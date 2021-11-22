ਪੰਜਾਬ ਲਾਂਚ ’ਤੇ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਨੇ ਘੇਰੇ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ
ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ: ਇੱਕ ਪਾਸੇ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੇ ਕਨਵੀਨਰ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਅੱਜ ਤੋਂ ਦੋ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਲਾਂਚ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ ’ਤੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਇਸੇ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਨੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਮਾਡਲ ’ਤੇ ਘੇਰਾ ਪਾਇਆ ਹੈ। ਪੰਜਾਬ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਦੇ ਜਨਰਲ ਸਕੱਤਰ ਡਾਕਟਰ ਸੁਭਾਸ਼ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ ਨੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਕਰਕੇ ਇਸ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਫੇਰੀ ’ਤੇ ਸੁਆਲ ਖੜ੍ਹੇ ਕੀਤੇ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਤੋਂ ਸੁਆਲ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਆਪਣੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਲਾਂਚ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਉਹ ਇਹ ਦੱਸਣ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੀ ਐਕਸਾਈਜ਼ ਪਾਲਸੀ ਦੇ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਦਾ ਨਜ਼ਰੀਆ ਦੱਸਣ।
ਸ਼ਰਮਾ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਦੇ ठेਕੇ ਦੇਰ ਰਾਤ ਤੱਕ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹੇ ਰਹਿਣਗੇ ਤੇ ਮਹਿਲਾਵਾਂ ਲਈ ਵੱਖਰੇ ਪਿੰਕ ਠੇਕੇ ਖੋਲ੍ਹੇ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਦੂਜੇ ਪਾਸੇ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਦੇ ਖਪਤਕਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਉਮਰ ਘਟਾ ਕੇ 25 ਤੋਂ 21 ਸਾਲ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਇਹੋ ਨਹੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਠੇਕੇ ਅਜਿਹੀਆਂ ਥਾਵਾਂ ’ਤੇ ਖੋਲ੍ਹੇ ਜਾਣ ਦਾ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਲਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ, ਜਿਹੜੀਆਂ ਥਾਵਾਂ ’ਤੇ ਠੇਕੇ ਖੋਲ੍ਹਣ ਦੀ ਇਜਾਜ਼ਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਜਾਂਦੀ। ਸੁਭਾਸ਼ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਸਾਫ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਮਹਿਲਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਚਿੰਤਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੈ, ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਨੂੰ ਖਤਰੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਘਰੇਲੀ ਜਿੰਦਗੀ ਖਤਰੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੈ ਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਬੱਚੇ ਖਤਰੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਨ।
You are coming here to launch your party's Mission Punjab'. I request you use the platform to clarify your vision to the Punjabis of your Delhi government's new excise policy.
ਭਾਜਪਾ ਆਗੂ ਨੇ ਦੋਸ਼ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਨਿਜੀ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਕੈਪੀਟਲ ਬਣਾਉਣਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਤੋਂ ਸੁਆਲ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਕੀ ਉਹ ਦੱਸਣਗੇ ਕਿਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੀ ਨੀਅਤ ਕੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਦੀ ਵਿਕਰੀ ਵਧਾਉਣ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਤੇ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਪੜ੍ਹੀ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਪੀਣ ਲਈ ਉਤਸਾਹਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਜਵਾਨ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਸਾਨੀ ਨਾਲ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਮਿਲ ਸਕੇਗੀ, ਇਹ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਲਈ ਹਾਨੀਕਾਰਕ ਹੈ।
ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੀ ਐਕਸਾਈਜ਼ ਪਾਲਸੀ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਦੀ ਵਿਕਰੀ ’ਤੇ ਕੋਈ ਚੈਕ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਸਪਸ਼ਟ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਠੇਕੇ ਕਿੱਥੇ ਖੋਲ੍ਹੇ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਕੀ ਇਹ ਕਿਸੇ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰੇ, ਮੰਦਰ, ਸਕੂਲ, ਕਾਲਜ ਦੇ ਨੇੜੇ ਜਾਂ ਰਿਹਾਇਸ਼ੀ ਖੇਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਾਂ ਨਹੀਂ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹ ਰਹੇ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਸਿਰਫ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਕੰਪਨੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਫਾਇਦਾ ਪਹੁੰਚਾਉਣ ਅਤੇ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਵੇਚਣ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਫਾਇਦਾ ਦੇਣ ਦੀ ਨੀਤੀ ਹੈ ਨਾ ਕਿ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਲਈ ਲਾਭਕਾਰੀ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ।
