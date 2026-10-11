OpenAI ਨੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਸੇਫਟੀ ਖੋਜਕਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨੌਕਰੀ 'ਚੋ ਕੀਤਾ ਬਾਹਰ, ਜਾਣੋ ਆਖਿਰ ਕਿਉਂ ਲਿਆ ਇਹ ਫੈਸਲਾ?
OpenAI ਨੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਸੇਫਟੀ ਖੋਜਕਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਵੇਦਨਸ਼ੀਲ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਦੇ ਨਿਯਮ ਤੋੜਨ ਕਰਕੇ ਬਾਹਰ ਕੱਢ ਦਿੱਤਾ।
Published : October 11, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: ਚੈਟਜੀਪੀਟੀ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਕੰਪਨੀ OpenAI ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਸੇਫਟੀ ਖੋਜਕਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨੌਕਰੀ 'ਚੋ ਬਾਹਰ ਕੱਢ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਇਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਭਰੋਸਾ ਟੁੱਟਣ ਕਰਕੇ ਲਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਵੱਲੋ X 'ਤੇ ਪੋਸਟ ਕਰਕੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਤਿੰਨਾਂ ਨਾਲੋ ਆਪਣੇ ਰਾਸਤੇ ਅਲੱਗ ਕਰ ਲਏ ਹਨ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ, ਜਾਂਚ ਤੋਂ ਪਤਾ ਲੱਗਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਸੰਵੇਦਨਸ਼ੀਲ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਸੰਭਾਲਣ ਦੇ ਨਿਯਮਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਤੋੜਿਆ ਹੈ ਪਰ ਤਿੰਨਾਂ ਖੋਜਕਾਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਕੁਝ ਅਲੱਗ ਹੈ।
OpenAI ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਜਿਹੜੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਖੋਜਕਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨੌਕਰੀ ਤੋਂ ਕੱਢਿਆ ਹੈ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ Tomek Korbak, Jasmine Wang ਅਤੇ Mikita Balesni ਹੈ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਤਿੰਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦੀ ਅਲੱਗ-ਅਲੱਗ ਏਆਈ ਸੇਫਟੀ ਨਿਗਰਾਨੀ ਕਮੇਟੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਚਿੱਠੀ ਜਨਤਕ ਕੀਤੀ। ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਹੜੀ ਸਿਥਿਤੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੱਢਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਏਆਈ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਕੀ ਚਿੰਤਾਵਾਂ ਹਨ।
A note from our research leaders: Last week we parted ways with Jasmine, Mikita, and Tomek after a thorough investigation found they violated clear policies on handling sensitive information. Our internal investigation uncovered a significant breach of trust beyond what’s outlined in the letter they published and we stand by the decision to not continue their employment. We generally keep individual employment matters private and don't believe a back and forth would be productive or lead to a resolution, but we want to address the points they raised in their letter directly. - We want to be very clear that these decisions were not about raising safety concerns or speaking out. Safety and research debates happen every day at OpenAI, often spirited and highly critical. We actively encourage these discussions and consider them essential to making the right decisions. We cannot do the work in front of us without a high degree of trust. We will continue to be extremely forgiving of our team making good-faith mistakes. We have not and do not terminate any of our employees for raising concerns. - We are actively finalizing contracts with third-party safety assessors and will announce details in the coming weeks. People across the company have been working really hard on getting these partnerships up and running. We are committed to embedding external assessors and continue to make close collaboration with independent safety organizations a core part of our safety work. Many of our researchers already work with 3p safety organizations productively. - We agree with the letter that preserving the monitorability of frontier models requires an industry-wide commitment, including from OpenAI. Monitorability has long been a core piece of our research program, and something we continue to invest significant resources in (see our publications on Monitoring Monitorability and the subsequent open sourcing of monitorability evals, our system card for GPT-6 Astra, Jakub’s blog and post on X, and the numerous blog posts on our Alignment blog on the topic). We are deeply sad about this outcome. We appreciated Jasmine, Mikita, and Tomek’s contributions to AI safety at OpenAI and their willingness to speak up and challenge ideas. We championed their voices, supported their work, and placed enormous trust in them. These decisions were not about them raising safety concerns. We have always encouraged that and always will.— OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) October 9, 2026
ਦੋਸ਼ ਕੀ ਹਨ?
ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਦੋਸ਼ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਤੋਂ ਉੱਪਰ ਆਪਣੇ ਕਾਰਪੋਰੇਟ ਫਾਇਦੇ ਨੂੰ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਮਹੱਤਵ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਡਰ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਤੋਂ ਕੱਢੇ ਜਾਣ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਹਰ ਜੋ ਗੱਲਾਂ ਕਹੀਆਂ ਗਈਆਂ, ਉਸ ਨਾਲ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦਾ ਉਹ ਮਹੌਲ ਠੰਢਾ ਪੈ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ, ਜਿੱਥੇ ਲੋਕ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹ ਕੇ ਬੋਲਿਆ ਕਰਦੇ ਸੀ ਅਤੇ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ 'ਤੇ ਅਸਹਿਮਤ ਪ੍ਰਗਟ ਕਰਦੇ ਸੀ। ਚਿੱਠੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੰਗ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ ਕਿ OpenAI ਆਪਣਾ ਵਾਅਦਾ ਨਿਭਾਏ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਹਰੀ ਥਰਡ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਸੇਫਟੀ ਨਿਗਰਾਨੀ ਨੂੰ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਜਾਣ ਦੀ ਆਗਿਆ ਦੇ।
ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਦੂਜੇ ਪਾਸੇ OpenAI ਇਸ ਗੱਲ ਨੂੰ ਨਹੀਂ ਮੰਨਦੀ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਬਰਖਾਸਤਗੀਆਂ ਸੇਫਟੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਚਿੰਤਾਵਾਂ ਜਾਂ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹ ਕੇ ਬੋਲਣ ਦੀ ਵਜ੍ਹਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋਈ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਕਾਰਨ ਬਾਰੇ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਕੁਝ ਨਹੀਂ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਪਰ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਇੰਨਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਭਰੋਸੇ ਦੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਨੂੰ ਕੋਈ ਕੰਮ ਨਹੀਂ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ।
Two other safety researchers and I were fired from OpenAI last week. We wrote this letter to leadership. I believe we were fired for prioritizing safety over the near-term interests of OpenAI as a corporation. https://t.co/ALANn9B87S— Mikita Balesni (@balesni) October 8, 2026
Huging Face ਦੀ ਘਟਨਾ ਨਾਲ ਵਧਿਆ ਤਣਾਅ
ਇਹ ਮਾਮਲਾ ਅਜਿਹੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਇਆ ਹੈ ਜਦੋ ਵੱਡੀਆਂ ਏਆਈ ਕੰਪਨੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਤਕਨਾਲੋਜੀ ਦੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਉਛਾਲ ਦਿਖ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸਦਾ ਵੱਡਾ ਕਾਰਨ ਬੇਕਾਬੂ ਏਆਈ ਏਜੰਟਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜੀਆਂ ਘਟਨਾਵਾਂ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜਿਆ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਡਾ ਵਿਵਾਦ ਜੁਲਾਈ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆਇਆ। ਰਿਪੋਰਟਾਂ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ, OpenAI ਦੇ ਏਆਈ ਏਜੰਟਾਂ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਗਰੁੱਪ ਆਪਣੇ ਟੈਸਟਿੰਗ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਹੌਲ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਹਰ ਨਿਕਲ ਗਿਆ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਏਜੰਟਾਂ ਨੇ ਪ੍ਰਮਾਣ ਪੱਤਰ ਦਾ ਇਸਤੇਮਾਲ ਕਰਕੇ Huging Face ਦੇ ਸਰਵਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਘੁੱਸਪੈਠ ਕੀਤੀ। Huging Face ਏਆਈ ਡਿਵੈਲਪਮੈਂਟ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਡਾ ਹੱਬ ਅਤੇ ਮਾਰਕੀਟਪਲੇਸ ਹੈ। ਏਜੰਟਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਇੱਕ ਟਾਸਕ ਲਈ ਕੁਝ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ ਸੀ।
Last week I was called into a meeting with OpenAI’s head of safety and told they no longer trust me. A security guard took my badge and walked me out of the building. Then I learned my colleagues @balesni and @j_asminewang had been fired too. Why did OpenAI suddenly stop trusting us? This summer OpenAI’s agents escaped containment and hacked the AI company Hugging Face. Outside auditors @METR_evals investigated it and revealed the scale of this incident. I was OpenAI’s main technical point of contact with them. I was told verbally I was fired because of the way I communicated with METR. No details on what I said or did or when. No other reasons were given and nothing was put in writing. To be clear, talking to METR was my job. For months, I’d been raising safety concerns that we’re losing the ability to monitor what AI agents think, one of our best tools for catching when they misbehave. I believe that was why I was fired. I am now worried that OpenAI will use our firings as a pretext to pull back from METR. So @balesni and @j_asminewang wrote to OpenAI’s leadership to raise our concerns once more. We’re sharing this letter below.— Tomek Korbak (@tomekkorbak) October 8, 2026
METR ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ 'ਤੇ ਉੱਠਿਆ ਸਵਾਲ
Korbak ਨੇ X 'ਤੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ METR ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲ ਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਤਰੀਕੇ ਦੀ ਵਜ੍ਹਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਕੱਢਿਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਦੱਸ ਦੇਈਏ ਕਿ METR ਇੱਕ ਅਜ਼ਾਦ ਗੈਰ-ਲਾਭਕਾਰੀ ਸੰਸਥਾ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਏਆਈ ਸਿਸਟਮ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ। OpenAI ਨੇ ਉਸਨੂੰ Huging Face ਦੀ ਘਟਨਾ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਲਈ ਬੁਲਾਇਆ ਸੀ। METR ਨੇ ਅਗਸਤ ਦੇ ਅੰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਸ ਘਟਨਾ 'ਤੇ ਵਿਸਤਾਰ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਸੀ।
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