ਸਿੱਧੂ ਦਾ ਨਵਾਂ ਟਵੀਟ, ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਕਹੀਆਂ ਇਹ ਵੱਡੀਆਂ ਗੱਲਾਂ
ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ: ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਦਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਦਾ ਟਵੀਟ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆਇਆ ਹੈ ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੂਰੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਕਰਜ਼ਦਾਰ ਸੂਬਾ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਤੇ ਸੂਬੇ ਦੀ ਜੀਡੀਪੀ ਦਾ 50 ਫੀਸਦੀ ਕਰਜ਼ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਅੱਧੇ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਖਰਚ ਮਹਿੰਗੇ ਕਰਜ਼ ਨਾਲ ਚੱਲ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਸੂਬੇ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਅਸਲ ਮੁੱਦਿਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਭਟਕਣਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਹਰ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਅਤੇ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਵਰਕਰ ਇਸ ਮਸਲੇ ਦੇ ਹੱਲ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ।
Today Punjab is the most indebted state in India. Debt accounts for 50% of State GDP. Half of our expenditure is funded by expensive debt. Lets not derail from real issues to which every Punjabi & party worker demands solution, because there's #PunjabBeyond2022#HaqiqatPunjabDi— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 15, 2021
ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਦੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਵਿੱਤੀ ਜਵਾਬਦੇਹੀ ਅਤੇ ਪਾਰਦਸ਼ਿਤਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਵਿੱਤੀ ਮਾਡਲ ਦੇ ਥੰਮ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਜਵਾਬਦੇਹੀ ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ ਸਮਝਾਉਂਦਿਆ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਸਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਹਰ ਯੋਜਨਾ ਦੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੱਗਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਫੰਡ ਕਿੱਥੋਂ ਆ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਉੁਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਸਵਾਲ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਕੀ ਉਹ ਕਮਾਈ ਹੈ ਜਾਂ ਕਰਜ਼ ਇਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਪਤਾ ਹੋਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ।
Financial Accountability and Transparency are pillars of Punjab Model. Accountability demands revealing sources of funds at every scheme announcement, whether from income or from more debt. Transparency demands making public state’s fiscal health every month.— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 15, 2021
ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਪਾਰਦਸ਼ਤਾ ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ ਸੂਬੇ ਵਿੱਤੀ ਹਾਲਾਤ ਬਾਰੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਜਾਣੂ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਕਰਜ਼ ਲੈਣਾ ਮਸਲੇ ਦਾ ਹੱਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਟੈਕਸ ਤੋਂ ਜੋ ਕਮਾਈ ਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ ਉਸਨੂੰ ਕਰਜ਼ ਉਤਾਰਨ ਦੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਹੀਂ ਲਗਾਉਣੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ। ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਜੋ ਟੈਕਸ ਦੀ ਕਮਾਈ ਉਹ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਦੇ ਰੂਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਿਲਣੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ ਹੈ।
Borrowing is not the way forward! Taxes should not go to settle debt but go back to the people in the form of development. Solution oriented model is to stop theft of State’s resources, fill up public exchequer and create a Welfare State through income generation.#JittegaPunjab— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 15, 2021
