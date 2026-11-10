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ਆਖਿਰ ਕੀ ਹੈ 'Temple' ਡਿਵਾਈਸ, ਜਿਸਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਵੱਧ ਰਿਹਾ ਵਿਵਾਦ? Zomato ਦੇ ਸੰਸਥਾਪਕ ਨੇ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਜਵਾਬ

Zomato ਦੇ ਸੰਸਥਾਪਕ ਦੀਪਇੰਦਰ ਗੋਇਲ ਦੇ 'Temple' ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਵਿਵਾਦ ਵੱਧ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।

TEMPLE DEVICE CONTROVERSY
TEMPLE DEVICE CONTROVERSY (Temple)
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By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : November 10, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST

2 Min Read
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ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: Zomato ਦੇ ਸੰਸਥਾਪਕ ਦੀਪਇੰਦਰ ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਨਵੇਂ ਪ੍ਰੋਡਕਟ 'Temple' ਦੀ ਮਹਿੰਗੀ ਕੀਮਤ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਹੋ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਆਲੋਚਨਾ ਦਾ ਨਵਾਂ ਜਵਾਬ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਅਕਾਊਂਟ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਕੀਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਪੋਸਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਾਫ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ 'Temple' ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤ ਲਈ ਨਹੀਂ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਲਈ ਹੈ ਯਾਨੀ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਗਲੋਬਲ ਬਜ਼ਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਧਿਆਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੱਖਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 85,000 ਰੁਪਏ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਸਦੇ ਵਿਕਣ ਦੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਸ਼ਾਇਦ ਇੱਕ ਫੀਸਦੀ ਹੀ ਹੈ।

'Temple' ਕੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਇਸਦੇ ਵਿਵਾਦ ਬਾਰੇ ਜਾਣੋ

'Temple' ਇੱਕ ਛੋਟਾ ਜਿਹਾ ਪਹਿਣਨਯੋਗ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਹੈ। ਇਸਨੂੰ ਸਿਰ ਦੇ ਕਿਨਾਰੇ 'ਤੇ ਚਿਪਕਾਇਆ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦਾ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸਦੇ ਆਪਟੀਕਲ ਸੈਂਸਰ ਦਿਮਾਗ ਵਿੱਚ ਖੂਨ ਦੇ ਵਹਾਅ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜੇ ਸਿੰਗਨਲਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਟ੍ਰੈਕ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ। ਬਲੱਡ ਫਲੋ ਫੀਚਰ ਦਿਮਾਗ ਦੇ ਖੂਨ ਦੇ ਵਹਾਅ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਦਲਾਅ ਦੇਖਦਾ ਹੈ ਪਰ ਦੀਪਇੰਦਰ ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਸਦੀ ਅਸਲੀ ਮੁੱਖ ਗੱਲ Entropy ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ Roomdeaf AI ਨਾਮ ਦਾ ਨਵਾਂ ਟਰਮ ਵੀ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਸੀ ਨੂੰ ਧਿਆਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੱਖ ਕੇ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਹੈ। 'Temple' ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਫਿੱਟਨੈੱਸ ਅਤੇ ਏਆਈ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਕੋਈ ਏਆਈ ਪ੍ਰੋਡਕਟ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਕੋਈ ਰੋਗ ਨਿਦਾਨ ਜਾਂ ਰੋਕਥਾਮ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰ ਸਕਦਾ ਅਤੇ ਨਾ ਹੀ ਡਾਕਟਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਜਗ੍ਹਾਂ ਲੈ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ।

ਦੀਪਇੰਦਰ ਗੋਇਲ ਦੇ ਇਸ ਪ੍ਰੋਡਕਟ 'ਤੇ ਕਈ ਡਾਕਟਰਾਂ ਨੇ ਸਵਾਲ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਪ੍ਰੋਡਕਟ ਨੂੰ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੱਗੀ ਵਿਗਿਆਨ ਬਾਰੇ ਪੁੱਛਿਆ। ਖਾਸ ਕਰਕੇ The Liver Doc ਦੇ ਨਾਮ ਤੋਂ ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਡਾਕਟਰ Cyriac Abby Philips ਨੇ ਪੁੱਛਿਆ ਕਿ 'Temple' ਦੇ ਕੋਲ ਲੱਗਾ ਸੈਂਸਰ ਦਿਮਾਗ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਦੇ ਖੂਨ ਦਾ ਵਹਾਅ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਮਾਪ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਖੋਜ ਦੇ ਤਰੀਕੇ ਅਤੇ ਪੀਅਰ-ਸਮੀਖਿਆ ਸਬੂਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਕਮੀ 'ਤੇ ਵੀ ਸਵਾਲ ਕੀਤੇ।

ਦੀਪਇੰਦਰ ਗੋਇਲ ਦਾ ਜਵਾਬ

ਦੀਪਇੰਦਰ ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਕੁਝ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਈ ਜਵਾਬ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਪਰ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ 'Temple' ਭਾਰਤ ਲਈ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਗਲੋਬਲ ਬਜ਼ਾਰ ਲਈ ਹੈ। ਇਸਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਲੱਗ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ, ਤਾਂ ਉਸ ਲਈ ਮਾਫ਼ੀ ਚਾਹੁੰਦਾ ਹਾਂ। ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਹੁਤ ਮਿਹਨਤ ਲੱਗੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਲਈ ਜੋ ਇਸਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ ਸਮਝਦੇ ਹਨ, ਉਹ ਹੀ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਖਰੀਦਣ। ਬਾਕੀ ਯੂਜ਼ਰਸ ਰੀਵਿਊ ਦਾ ਇੰਤਜ਼ਾਰ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਸਟਾਰਟਅੱਪ ਹੋਣ ਕਰਕੇ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਨਾ ਦਿਓ। ਅਸੀਂ ਗਲੋਬਲ ਮੁਕਾਬਲਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਾਂ। ਸਾਨੂੰ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਵਾਦੀ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਦੀ ਲੋੜ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ।

ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'Temple' ਦਾ ਰੈਗੂਲੇਟਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਜਿੱਥੇ ਲੋੜ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ, ਉੱਥੇ ਰੈਗੂਲੇਟਰੀ ਕਲੀਅਰੈਂਸ ਲੈ ਲੈਣਗੇ। ਵਿਗਿਆਨਕ ਸਬੂਤ ਲਈ ਲੋਕ ਪੀਅਰ-ਰੀਵਿਊਡ ਖੋਜ ਦਾ ਇੰਤਜ਼ਾਰ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਜੇਕਰ ਉਦੋਂ ਵੀ ਭਰੋਸਾ ਨਾ ਹੋ, ਤਾਂ ਇਹ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਮਰਜ਼ੀ।

'Temple' ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰੀ-ਆਰਡਰ ਲਈ ਉਪਲਬਧ ਕਰਵਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਇਸਦੀ ਸ਼ਿਪਿੰਗ 2027 ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ। Zomato ਦੇ ਸੰਸਥਾਪਕ ਦਾ ਫੋਕਸ ਸਾਫ਼ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਗਲੋਬਲ ਪੱਧਰ 'ਤੇ ਮੁਕਾਬਲਾ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਆਲੋਚਨਾ ਦੇ ਬਾਵਜੂਦ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਆਪਣੇ ਦਾਅਵਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਕਾਇਮ ਹੈ।

ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ:-

TAGGED:

TEMPLE DEVICE CONTROVERSY
DEEPINDER GOYAL TEMPLE
ਕੀ ਹੈ TEMPLE ਡਿਵਾਈਸ
WHAT IS A TEMPLE DEVICE
TEMPLE DEVICE PRICING AND CLAIMS

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