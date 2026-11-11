ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp ਲੋਕਾਂ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਸਪੰਰਕ ਨੂੰ ਬਣਾਏਗਾ ਹੋਰ ਵੀ ਬਿਹਤਰ, CEO ਨੇ ਕਹੀ ਇਹ ਗੱਲ...

ਵਟਸਐਪ ਦੇ ਸੀਈਓ ਕੁਨਾਲ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਵਟਸਐਪ 'ਤੇ ਹਰ ਦਿਨ 100 ਅਰਬ ਤੋਂ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਮੈਸੇਜ ਅਤੇ 2 ਅਰਬ ਕਾਲ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ।

KUNAL SHAH ON WHATSAPP
KUNAL SHAH ON WHATSAPP (Getty Image)
author img

By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : November 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਵਟਸਐਪ ਦੇ ਨਵੇਂ ਗਲੋਬਲ ਹੈੱਡ ਕੁਨਾਲ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਬੁੱਧਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਵਟਸਐਪ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਸਪੰਰਕ ਨੂੰ ਹੋਰ ਬਿਹਤਰ ਬਣਾਉਣ 'ਤੇ ਧਿਆਨ ਦੇਵੇਗਾ। ਇਸਦੇ ਤਹਿਤ, ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਚੈਟ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਹੀ ਬਿੱਲ ਦਾ ਭੁਗਤਾਨ ਕਰਨ ਵਰਗੇ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਸਕਣਗੇ ਅਤੇ ਏਆਈ ਦੀ ਮਦਦ ਨਾਲ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਸਮਰੱਥਾ ਨੂੰ ਬਿਹਤਰ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਇਸਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ, ਨਿੱਜੀ ਮੈਸੇਜ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਲ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਦੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਐਂਡ-ਟੂ-ਐਂਡ ਇਨਕ੍ਰਿਪਟਡ ਰਹਿਣਗੇ।

ਕੁਨਾਲ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਸਾਲ ਇਸ ਮੈਸੇਜਿੰਗ ਪਲੇਟਫਾਰਮ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ ਸੰਭਾਲੀ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਕੁਝ ਮਹੀਨੇ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਦੀ ਗੱਲ ਸੁਣਨ ਅਤੇ ਇਹ ਸਮਝਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਿਤਾਏ ਹਨ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਵਟਸਐਪ ਤੋਂ ਕੀ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ।

ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ X 'ਤੇ ਪੋਸਟ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ,"ਮੈਂ ਜੋ ਸੁਣਿਆ ਹੈ, ਉਹ ਬਹੁਤ ਅਸਾਨ ਹੈ। ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਆਪਣਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਕਰੀਬ ਰਹਿਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਦਦ ਕਰਨਾ ਅਤੇ ਵਟਸਐਪ 'ਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਕੰਮ ਨੂੰ ਅਸਾਨ ਬਣਾਉਣਾ, ਤਾਂ ਅਸੀਂ ਇਹੀ ਕਰਾਂਗੇ। ਲੋਕ ਹਰ ਦਿਨ ਵਟਸਐਪ 'ਤੇ 10 ਅਰਬ ਤੋਂ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਮੈਸੇਜ ਅਤੇ 4 ਅਰਬ ਤੋਂ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਸਟਿੱਕਰ ਭੇਜਦੇ ਹਨ। ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਅਸੀਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਜੁੜਾਅ ਨੂੰ ਹੋਰ ਬਿਹਤਰ ਬਣਾਉਣਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਾਂ। ਕਦੇ-ਕਦੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਦੀ ਅਵਾਜ਼ ਸੁਣਨਾ, ਕੋਈ ਮਜ਼ਾਕ ਭੇਜਣਾ, ਕਿਸੇ ਯੋਜਨਾ 'ਤੇ ਸਹਿਮਤ ਹੋਣਾ ਜਾਂ ਬਸ ਇਹ ਜਾਣ ਲੈਣਾ ਕਿ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਵਾਲਾ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਅਤ ਹੈ, ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਅਹਿਮ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਜਿਵੇਂ-ਜਿਵੇਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਤਰੀਕੇ ਬਦਲਣਗੇ, ਅਸੀਂ ਵੀ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਅਨੁਭਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਉਸੇ ਹਿਸਾਬ ਨਾਲ ਬਦਲਦੇ ਰਹਾਂਗੇ। ਅਸੀਂ ਵਾਈਸ ਨੋਟਸ, ਗਰੁੱਪ, ਸਟਿੱਕਰ ਅਤੇ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਨੂੰ ਹੋਰ ਵੀ ਅਸਾਨ ਅਤੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਗੱਲ ਬਿਹਤਰ ਢੰਗ ਨਾਲ ਪ੍ਰਗਟ ਕਰਨ ਯੋਗ ਬਣਾਵਾਂਗੇ, ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ-ਦੂਜੇ ਦੇ ਕਰੀਬ ਮਹਿਸੂਸ ਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਤਰੀਕੇ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਬਦਲਦੇ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ।"

ਦੂਜੀ ਤਰਜੀਹ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਕੁਨਾਲ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ," ਕਈ ਕੰਮ ਚੈਟ ਤੋਂ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ ਪਰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੂਰਾ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਬਾਅਦ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਈ ਹੋਰ ਕਦਮ ਚੁੱਕਣੇ ਪੈਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਜਿਵੇਂ ਕਿ ਬਿੱਲ ਦਾ ਭੁਗਤਾਨ ਕਰਨਾ, ਪੈਸੇ ਉਧਾਰ ਲੈਣਾ ਜਾਂ ਯਾਤਰਾ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਜੁੜੇ ਰਹਿਣਾ ਆਦਿ। ਇਹ ਦੇਖਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਕਿ ਇੱਕ ਕੰਮ ਤੋਂ ਦੂਜੇ ਕੰਮ 'ਤੇ ਜਾਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਮੇਂ ਲੱਗਦਾ ਹੈ, ਵਟਸਐਪ ਵਿੱਤੀ ਸੇਵਾਵਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਟੈਲੀਕਾਮ ਕੰਪਨੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਤਾਂਕਿ ਕਿਸੇ ਕੰਮ ਨੂੰ ਕਰਨਾ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਹੀ ਅਸਾਨ ਲੱਗੇ, ਜਿੰਨਾਂ ਉਸਨੂੰ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕਰਨਾ।"

ਤੀਜਾ ਫੋਕਸ ਖੇਤਰ ਏਆਈ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ। ਸ਼ਾਹ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ, ਇਸਨੂੰ ਚੁੱਪ ਕਰਕੇ ਇਹ ਪਤਾ ਲਗਾਉਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਨੂੰ ਕੀ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਕੰਮ ਪੂਰੇ ਕਰਨੇ ਚਾਹੀਦੇ ਅਤੇ ਇਹ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾਉਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਕੋਈ ਬੁੱਕਿੰਗ ਨਾ ਛੁੱਟੇ। ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਚੰਗੀ ਤਕਨੀਕ ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਸਮੇਂ ਬਚਾਉਦੀ ਹੈ, ਤਾਂਕਿ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਫਿਰ ਤੋਂ ਜੁੜ ਸਕੋ, ਜੋ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਲਈ ਅਹਿਮ ਹਨ।

ਕੁਨਾਲ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਵਟਸਐਪ 'ਤੇ ਹਰ ਦਿਨ 100 ਅਰਬ ਤੋਂ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਮੈਸੇਜ ਅਤੇ 2 ਅਰਬ ਕਾਲ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਪਲੇਟਫਾਰਮ ਨੂੰ ਅਸਾਨ, ਭਰੋਸੇਮੰਦ ਅਤੇ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਬਣੇ ਰਹਿਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ।

ਕੁਨਾਲ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਭਰੋਸਾ ਕਮਾਉਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਲੱਗ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ ਪਰ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਖੋਹਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਪਲ ਹੀ ਲੱਗਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਮੈਂ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਹਲਕੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਹੀਂ ਲੈਂਦਾ। ਨਿੱਜੀ ਮੈਸੇਜ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਲ ਐਂਡ-ਟੂ-ਐਂਡ ਇਨਕ੍ਰਿਪਟਡ ਰਹਿਣਗੇ ਅਤੇ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਕੁਆਲਿਟੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੋਈ ਬਦਲਾਅ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਏਗਾ।

ਜੂਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੈਟਾ ਨੇ ਫਿਨਟੇਕ ਪਲੇਟਫਾਰਮ Cred ਦੇ ਸੰਸਥਾਪਕ ਕੁਨਾਲ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੂੰ ਵਟਸਐਪ ਦਾ ਗਲੋਬਲ ਹੈੱਡ ਨਿਯੁਕਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਵਿਲ ਕੈਥਕਾਰਟ ਦੀ ਜਗ੍ਹਾਂ ਲਈ, ਜੋ 2019 ਤੋਂ ਵਟਸਐਪ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਸੀ।

ਇਸ ਕਦਮ ਦੇ ਤਹਿਤ ਮੈਟਾ ਨੇ Cred ਵਿੱਚ ਲਗਭਗ 8,550 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦੇ ਫੰਡਿੰਗ ਰਾਊਂਡ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਕੀਤੀ। ਇਸ ਨਾਲ ਬੰਗਲੁਰੂ ਸਥਿਤ ਇਸ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਲਾਂਕਣ 43,239 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ।

ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ:-

TAGGED:

WHATSAPP NEW FEATURE
KUNAL SHAH ON WHATSAPP
WHATSAPP NEWS
KUNAL SHARES PLANS TO SIMPLIFY APP
WHATSAPP WILL MAKE CONNECTING EASY

Quick Links / Policies

ਸੰਪਾਦਕ ਦੀ ਪਸੰਦ

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.