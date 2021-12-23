ਲੁਧਿਆਣਾ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਾ ਅਦਾਲਤ ਕੰਪਲੈਕਸ 'ਚ ਧਮਾਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਬਿਆਨਬਾਜ਼ੀ
Updated on: 4 minutes ago
ਲੁਧਿਆਣਾ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਾ ਅਦਾਲਤ ਕੰਪਲੈਕਸ 'ਚ ਧਮਾਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਬਿਆਨਬਾਜ਼ੀ
Updated on: 4 minutes ago
15:30 December 23
ਘਟਨਾ ਦੀ ਤਹਿ ਤੱਕ ਪਹੁੰਚਣ ਲਈ ਕਰਾਂਗੇ ਯਤਨ : ਬਿੱਟੂ
-
A very horrific incident has happened in the Ludhiana district court complex. I request everyone to stay strong & safe while police investigates cause of the blast. It is very early to assess damage but i assure everyone we will do everything to get to the bottom of this incident— Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) December 23, 2021
ਰਵਨੀਤ ਬਿੱਟੂ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਲੁਧਿਆਣਾ ਦੇ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਾ ਕਚਹਿਰੀ ਕੰਪਲੈਕਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਬਹੁਤ ਹੀ ਭਿਆਨਕ ਘਟਨਾ ਵਾਪਰੀ ਹੈ। ਜਦੋਂ ਤੱਕ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਧਮਾਕੇ ਦੇ ਕਾਰਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ, ਮੈਂ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ਅਤੇ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਅਤ ਰਹਿਣ ਦੀ ਬੇਨਤੀ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਘਟਨਾ ਦੀ ਤਹਿ ਤੱਕ ਪਹੁੰਚਣ ਲਈ ਹਰ ਸੰਭਵ ਯਤਨ ਕਰਾਂਗੇ।
15:27 December 23
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦਾ ਅਮਨ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਭੰਗ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ : ਸਿੱਧੂ
-
The blast in Ludhiana Court leaves no shadow of doubt that a series of peace-disrupting activities have been planned by vested interests to create law & Order problem in Punjab. Condolences to those who lost their lives and sincere prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. pic.twitter.com/xaltliYBpB— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 23, 2021
ਲੁਧਿਆਣਾ ਧਮਾਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਅਮਨ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਅਤੇ ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ ਨੂੰ ਭੰਘ ਕਰਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ਾਂ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਜਾ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਹਾਦਸੇ 'ਚ ਜਾਨਾਂ ਗੁਆਉਣ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਹਮਦਰਦੀ ਅਤੇ ਜ਼ਖਮੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਜਲਦੀ ਠੀਕ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਦਿਲੀ ਅਰਦਾਸ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ।
14:55 December 23
ਧਮਾਕੇ ਦੇ ਦੋਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਖਸ਼ਿਆ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ : ਚੰਨੀ
-
Saddened over the news of blast at Ludhiana court complex. I'm reaching the blast site shortly and I assure the people of the state that the guilty would not be spared. Anybody trying to disturb the peace and harmony of the state, will be taken to task— Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) December 23, 2021
ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਚਰਨਜੀਤ ਚੰਨੀ ਨੇ ਲੁਧਿਆਣਾ ਕੋਰਟ ਕੰਪਲੈਕਸ ਵਿਖੇ ਹੋਏ ਧਮਾਕੇ ਦੀ ਖਬਰ 'ਤੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਪ੍ਰਗਟ ਕੀਤਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਮੈਂ ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਭਰੋਸਾ ਦਿਵਾਉਂਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਦੋਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਖਸ਼ਿਆ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਸੂਬੇ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਸਦਭਾਵਨਾ ਨੂੰ ਭੰਗ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਵੀ ਵਿਅਕਤੀ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ