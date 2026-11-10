ਆਖਿਰ ਕੀ ਹੈ 'Temple' ਡਿਵਾਈਸ, ਜਿਸਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਵੱਧ ਰਿਹਾ ਵਿਵਾਦ? Zomato ਦੇ ਸੰਸਥਾਪਕ ਨੇ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਜਵਾਬ
Zomato ਦੇ ਸੰਸਥਾਪਕ ਦੀਪਇੰਦਰ ਗੋਇਲ ਦੇ 'Temple' ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਵਿਵਾਦ ਵੱਧ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।
Published : November 10, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: Zomato ਦੇ ਸੰਸਥਾਪਕ ਦੀਪਇੰਦਰ ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਨਵੇਂ ਪ੍ਰੋਡਕਟ 'Temple' ਦੀ ਮਹਿੰਗੀ ਕੀਮਤ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਹੋ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਆਲੋਚਨਾ ਦਾ ਨਵਾਂ ਜਵਾਬ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਅਕਾਊਂਟ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਕੀਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਪੋਸਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਾਫ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ 'Temple' ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤ ਲਈ ਨਹੀਂ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਲਈ ਹੈ ਯਾਨੀ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਗਲੋਬਲ ਬਜ਼ਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਧਿਆਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੱਖਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 85,000 ਰੁਪਏ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਸਦੇ ਵਿਕਣ ਦੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਸ਼ਾਇਦ ਇੱਕ ਫੀਸਦੀ ਹੀ ਹੈ।
'Temple' ਕੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਇਸਦੇ ਵਿਵਾਦ ਬਾਰੇ ਜਾਣੋ
'Temple' ਇੱਕ ਛੋਟਾ ਜਿਹਾ ਪਹਿਣਨਯੋਗ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਹੈ। ਇਸਨੂੰ ਸਿਰ ਦੇ ਕਿਨਾਰੇ 'ਤੇ ਚਿਪਕਾਇਆ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦਾ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸਦੇ ਆਪਟੀਕਲ ਸੈਂਸਰ ਦਿਮਾਗ ਵਿੱਚ ਖੂਨ ਦੇ ਵਹਾਅ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜੇ ਸਿੰਗਨਲਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਟ੍ਰੈਕ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ। ਬਲੱਡ ਫਲੋ ਫੀਚਰ ਦਿਮਾਗ ਦੇ ਖੂਨ ਦੇ ਵਹਾਅ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਦਲਾਅ ਦੇਖਦਾ ਹੈ ਪਰ ਦੀਪਇੰਦਰ ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਸਦੀ ਅਸਲੀ ਮੁੱਖ ਗੱਲ Entropy ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ Roomdeaf AI ਨਾਮ ਦਾ ਨਵਾਂ ਟਰਮ ਵੀ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਸੀ ਨੂੰ ਧਿਆਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੱਖ ਕੇ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਹੈ। 'Temple' ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਫਿੱਟਨੈੱਸ ਅਤੇ ਏਆਈ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਕੋਈ ਏਆਈ ਪ੍ਰੋਡਕਟ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਕੋਈ ਰੋਗ ਨਿਦਾਨ ਜਾਂ ਰੋਕਥਾਮ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰ ਸਕਦਾ ਅਤੇ ਨਾ ਹੀ ਡਾਕਟਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਜਗ੍ਹਾਂ ਲੈ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ।
Hello everyone. Happy Diwali! Thank you for your criticism, your support and your time over the last two days. Gives me much needed clarity on what we need to explain better: 1. Temple is not made for India. It’s made for the world. Please check pricing. We don’t expect any more than 1% of Temples being sold in India. 2. If you are upset that the pricing is too high, I am sorry. There’s a lot of work that went into Temple, and we priced it at what we think it’s worth. If you think its overpriced, you can wait for user reviews to decide if its worth your money. 3. Please do not support us because we are an Indian startup. We want to compete globally. We don’t need/want nationalist support. Support us if you want to support early innovation, which could help you live a better life, and will continue to add more proof to its science over the years. 4. There are different audiences which buy products at various levels of proof. Proof goes from whitepaper -> pre-print -> peer reviewed. You are free to sit on the fence until peer reviewed proof arrives. You are free to not believe it even then. Nobody is forcing you to buy. Making announcements is our right; and if we overclaim anywhere, we will inevitably fall into regulatory trouble everywhere in the world. 5. We didn’t make any medical claim. Doctors primarily see things from a medical lens, so they see every claim as a medical claim. I repeat – Temple is strictly a fitness + AI device, and we've made no medical claims. Temple is not proven to diagnose or prevent any disease. It doesn't do anything which replaces the need for you to see a doctor. 6. The main point of Temple is NOT Brain Flow. That’s what we just started Temple for, and studies on Brain Flow are the first ones getting out. 7. The main point of Temple is Entropy (I shared the HomeScreen of Temple three months ago with Entropy as the main thing). Our emails to our waitlisted users only talk about Entropy. We haven’t published anything on Entropy yet. We will. If you want to buy Temple before that, please do. If you don’t want to, don’t. 8. Roomdeaf AI is an expansion of the device’s capabilities, and our vision for Temple. It is not a pivot. 9. Social media is not the regulator for Temple. Wherever we need regulatory clearances, we will have them before we make any claim needing them. 10. I will post a detailed note on how we calculate Brain Flow, its uses, and most importantly, its limitations in a bit (tomorrow).— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 8, 2026
ਦੀਪਇੰਦਰ ਗੋਇਲ ਦੇ ਇਸ ਪ੍ਰੋਡਕਟ 'ਤੇ ਕਈ ਡਾਕਟਰਾਂ ਨੇ ਸਵਾਲ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਪ੍ਰੋਡਕਟ ਨੂੰ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੱਗੀ ਵਿਗਿਆਨ ਬਾਰੇ ਪੁੱਛਿਆ। ਖਾਸ ਕਰਕੇ The Liver Doc ਦੇ ਨਾਮ ਤੋਂ ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਡਾਕਟਰ Cyriac Abby Philips ਨੇ ਪੁੱਛਿਆ ਕਿ 'Temple' ਦੇ ਕੋਲ ਲੱਗਾ ਸੈਂਸਰ ਦਿਮਾਗ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਦੇ ਖੂਨ ਦਾ ਵਹਾਅ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਮਾਪ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਖੋਜ ਦੇ ਤਰੀਕੇ ਅਤੇ ਪੀਅਰ-ਸਮੀਖਿਆ ਸਬੂਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਕਮੀ 'ਤੇ ਵੀ ਸਵਾਲ ਕੀਤੇ।
ਦੀਪਇੰਦਰ ਗੋਇਲ ਦਾ ਜਵਾਬ
ਦੀਪਇੰਦਰ ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਕੁਝ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਈ ਜਵਾਬ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਪਰ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ 'Temple' ਭਾਰਤ ਲਈ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਗਲੋਬਲ ਬਜ਼ਾਰ ਲਈ ਹੈ। ਇਸਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਲੱਗ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ, ਤਾਂ ਉਸ ਲਈ ਮਾਫ਼ੀ ਚਾਹੁੰਦਾ ਹਾਂ। ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਹੁਤ ਮਿਹਨਤ ਲੱਗੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਲਈ ਜੋ ਇਸਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ ਸਮਝਦੇ ਹਨ, ਉਹ ਹੀ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਖਰੀਦਣ। ਬਾਕੀ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਰੀਵਿਊ ਦਾ ਇੰਤਜ਼ਾਰ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਸਟਾਰਟਅੱਪ ਹੋਣ ਕਰਕੇ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਨਾ ਦਿਓ। ਅਸੀਂ ਗਲੋਬਲ ਮੁਕਾਬਲਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਾਂ। ਸਾਨੂੰ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਵਾਦੀ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਦੀ ਲੋੜ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ।
Good morning. Deepinder Goyal is a liar. It was always about the brain, even though he now claims it was not. His scam was caught in January 2026 after which he started calling out doctors rudely at that time also. He mentioned he will show the science of brain flow, Entropy assessment by the device at the time. A few months later, he showed screen shots of what he calls the device can measure, which others cannot, called Entropy - screen shots from his own team - which can be easily made using Claude. Still no working device based proof. Zero evidence of parameters measured to showcase Entropy. Fast forward 10 months later, November 2026, he is still making the same claims, no new evidence, no real data other than what his company wrote on the website. The company website (https://t.co/GXfRVjQf9x) still promotes the device for cognitive health, brain tracking and entropy. I and other clinical-scientists HAVE gone through everyy detail of science published on Temple here https://t.co/xGJN0H7vcG and none of it proves this device can measure what it claims. Yes, heart rate and blood flow to the scalp from the temporal artery. But nothing more - because there is no data. Temple is a beautiful scam, built over the years using influencer network, paid celebrity collaboration (obviously all of these will be denied) and a false marketing to convince people that this device does more than any other device. It does not do anything beyond the basics. This is a global scam and the government regulators must assess the claims made before this becomes a circus show for the West. Guys like MKBHD and Mrwhosetheboss who can really do work on this will rip it apart - so go give them the device and not your local chamcha influencers.— TheLiverDoc™ (@theliverdoc) November 9, 2026
ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'Temple' ਦਾ ਰੈਗੂਲੇਟਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਜਿੱਥੇ ਲੋੜ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ, ਉੱਥੇ ਰੈਗੂਲੇਟਰੀ ਕਲੀਅਰੈਂਸ ਲੈ ਲੈਣਗੇ। ਵਿਗਿਆਨਕ ਸਬੂਤ ਲਈ ਲੋਕ ਪੀਅਰ-ਰੀਵਿਊਡ ਖੋਜ ਦਾ ਇੰਤਜ਼ਾਰ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਜੇਕਰ ਉਦੋਂ ਵੀ ਭਰੋਸਾ ਨਾ ਹੋ, ਤਾਂ ਇਹ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਮਰਜ਼ੀ।
Temple is an ambitious project. The team is delusional enough to think we can build this. And we will. Here's what we are building. Join the ride. https://t.co/fPZSISAr6V— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 6, 2026
'Temple' ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰੀ-ਆਰਡਰ ਲਈ ਉਪਲਬਧ ਕਰਵਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਇਸਦੀ ਸ਼ਿਪਿੰਗ 2027 ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ। Zomato ਦੇ ਸੰਸਥਾਪਕ ਦਾ ਫੋਕਸ ਸਾਫ਼ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਗਲੋਬਲ ਪੱਧਰ 'ਤੇ ਮੁਕਾਬਲਾ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਆਲੋਚਨਾ ਦੇ ਬਾਵਜੂਦ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਆਪਣੇ ਦਾਅਵਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਕਾਇਮ ਹੈ।
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