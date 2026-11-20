GTA 6 ਨੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਹੀ ਦਿਨ ਤੋੜੇ ਕਮਾਈ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ, ਕੀਤੀ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਵਿਕਰੀ
GTA 6 ਇਤਿਹਾਸ ਦਾ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਡਾ ਮਨੋਰੰਜਨ ਲਾਂਚ ਬਣ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।
Published : November 20, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: GTA 6 ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰੀ-ਆਰਡਰ ਅਤੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਦਿਨ ਦੀ ਵਿਕਰੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੁੱਲ 24.5 ਮਿਲੀਅਨ ਕਾਪੀਆਂ ਵਿਕੀਆਂ, ਜਿਸ ਨਾਲ ਲਗਭਗ 2.36 ਬਿਲੀਅਨ ਡਾਲਰ ਦੀ ਕਮਾਈ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ। ਸੈਂਸਰ ਟਾਵਰ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ, ਕੁੱਲ ਵਿਕਰੀ ਦਾ 75 ਫੀਸਦੀ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਪਲੇਸਟੇਸ਼ਨ ਤੋਂ ਆਇਆ ਜਦਕਿ ਬਾਕੀ 25 ਫੀਸਦੀ ਹਿੱਸਾ Xbox ਤੋਂ ਮਿਲਿਆ। ਇਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਇਹ ਓਪਨ ਵਰਲਡ ਐਕਸ਼ਨ ਗੇਮ ਹੁਣ ਤੱਕ ਦਾ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਡਾ ਮਨੋਰੰਜਨ ਲਾਂਚ ਬਣ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸਦੀ ਅਧਿਕਾਰਿਤ ਵਿਕਰੀ 19 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਤੋਂ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਈ ਸੀ। ਇਹ ਗੇਮ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਵਰਜ਼ਨ GTA 5 ਤੋਂ 13 ਸਾਲ ਬਾਅਦ ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।
ਕਿਵੇਂ ਕੱਢੇ ਗਏ ਇਹ ਅੰਕੜੇ?
ਗੇਮ ਦੇ ਡਿਵੈਲਪਰ ਰੌਕਸਟਾਰ ਗੇਮਸ ਅਤੇ ਉਸਦੀ ਪੈਰੇਂਟ ਕੰਪਨੀ Take-Two ਨੇ ਵਿਕਰੀ ਦੇ ਅਧਿਕਾਰਿਤ ਅੰਕੜੇ ਅਜੇ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤੇ ਹਨ। ਸੈਂਸਰ ਟਾਵਰ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਾਜ਼ੇ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ, ਇਹ ਅੰਕੜੇ ਈਮੇਲ ਰਸੀਦਾਂ ਦੇ ਡਾਟਾ ਅਤੇ ਹੋਰ ਸਰੋਤਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਲਏ ਗਏ ਹਨ, ਜੋ ਰੋਜ਼ਾਨਾ ਲੱਖਾਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਗਤੀਵਿਧੀਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਰੱਖਦੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ, ਉਹ ਪਲੇਸਟੇਸ਼ਨ ਅਤੇ Xbox ਵਰਗੇ ਵੱਡੇ ਗੇਮਿੰਗ ਪਲੇਟਫਾਰਮ 'ਤੇ ਮੌਜ਼ੂਦ ਪਬਲਿਕ ਪ੍ਰੋਫਾਈਲਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਟ੍ਰੈਕ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ, ਜਿੱਥੇ GTA 6 ਵੇਚਿਆ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੂੰ ਇਹ ਵੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਗੇਮ ਇੰਨਾਂ ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਹੋ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ ਕਿ ਖਿਡਾਰੀ ਹੋਰ ਸਿੰਗਲ-ਪਲੇਅਰ ਗੇਮਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ 10 ਫੀਸਦੀ ਘੱਟ ਸਮੇਂ ਬਿਤਾਉਣਗੇ।
ਆਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੌਕਸਟਾਰ ਗੇਮਸ ਦੀ ਕਮਾਈ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ। ਨਿਊਯਾਰਕ ਸਥਿਤ ਇਸ ਸਟੂਡੀਓ ਨੇ ਅਜੇ ਤੱਕ ਇਹ ਨਹੀਂ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਗੇਮ ਪੀਸੀ 'ਤੇ ਕਦੋਂ ਆਏਗਾ। ਇਸਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਇਸਦੇ ਔਨਲਾਈਨ ਮਲਟੀਪਲੇਅਰ ਮੋਡ ਲਈ ਵੀ ਕੋਈ ਤਰੀਕ ਨਹੀਂ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੋਕ ਇੰਟਰਨੈੱਟ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਇਕੱਠੇ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਪੂਰੇ ਕਰ ਸਕਣਗੇ।
ਜੇਕਰ GTA 5 ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਉਦਾਹਰਣ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਦੇਖੀਏ, ਤਾਂ ਮਲਟੀਪਲੇਅਰ ਮੋਡ ਗੇਮਪਲੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਰਜਨਾਂ ਘੰਟੇ ਹੋਰ ਜੋੜ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਨਾਲ ਕਾਫ਼ੀ ਵਾਧੂ ਕਮਾਈ ਹੋ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ, ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਖਿਡਾਰੀ ਗੇਮ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਘਰ, ਕਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਹੋਰ ਚੀਜ਼ਾਂ ਖਰੀਦਣ ਲਈ ਅਸਲੀ ਪੈਸੇ ਖਰਚ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ।
🚨THIS is not a test. This is a revolution. GTA VI is about to go global. Read the full report: The Attention Heist: GTA VI's Impact On Consumer Engagement 👉 https://t.co/NH7VxJKni2 Our newest report uses our Video Game, Digital Advertising, and Mobile App Performance Insights to break down how other games and categories might be impacted by the largest game release of all time! And more importantly - WHO is playing. Beyond the mind-blowing pre-sale and revenue figures for the @rockstargames /@gamingtaketwo juggernaut, we analyzed previous high-profile game releases, audience exposure and overlap, ad spend milestones, and who's engaging in GTA-talk on sites like @Reddit, Inc. You want more numbers? We thought you might. Let's break down the average player: 🧑🏽🦱 72% Male, 57% under 35 📲 They are +29% more likely to use @Discord, +23% more likely to use @TikTok_US, and +21% more likely to use @Twitch. 🍟 They dig into food apps! 19.2% share of the GTA audience uses @DoorDash, while 16.5% use the @McDonalds app. ‼️ And so much more! Are you locked and loaded for Nov. 19th? This is the report you need to read before you settle in with your controller. @Sony @Microsoft @gtasix_ @GTAVI_Countdown @Dexerto @iGrandTheftAuto @Mr_Rebs_ @DanDawkins @charlieINTEL #GTAVI #GTA #VideoGameInsights #DigitalAdvertisingInsights #CompetitiveInsights #Videogames— Sensor Tower (formerly data.ai) (@SensorTower) November 17, 2026
GTA 6, GTA ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਦਾ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਨਵਾਂ ਗੇਮ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਲਗਭਗ 30 ਸਾਲ ਪੁਰਾਣੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਗੇਮਿੰਗ ਦੇ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਵਿੱਚੋ ਇੱਕ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਦੇ ਗੇਮ ਅਮੀਰੀਕ ਡ੍ਰੀਮ ਦਾ ਮਜ਼ਾਕ ਉਡਾਉਦੇ ਹਨ, ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਖਿਡਾਰੀ ਪੇਸ਼ੇਵਰ ਅਪਰਾਧੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਭੂਮਿਕਾ ਨਿਭਾਉਦੇ ਹਨ।
𝗚𝗧𝗔 𝗩𝗜 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗽𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 $𝟭𝗕 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗿𝗲-𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆! 𝗕𝘂𝘁, 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 $𝟮𝗕 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵? Want to stay up-to-date with everything GTA pre-orders and revenue? Bookmark our live tracker, 𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗱𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘆, and be the first to know 👉 https://t.co/KYuDeLoa8q Thirteen long-awaited years later, @Rockstargames newest installment of the GTA franchise is set to release next week, but pre-orders have already set new records, taking the top spot from Cyberpunk 2077. #PS5 has shouldered the bulk of pre-orders accounting for roughly 75%, or about 7.7 million copies, while @XBOX currently sits just above 3M. What do we expect next? Even faster growth. Estimated pre-order daily revenue jumped 63% from November 8 to November 9, likely as players secured their copies so they could start downloading as soon as preloads opened. With preloads now live, we expect another big wave as more players get ready for launch. And with that massive jump in growth, a stretch goal of $2B before launch isn’t out of the question. Will it hit? Stay tuned, and be on the lookout for our full report dropping soon! #GTAVI #GrandTheftAuto #VideoGameInsights #DigitalIntelligence #Videogames— Sensor Tower (formerly data.ai) (@SensorTower) November 11, 2026
ਇਸ ਵਾਰ ਕਹਾਣੀ ਲਿਓਨੀਡਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੈੱਟ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਫਲੋਰੀਡਾ ਤੋਂ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਿਤ ਇੱਕ ਕਾਲਪਨਿਕ ਸੂਬਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਗੇਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੋ ਮੁੱਖ ਕਿਰਦਾਰ ਲੂਸੀਆ ਅਤੇ ਜੇਨਸਨ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆਉਣਗੇ, ਜੋ ਛੋਟੇ-ਮੋਟੇ ਅਪਰਾਧੀ ਹਨ। ਮੰਨਿਆ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਗੇਮ ਨੂੰ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਵਿੱਚ 1 ਬਿਲੀਅਨ ਡਾਲਰ ਤੋਂ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਦਾ ਖਰਚ ਆਇਆ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਹੁਣ ਤੱਕ ਦਾ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਮਹਿੰਗਾ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਗੇਮ ਬਣਾਉਦਾ ਹੈ।
ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ:-