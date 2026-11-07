₹85,000 ਦੇ ਇਸ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਚੱਲ ਰਹੀ ਬਹਿਸ ਦਾ ਨਵਾਂ ਮੋੜ, ਪੜ੍ਹੋ ਪੂਰੀ ਕਹਾਣੀ
ਦੀਪਿੰਦਰ ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਵਿਜ਼ਨ ਨੋਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਟੈਂਪਲ ਨੂੰ ਮਾਈਕ੍ਰੋਫੋਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਇੱਕ ਵੌਇਸ ਏਆਈ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦੱਸਿਆ।
Published : November 7, 2026 at 10:47 AM IST
ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: 6 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਾਮ ਨੂੰ ਦੀਪਿੰਦਰ ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਟੈਂਪਲ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ 'ਤੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਸਟੈਂਡ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੱਸ਼ਟ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਇੱਕ ਨਵਾਂ ਨੋਟ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤਾ। ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਨੂੰ "ਮਨੁੱਖਤਾ ਦਾ ਆਖਰੀ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ" ਕਿਹਾ ਅਤੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਨਾ ਸਿਰਫ ਇੱਕ ਹੈਲਥ ਟ੍ਰੈਕਰ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ ਬਲਕਿ ਇੱਕ ਮਾਈਕ੍ਰੋਫੋਨ ਰਹਿਤ ਵੌਇਸ ਏਆਈ ਕੰਟਰੋਲਰ ਵੀ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ। ਇਹ ਜਵਾਬ ਡਾਕਟਰਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਦੀਪਿੰਦਰ ਗੋਇਲ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ₹85,000 ਦੇ ਪਹਿਨਣਯੋਗ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ 'ਤੇ ਤਿੱਖੀ ਬਹਿਸ ਦੇ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਆਇਆ ਹੈ।
ਇਹ ਵਿਵਾਦ ਨਵੰਬਰ 2025 ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਇਆ ਸੀ, ਪਰ ਹਾਲ ਹੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੈਡਮਿੰਟਨ ਸਟਾਰ ਪੀਵੀ ਸਿੰਧੂ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਟੀਮ ਦੇ ਕਪਤਾਨ ਸ਼ੁਭਮਨ ਗਿੱਲ ਨੂੰ ਇਸ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਦੀ ਵਰਤੋਂ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਦੇਖਿਆ ਗਿਆ, ਜਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਇਸ ਨੇ ਤੇਜ਼ੀ ਫੜੀ। ਸਿੰਧੂ ਨੂੰ ਅਪ੍ਰੈਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਉਬੇਰ ਕੱਪ ਫਾਈਨਲਜ਼ ਅਤੇ ਅਗਸਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੀਡਬਲਯੂਐਫ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਚੈਂਪੀਅਨਸ਼ਿਪ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਪਹਿਨਦੇ ਦੇਖਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ, ਅਤੇ ਸ਼ੁਭਮਨ ਗਿੱਲ ਨੂੰ ਹਾਲ ਹੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਲੜੀ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਕਈ ਵਾਰ ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਪਹਿਨੇ ਦੇਖਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਇਸ ਵਿਵਾਦ ਦੀ ਅਸਲ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਬਹੁਤ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਹੋ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਸੀ।
>food delivery app owner proposes an ancient, already debunked gravitational theory of ageing to "promote" his zero-evidence based wellness product that looks like a fat band-aid stuck to the temple. >doctors and scientists including me call it out and warn people about misinformation packaged as "wellness". >food delivery app owner messages me personally which he denies here. >said food delivery app owner then asks me to come on Zoom (so he should have messaged me right?) to discuss his thoughts and opinions to which I say it's a waste of time one-on-one, but he should show evidence to his claims on Twitter for everyone's benefit. >food delivery app owner disappears, only to appear on India's best third rate podcast to claim that I was a waste of his time and he has lost respect towards me. >they have Brian Johnson just shy of drinking his son's blood in the US, while we have tech bros nearly making us swing down like bats to help us live longer. >the future of wellness is cooked. Never delivered. Definitely not in 10 minutes. https://t.co/RviGQFl2F6— TheLiverDoc™ (@theliverdoc) January 6, 2026
ਮਾਮਲਾ ਕਿੱਥੋਂ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਇਆ?
ਨਵੰਬਰ 2025 ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਨਿਰੰਤਰ ਖੋਜ ਦਾ ਆਪਣਾ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਸਿਧਾਂਤ, "ਗਰੈਵਿਟੀ ਏਜਿੰਗ ਹਾਈਪੋਥੀਸਿਸ" ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ। ਇਸ ਸਿਧਾਂਤ ਨੇ ਸੁਝਾਅ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਕਿ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਆਪਣਾ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾਤਰ ਸਮਾਂ ਖੜ੍ਹੇ ਜਾਂ ਸਿੱਧੇ ਬੈਠ ਕੇ ਬਿਤਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਇਸ ਲਈ ਗੁਰੂਤਾ ਸ਼ਕਤੀ ਦਿਮਾਗ ਵਿੱਚ ਖੂਨ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਹ ਨੂੰ ਹੌਲੀ-ਹੌਲੀ ਘਟਾ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਸੰਭਾਵੀ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਬੁਢਾਪੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਯੋਗਦਾਨ ਪਾਉਂਦੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ, ਦੀਪਿੰਦਰ ਗੋਇਲ ਦੇ ਚਿਹਰੇ 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਨਵਾਂ ਯੰਤਰ ਦਿਖਾਈ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਦਸੰਬਰ ਵਿੱਚ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਯੰਤਰ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਟੀਜ਼ਰ ਸਾਂਝਾ ਕੀਤਾ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਇੱਕ ਦਿਮਾਗੀ ਖੂਨ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਹ ਨੂੰ ਮਾਪਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਯੰਤਰ ਸੀ ਜਿਸਨੂੰ ਉਹ ਲਗਭਗ ਇੱਕ ਸਾਲ ਤੋਂ ਵਰਤ ਰਿਹਾ ਸੀ। ਫਿਰ ਉਹ ਰਾਜ ਸ਼ਮਾਨੀ ਦੇ ਪੋਡਕਾਸਟ 'ਤੇ ਯੰਤਰ ਪਹਿਨੇ ਹੋਏ ਪ੍ਰਗਟ ਹੋਇਆ, ਜਿਸ ਦੀਆਂ ਕਲਿੱਪਾਂ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਵਾਇਰਲ ਹੋ ਗਈਆਂ, ਜਿਸ ਨਾਲ ਉਸਦੇ ਮੱਥੇ 'ਤੇ ਕੀ ਸੀ ਇਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਸਵਾਲ ਉੱਠੇ।
Dear Concerned Indian Doctors, I see your rage against Temple on X. I have a few points to make: 1. First and foremost, a business lesson: if Temple were a scam, and any of what we said weren't true, people would know it in just a few days of using Temple. We have 14-day, no-questions-asked returns (which even Apple doesn't offer in India). If the product doesn't work, it fails out of the gate and the company dies before recovering a tenth of its R&D. 2. We have already spent $30m building Temple, $20m out of which is my own money. Selling a few thousand devices recovers a small fraction of this investment. A scam that pays nothing is not a scam anyone would run. 3. I left the Eternal CEO role to chase purpose with Temple. This is not about money. I have enough of it to last for generations. My incentives are fully aligned with getting the science right. I am not staking a reputation earned over 20 years on making a quick buck. 4. Our employees bought into our round a few months ago. The round we're raising now is mostly our customers. Scams don't build that cap table. 5. Most wearable companies start with internal studies. Whoop shipped its band in 2015, and the first published validation followed a few years later. We hold ourselves to a higher standard; pre-prints are a step prior to peer reviewed publications, and they are coming up. 6. At some point you have to stick your neck out and say: we believe in our science, and the product is now valuable enough for people to pay for and use. We believe we are there. More validation continues in public. 7. We are confident that we are building something that the world is going to be positively astonished with. We stand by our science and our methods. Each of our claims is easily verifiable by individuals and institutions alike, and you will see a lot of independent studies come up on their own when the device becomes available to use. Last but not the least, the most ground breaking features in Temple are not even public yet. And some of them, thankfully, have nothing to do with doctors 🤭 Hope this addresses some or all of your concerns. If not, keep raging 😘🤗— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 5, 2026
ਡਿਵਾਇਸ ਕੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤੀ ਦਾਮ ਕੀ ਸਨ?
ਟੈਂਪਲ ਨਾਮ ਦਾ ਇਹ ਡਿਵਾਇਸ ਅਸਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੈਪਸੂਲ ਵਰਗਾ ਸੈਂਸਰ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਸਿਰ ਤੇ ਅਗਲੇ ਪਾਸੇ ਕਨਪਟੀ ਦੇ ਨੇੜੇ ਚਮੜੀ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜਿਆ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਇਸ ਉਦੇਸ਼ ਲਈ ਡਿਸਪੋਜ਼ੇਬਲ ਅਡੈਸਿਵ ਸਟ੍ਰਿਪਸ ਪ੍ਰਦਾਨ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਇਹ ਗ੍ਰਿਪਸ ਕਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦਾ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਯੰਤਰ ਟੈਂਪੋਰਲ ਆਰਟਰੀ ਦੇ ਆਲੇ ਦੁਆਲੇ ਖੂਨ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਹ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਪਤਾ ਲਗਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਆਪਟੀਕਲ, ਜਾਂ ਲਾਈਟ-ਅਧਾਰਿਤ, ਸੈਂਸਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਵਰਤੋਂ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ।
ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਦੋ ਮੁੱਖ ਚੀਜ਼ਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮਾਪਦਾ ਹੈ
ਦਿਮਾਗ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਹ, ਦਿਮਾਗ ਵਿੱਚ ਖੂਨ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਹ ਨਾਲ ਸਬੰਧਤ ਇੱਕ ਸਿਗਨਲ, ਅਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਐਂਟਰੋਪੀ ਸਕੋਰ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 1 ਤੋਂ 250 ਤੱਕ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਇਹ ਦਰਸਾਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਨੀਂਦ, ਕਸਰਤ, ਕੈਫੀਨ, ਜਾਂ ਤਣਾਅ ਤੋਂ ਦਿਮਾਗ ਕਿੰਨਾ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਸਤੰਬਰ ਵਿੱਚ, ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਪ੍ਰੀਪ੍ਰਿੰਟ ਅਧਿਐਨ ਦਾ ਹਵਾਲਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ 23 ਸਿਹਤਮੰਦ ਬਾਲਗਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਟੈਂਪਸ ਰੀਡਿੰਗਾਂ ਦੀ ਤੁਲਨਾ ਟ੍ਰਾਂਸਕ੍ਰੈਨੀਅਲ ਡੋਪਲਰ (TCD) ਰੀਡਿੰਗਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਸੀ। ਦ ਪ੍ਰਿੰਟ ਨੇ ਨੋਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਅਧਿਐਨ ਛੋਟਾ ਸੀ ਅਤੇ ਪੀਅਰ-ਸਮੀਖਿਆ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਸੀ, ਅਤੇ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਸਿੱਧੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਦਿਮਾਗ ਦੇ ਖੂਨ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਹ ਨੂੰ ਨਹੀਂ ਮਾਪਦੀ।
The founder of the wearable device Temple, Mr. Deepinder Goyal (who has blocked me on Twitter) has now put out an official statement regarding concerns raised by the medical community on the said device being a scam. As expected, he has written a word salad. This man has provided no real evidence or proof that his device, which he is selling for INR 85,000/- can measure and interpret brain flow from a superficial artery (superficial temporal artery - which is an extracranial artery - meaning a blood vessel placed entirely outside the skull, supplying blood to the side of the face, temple, and scalp regions). His own Science Lead (Avi Roy) has accepted that the fact that their device is not yet proven to measure brain flow or "entropy" as they claim on their website and additionally, has directly addressed concerns of poor methodology as well as statisitical misrepresentation, without respond to clear evidence of data falsification in their pre-print papers. Other wearables like Whoop (which he cited) measured and validated exactly what the wearable can measure within limits of human anatomy and physiology. Temple is overdoing it and defrauding its potential customers. The device can only measure blood flow and flushing to the face in humans and has ansolutely NOTHING to do with the brain as they claim. This is the issue, not what can happen in the future. The device itself fails its primary objective. There is no our science and your science. But there is bad science, fringe science and science fraud and Team Temple, embraced all of these. Temple device is a scam. There is no doubt about it. The question is however, how long can this man and his team keep defrauding people under the garb of "we are spending millions for you" or "we are trying our best" or "we are taking the risk" kind of responses? These farts in the windtunnel responses are not what is expected from a company who's website claims "solid science". There is solid fraud though - pathetic little businessmen.— TheLiverDoc™ (@theliverdoc) November 5, 2026
ਡਾਕਟਰਾਂ ਨੇ ਕਿਉਂ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਸਵਾਲ
ਜਨਵਰੀ ਦੇ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਵਿੱਚ ਏਮਜ਼ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਡਾ. ਸੁਵਰੰਕਰ ਦੱਤਾ ਨੇ ਇੰਸਟਾਗ੍ਰਾਮ 'ਤੇ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤਾ, ਇਸ ਯੰਤਰ ਨੂੰ "ਅਮੀਰਾਂ ਲਈ ਮਹਿੰਗਾ ਖਿਡੌਣਾ" ਕਿਹਾ ਅਤੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਸਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੋਈ ਵਿਗਿਆਨਕ ਆਧਾਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਹੈਪੇਟੋਲੋਜਿਸਟ ਡਾ. ਸਿਰੀਐਕ ਏਬੀ ਫਿਲਿਪਸ, ਜਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਦਿ ਲਿਵਰ ਡੌਕ ਵਜੋਂ ਜਾਣਿਆ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਹੀ ਗੁਰੂਤਾਕਰਨ ਉਮਰ ਵਧਣ ਦੇ ਸਿਧਾਂਤ ਨੂੰ ਰੱਦ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ।
6 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਫਿਲਿਪਸ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਲੰਮੀ ਪੋਸਟ ਲਿਖੀ ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੋਸ਼ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਕਿ ਇੱਕ ਫੂਡ ਡਿਲੀਵਰੀ ਐਪ ਦੇ ਮਾਲਕ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਪੁਰਾਣੇ ਅਤੇ ਝੂਠੇ ਸਿਧਾਂਤ ਦੀ ਵਰਤੋਂ ਕਰਕੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਤੰਦਰੁਸਤੀ ਉਤਪਾਦ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਚਾਰ ਕੀਤਾ। ਫਿਲਿਪਸ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਉਤਪਾਦ ਦੀ ਆਲੋਚਨਾ ਹੋਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ, ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਸੁਨੇਹਾ ਭੇਜਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਫਿਰ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਜ਼ੂਮ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਲਈ ਸੱਦਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਫਿਲਿਪਸ ਨੇ ਮੰਗ ਕੀਤੀ ਕਿ ਸਬੂਤ ਜਨਤਕ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ X 'ਤੇ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤੇ ਜਾਣ। ਉਸ ਨੇ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਗੋਇਲ ਫਿਰ ਇੱਕ ਪੋਡਕਾਸਟ 'ਤੇ ਗਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਫਿਲਿਪਸ ਉਸ ਦੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਦੀ ਬਰਬਾਦੀ ਸੀ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਗੱਲ ਤੋਂ ਇਨਕਾਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਸ ਨੇ ਫਿਲਿਪਸ ਨੂੰ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਸੁਨੇਹਾ ਭੇਜਿਆ।
Claims made by Science Team and founder Deepinder Goyal about their wearable - Temple Device - on their website, podcasts, media interviews and special events before the product is shipped out for 85000/- INR - and proof for those claims. Claim1 : Real-Time Cerebral Blood Flow Tracking - The device claims to continuously monitor blood flow and oxygenation inside the brain—a metric they brand as "BrainFlow"—using light-based optical sensors placed against the skin near the temporal artery. PROOF - ZERO. Claim 2: Biological Entropy Monitoring - The device outputs a proprietary "Entropy Score" ranging from 1 to 250. The company claims this score (which remain absolutely not validated) quantifies the body's real-time metabolic and sympathetic strain—essentially measuring "how hard the body is working to shed heat" and manage stress, sleep, or recovery. PROOF - ZERO. Claim 3: Superior Heart Rate Tracking Accuracy - The manufacturer claims that the Temple device is the most accurate heart rate tracker on the market, outperforming flagship wrist-based wearables even during high-intensity training (Zone 4 & 5 exercises). PROOF - ZERO. Claim 4: Insights into Longevity and Aging - The tool is marketed to explore the "Gravity Aging Hypothesis". The manufacturer implies that tracking changes in brain blood flow can help users manage physiological stress, optimize lifestyle choices (like hydration and sleep), and track indicators linked to long-term cognitive health and aging. PROOF - ZERO. WHAT CLAIMS ARE CURRENTLY PROVEN FOR TEMPLE DEVICE AS PER NON-PEER REVIEWED PRE-PRINTS? - Temple device can sense flushing and increased blood flow to the skin of the temple region and scalp in people who are active. THAT IS IT. ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO WITH THE ABOVE CLAIMS or BRAIN FUNCTION.— TheLiverDoc™ (@theliverdoc) November 6, 2026
"ਵਿਕਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਅੰਤਿਮ ਰੂਪ ਦੇਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਦੇ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਪੂਰਾ ਵਿਗਿਆਨ ਸਮਝਿਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ"
9 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ, ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਜਵਾਬ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਕਿ ਟੈਂਪਲ ਅਜੇ ਵਿਕਰੀ ਲਈ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ, ਇਸ ਲਈ ਡਾਕਟਰਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਉਡੀਕ ਕਰਨੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ ਹੈ। ਉਸ ਨੇ ਵਾਅਦਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਵਿਕਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਅੰਤਿਮ ਰੂਪ ਦੇਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਦੇ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਪੂਰਾ ਵਿਗਿਆਨ ਸਮਝਿਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। 21 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ, ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਈਟਰਨਲ ਦੇ ਗਰੁੱਪ ਸੀਈਓ ਦੇ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਤੋਂ ਅਸਤੀਫਾ ਦੇਣ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ। 1 ਫਰਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ, ਉਸ ਨੇ ਅਸਤੀਫਾ ਦੇ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਪਰ ਵਾਈਸ ਚੇਅਰਮੈਨ ਰਹੇ। ਬਲਿੰਕਿਟ ਦੇ ਅਲਬਿੰਦਰ ਢੀਂਡਸਾ ਨੂੰ ਸੀਈਓ ਨਿਯੁਕਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ। ਫਰਵਰੀ ਦੇ ਅਖੀਰ ਵਿੱਚ, ਖ਼ਬਰ ਆਈ ਕਿ ਟੈਂਪਲ ਨੇ ਲਗਭਗ $54 ਮਿਲੀਅਨ ਇਕੱਠੇ ਕੀਤੇ ਹਨ। ਟੈਕਕ੍ਰੰਚ ਦੀ ਇੱਕ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਦੇ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ, ਇਸਦਾ ਮੁੱਲਾਂਕਣ ਲਗਭਗ $190 ਮਿਲੀਅਨ ਸੀ।
ਸਤੰਬਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਲੰਡਨ ਸਥਿਤ ਲੌਂਗੇਵਸ ਨੂੰ ਹਾਸਿਲ ਕਰ ਲਿਆ। ਅਵੀ ਰਾਏ ਵਿਗਿਆਨ ਦੇ ਮੁਖੀ ਬਣੇ ਅਤੇ ਰੌਬਰਟ ਮੋਹਰ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੈਡੀਕਲ ਅਫਸਰ ਬਣੇ। ਪੂਰਵ-ਆਰਡਰ 1 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਏ। ਰਿਪੋਰਟਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਸ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ ₹85,000 ਦੱਸੀ ਗਈ ਸੀ, ਜਦੋਂ ਕਿ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਲਗਭਗ $1,000 ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਗੱਲ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆਈ।
Temple is an ambitious project. The team is delusional enough to think we can build this. And we will. Here's what we are building. Join the ride. https://t.co/fPZSISAr6V— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 6, 2026
5 ਅਤੇ 6 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਕੀ ਹੋਇਆ
5 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ, ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ X 'ਤੇ "Concerned Indian Doctors" ਸਿਰਲੇਖ ਵਾਲੀ ਇੱਕ ਪੋਸਟ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਕਈ ਦਲੀਲਾਂ ਦਿੱਤੀਆਂ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਜੇਕਰ ਉਤਪਾਦ ਨਕਲੀ ਹੁੰਦਾ, ਤਾਂ ਇਹ ਕੁਝ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਪਤਾ ਲੱਗ ਜਾਂਦਾ, ਕੰਪਨੀ 14 ਦਿਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਵਾਪਸੀ ਨੀਤੀ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ, ਕਿ ਪ੍ਰੋਜੈਕਟ ਦੀ ਲਾਗਤ $30 ਮਿਲੀਅਨ ਸੀ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ $20 ਮਿਲੀਅਨ ਉਸਦੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਪੈਸੇ ਸਨ। ਉਸ ਪੋਸਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਇਹ ਵੀ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਟੈਂਪਲ ਦੀਆਂ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਨ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ਤਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਅਜੇ ਜਨਤਕ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ, ਅਤੇ ਕੁਝ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ਤਾਵਾਂ ਦਾ ਡਾਕਟਰਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਕੋਈ ਲੈਣਾ-ਦੇਣਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਸੀ। ਕੁਝ ਘੰਟਿਆਂ ਬਾਅਦ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਸਪੱਸ਼ਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਟੈਂਪਲ ਇੱਕ ਮੈਡੀਕਲ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਨਹੀਂ ਸੀ ਸਗੋਂ ਇੱਕ ਫਿਟਨੈਸ ਟਰੈਕਰ ਅਤੇ ਤੰਦਰੁਸਤੀ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਹੈ।
ਫਿਲਿਪਸ ਨੇ ਉਸੇ ਦਿਨ ਗੋਇਲ ਦੀ ਪੋਸਟ ਦਾ ਜਵਾਬ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਗੱਲ ਦਾ ਕੋਈ ਠੋਸ ਸਬੂਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਖੋਪੜੀ ਦੇ ਬਾਹਰ ਸਥਿਤ ਟੈਂਪਲ ਨਾੜੀ ਦਿਮਾਗ ਦੇ ਖੂਨ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਹ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਮਾਪ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਵਿਗਿਆਨ ਮੁਖੀ ਅਵੀ ਰਾਏ ਨੇ ਖੁਦ ਮੰਨਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਦਿਮਾਗ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਹ ਜਾਂ ਐਂਟਰੋਪੀ ਨੂੰ ਮਾਪਣਾ ਅਜੇ ਸਾਬਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਪ੍ਰੀਪ੍ਰਿੰਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਡੇਟਾ ਹੇਰਾਫੇਰੀ ਦਾ ਦੋਸ਼ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਅਤੇ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਘੁਟਾਲਾ ਕਿਹਾ। ਫਿਰ, 6 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਦੀ ਸਵੇਰ ਨੂੰ, ਫਿਲਿਪਸ ਨੇ ਦੀਪਿੰਦਰ ਗੋਇਲ ਦੀ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਲਈ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਚਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਮੁੱਖ ਦਾਅਵਿਆਂ (ਰੀਅਲ-ਟਾਈਮ ਦਿਮਾਗ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਹ, ਐਂਟਰੋਪੀ ਸਕੋਰ, ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਸਹੀ ਦਿਲ ਦੀ ਗਤੀ, ਅਤੇ ਲੰਬੀ ਉਮਰ ਦੀ ਸੂਝ) ਦੀ ਇੱਕ ਸੂਚੀ ਅਪਲੋਡ ਕੀਤੀ, ਅਤੇ ਸਬੂਤ ਲਈ ਹਰੇਕ ਦੇ ਅੱਗੇ "ਜ਼ੀਰੋ" ਲਿਖਿਆ।
ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਤਾਜ਼ਾ ਨੋਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੀ ਕਿਹਾ?
ਉਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ, 6 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ, ਯਾਨੀ ਅੱਜ ਸਵੇਰੇ, ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਪੁਰਾਣੇ ਖਾਤੇ ਤੋਂ ਇੱਕ ਨਵੀਂ ਪੋਸਟ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤੀ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਹਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਲੋਕ ਪੁੱਛ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਈਟਰਨਲ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਉਂ ਛੱਡ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਆਪਣਾ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਸਿਹਤ ਪਹਿਨਣਯੋਗ ਕਿਉਂ ਵਿਕਸਤ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਉਹ ਚਾਰ ਘੰਟਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਸ ਲਈ ਆਪਣਾ ਪੂਰਾ ਦ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਟੀਕੋਣ ਪ੍ਰਗਟ ਕਰੇਗਾ। ਇਸ ਪੋਸਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਡਾਕਟਰਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਵੀ ਨਿਸ਼ਾਨਾ ਸਾਧਿਆ। ਫਿਰ, ਅੱਜ ਸ਼ਾਮ, ਲਗਭਗ ਚਾਰ ਘੰਟੇ ਬਾਅਦ, ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਨਵੀਂ ਪੋਸਟ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤੀ। ਇਸ ਨਵੇਂ ਨੋਟ ਵਿੱਚ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਟੈਂਪਲ ਨੂੰ "ਮਨੁੱਖਤਾ ਦਾ ਆਖਰੀ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਯੰਤਰ" ਅਤੇ ਇੱਕ "ਕਮਰੇ-ਸੁਰੱਖਿਅਤ ਆਵਾਜ਼ ਏਆਈ ਕੰਪਨੀ" ਦੱਸਿਆ। ਜਿਵੇਂ ਕਿ ਅਸੀਂ ਉੱਪਰ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਹੈ, ਨਵੀਂ ਪੋਸਟ ਵਿੱਚ, ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਸਮਝਾਇਆ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਪਹਿਨਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਦੀ ਆਵਾਜ਼ ਸੁਣ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ ਪਰ ਕਮਰੇ ਨੂੰ ਨਹੀਂ।
ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਾਈਕ੍ਰੋਫੋਨ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਮੋਸ਼ਨ ਸੈਂਸਰ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਆਵਾਜ਼ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਪੈਦਾ ਹੋਣ ਵਾਲੀਆਂ ਵਾਈਬ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੜ੍ਹਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਟੈਕਸਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਦਲਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਦੋ ਵਾਰ ਟੈਪ ਕਰਨ ਨਾਲ ਇੱਕ ਹਲਕੀ ਗੂੰਜ ਆਉਂਦੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਜਦੋਂ ਕੰਮ ਖਤਮ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਗੂੰਜ ਆਉਂਦੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੋਈ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਜਾਂ ਸਕਰੀਨ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ।
ਵਰਤੋਂ ਦੀ ਉਦਾਹਰਨ: ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਵਿਚਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਕਰਨ, ਰੀਮਾਈਂਡਰ ਭੇਜਣ, ਦਵਾਈਆਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਚੇਤਾਵਨੀਆਂ, ਭੋਜਨ ਅਤੇ ਕਸਰਤ ਦੀਆਂ ਆਦਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੌਗ ਕਰਨ, ਅਤੇ ਫ਼ੋਨ ਚੁੱਕਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਦੇਸ਼ ਭੇਜਣ ਵਰਗੀਆਂ ਚੀਜ਼ਾਂ ਕਰ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ।
ਹਾਰਡਵੇਅਰ: ਗੋਇਲ ਦੇ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ, ਮੈਡੀਕਲ-ਗ੍ਰੇਡ ਦੀਆਂ ਪਕੜਾਂ ਸ਼ਾਵਰ, ਤੈਰਾਕੀ ਅਤੇ ਸੌਣ ਵੇਲੇ ਵੀ ਕਈ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਤੱਕ ਚੱਲਣ ਲਈ ਬਣਾਈਆਂ ਜਾਂਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ, ਅਤੇ ਹਫ਼ਤੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿਰਫ ਇੱਕ ਵਾਰ ਚਾਰਜ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਰੂਰਤ ਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ।
ਸਿਹਤ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ਤਾਵਾਂ: ਇਹ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਹੀ ਦਿਲ ਦੀ ਧੜਕਣ, HRV, ਨੀਂਦ, ਅਤੇ VO2max ਵਰਗੇ ਆਮ ਮਾਪਦੰਡ ਪ੍ਰਦਾਨ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ। ਚਬਾਉਣ ਦਾ ਪਤਾ ਲਗਾਉਣਾ, ਘੁਰਾੜੇ ਮਾਰਨਾ, ਨੀਂਦ ਦੀ ਸਥਿਤੀ, ਜਬਾੜੇ ਨੂੰ ਫੜਨਾ, REM ਨੀਂਦ, ਅਤੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਸਰੀਰ ਦਾ ਤਾਪਮਾਨ ਵਰਗੀਆਂ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ਤਾਵਾਂ ਲਈ ਹੋਰ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਚੱਲ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਐਂਟਰੋਪੀ 'ਤੇ ਨਵੀਂ ਖੋਜ ਇਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਪ੍ਰਮਾਣਿਤ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ, ਅਤੇ ਨਤੀਜੇ ਪੂਰਾ ਹੋਣ 'ਤੇ ਸਾਂਝੇ ਕੀਤੇ ਜਾਣਗੇ। ਨੋਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਿਲ ਦੀ ਧੜਕਣ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁੱਧਤਾ ਅਧਿਐਨ ਦਾ ਵੀ ਜ਼ਿਕਰ ਹੈ।
ਗੋਪਨੀਯਤਾ ਦੇ ਦਾਅਵੇ: ਗੱਲਬਾਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਐਂਡ-ਟੂ-ਐਂਡ ਇਨਕ੍ਰਿਪਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਸੇ ਵੀ ਏਆਈ ਮਾਡਲ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰਸਾਰਿਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ, ਅਤੇ ਇੱਥੋਂ ਤੱਕ ਕਿ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦੀ ਟੀਮ ਵੀ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੜ੍ਹ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਕੇਗੀ।
ਇਹ ਇੱਕ ਪ੍ਰੋਜੈਕਟ ਹੈ, ਉਤਪਾਦ ਨਹੀਂ: ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਨਵੇਂ ਨੋਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਟੈਂਪਲ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਇੱਕ ਪ੍ਰੋਜੈਕਟ ਰਹੇਗਾ, ਖੋਜ ਅਤੇ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਵਿਕਸਤ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਰਹੇਗਾ। ਟੈਂਪਲ 01 2027 ਦੇ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਵਿੱਚ ਏਆਈ ਅਤੇ ਸਿਹਤ ਦੋਵਾਂ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ਤਾਵਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਭੇਜਿਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ।
ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ 6 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਾਮ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਨੋਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਹ ਸਾਰੇ ਵੇਰਵੇ ਸਾਂਝੇ ਕੀਤੇ, ਪਰ ਉਸਨੇ ਡਾਕਟਰਾਂ ਦੇ ਉਸ ਸਵਾਲ ਦਾ ਜਵਾਬ ਨਹੀਂ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਜੋ ਉਹ ਮਹੀਨਿਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਪੁੱਛ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ। ਉਹ ਕਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ ਕਿ ਦਿਮਾਗੀ ਖੂਨ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਹ ਵਰਗੇ ਦਾਅਵਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਵੇਚਣ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਠੋਸ ਸਬੂਤਾਂ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਸਮਰਥਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ।