ਮਨੀਪੁਰ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਪੜਾਅ ਦੀਆਂ ਵੋਟਾਂ ਅੱਜ
Published on: 17 minutes ago
07:28 February 28
ਮਨੀਪੁਰ 38 ਵਿਧਾਨਸਭਾ ਹਲਕਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਵੋਟਿੰਗ
Voting for the first phase of #ManipurElections begins; 173 candidates in 38 constituencies in fray— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022
Key candidates -CM N Biren Singh from Heingang, Speaker Y Khemchand Singh from Singjamei, Dy CM Yumnam Joykumar Singh from Uripok & state Congress chief N Lokesh Singh from Nambol pic.twitter.com/nZg8DYeLdQ
ਮਨੀਪੁਰ 38 ਵਿਧਾਨਸਭਾ ਹਲਕਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਵੋਟਿੰਗ
38 ਸੀਟਾਂ 'ਤੇ 173 ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰ ਚੋਣ ਮੈਦਾਨ 'ਚ
