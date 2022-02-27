ਯੂ.ਪੀ 'ਚ ਪੰਜਵੇਂ ਗੇੜ ਦੀਆਂ ਚੋਣਾਂ
ਯੂ.ਪੀ 'ਚ ਪੰਜਵੇਂ ਗੇੜ ਦੀਆਂ ਚੋਣਾਂ
07:50 February 27
ਕਈ ਦਿੱਗਜਾਂ ਦੀ ਕਿਸਮਤ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ EVM 'ਚ ਕੈਦ
Voting for fifth phase of #UttarPradeshElections begins; 692 candidates in 61 assembly constituencies across 12 districts in fray.— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022
Voters to decide fate of Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, minister Sidharth Nath Singh, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra & others today. pic.twitter.com/rZ84G7xdYm
ਅੱਜ 61 ਹਲਕਿਆਂ 'ਚ ਪੈਣਗੀਆਂ ਵਿਧਾਨਸਭਾ ਚੋਣਾਂ
ਜਿੰਨਾਂ 'ਚ 692 ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰ ਚੋਣ ਮੈਦਾਨ 'ਚ ਹਨ
