essence of the fruit of the Lord's Name, O Nanak, it bears the True Insignia of God's Grace. ||2|| PAUREE. He Himself is the field, and He Himself is the farmer. He Himself grows and grinds the grain. He Himself cooks it. He Himself puts the food in the dishes, and He Himself sits down to eat. He Himself is the water. He Himself gives the tooth-pick, and He Himself offers the mouthwash. He Himself calls and seats the congregation, and He Himself bids them goodbye. One whom the Lord Himself blesses with His Mercy-the Lord inspires him to obey the Hukam of His Command.II16II