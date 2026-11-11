WhatsApp ਲੋਕਾਂ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਸਪੰਰਕ ਨੂੰ ਬਣਾਏਗਾ ਹੋਰ ਵੀ ਬਿਹਤਰ, CEO ਨੇ ਕਹੀ ਇਹ ਗੱਲ...
ਵਟਸਐਪ ਦੇ ਸੀਈਓ ਕੁਨਾਲ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਵਟਸਐਪ 'ਤੇ ਹਰ ਦਿਨ 100 ਅਰਬ ਤੋਂ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਮੈਸੇਜ ਅਤੇ 2 ਅਰਬ ਕਾਲ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ।
Published : November 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਵਟਸਐਪ ਦੇ ਨਵੇਂ ਗਲੋਬਲ ਹੈੱਡ ਕੁਨਾਲ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਬੁੱਧਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਵਟਸਐਪ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਸਪੰਰਕ ਨੂੰ ਹੋਰ ਬਿਹਤਰ ਬਣਾਉਣ 'ਤੇ ਧਿਆਨ ਦੇਵੇਗਾ। ਇਸਦੇ ਤਹਿਤ, ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਚੈਟ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਹੀ ਬਿੱਲ ਦਾ ਭੁਗਤਾਨ ਕਰਨ ਵਰਗੇ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਸਕਣਗੇ ਅਤੇ ਏਆਈ ਦੀ ਮਦਦ ਨਾਲ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਸਮਰੱਥਾ ਨੂੰ ਬਿਹਤਰ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਇਸਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ, ਨਿੱਜੀ ਮੈਸੇਜ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਲ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਦੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਐਂਡ-ਟੂ-ਐਂਡ ਇਨਕ੍ਰਿਪਟਡ ਰਹਿਣਗੇ।
ਕੁਨਾਲ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਸਾਲ ਇਸ ਮੈਸੇਜਿੰਗ ਪਲੇਟਫਾਰਮ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ ਸੰਭਾਲੀ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਕੁਝ ਮਹੀਨੇ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਦੀ ਗੱਲ ਸੁਣਨ ਅਤੇ ਇਹ ਸਮਝਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਿਤਾਏ ਹਨ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਵਟਸਐਪ ਤੋਂ ਕੀ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ।
ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ X 'ਤੇ ਪੋਸਟ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ,"ਮੈਂ ਜੋ ਸੁਣਿਆ ਹੈ, ਉਹ ਬਹੁਤ ਅਸਾਨ ਹੈ। ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਆਪਣਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਕਰੀਬ ਰਹਿਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਦਦ ਕਰਨਾ ਅਤੇ ਵਟਸਐਪ 'ਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਕੰਮ ਨੂੰ ਅਸਾਨ ਬਣਾਉਣਾ, ਤਾਂ ਅਸੀਂ ਇਹੀ ਕਰਾਂਗੇ। ਲੋਕ ਹਰ ਦਿਨ ਵਟਸਐਪ 'ਤੇ 10 ਅਰਬ ਤੋਂ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਮੈਸੇਜ ਅਤੇ 4 ਅਰਬ ਤੋਂ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਸਟਿੱਕਰ ਭੇਜਦੇ ਹਨ। ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਅਸੀਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਜੁੜਾਅ ਨੂੰ ਹੋਰ ਬਿਹਤਰ ਬਣਾਉਣਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਾਂ। ਕਦੇ-ਕਦੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਦੀ ਅਵਾਜ਼ ਸੁਣਨਾ, ਕੋਈ ਮਜ਼ਾਕ ਭੇਜਣਾ, ਕਿਸੇ ਯੋਜਨਾ 'ਤੇ ਸਹਿਮਤ ਹੋਣਾ ਜਾਂ ਬਸ ਇਹ ਜਾਣ ਲੈਣਾ ਕਿ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਵਾਲਾ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਅਤ ਹੈ, ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਅਹਿਮ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਜਿਵੇਂ-ਜਿਵੇਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਤਰੀਕੇ ਬਦਲਣਗੇ, ਅਸੀਂ ਵੀ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਅਨੁਭਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਉਸੇ ਹਿਸਾਬ ਨਾਲ ਬਦਲਦੇ ਰਹਾਂਗੇ। ਅਸੀਂ ਵਾਈਸ ਨੋਟਸ, ਗਰੁੱਪ, ਸਟਿੱਕਰ ਅਤੇ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਨੂੰ ਹੋਰ ਵੀ ਅਸਾਨ ਅਤੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਗੱਲ ਬਿਹਤਰ ਢੰਗ ਨਾਲ ਪ੍ਰਗਟ ਕਰਨ ਯੋਗ ਬਣਾਵਾਂਗੇ, ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ-ਦੂਜੇ ਦੇ ਕਰੀਬ ਮਹਿਸੂਸ ਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਤਰੀਕੇ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਬਦਲਦੇ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ।"
I am nearly 4+ Months In WhatsApp I think of WhatsApp like a shared language, spoken by 3bn+ people. Sometimes we use words, and sometimes it’s a voice note to a parent, a sticker that ends an argument, or a "that was a fun dinner” at the end of the night. Language is at the heart of everything we as people do. We write letters, tell stories, get things done and make plans for the future. A WhatsApp chat is often where we start. Like any language, the people who use it shape it. They don't wait for permission. They find new things to say, and new ways to say them. Often, our users show us what should come next based on how they’re using the app and communicating in the world. I’ve spent the last few months listening and understanding what our users want from us and what I heard is simple: help people stay close to those who matter to them, and get more done on WhatsApp. So that's what we'll build. First, we want to make connections richer. Sometimes hearing someone's voice, sending a joke, agreeing on a plan or knowing they're safe is the whole point. People send over 10 billion voice messages and over 4 billion stickers on WhatsApp every day. As the way people communicate evolves, we will evolve these experiences with them. We'll make voice notes, groups, stickers and video simpler and more expressive, because how people feel close keeps changing. Second, we want anything you do on WhatsApp to be as simple as sending a message. Too many things start in a chat and end with many more steps somewhere else: paying a bill, borrowing money, staying connected when you travel. Each handoff to another task costs time. We're working with financial services and telecom partners so that finishing something feels as easy as starting it. Third, we want to make this all more efficient with AI. It should quietly find what you need, get things done and make sure you never miss a booking or an appointment. The best technology saves you time, so you can get back to the connections that matter. None of this works without trust. WhatsApp handles over 100 billion messages and 2 billion calls every day. Trust takes years to earn and a moment to lose, and I don't take that lightly. Whatever we build, WhatsApp must remain simple, reliable and private. These principles we’ve had for years aren’t changing. Your personal messages and calls stay end-to-end encrypted. This and our quality bar stays the same. What happens inside WhatsApp only matters for what it makes possible outside it: more time together, stronger communities, and fewer barriers between people and the lives they want to live. Onwards.— Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) November 10, 2026
ਦੂਜੀ ਤਰਜੀਹ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਕੁਨਾਲ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ," ਕਈ ਕੰਮ ਚੈਟ ਤੋਂ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ ਪਰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੂਰਾ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਬਾਅਦ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਈ ਹੋਰ ਕਦਮ ਚੁੱਕਣੇ ਪੈਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਜਿਵੇਂ ਕਿ ਬਿੱਲ ਦਾ ਭੁਗਤਾਨ ਕਰਨਾ, ਪੈਸੇ ਉਧਾਰ ਲੈਣਾ ਜਾਂ ਯਾਤਰਾ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਜੁੜੇ ਰਹਿਣਾ ਆਦਿ। ਇਹ ਦੇਖਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਕਿ ਇੱਕ ਕੰਮ ਤੋਂ ਦੂਜੇ ਕੰਮ 'ਤੇ ਜਾਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਮੇਂ ਲੱਗਦਾ ਹੈ, ਵਟਸਐਪ ਵਿੱਤੀ ਸੇਵਾਵਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਟੈਲੀਕਾਮ ਕੰਪਨੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਤਾਂਕਿ ਕਿਸੇ ਕੰਮ ਨੂੰ ਕਰਨਾ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਹੀ ਅਸਾਨ ਲੱਗੇ, ਜਿੰਨਾਂ ਉਸਨੂੰ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕਰਨਾ।"
ਤੀਜਾ ਫੋਕਸ ਖੇਤਰ ਏਆਈ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ। ਸ਼ਾਹ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ, ਇਸਨੂੰ ਚੁੱਪ ਕਰਕੇ ਇਹ ਪਤਾ ਲਗਾਉਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਨੂੰ ਕੀ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਕੰਮ ਪੂਰੇ ਕਰਨੇ ਚਾਹੀਦੇ ਅਤੇ ਇਹ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾਉਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਕੋਈ ਬੁੱਕਿੰਗ ਨਾ ਛੁੱਟੇ। ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਚੰਗੀ ਤਕਨੀਕ ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਸਮੇਂ ਬਚਾਉਦੀ ਹੈ, ਤਾਂਕਿ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਫਿਰ ਤੋਂ ਜੁੜ ਸਕੋ, ਜੋ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਲਈ ਅਹਿਮ ਹਨ।
ਕੁਨਾਲ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਵਟਸਐਪ 'ਤੇ ਹਰ ਦਿਨ 100 ਅਰਬ ਤੋਂ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਮੈਸੇਜ ਅਤੇ 2 ਅਰਬ ਕਾਲ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਪਲੇਟਫਾਰਮ ਨੂੰ ਅਸਾਨ, ਭਰੋਸੇਮੰਦ ਅਤੇ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਬਣੇ ਰਹਿਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ।
ਕੁਨਾਲ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਭਰੋਸਾ ਕਮਾਉਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਲੱਗ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ ਪਰ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਖੋਹਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਪਲ ਹੀ ਲੱਗਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਮੈਂ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਹਲਕੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਹੀਂ ਲੈਂਦਾ। ਨਿੱਜੀ ਮੈਸੇਜ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਲ ਐਂਡ-ਟੂ-ਐਂਡ ਇਨਕ੍ਰਿਪਟਡ ਰਹਿਣਗੇ ਅਤੇ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਕੁਆਲਿਟੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੋਈ ਬਦਲਾਅ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਏਗਾ।
ਜੂਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੈਟਾ ਨੇ ਫਿਨਟੇਕ ਪਲੇਟਫਾਰਮ Cred ਦੇ ਸੰਸਥਾਪਕ ਕੁਨਾਲ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੂੰ ਵਟਸਐਪ ਦਾ ਗਲੋਬਲ ਹੈੱਡ ਨਿਯੁਕਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਵਿਲ ਕੈਥਕਾਰਟ ਦੀ ਜਗ੍ਹਾਂ ਲਈ, ਜੋ 2019 ਤੋਂ ਵਟਸਐਪ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਸੀ।
ਇਸ ਕਦਮ ਦੇ ਤਹਿਤ ਮੈਟਾ ਨੇ Cred ਵਿੱਚ ਲਗਭਗ 8,550 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦੇ ਫੰਡਿੰਗ ਰਾਊਂਡ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਕੀਤੀ। ਇਸ ਨਾਲ ਬੰਗਲੁਰੂ ਸਥਿਤ ਇਸ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਲਾਂਕਣ 43,239 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ।
ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ:-