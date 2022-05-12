BREAKING: CEC ਵਜੋਂ ਨਿਯੁਕਤ ਹੋਈ ਰਾਜੀਵ ਕੁਮਾਰ
Published on: 11 minutes ago
ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ: ਰਾਜੀਵ ਕੁਮਾਰ CEC ਵਜੋਂ ਨਿਯੁਕਤ ਹੋਏ ਹਨ ਜੋ ਕਿ 15 ਮਈ ਨੂੰ ਅਹੁਦਾ (Rajiv Kumar appointed as CEC) ਸੰਭਾਲਣਗੇ।
Rajiv Kumar has been appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from 15th May. pic.twitter.com/csUlIZwQib— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022
