ਪੁਲਾੜ ਤੋਂ ਧਰਤੀ 'ਤੇ ਦਿਖੀ ਕੁਦਰਤ ਦੀ ਆਤਿਸ਼ਬਾਜ਼ੀ, ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੁਕਲਾ ਨੇ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਮੌਕੇ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਵੀਡੀਓ

ਪੁਲਾੜ ਤੋਂ ਧਰਤੀ 'ਤੇ ਦਿਖੀ ਕੁਦਰਤ ਦੀ ਆਤਿਸ਼ਬਾਜ਼ੀ, ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੁਕਲਾ ਨੇ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਮੌਕੇ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਵੀਡੀਓ
ਪੁਲਾੜ ਤੋਂ ਧਰਤੀ 'ਤੇ ਚਮਕਦੀ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਖ ਕੇ ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੁਕਲਾ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਦੀ ਆਤਿਸ਼ਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਯਾਦ ਆ ਗਈ।
Published : November 8, 2026 at 9:55 AM IST
ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: ਭਾਰਤੀ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਯਾਤਰੀ ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੁਕਲਾ ਨੇ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਦੇ ਠੀਕ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਖਾਸ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕੀਤੀ। ਇਸ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਵਿੱਚ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਤੋਂ ਧਰਤੀ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਸੁੰਦਰ ਨਜ਼ਾਰਾ ਦਿਖਾਇਆ। ਵੀਡੀਓ ਵਿੱਚ ਧਰਤੀ ਦੀ ਸਤ੍ਹਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਚਮਕਦੀ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਸਾਫ਼ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਪੂਰੀ ਧਰਤੀ ਬਿਲਕੁਲ ਵੈਸੇ ਹੀ ਲੱਗ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ, ਜਿਵੇਂ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਦੇ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਰਾਤ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਹਿਰ ਚਮਕਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਦਿਖਾਈ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ।
ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੁਕਲਾ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਪੋਸਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਤੋਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਪਸੰਦੀਦਾ ਤਿਓਹਾਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਰੋਸ਼ਨੀ ਦਾ ਜਾਦੂ, ਚਮਕ ਅਤੇ ਆਤਿਸ਼ਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਚਪਨ ਤੋਂ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਅਤੇ ਆਨੰਦ ਦਾ ਅਹਿਸਾਸ ਕਰਵਾਉਦੀ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਨੇ ਪੋਸਟ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਸਾਲ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਇਸ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਨੂੰ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ।
ਧਰਤੀ ਦੇ ਹੇਠਾਂ ਚਮਕਦੀ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਦੀ ਚਮਕ ਦੇਖ ਕੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਅਜਿਹਾ ਲੱਗਾ ਜਿਵੇਂ ਕੁਦਰਤ ਖੁਦ ਦੀ ਆਤਿਸ਼ਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸ ਵੀ ਰੋਸ਼ਨੀ ਦਾ ਜਸ਼ਨ ਮਨਾਉਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਨਜ਼ਾਰਾ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਹੁਤ ਖਾਸ ਲੱਗਾ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਲਈ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਧਨਤੇਰਸ ਦੇ ਦਿਨ ਅਤੇ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਤੋਂ ਠੀਕ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਇਸ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕੀਤਾ।
Diwali has always held a special place in my heart and has been my favourite festival for as long as I can remember. There is something about the magic of lights, the sparkle and the fireworks that fills me with a sense of wonder and joy. While in space, I captured this video and couldn’t help noticing the flashes of lightning dancing across the Earth below. Looking down from space, they reminded me of nature’s very own fireworks — a beautiful, unexpected reminder that the universe has its own way of celebrating light. It felt particularly special to come across this sight, and I couldn’t think of a more fitting day to share it. Wishing all my friends and their families a very Happy Dhanteras. May this festive season fill your homes and hearts with light, happiness, good health and prosperity. #shux #space #shubhanshushukla #india #axiom4— Shubhanshu Shukla (@gagan_shux) November 6, 2026
ਵੀਡੀਓ ਹੋਇਆ ਵਾਇਰਲ
ਇਸ ਪੋਸਟ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਇਸ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਯਾਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਦੋਸਤਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਖੁਸ਼ਹਾਲ ਧਨਤੇਰਸ ਦੀਆਂ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ ਦਿੱਤੀਆਂ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਅਰਦਾਸ ਕੀਤੀ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਤਿਓਹਾਰ ਹਰ ਘਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੋਸ਼ਨੀ, ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਅਤੇ ਚੰਗੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਆਏ।
Flying over India from space — from the sunlit southwest to the misty northeast — is like watching a living galaxy unfurl beneath you. You don’t just see it; you feel it in every fibre of your being. The peninsula glows like a jewel. To the left, Pune sparkles; below, Bengaluru and Hyderabad shimmer like constellations drawn by human hands. And far on the horizon — a faint yet familiar gleam — New Delhi makes its presence known. Then come the purple flares — thunderstorms flashing through clouds, nature’s own pyrotechnics reminding you who the original artist of light truly is. As you drift farther north, the brilliance softens. The Himalayas emerge — a silent, solemn silhouette against the void. And just beyond, a soft blue whisper of light rises — the orbital sunrise. Up there, watching this grand spectacle unfold, you can’t help but smile. This isn’t just Diwali on Earth — it’s Diwali of Earth. The festival of lights, written across an entire nation, glowing proudly on a cosmic stage. 🇮🇳 #shux #diwali #india #space #axiom4 #isro #bharat #iss #shubhanshushukla— Shubhanshu Shukla (@gagan_shux) October 20, 2025
ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੁਕਲਾ ਦਾ ਇਹ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਕਾਫ਼ੀ ਤੇਜ਼ੀ ਨਾਲ ਵਾਇਰਲ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸਨੂੰ ਦੇਖ ਕੇ ਲੋਕ ਵੱਖੋ-ਵੱਖਰੀਆਂ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕਿਰੀਆਵਾਂ ਦੇ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਇੱਕ ਯੂਜ਼ਰ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਯਾਦਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਦੇ ਨਜ਼ਾਰੇ ਨਾਲ ਜੋੜਨਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਸੁੰਦਰ ਤਰੀਕਾ ਹੈ। ਕੁਦਰਤ ਸੱਚ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣਾ ਲਾਈਟ ਸ਼ੋਅ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ। ਦੂਜੇ ਪਾਸੇ, ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਯੂਜ਼ਰ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਰਿਕਾਰਡਿੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਮਾਸਟਰਪੀਸ ਦੱਸਿਆ।
ਸ਼ੁਭਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੁਕਲਾ ਨੇ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਵੀ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਦੇ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਤੋਂ ਧਰਤੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕੀਤੇ ਸੀ। ਪਿਛਲੇ ਸਾਲ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਰਾਤ ਦੀ ਰੋਸ਼ਨੀ ਵਾਲੀ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤੀ ਸੀ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੂਰਾ ਦੇਸ਼ ਚਮਕਦਾ ਹੋਇਆ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆ ਰਿਹਾ ਸੀ। ਇਸ ਵਾਰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਦੀ ਚਮਕ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਦੀ ਆਤਿਸ਼ਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਨਾਲ ਜੋੜ ਕੇ ਇੱਕ ਨਵਾਂ ਅਰਥ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ।
ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ