ਮਹਾਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ’ਚ ਮੁੜ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹੇ ਸਕੂਲ
Published on: 49 minutes ago
ਮਹਾਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ’ਚ ਮੁੜ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹੇ ਸਕੂਲ
Published on: 49 minutes ago
06:17 December 15
ਮਹਾਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ’ਚ ਮੁੜ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹੇ ਸਕੂਲ
-
Maharashtra | Schools reopen for classes 1st to 7th from today...Visuals from AES School in Wadala area of Mumbai. "Children are happy to go back to school once again. Physical schooling is better than online schooling. The school has taken all the precautions," says a parent pic.twitter.com/lejYXmIwvg— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021
ਮਹਾਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ’ਚ ਮੁੜ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹੇ ਸਕੂਲ
ਅੱਜ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹਣਗੇ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਤੋਂ ਸੱਤਵੀਂ ਜਮਾਤਾਂ ਲਈ ਸਕੂਲ
Loading...