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OpenAI ਨੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਸੇਫਟੀ ਖੋਜਕਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨੌਕਰੀ 'ਚੋ ਕੀਤਾ ਬਾਹਰ, ਜਾਣੋ ਆਖਿਰ ਕਿਉਂ ਲਿਆ ਇਹ ਫੈਸਲਾ?

OpenAI ਨੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਸੇਫਟੀ ਖੋਜਕਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਵੇਦਨਸ਼ੀਲ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਦੇ ਨਿਯਮ ਤੋੜਨ ਕਰਕੇ ਬਾਹਰ ਕੱਢ ਦਿੱਤਾ।

OPENAI FIRED THREE RESEARCHERS
OPENAI FIRED THREE RESEARCHERS (AP Photo)
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By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : October 11, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST

2 Min Read
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ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: ਚੈਟਜੀਪੀਟੀ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਕੰਪਨੀ OpenAI ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਸੇਫਟੀ ਖੋਜਕਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨੌਕਰੀ 'ਚੋ ਬਾਹਰ ਕੱਢ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਇਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਭਰੋਸਾ ਟੁੱਟਣ ਕਰਕੇ ਲਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਵੱਲੋ X 'ਤੇ ਪੋਸਟ ਕਰਕੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਤਿੰਨਾਂ ਨਾਲੋ ਆਪਣੇ ਰਾਸਤੇ ਅਲੱਗ ਕਰ ਲਏ ਹਨ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ, ਜਾਂਚ ਤੋਂ ਪਤਾ ਲੱਗਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਸੰਵੇਦਨਸ਼ੀਲ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਸੰਭਾਲਣ ਦੇ ਨਿਯਮਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਤੋੜਿਆ ਹੈ ਪਰ ਤਿੰਨਾਂ ਖੋਜਕਾਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਕੁਝ ਅਲੱਗ ਹੈ।

OpenAI ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਜਿਹੜੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਖੋਜਕਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨੌਕਰੀ ਤੋਂ ਕੱਢਿਆ ਹੈ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ Tomek Korbak, Jasmine Wang ਅਤੇ Mikita Balesni ਹੈ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਤਿੰਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦੀ ਅਲੱਗ-ਅਲੱਗ ਏਆਈ ਸੇਫਟੀ ਨਿਗਰਾਨੀ ਕਮੇਟੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਚਿੱਠੀ ਜਨਤਕ ਕੀਤੀ। ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਹੜੀ ਸਿਥਿਤੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੱਢਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਏਆਈ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਕੀ ਚਿੰਤਾਵਾਂ ਹਨ।

ਦੋਸ਼ ਕੀ ਹਨ?

ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਦੋਸ਼ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਤੋਂ ਉੱਪਰ ਆਪਣੇ ਕਾਰਪੋਰੇਟ ਫਾਇਦੇ ਨੂੰ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਮਹੱਤਵ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਡਰ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਤੋਂ ਕੱਢੇ ਜਾਣ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਹਰ ਜੋ ਗੱਲਾਂ ਕਹੀਆਂ ਗਈਆਂ, ਉਸ ਨਾਲ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦਾ ਉਹ ਮਹੌਲ ਠੰਢਾ ਪੈ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ, ਜਿੱਥੇ ਲੋਕ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹ ਕੇ ਬੋਲਿਆ ਕਰਦੇ ਸੀ ਅਤੇ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ 'ਤੇ ਅਸਹਿਮਤ ਪ੍ਰਗਟ ਕਰਦੇ ਸੀ। ਚਿੱਠੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੰਗ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ ਕਿ OpenAI ਆਪਣਾ ਵਾਅਦਾ ਨਿਭਾਏ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਹਰੀ ਥਰਡ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਸੇਫਟੀ ਨਿਗਰਾਨੀ ਨੂੰ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਜਾਣ ਦੀ ਆਗਿਆ ਦੇ।

ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਦੂਜੇ ਪਾਸੇ OpenAI ਇਸ ਗੱਲ ਨੂੰ ਨਹੀਂ ਮੰਨਦੀ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਬਰਖਾਸਤਗੀਆਂ ਸੇਫਟੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਚਿੰਤਾਵਾਂ ਜਾਂ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹ ਕੇ ਬੋਲਣ ਦੀ ਵਜ੍ਹਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋਈ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਕਾਰਨ ਬਾਰੇ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਕੁਝ ਨਹੀਂ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਪਰ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਇੰਨਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਭਰੋਸੇ ਦੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਨੂੰ ਕੋਈ ਕੰਮ ਨਹੀਂ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ।

Huging Face ਦੀ ਘਟਨਾ ਨਾਲ ਵਧਿਆ ਤਣਾਅ

ਇਹ ਮਾਮਲਾ ਅਜਿਹੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਇਆ ਹੈ ਜਦੋ ਵੱਡੀਆਂ ਏਆਈ ਕੰਪਨੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਤਕਨਾਲੋਜੀ ਦੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਉਛਾਲ ਦਿਖ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸਦਾ ਵੱਡਾ ਕਾਰਨ ਬੇਕਾਬੂ ਏਆਈ ਏਜੰਟਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜੀਆਂ ਘਟਨਾਵਾਂ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜਿਆ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਡਾ ਵਿਵਾਦ ਜੁਲਾਈ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆਇਆ। ਰਿਪੋਰਟਾਂ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ, OpenAI ਦੇ ਏਆਈ ਏਜੰਟਾਂ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਗਰੁੱਪ ਆਪਣੇ ਟੈਸਟਿੰਗ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਹੌਲ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਹਰ ਨਿਕਲ ਗਿਆ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਏਜੰਟਾਂ ਨੇ ਪ੍ਰਮਾਣ ਪੱਤਰ ਦਾ ਇਸਤੇਮਾਲ ਕਰਕੇ Huging Face ਦੇ ਸਰਵਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਘੁੱਸਪੈਠ ਕੀਤੀ। Huging Face ਏਆਈ ਡਿਵੈਲਪਮੈਂਟ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਡਾ ਹੱਬ ਅਤੇ ਮਾਰਕੀਟਪਲੇਸ ਹੈ। ਏਜੰਟਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਇੱਕ ਟਾਸਕ ਲਈ ਕੁਝ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ ਸੀ।

METR ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ 'ਤੇ ਉੱਠਿਆ ਸਵਾਲ

Korbak ਨੇ X 'ਤੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ METR ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲ ਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਤਰੀਕੇ ਦੀ ਵਜ੍ਹਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਕੱਢਿਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਦੱਸ ਦੇਈਏ ਕਿ METR ਇੱਕ ਅਜ਼ਾਦ ਗੈਰ-ਲਾਭਕਾਰੀ ਸੰਸਥਾ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਏਆਈ ਸਿਸਟਮ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ। OpenAI ਨੇ ਉਸਨੂੰ Huging Face ਦੀ ਘਟਨਾ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਲਈ ਬੁਲਾਇਆ ਸੀ। METR ਨੇ ਅਗਸਤ ਦੇ ਅੰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਸ ਘਟਨਾ 'ਤੇ ਵਿਸਤਾਰ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਸੀ।

ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ:-

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OPENAI THREE SAFETY RESEARCHERS
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HUGGING FACE OPENAI
OPENAI FIRED THREE RESEARCHERS

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