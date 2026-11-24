Nvidia ਨੇ Jensen Huang ਨੂੰ ਫਿਰ ਤੋਂ ਬਣਾਇਆ CEO, ਵੀਡੀਓ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਵਾਇਰਲ!
Nvidia ਬੋਰਡ ਨੇ Jensen Huang ਨੂੰ ਫਿਰ ਤੋਂ ਸੀਈਓ ਬਣਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ।
Published : November 24, 2026 at 9:44 AM IST
ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: Nvidia ਬੋਰਡ ਨੇ ਸੋਮਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਡਾ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਲਿਆ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ Jensen Huang ਨੂੰ ਫਿਰ ਤੋਂ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦਾ ਸੀਈਓ ਬਣਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਕੁਝ ਦਿਨ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਹੀ ਬੋਰਡ ਨੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਵਾਪਸ ਆਉਣ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਸਤਾਵ ਰੱਦ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਸੀ ਪਰ ਹੁਣ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਵਾਪਸੀ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲਾ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਹੈਰਾਨ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।
Jensen Huang ਨੇ ਹਾਲ ਹੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਵੀਕਾਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਔਰਤ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਸਬੰਧ ਸੀ। ਉਸ ਔਰਤ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ Alice Huang ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਚੀਨ ਦੀ ਜਾਸੂਸ ਹੋਣ ਦਾ ਸ਼ੱਕ ਪ੍ਰਗਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਗੱਲ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ Nvidia ਵਿੱਚ ਵੱਡਾ ਹੰਗਾਮਾ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਉਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ Nvidia ਬੋਰਡ ਨੇ Jensen Huang ਨੂੰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਤੋਂ ਹਟਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਸੀ ਅਤੇ Colette Kress ਨੂੰ ਅਸਥਾਈ ਸੀਈਓ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਸੀ।
NVIDIA Board reinstates Jensen Huang as President, CEO and Board Director. Read the release: https://t.co/x4bnjiSVil— NVIDIA Newsroom (@nvidianewsroom) November 23, 2026
Nvidia ਵੱਲੋ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਇੱਕ ਪ੍ਰੈੱਸ ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ, ਹੁਣ ਬੋਰਡ ਨੇ ਆਪਣਾ ਮਨ ਬਦਲ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ। ਬੋਰਡ ਦੇ ਚੇਅਰਮੈਨ Harvey C.Jones ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ Jensen Huang ਹੀ Nvidia ਨੂੰ ਅੱਗੇ ਵਧਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਸਹੀ ਵਿਅਕਤੀ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦੇ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਹੋਲਡਰਾਂ, ਕਰਮਚਾਰੀਆਂ, ਪਾਰਟਨਰਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਹਿੱਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਨਾਲ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਫਾਇਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਲਈ ਬੋਰਡ ਨੇ ਸਹਿਮਤੀ ਨਾਲ ਇਹ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਲਿਆ।
“The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO… Congratulations to Jensen, the NVIDIA Board, to the People of the United States — and, indeed, the World!” - President DONALD J. TRUMP https://t.co/bKAxuMr9aA— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 23, 2026
Jensen Huang ਦੇ ਵਾਪਸ ਆਉਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਅਤੇ Nvidia ਹੈੱਡਕੁਆਰਟਰ ਤੋਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਕਰਮਚਾਰੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਕਈ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਵਾਇਰਲ ਹੋ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ Jensen Huang ਵਾਪਸੀ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਆਪਣੇ ਕਰਮਚਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਬੋਧਿਤ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਉਦੋਂ ਕੋਈ ਇੱਕ ਕਰਮਚਾਰੀ ਆ ਕੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਗਲੇ ਲੱਗਦੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਫ਼ੀ ਇਮੋਸ਼ਨਲ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦੀ ਹੈ।
Scenes from Nvidia headquarters as Jensen comes back. The Nvidia employees wanted him back more than anything. Grateful to the President, everyone in the administration, everyone who signed the petition, everyone who supported Jensen publicly, everyone who called the board, everyone on the board who fought for him, everyone. This is why America is the greatest country on earth. Every part of Jensen’s story would have only been possible in America. And remember that Gandalf the White was even better than Gandalf the Grey in every way. “Let’s get to work.” 🇺🇸— Gavin Baker (@GavinSBaker) November 23, 2026
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ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਦੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਟਰੰਪ ਨੇ ਵੀ Jensen Huang ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ। ਟਰੰਪ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਖੁਦ ਇਸ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਖ਼ਲ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਟਰੰਪ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ, ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਸਾਫ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ Jensen Huang ਦੀ ਵਾਪਸੀ ਨਾਲ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ 'ਤੇ ਕੋਈ ਵੀ ਖਤਰਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਅਟਾਰਨੀ ਜਨਰਲ ਟੌਡ ਬਲੈਂਚ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ Jensen Huang ਦੇ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਕੋਈ ਗੈਰਕਾਨੂੰਨੀ ਕੰਮ ਦਾ ਸਬੂਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਮਿਲਿਆ।
ਟਰੰਪ ਨੇ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਦੀ ਅਰਥਵਿਵਸਥਾ ਲਈ Jensen Huang ਦੀ ਲੋੜ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ Nvidia ਨੂੰ ਜਾਂਚ ਜਾਰੀ ਰੱਖਣ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਕਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਦੂਜੇ ਪਾਸੇ, Jensen Huang ਦੇ ਵਾਪਸੀ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹੀ Nvidia ਦੇ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਉੱਪਰ ਹੋ ਗਏ। ਸਵੇਰੇ ਬਜ਼ਾਰ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹਦੇ ਹੀ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਵਿੱਚ 33 ਫੀਸਦੀ ਦਾ ਵਾਧਾ ਦੇਖਣ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਕੀਮਤ 165.57 ਡਾਲਰ 'ਤੇ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਗਈ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਇਹ ਅਜੇ ਵੀ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਮਹੀਨੇ ਦੇ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਉੱਚ ਪੱਧਰ 239.24 ਡਾਲਰ ਤੋਂ ਘੱਟ ਹੀ ਹੈ।
Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me. I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA. I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation. Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO. Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours. Jensen— Jensen Huang (@JensenHuang) November 17, 2026
Jensen Huang ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਬਿਆਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਸਨਮਾਨਿਤ ਮਹਿਸੂਸ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਬੋਰਡ Colette Kress ਅਤੇ ਪੂਰੇ ਸਟਾਫ ਦਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕੀਤਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਨਵੀਂ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਪੂਰੀ ਨਿਮਰਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਨਵੀਂ ਵਚਨਬੱਧਤਾ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਨਿਭਾਉਣਗੇ। ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੇ ਪਿਆਰ ਲਈ ਵੀ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਸ਼ੁਕਰਗੁਜ਼ਾਰੀ ਪ੍ਰਗਟ ਕੀਤੀ।
ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਸਾਫ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਅਜੇ ਵੀ ਜਾਰੀ ਰਹੇਗੀ। ਬੋਰਡ ਨੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਨਿਰਯਾਤ ਕੰਟਰੋਲ ਲਈ ਅਲੱਗ ਕਾਮੇਟੀ ਬਣਾਈ ਹੈ। ਇੱਕ ਨਵੇਂ CCO ਦੀ ਵੀ ਭਾਲ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ।
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