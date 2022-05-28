Encounter in Anantnag: ਅਨੰਤਨਾਗ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ 'ਚ ਦੋ ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀ ਢੇਰ, ਸਰਚ ਆਪਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਜਾਰੀ
Encounter in Anantnag: ਅਨੰਤਨਾਗ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ 'ਚ ਦੋ ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀ ਢੇਰ, ਸਰਚ ਆਪਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਜਾਰੀ
ਅਨੰਤਨਾਗ (ਜੰਮੂ-ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰ): ਜੰਮੂ-ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰ ਦੇ ਅਨੰਤਨਾਗ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਿਤੀਪੋਰਾ, ਬਿਜਬੇਹਾਰਾ ਖੇਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਮੁੱਠਭੇੜ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਈ, ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਗੋਲੀਬਾਰੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੋ ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀ ਮਾਰੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ।
-
#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 02 #terrorists killed. #Incriminating materials including arms & #ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/E1zUQeOB9T— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 28, 2022
, ”ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਕੀਤਾ, "#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 02 #terrorists killed. #Incriminating materials including arms & #ammunition recovered ਖੋਜ ਜਾਰੀ ਹੈ। ਹੋਰ ਵੇਰਵਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਪਾਲਣਾ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ।:
ਅਪਡੇਟ ਜਾਰੀ ਹੈ।
ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ:- ਆਪ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਰਾਜਸਭਾ ਲਈ ਸੰਤ ਬਲਬੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਸੀਚੇਵਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਵਿਕਰਮਜੀਤ ਸਾਹਨੀ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ 'ਤੇ ਮੋਹਰ