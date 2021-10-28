ਜੰਮੂ-ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰ: ਡੋਡਾ 'ਚ ਬੱਸ ਖੱਡ 'ਚ ਡਿੱਗੀ, 8 ਮੌਤਾਂ
ਜੰਮੂ-ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰ: ਜੰਮੂ-ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰ (Jammu and Kashmir) ਦੇ ਠਠਰੀ ਤੋਂ ਡੋਡਾ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਮਿੰਨੀ ਬੱਸ ਖੱਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਡਿੱਗਣ ਕਾਰਨ ਇਲਾਕੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਹਿਮ ਦਾ ਮਾਹੌਲ ਬਣ ਗਿਆ। ਉਥੇ ਹੀ ਇਸ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਦੌਰਾਨ 8 ਯਾਤਰੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ (Death of 8 passengers) ਤੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੇ ਯਾਤਰੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਜ਼ਖਮੀ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਹੈ।
PM Narendra Modi condoles deaths in road accident at Thatri in Jammu and Kashmir— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021
An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives, the injured would be given Rs. 50,000, PM says.
(file photo) pic.twitter.com/IokqHqJzfg
ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਜੰਮੂ-ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰ (Jammu and Kashmir) ਦੇ ਥਾਤਰੀ 'ਚ ਸੜਕ ਹਾਦਸੇ 'ਚ ਹੋਈਆਂ ਮੌਤਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਪ੍ਰਗਟਾਇਆ ਹੈ। ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਰਾਹਤ ਫ਼ੰਡ (PM Relief Fund) ਵਿੱਚੋ ਇਸ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਰੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ 2-2 ਲੱਖ ਰੁਪਏ ਅਤੇ ਜ਼ਖਮੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ 50 ਹਜ਼ਾਰ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਜਾਣ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh says 8 people have lost their lives in a road accident near Thatri in Doda, Jammu & Kashmir— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021
Just now spoke to D.C.Doda Vikas Sharma, the injured being shifted to GMC Doda;Whatever further assistance required will be provided, he adds.
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/5ZuTDOBybf
ਉਧਰ ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਡਾ: ਜਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਦੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਪ੍ਰਗਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ ਤੇ ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਡਾ: ਜਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਜੰਮੂ-ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰ (Jammu and Kashmir) ਦੇ ਡੋਡਾ 'ਚ ਥਾਤਰੀ ਨੇੜੇ ਸੜਕ ਹਾਦਸੇ 'ਚ 8 ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਹੁਣੇ ਹੀ ਡੀ.ਸੀ ਡੋਡਾ (GMC Doda) ਵਿਕਾਸ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ, ਜ਼ਖਮੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਜੀ.ਐਮ.ਸੀ ਡੋਡਾ (GMC Doda) ਵਿੱਚ ਭੇਜਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਜੋ ਵੀ ਸਹਾਇਤਾ ਦੀ ਲੋੜ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ, ਉਹ ਕਰਨਗੇ।
