/

/

CM MANOHAR LAL KHATTAR STACM MANOHAR LAL KHATTAR STATEMENT ON BHAGWANT MANN KHATTAR SAID FIRST THEY PROMISE TO DISTRIBUTE FREE LATER THEY TAKE BOWL TO THE PMTEMENT ON BHAGWANT MANN KHATTAR SAID FIRST THEY PROMISE TO DISTRIBUTE FREE LATER THEY TAKE BOWL TO THE PM