ਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਲਾਈਫ ਦਾ ਹੋਇਆ ਉਦਘਾਟਨ, ਦੁਨੀਆ ਦੇ ਦਿੱਗਜ਼ ਨੇਤਾਵਾਂ ਨੇ ਕੀਤਾ ਸਵਾਗਤ
ਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਲਾਈਫ ਦਾ ਹੋਇਆ ਉਦਘਾਟਨ, ਦੁਨੀਆ ਦੇ ਦਿੱਗਜ਼ ਨੇਤਾਵਾਂ ਨੇ ਕੀਤਾ ਸਵਾਗਤ
ਕੇਵੜੀਆ/ ਗੁਜਰਾਤ : ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਦੇ ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਦੌਰੇ ਦਾ ਅੱਜ ਦੂਜਾ ਦਿਨ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਕੇਵੜੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਲਾਈਫ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਕੀਤੀ। ਇਸ ਮੌਕੇ ਸੰਯੁਕਤ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਦੇ ਜਨਰਲ ਸਕੱਤਰ ਐਂਟੋਨੀਆ ਗੁਟੇਰੇਸ ਵੀ ਮੌਜੂਦ ਰਹੇ। ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਲਈ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਦਿਨ ਖਾਸ ਹੋਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਹੈ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਇੱਥੇ ਜਲਵਾਯੂ ਪਰਿਵਰਤਨ ਨੂੰ ਰੋਕਣ ਲਈ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਕਦਮ ਚੁੱਕਣ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਹੁਣ ਇਸ 'ਤੇ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਭਰ ਦੇ ਨੇਤਾਵਾਂ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕਿਰਿਆ (World leaders on the launch of mission life) ਆ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਪੜ੍ਹੋ ਕਿਸਨੇ ਕੀ ਕਿਹਾ...
-
France looks forward to working with India to make this initiative a success including in the perspective of the Indian presidency of G20 next year: French President Emmanuel Macron in a video message at the global launch of 'Mission Life' pic.twitter.com/ZVPnVNetct— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022
-
Georgia welcomes & fully supports this global initiative, timely introduced by PM Modi who promotes an environmentally conscious lifestyle that focuses on the principle of mindful & deliberate utilisations: PM Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili in a message at launch of 'Mission LiFE' pic.twitter.com/usFOQKyTsK— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022
ਫਰਾਂਸ ਦੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਇਮੈਨੁਅਲ ਮੈਕਰੋਨ ਨੇ ਕੇਵਡੀਆ, ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਵਿੱਚ 'ਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਲਾਈਫ' ਦੇ ਗਲੋਬਲ ਲਾਂਚ 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਸੰਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਫਰਾਂਸ ਇਸ ਪਹਿਲਕਦਮੀ ਨੂੰ ਸਫਲ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਭਾਰਤ ਨਾਲ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਉਤਸੁਕ ਹੈ। ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਗਲੇ ਸਾਲ G20 ਦੀ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨਗੀ ਦਾ ਦ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਟੀਕੋਣ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਅਜਿਹੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਵਿਚ ਜਦੋਂ ਸਾਡਾ ਸੰਸਾਰ ਭੂ-ਰਾਜਨੀਤਿਕ ਤਣਾਅ ਵਿਚ ਹੈ, ਸਾਨੂੰ ਸਹਿਯੋਗ ਦਾ ਰਸਤਾ ਚੁਣਨਾ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ। ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਕੋਈ ਵੀ ਇਕੱਲਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਚੁਣੌਤੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਹੱਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰ ਸਕਦਾ। ਖਾਸ ਕਰਕੇ ਜਲਵਾਯੂ ਪਰਿਵਰਤਨ ਵਰਗੀਆਂ ਸਮੱਸਿਆਵਾਂ ਦੇ ਮੱਦੇਨਜ਼ਰ।
-
Need for collective response to address climate change is stronger than ever. We're grateful to PM Modi for his leadership with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for lauching 'Mission LiFE': Estonia PM Kaja Kallas in her message at the launch of Mission LiFE pic.twitter.com/cA9RbOqzXS— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022
-
As democracies, we must work together to secure energy independence & protect economies. We're investing with partners like India to develop vital climate infra. I commend India's leadership in launching Mission Life, lets's keep leading the way: UK PM Liz Truss on Mission LiFE pic.twitter.com/ODQBKE3PSM— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022
ਜਾਰਜੀਆ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਇਰਾਕਲੀ ਗੈਰੀਬਾਸ਼ਵਿਲੀ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਸੰਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਜਾਰਜੀਆ ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਸਮੇਂ ਸਿਰ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਇਸ ਗਲੋਬਲ ਪਹਿਲਕਦਮੀ ਦਾ ਸੁਆਗਤ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਸਮਰਥਨ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਇੱਕ ਵਾਤਾਵਰਣ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਚੇਤੰਨ ਜੀਵਨ ਸ਼ੈਲੀ ਨੂੰ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹਿਤ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਸੁਚੇਤ ਅਤੇ ਸੁਚੇਤ ਵਰਤੋਂ ਦੇ ਸਿਧਾਂਤ 'ਤੇ ਕੇਂਦਰਿਤ ਹੈ।
-
PM Modi's Mission LiFE could not have come at a more crucial juncture. Ill effects of climate crisis come at us with full force: President of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in a video message at the launch of 'Mission LiFE' in Kevadia, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/Tdd6U4wlna— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022
-
Gujarat | I am convinced LiFE could become one of the turning points in our fight against the climate crisis. I thank India through its PM who is an inspiring leader in environmental protection, for bringing us together for this cause: President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina pic.twitter.com/2oRUlzjypI— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022
ਐਸਟੋਨੀਆ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਕਾਜਾ ਕੈਲਾਸ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਸੰਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਜਲਵਾਯੂ ਪਰਿਵਰਤਨ ਨਾਲ ਨਜਿੱਠਣ ਲਈ ਸਮੂਹਿਕ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕਿਰਿਆ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਰੂਰਤ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਨਾਲੋਂ ਵਧੇਰੇ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ਹੈ। ਅਸੀਂ ਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਲਾਈਫ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਸੰਯੁਕਤ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਦੇ ਸਕੱਤਰ-ਜਨਰਲ ਐਂਟੋਨੀਓ ਗੁਟੇਰੇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਲਈ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਦੇ ਧੰਨਵਾਦੀ ਹਾਂ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਸਵੱਛਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਰਗਰਮ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਪਿਛਲੇ ਸਾਲ 1.2 ਮਿਲੀਅਨ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਗ ਲਿਆ ਜੋ ਕਿ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਸ਼ਾਲੀ ਹੈ।
ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ: ਭਾਰਤੀ ਦੂਤਾਵਾਸ ਨੇ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਐਡਵਾਇਜ਼ਰੀ, ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਨਾਗਰਿਕ ਜਲਦੀ ਤੋਂ ਜਲਦੀ ਛੱਡ ਦੇਣ ਯੂਕ੍ਰੇਨ