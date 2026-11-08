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ਪੁਲਾੜ ਤੋਂ ਧਰਤੀ 'ਤੇ ਦਿਖੀ ਕੁਦਰਤ ਦੀ ਆਤਿਸ਼ਬਾਜ਼ੀ, ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੁਕਲਾ ਨੇ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਮੌਕੇ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਵੀਡੀਓ

ਪੁਲਾੜ ਤੋਂ ਧਰਤੀ 'ਤੇ ਚਮਕਦੀ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਖ ਕੇ ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੁਕਲਾ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਦੀ ਆਤਿਸ਼ਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਯਾਦ ਆ ਗਈ।

DIWALI SPACE VIDEO
DIWALI SPACE VIDEO (SHUBHANSHU SHUKLA)
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By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : November 8, 2026 at 9:55 AM IST

2 Min Read
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ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: ਭਾਰਤੀ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਯਾਤਰੀ ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੁਕਲਾ ਨੇ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਦੇ ਠੀਕ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਖਾਸ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕੀਤੀ। ਇਸ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਵਿੱਚ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਤੋਂ ਧਰਤੀ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਸੁੰਦਰ ਨਜ਼ਾਰਾ ਦਿਖਾਇਆ। ਵੀਡੀਓ ਵਿੱਚ ਧਰਤੀ ਦੀ ਸਤ੍ਹਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਚਮਕਦੀ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਸਾਫ਼ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਪੂਰੀ ਧਰਤੀ ਬਿਲਕੁਲ ਵੈਸੇ ਹੀ ਲੱਗ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ, ਜਿਵੇਂ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਦੇ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਰਾਤ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਹਿਰ ਚਮਕਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਦਿਖਾਈ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ।

ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੁਕਲਾ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਪੋਸਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਤੋਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਪਸੰਦੀਦਾ ਤਿਓਹਾਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਰੋਸ਼ਨੀ ਦਾ ਜਾਦੂ, ਚਮਕ ਅਤੇ ਆਤਿਸ਼ਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਚਪਨ ਤੋਂ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਅਤੇ ਆਨੰਦ ਦਾ ਅਹਿਸਾਸ ਕਰਵਾਉਦੀ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਨੇ ਪੋਸਟ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਸਾਲ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਇਸ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਨੂੰ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ।

ਧਰਤੀ ਦੇ ਹੇਠਾਂ ਚਮਕਦੀ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਦੀ ਚਮਕ ਦੇਖ ਕੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਅਜਿਹਾ ਲੱਗਾ ਜਿਵੇਂ ਕੁਦਰਤ ਖੁਦ ਦੀ ਆਤਿਸ਼ਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸ ਵੀ ਰੋਸ਼ਨੀ ਦਾ ਜਸ਼ਨ ਮਨਾਉਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਨਜ਼ਾਰਾ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਹੁਤ ਖਾਸ ਲੱਗਾ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਲਈ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਧਨਤੇਰਸ ਦੇ ਦਿਨ ਅਤੇ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਤੋਂ ਠੀਕ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਇਸ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕੀਤਾ।

ਵੀਡੀਓ ਹੋਇਆ ਵਾਇਰਲ

ਇਸ ਪੋਸਟ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਇਸ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਯਾਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਦੋਸਤਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਖੁਸ਼ਹਾਲ ਧਨਤੇਰਸ ਦੀਆਂ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ ਦਿੱਤੀਆਂ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਅਰਦਾਸ ਕੀਤੀ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਤਿਓਹਾਰ ਹਰ ਘਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੋਸ਼ਨੀ, ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਅਤੇ ਚੰਗੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਆਏ।

ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੁਕਲਾ ਦਾ ਇਹ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਕਾਫ਼ੀ ਤੇਜ਼ੀ ਨਾਲ ਵਾਇਰਲ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸਨੂੰ ਦੇਖ ਕੇ ਲੋਕ ਵੱਖੋ-ਵੱਖਰੀਆਂ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕਿਰੀਆਵਾਂ ਦੇ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਇੱਕ ਯੂਜ਼ਰ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਯਾਦਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਦੇ ਨਜ਼ਾਰੇ ਨਾਲ ਜੋੜਨਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਸੁੰਦਰ ਤਰੀਕਾ ਹੈ। ਕੁਦਰਤ ਸੱਚ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣਾ ਲਾਈਟ ਸ਼ੋਅ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ। ਦੂਜੇ ਪਾਸੇ, ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਯੂਜ਼ਰ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਰਿਕਾਰਡਿੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਮਾਸਟਰਪੀਸ ਦੱਸਿਆ।

ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੁਕਲਾ ਨੇ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਵੀ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਦੇ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਤੋਂ ਧਰਤੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕੀਤੇ ਸੀ। ਪਿਛਲੇ ਸਾਲ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਰਾਤ ਦੀ ਰੋਸ਼ਨੀ ਵਾਲੀ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤੀ ਸੀ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੂਰਾ ਦੇਸ਼ ਚਮਕਦਾ ਹੋਇਆ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆ ਰਿਹਾ ਸੀ। ਇਸ ਵਾਰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਦੀ ਚਮਕ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਦੀ ਆਤਿਸ਼ਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਨਾਲ ਜੋੜ ਕੇ ਇੱਕ ਨਵਾਂ ਅਰਥ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ।

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TAGGED:

NATURES FIREWORKS
SHUBHANSHU SHUKLA
DIWALI SPACE VIDEO
ASTRONAUT EARTH LIGHTNING

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