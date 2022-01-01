ਨਵੇਂ ਸਾਲ ਮੌਕੇ ਵੈਸ਼ਨੋ ਦੇਵੀ ਮੰਦਰ 'ਚ ਭਗਦੜ ਮੱਚਣ ਕਾਰਨ 12 ਮੌਤਾਂ
ਨਵੇਂ ਸਾਲ ਮੌਕੇ ਵੈਸ਼ਨੋ ਦੇਵੀ ਮੰਦਰ 'ਚ ਭਗਦੜ ਮੱਚਣ ਕਾਰਨ 12 ਮੌਤਾਂ
ਜੰਮੂ: ਨਵੇਂ ਸਾਲ ਦੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਦਿਨ ਜੰਮੂ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਾਤਾ ਵੈਸ਼ਨੋ ਦੇਵੀ ਮੰਦਰ ਦੀ ਇਮਾਰਤ ਨੇੜੇ ਮਾਤਾ ਵੈਸ਼ਨੋ ਦੇਵੀ ਭਵਨ (MATA VAISHNO DEVI BHAWAN) ਵਿੱਚ ਭਗਦੜ ਮੱਚ ਗਈ। ਇਸ ਘਟਨਾ 'ਚ ਹੁਣ ਤੱਕ 12 ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਮਾਰੇ ਜਾਣ ਦੀ ਪੁਸ਼ਟੀ ਹੋ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਹੈ। ਕਮਿਊਨਿਟੀ ਹੈਲਥ ਸੈਂਟਰ ਦੇ ਬਲਾਕ ਮੈਡੀਕਲ ਅਫਸਰ ਡਾ: ਗੋਪਾਲ ਦੱਤ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਮੌਤਾਂ ਦੇ ਸਹੀ ਅੰਕੜਿਆਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਅਜੇ ਤੱਕ ਸਹੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਮਿਲੀ ਹੈ। ਲਾਸ਼ਾਂ ਦਾ ਪੋਸਟਮਾਰਟਮ ਕਰਵਾਇਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ ਅਤੇ ਜ਼ਖਮੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਨਰਾਇਣਾ ਹਸਪਤਾਲ ਲਿਜਾਇਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਹਾਦਸੇ 'ਚ 13 ਲੋਕ ਜ਼ਖਮੀ ਹੋਏ ਹਨ।
An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra, J&K. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Modi— ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/LMePwZ95N6
ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਇਸ ਘਟਨਾ ਉੱਪਰ ਦੁੱਖ ਜ਼ਾਹਿਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਜ਼ਖ਼ਮੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਜਲਦ ਸਿਹਤਮੰਦ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਕਾਮਨਾ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮ੍ਰਿਤਕਾਂ ਤੇ ਜ਼ਖ਼ਮੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰਾਂ ਲਈ ਮਦਦ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਮ੍ਰਿਤਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ 2-2 ਲੱਖ ਅਤੇ ਜ਼ਖ਼ਮੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰਾਂ ਲਈ 50-50 ਹਜ਼ਾਰ ਰੁਪਏ ਦੀ ਆਰਥਿਕ ਮਦਦ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।
#UPDATE: 12 dead, 13 injured in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra. The incident occurred around 2:45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by stampede: J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh to ANI— ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022
(file photo) pic.twitter.com/EjiffBTMaJ
ਧਿਆਨ ਯੋਗ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਨਵੇਂ ਸਾਲ ਦੇ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਕਈ ਸੂਬਿਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਲੂ ਮਾਤਾ ਵੈਸ਼ਨੋ ਦੇਵੀ ਮੰਦਰ ਦੇ ਦਰਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਲਈ ਕਟੜਾ ਪਹੁੰਚਦੇ ਹਨ। ਤਿਉਹਾਰਾਂ ਦੇ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਮਾਤਾ ਵੈਸ਼ਨੋ ਦੇਵੀ ਮੰਦਰ ਦੇ ਦਰਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਲਈ ਆਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਲੂਆਂ ਦੀ ਗਿਣਤੀ ਹੋਰਨਾਂ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਵੱਧ ਜਾਂਦੀ ਹੈ।
Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to JK LG Shri @manojsinha_ Ji, Ministers Shri @DrJitendraSingh Ji, @nityanandraibjp Ji and took stock of the situation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2022
ਫਿਲਹਾਲ ਇਹ ਪਤਾ ਅਜੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਚੱਲ ਸਕਿਆ ਕਿ ਭਗਦੜ ਕਿਸ ਵਜ੍ਹਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਮੱਚੀ ਹੈ।
#UPDATE | Katra: 6 dead in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan, exact number not there yet. Their post mortem will be done. Injured being taken to Naraina hospital, total number of injured not confirmed either: Dr Gopal Dutt, Block Medical Officer, Community Health Centre https://t.co/LaOpUdyuCG pic.twitter.com/xtKVnrYGHY— ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022
