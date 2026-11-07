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₹85,000 ਦੇ ਇਸ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਚੱਲ ਰਹੀ ਬਹਿਸ ਦਾ ਨਵਾਂ ਮੋੜ, ਪੜ੍ਹੋ ਪੂਰੀ ਕਹਾਣੀ

ਦੀਪਿੰਦਰ ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਵਿਜ਼ਨ ਨੋਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਟੈਂਪਲ ਨੂੰ ਮਾਈਕ੍ਰੋਫੋਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਇੱਕ ਵੌਇਸ ਏਆਈ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦੱਸਿਆ।

TEMPLE VISION NOTES
ਟੈਂਪਲ ਵਿਜ਼ਨ ਨੋਟ (Temple)
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By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : November 7, 2026 at 10:47 AM IST

7 Min Read
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ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: 6 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਾਮ ਨੂੰ ਦੀਪਿੰਦਰ ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਟੈਂਪਲ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ 'ਤੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਸਟੈਂਡ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੱਸ਼ਟ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਇੱਕ ਨਵਾਂ ਨੋਟ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤਾ। ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਨੂੰ "ਮਨੁੱਖਤਾ ਦਾ ਆਖਰੀ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ" ਕਿਹਾ ਅਤੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਨਾ ਸਿਰਫ ਇੱਕ ਹੈਲਥ ਟ੍ਰੈਕਰ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ ਬਲਕਿ ਇੱਕ ਮਾਈਕ੍ਰੋਫੋਨ ਰਹਿਤ ਵੌਇਸ ਏਆਈ ਕੰਟਰੋਲਰ ਵੀ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ। ਇਹ ਜਵਾਬ ਡਾਕਟਰਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਦੀਪਿੰਦਰ ਗੋਇਲ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ₹85,000 ਦੇ ਪਹਿਨਣਯੋਗ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ 'ਤੇ ਤਿੱਖੀ ਬਹਿਸ ਦੇ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਆਇਆ ਹੈ।

ਇਹ ਵਿਵਾਦ ਨਵੰਬਰ 2025 ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਇਆ ਸੀ, ਪਰ ਹਾਲ ਹੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੈਡਮਿੰਟਨ ਸਟਾਰ ਪੀਵੀ ਸਿੰਧੂ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਟੀਮ ਦੇ ਕਪਤਾਨ ਸ਼ੁਭਮਨ ਗਿੱਲ ਨੂੰ ਇਸ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਦੀ ਵਰਤੋਂ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਦੇਖਿਆ ਗਿਆ, ਜਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਇਸ ਨੇ ਤੇਜ਼ੀ ਫੜੀ। ਸਿੰਧੂ ਨੂੰ ਅਪ੍ਰੈਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਉਬੇਰ ਕੱਪ ਫਾਈਨਲਜ਼ ਅਤੇ ਅਗਸਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੀਡਬਲਯੂਐਫ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਚੈਂਪੀਅਨਸ਼ਿਪ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਪਹਿਨਦੇ ਦੇਖਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ, ਅਤੇ ਸ਼ੁਭਮਨ ਗਿੱਲ ਨੂੰ ਹਾਲ ਹੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਲੜੀ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਕਈ ਵਾਰ ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਪਹਿਨੇ ਦੇਖਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਇਸ ਵਿਵਾਦ ਦੀ ਅਸਲ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਬਹੁਤ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਹੋ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਸੀ।

ਮਾਮਲਾ ਕਿੱਥੋਂ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਇਆ?

ਨਵੰਬਰ 2025 ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਨਿਰੰਤਰ ਖੋਜ ਦਾ ਆਪਣਾ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਸਿਧਾਂਤ, "ਗਰੈਵਿਟੀ ਏਜਿੰਗ ਹਾਈਪੋਥੀਸਿਸ" ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ। ਇਸ ਸਿਧਾਂਤ ਨੇ ਸੁਝਾਅ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਕਿ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਆਪਣਾ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾਤਰ ਸਮਾਂ ਖੜ੍ਹੇ ਜਾਂ ਸਿੱਧੇ ਬੈਠ ਕੇ ਬਿਤਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਇਸ ਲਈ ਗੁਰੂਤਾ ਸ਼ਕਤੀ ਦਿਮਾਗ ਵਿੱਚ ਖੂਨ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਹ ਨੂੰ ਹੌਲੀ-ਹੌਲੀ ਘਟਾ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਸੰਭਾਵੀ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਬੁਢਾਪੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਯੋਗਦਾਨ ਪਾਉਂਦੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ, ਦੀਪਿੰਦਰ ਗੋਇਲ ਦੇ ਚਿਹਰੇ 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਨਵਾਂ ਯੰਤਰ ਦਿਖਾਈ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਦਸੰਬਰ ਵਿੱਚ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਯੰਤਰ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਟੀਜ਼ਰ ਸਾਂਝਾ ਕੀਤਾ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਇੱਕ ਦਿਮਾਗੀ ਖੂਨ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਹ ਨੂੰ ਮਾਪਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਯੰਤਰ ਸੀ ਜਿਸਨੂੰ ਉਹ ਲਗਭਗ ਇੱਕ ਸਾਲ ਤੋਂ ਵਰਤ ਰਿਹਾ ਸੀ। ਫਿਰ ਉਹ ਰਾਜ ਸ਼ਮਾਨੀ ਦੇ ਪੋਡਕਾਸਟ 'ਤੇ ਯੰਤਰ ਪਹਿਨੇ ਹੋਏ ਪ੍ਰਗਟ ਹੋਇਆ, ਜਿਸ ਦੀਆਂ ਕਲਿੱਪਾਂ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਵਾਇਰਲ ਹੋ ਗਈਆਂ, ਜਿਸ ਨਾਲ ਉਸਦੇ ਮੱਥੇ 'ਤੇ ਕੀ ਸੀ ਇਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਸਵਾਲ ਉੱਠੇ।

ਡਿਵਾਇਸ ਕੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤੀ ਦਾਮ ਕੀ ਸਨ?

ਟੈਂਪਲ ਨਾਮ ਦਾ ਇਹ ਡਿਵਾਇਸ ਅਸਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੈਪਸੂਲ ਵਰਗਾ ਸੈਂਸਰ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਸਿਰ ਤੇ ਅਗਲੇ ਪਾਸੇ ਕਨਪਟੀ ਦੇ ਨੇੜੇ ਚਮੜੀ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜਿਆ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਇਸ ਉਦੇਸ਼ ਲਈ ਡਿਸਪੋਜ਼ੇਬਲ ਅਡੈਸਿਵ ਸਟ੍ਰਿਪਸ ਪ੍ਰਦਾਨ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਇਹ ਗ੍ਰਿਪਸ ਕਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦਾ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਯੰਤਰ ਟੈਂਪੋਰਲ ਆਰਟਰੀ ਦੇ ਆਲੇ ਦੁਆਲੇ ਖੂਨ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਹ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਪਤਾ ਲਗਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਆਪਟੀਕਲ, ਜਾਂ ਲਾਈਟ-ਅਧਾਰਿਤ, ਸੈਂਸਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਵਰਤੋਂ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ।

ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਦੋ ਮੁੱਖ ਚੀਜ਼ਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮਾਪਦਾ ਹੈ

ਦਿਮਾਗ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਹ, ਦਿਮਾਗ ਵਿੱਚ ਖੂਨ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਹ ਨਾਲ ਸਬੰਧਤ ਇੱਕ ਸਿਗਨਲ, ਅਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਐਂਟਰੋਪੀ ਸਕੋਰ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 1 ਤੋਂ 250 ਤੱਕ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਇਹ ਦਰਸਾਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਨੀਂਦ, ਕਸਰਤ, ਕੈਫੀਨ, ਜਾਂ ਤਣਾਅ ਤੋਂ ਦਿਮਾਗ ਕਿੰਨਾ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਸਤੰਬਰ ਵਿੱਚ, ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਪ੍ਰੀਪ੍ਰਿੰਟ ਅਧਿਐਨ ਦਾ ਹਵਾਲਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ 23 ਸਿਹਤਮੰਦ ਬਾਲਗਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਟੈਂਪਸ ਰੀਡਿੰਗਾਂ ਦੀ ਤੁਲਨਾ ਟ੍ਰਾਂਸਕ੍ਰੈਨੀਅਲ ਡੋਪਲਰ (TCD) ਰੀਡਿੰਗਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਸੀ। ਦ ਪ੍ਰਿੰਟ ਨੇ ਨੋਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਅਧਿਐਨ ਛੋਟਾ ਸੀ ਅਤੇ ਪੀਅਰ-ਸਮੀਖਿਆ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਸੀ, ਅਤੇ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਸਿੱਧੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਦਿਮਾਗ ਦੇ ਖੂਨ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਹ ਨੂੰ ਨਹੀਂ ਮਾਪਦੀ।

ਡਾਕਟਰਾਂ ਨੇ ਕਿਉਂ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਸਵਾਲ

ਜਨਵਰੀ ਦੇ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਵਿੱਚ ਏਮਜ਼ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਡਾ. ਸੁਵਰੰਕਰ ਦੱਤਾ ਨੇ ਇੰਸਟਾਗ੍ਰਾਮ 'ਤੇ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤਾ, ਇਸ ਯੰਤਰ ਨੂੰ "ਅਮੀਰਾਂ ਲਈ ਮਹਿੰਗਾ ਖਿਡੌਣਾ" ਕਿਹਾ ਅਤੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਸਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੋਈ ਵਿਗਿਆਨਕ ਆਧਾਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਹੈਪੇਟੋਲੋਜਿਸਟ ਡਾ. ਸਿਰੀਐਕ ਏਬੀ ਫਿਲਿਪਸ, ਜਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਦਿ ਲਿਵਰ ਡੌਕ ਵਜੋਂ ਜਾਣਿਆ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਹੀ ਗੁਰੂਤਾਕਰਨ ਉਮਰ ਵਧਣ ਦੇ ਸਿਧਾਂਤ ਨੂੰ ਰੱਦ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ।

6 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਫਿਲਿਪਸ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਲੰਮੀ ਪੋਸਟ ਲਿਖੀ ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੋਸ਼ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਕਿ ਇੱਕ ਫੂਡ ਡਿਲੀਵਰੀ ਐਪ ਦੇ ਮਾਲਕ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਪੁਰਾਣੇ ਅਤੇ ਝੂਠੇ ਸਿਧਾਂਤ ਦੀ ਵਰਤੋਂ ਕਰਕੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਤੰਦਰੁਸਤੀ ਉਤਪਾਦ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਚਾਰ ਕੀਤਾ। ਫਿਲਿਪਸ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਉਤਪਾਦ ਦੀ ਆਲੋਚਨਾ ਹੋਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ, ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਸੁਨੇਹਾ ਭੇਜਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਫਿਰ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਜ਼ੂਮ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਲਈ ਸੱਦਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਫਿਲਿਪਸ ਨੇ ਮੰਗ ਕੀਤੀ ਕਿ ਸਬੂਤ ਜਨਤਕ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ X 'ਤੇ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤੇ ਜਾਣ। ਉਸ ਨੇ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਗੋਇਲ ਫਿਰ ਇੱਕ ਪੋਡਕਾਸਟ 'ਤੇ ਗਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਫਿਲਿਪਸ ਉਸ ਦੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਦੀ ਬਰਬਾਦੀ ਸੀ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਗੱਲ ਤੋਂ ਇਨਕਾਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਸ ਨੇ ਫਿਲਿਪਸ ਨੂੰ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਸੁਨੇਹਾ ਭੇਜਿਆ।

"ਵਿਕਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਅੰਤਿਮ ਰੂਪ ਦੇਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਦੇ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਪੂਰਾ ਵਿਗਿਆਨ ਸਮਝਿਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ"

9 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ, ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਜਵਾਬ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਕਿ ਟੈਂਪਲ ਅਜੇ ਵਿਕਰੀ ਲਈ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ, ਇਸ ਲਈ ਡਾਕਟਰਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਉਡੀਕ ਕਰਨੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ ਹੈ। ਉਸ ਨੇ ਵਾਅਦਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਵਿਕਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਅੰਤਿਮ ਰੂਪ ਦੇਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਦੇ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਪੂਰਾ ਵਿਗਿਆਨ ਸਮਝਿਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। 21 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ, ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਈਟਰਨਲ ਦੇ ਗਰੁੱਪ ਸੀਈਓ ਦੇ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਤੋਂ ਅਸਤੀਫਾ ਦੇਣ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ। 1 ਫਰਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ, ਉਸ ਨੇ ਅਸਤੀਫਾ ਦੇ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਪਰ ਵਾਈਸ ਚੇਅਰਮੈਨ ਰਹੇ। ਬਲਿੰਕਿਟ ਦੇ ਅਲਬਿੰਦਰ ਢੀਂਡਸਾ ਨੂੰ ਸੀਈਓ ਨਿਯੁਕਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ। ਫਰਵਰੀ ਦੇ ਅਖੀਰ ਵਿੱਚ, ਖ਼ਬਰ ਆਈ ਕਿ ਟੈਂਪਲ ਨੇ ਲਗਭਗ $54 ਮਿਲੀਅਨ ਇਕੱਠੇ ਕੀਤੇ ਹਨ। ਟੈਕਕ੍ਰੰਚ ਦੀ ਇੱਕ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਦੇ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ, ਇਸਦਾ ਮੁੱਲਾਂਕਣ ਲਗਭਗ $190 ਮਿਲੀਅਨ ਸੀ।

ਸਤੰਬਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਲੰਡਨ ਸਥਿਤ ਲੌਂਗੇਵਸ ਨੂੰ ਹਾਸਿਲ ਕਰ ਲਿਆ। ਅਵੀ ਰਾਏ ਵਿਗਿਆਨ ਦੇ ਮੁਖੀ ਬਣੇ ਅਤੇ ਰੌਬਰਟ ਮੋਹਰ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੈਡੀਕਲ ਅਫਸਰ ਬਣੇ। ਪੂਰਵ-ਆਰਡਰ 1 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਏ। ਰਿਪੋਰਟਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਸ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ ₹85,000 ਦੱਸੀ ਗਈ ਸੀ, ਜਦੋਂ ਕਿ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਲਗਭਗ $1,000 ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਗੱਲ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆਈ।

5 ਅਤੇ 6 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਕੀ ਹੋਇਆ

5 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ, ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ X 'ਤੇ "Concerned Indian Doctors" ਸਿਰਲੇਖ ਵਾਲੀ ਇੱਕ ਪੋਸਟ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਕਈ ਦਲੀਲਾਂ ਦਿੱਤੀਆਂ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਜੇਕਰ ਉਤਪਾਦ ਨਕਲੀ ਹੁੰਦਾ, ਤਾਂ ਇਹ ਕੁਝ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਪਤਾ ਲੱਗ ਜਾਂਦਾ, ਕੰਪਨੀ 14 ਦਿਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਵਾਪਸੀ ਨੀਤੀ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ, ਕਿ ਪ੍ਰੋਜੈਕਟ ਦੀ ਲਾਗਤ $30 ਮਿਲੀਅਨ ਸੀ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ $20 ਮਿਲੀਅਨ ਉਸਦੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਪੈਸੇ ਸਨ। ਉਸ ਪੋਸਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਇਹ ਵੀ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਟੈਂਪਲ ਦੀਆਂ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਨ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ਤਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਅਜੇ ਜਨਤਕ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ, ਅਤੇ ਕੁਝ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ਤਾਵਾਂ ਦਾ ਡਾਕਟਰਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਕੋਈ ਲੈਣਾ-ਦੇਣਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਸੀ। ਕੁਝ ਘੰਟਿਆਂ ਬਾਅਦ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਸਪੱਸ਼ਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਟੈਂਪਲ ਇੱਕ ਮੈਡੀਕਲ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਨਹੀਂ ਸੀ ਸਗੋਂ ਇੱਕ ਫਿਟਨੈਸ ਟਰੈਕਰ ਅਤੇ ਤੰਦਰੁਸਤੀ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਹੈ।

ਫਿਲਿਪਸ ਨੇ ਉਸੇ ਦਿਨ ਗੋਇਲ ਦੀ ਪੋਸਟ ਦਾ ਜਵਾਬ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਗੱਲ ਦਾ ਕੋਈ ਠੋਸ ਸਬੂਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਖੋਪੜੀ ਦੇ ਬਾਹਰ ਸਥਿਤ ਟੈਂਪਲ ਨਾੜੀ ਦਿਮਾਗ ਦੇ ਖੂਨ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਹ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਮਾਪ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਵਿਗਿਆਨ ਮੁਖੀ ਅਵੀ ਰਾਏ ਨੇ ਖੁਦ ਮੰਨਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਦਿਮਾਗ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਹ ਜਾਂ ਐਂਟਰੋਪੀ ਨੂੰ ਮਾਪਣਾ ਅਜੇ ਸਾਬਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਪ੍ਰੀਪ੍ਰਿੰਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਡੇਟਾ ਹੇਰਾਫੇਰੀ ਦਾ ਦੋਸ਼ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਅਤੇ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਘੁਟਾਲਾ ਕਿਹਾ। ਫਿਰ, 6 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਦੀ ਸਵੇਰ ਨੂੰ, ਫਿਲਿਪਸ ਨੇ ਦੀਪਿੰਦਰ ਗੋਇਲ ਦੀ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਲਈ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਚਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਮੁੱਖ ਦਾਅਵਿਆਂ (ਰੀਅਲ-ਟਾਈਮ ਦਿਮਾਗ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਹ, ਐਂਟਰੋਪੀ ਸਕੋਰ, ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਸਹੀ ਦਿਲ ਦੀ ਗਤੀ, ਅਤੇ ਲੰਬੀ ਉਮਰ ਦੀ ਸੂਝ) ਦੀ ਇੱਕ ਸੂਚੀ ਅਪਲੋਡ ਕੀਤੀ, ਅਤੇ ਸਬੂਤ ਲਈ ਹਰੇਕ ਦੇ ਅੱਗੇ "ਜ਼ੀਰੋ" ਲਿਖਿਆ।

ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਤਾਜ਼ਾ ਨੋਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੀ ਕਿਹਾ?

ਉਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ, 6 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ, ਯਾਨੀ ਅੱਜ ਸਵੇਰੇ, ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਪੁਰਾਣੇ ਖਾਤੇ ਤੋਂ ਇੱਕ ਨਵੀਂ ਪੋਸਟ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤੀ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਹਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਲੋਕ ਪੁੱਛ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਈਟਰਨਲ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਉਂ ਛੱਡ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਆਪਣਾ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਸਿਹਤ ਪਹਿਨਣਯੋਗ ਕਿਉਂ ਵਿਕਸਤ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਉਹ ਚਾਰ ਘੰਟਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਸ ਲਈ ਆਪਣਾ ਪੂਰਾ ਦ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਟੀਕੋਣ ਪ੍ਰਗਟ ਕਰੇਗਾ। ਇਸ ਪੋਸਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਡਾਕਟਰਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਵੀ ਨਿਸ਼ਾਨਾ ਸਾਧਿਆ। ਫਿਰ, ਅੱਜ ਸ਼ਾਮ, ਲਗਭਗ ਚਾਰ ਘੰਟੇ ਬਾਅਦ, ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਨਵੀਂ ਪੋਸਟ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤੀ। ਇਸ ਨਵੇਂ ਨੋਟ ਵਿੱਚ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਟੈਂਪਲ ਨੂੰ "ਮਨੁੱਖਤਾ ਦਾ ਆਖਰੀ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਯੰਤਰ" ਅਤੇ ਇੱਕ "ਕਮਰੇ-ਸੁਰੱਖਿਅਤ ਆਵਾਜ਼ ਏਆਈ ਕੰਪਨੀ" ਦੱਸਿਆ। ਜਿਵੇਂ ਕਿ ਅਸੀਂ ਉੱਪਰ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਹੈ, ਨਵੀਂ ਪੋਸਟ ਵਿੱਚ, ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਸਮਝਾਇਆ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਪਹਿਨਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਦੀ ਆਵਾਜ਼ ਸੁਣ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ ਪਰ ਕਮਰੇ ਨੂੰ ਨਹੀਂ।

ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਾਈਕ੍ਰੋਫੋਨ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਮੋਸ਼ਨ ਸੈਂਸਰ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਆਵਾਜ਼ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਪੈਦਾ ਹੋਣ ਵਾਲੀਆਂ ਵਾਈਬ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੜ੍ਹਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਟੈਕਸਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਦਲਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਦੋ ਵਾਰ ਟੈਪ ਕਰਨ ਨਾਲ ਇੱਕ ਹਲਕੀ ਗੂੰਜ ਆਉਂਦੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਜਦੋਂ ਕੰਮ ਖਤਮ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਗੂੰਜ ਆਉਂਦੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੋਈ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਜਾਂ ਸਕਰੀਨ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ।

ਵਰਤੋਂ ਦੀ ਉਦਾਹਰਨ: ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਵਿਚਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਕਰਨ, ਰੀਮਾਈਂਡਰ ਭੇਜਣ, ਦਵਾਈਆਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਚੇਤਾਵਨੀਆਂ, ਭੋਜਨ ਅਤੇ ਕਸਰਤ ਦੀਆਂ ਆਦਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੌਗ ਕਰਨ, ਅਤੇ ਫ਼ੋਨ ਚੁੱਕਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਦੇਸ਼ ਭੇਜਣ ਵਰਗੀਆਂ ਚੀਜ਼ਾਂ ਕਰ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ।

ਹਾਰਡਵੇਅਰ: ਗੋਇਲ ਦੇ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ, ਮੈਡੀਕਲ-ਗ੍ਰੇਡ ਦੀਆਂ ਪਕੜਾਂ ਸ਼ਾਵਰ, ਤੈਰਾਕੀ ਅਤੇ ਸੌਣ ਵੇਲੇ ਵੀ ਕਈ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਤੱਕ ਚੱਲਣ ਲਈ ਬਣਾਈਆਂ ਜਾਂਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ, ਅਤੇ ਹਫ਼ਤੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿਰਫ ਇੱਕ ਵਾਰ ਚਾਰਜ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਰੂਰਤ ਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ।

ਸਿਹਤ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ਤਾਵਾਂ: ਇਹ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਹੀ ਦਿਲ ਦੀ ਧੜਕਣ, HRV, ਨੀਂਦ, ਅਤੇ VO2max ਵਰਗੇ ਆਮ ਮਾਪਦੰਡ ਪ੍ਰਦਾਨ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ। ਚਬਾਉਣ ਦਾ ਪਤਾ ਲਗਾਉਣਾ, ਘੁਰਾੜੇ ਮਾਰਨਾ, ਨੀਂਦ ਦੀ ਸਥਿਤੀ, ਜਬਾੜੇ ਨੂੰ ਫੜਨਾ, REM ਨੀਂਦ, ਅਤੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਸਰੀਰ ਦਾ ਤਾਪਮਾਨ ਵਰਗੀਆਂ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ਤਾਵਾਂ ਲਈ ਹੋਰ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਚੱਲ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਐਂਟਰੋਪੀ 'ਤੇ ਨਵੀਂ ਖੋਜ ਇਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਪ੍ਰਮਾਣਿਤ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ, ਅਤੇ ਨਤੀਜੇ ਪੂਰਾ ਹੋਣ 'ਤੇ ਸਾਂਝੇ ਕੀਤੇ ਜਾਣਗੇ। ਨੋਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਿਲ ਦੀ ਧੜਕਣ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁੱਧਤਾ ਅਧਿਐਨ ਦਾ ਵੀ ਜ਼ਿਕਰ ਹੈ।

ਗੋਪਨੀਯਤਾ ਦੇ ਦਾਅਵੇ: ਗੱਲਬਾਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਐਂਡ-ਟੂ-ਐਂਡ ਇਨਕ੍ਰਿਪਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਸੇ ਵੀ ਏਆਈ ਮਾਡਲ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰਸਾਰਿਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ, ਅਤੇ ਇੱਥੋਂ ਤੱਕ ਕਿ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦੀ ਟੀਮ ਵੀ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੜ੍ਹ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਕੇਗੀ।

ਇਹ ਇੱਕ ਪ੍ਰੋਜੈਕਟ ਹੈ, ਉਤਪਾਦ ਨਹੀਂ: ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਨਵੇਂ ਨੋਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਟੈਂਪਲ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਇੱਕ ਪ੍ਰੋਜੈਕਟ ਰਹੇਗਾ, ਖੋਜ ਅਤੇ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਵਿਕਸਤ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਰਹੇਗਾ। ਟੈਂਪਲ 01 2027 ਦੇ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਵਿੱਚ ਏਆਈ ਅਤੇ ਸਿਹਤ ਦੋਵਾਂ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ਤਾਵਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਭੇਜਿਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ।

ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ 6 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਾਮ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਨੋਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਹ ਸਾਰੇ ਵੇਰਵੇ ਸਾਂਝੇ ਕੀਤੇ, ਪਰ ਉਸਨੇ ਡਾਕਟਰਾਂ ਦੇ ਉਸ ਸਵਾਲ ਦਾ ਜਵਾਬ ਨਹੀਂ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਜੋ ਉਹ ਮਹੀਨਿਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਪੁੱਛ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ। ਉਹ ਕਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ ਕਿ ਦਿਮਾਗੀ ਖੂਨ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਹ ਵਰਗੇ ਦਾਅਵਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਵੇਚਣ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਠੋਸ ਸਬੂਤਾਂ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਸਮਰਥਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ।

TAGGED:

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ਟੈਂਪਲ ਵਿਜ਼ਨ ਨੋਟ
TEMPLE VISION NOTES
THE LIVER DOC TEMPLE

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