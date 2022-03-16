ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ 12 ਅਪ੍ਰੈਲ ਤੋਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆਈ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਆਪਣੀਆਂ ਸਰਹੱਦਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੜ ਖੋਲ੍ਹੇਗਾ
New Zealand will reopen its borders with Australians allowed to travel there from April 12. Travellers from countries with visa waiver arrangements including the US and the UK can enter from May 1: Reuters quotes country's PM Jacinda Ardern pic.twitter.com/FsBCwPXtx6— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022
ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਅਤੇ ਯੂਕੇ ਸਮੇਤ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਛੋਟ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਾਂ ਵਾਲੇ ਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਦੇ ਯਾਤਰੀ 1 ਮਈ ਤੋਂ ਹੋ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ ਦਾਖਲ
