Anthropic ਨੇ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤੇ Claude Fable 5.2 ਅਤੇ Mythos 5.2 ਮਾਡਲ, ਕੀਮਤ ਘੱਟ ਪਰ...
Claude Fable 5.2 ਅਤੇ Mythos 5.2 ਮਾਡਲ ਪੇਸ਼ ਹੋ ਗਏ ਹਨ।
Published : November 10, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: ਏਆਈ ਕੰਪਨੀ Anthropic ਨੇ 9 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਦੋ ਨਵੇਂ ਮਾਡਲ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਹਨ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ Claude Fable 5.2 ਅਤੇ Mythos 5.2 ਹੈ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨਵੇਂ ਏਆਈ ਮਾਡਲਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮੁਸ਼ਕਿਲ ਚੁਣੌਤੀਆਂ ਲਈ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਕੋਡਿੰਗ, ਰੀਜਨਿੰਗ ਅਤੇ ਵਿਜ਼ਨ ਯਾਨੀ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਮਝਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਹ ਮਾਡਲ ਬਿਹਤਰ ਹੋਏ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਇਹ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਜਵਾਬ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ। ਇਹ ਸਤੰਬਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਏ 5.1 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਅਗਲੇ ਮਾਡਲ ਹਨ।
Introducing Claude Fable 5.2 and Claude Mythos 5.2, designed to tackle the most daunting technical challenges. They’re capable collaborators on ambitious projects in many fields, and show improvements in areas like coding, reasoning, and vision. https://t.co/jP0AutLxXb— Claude (@claudeai) November 9, 2026
Fable 5.2 ਸਾਰੇ ਪੇਡ ਪਲਾਨ ਯਾਨੀ ਪ੍ਰੋ, ਮੈਕਸ, ਟੀਮ ਅਤੇ ਐਂਟਰਪ੍ਰਾਈਜ 'ਤੇ ਮਿਲ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਡਿਵੈਲਪਰ ਇਸਨੂੰ API 'ਤੇ Claude Fable 5.2 ਨਾਮ ਤੋਂ ਲੈ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਸਾਈਬਰ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਈਓਲਾਜੀ ਦੇ ਗਲਤ ਇਸਤੇਮਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਰੋਕਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ਸੇਫਗਾਰਡ ਹਨ। Mythos 5.2 ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਸਗੰਠਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲੇਗਾ, ਜੋ ਸਾਈਬਰ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਖੋਜ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ। ਦੋਨੋ ਅਸਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਹੀ ਮਾਡਲ ਹੈ, ਫਰਕ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਮੈਨੇਜਮੈਂਟ ਦਾ ਹੈ।
During pre-release testing, Claude Fable 5.2 and Claude Mythos 5.2 worked on ambitious projects in many different fields. Here are a few. From a one-paragraph prompt, Fable 5.2 designed three working electronic devices, including this home voice assistant hub. https://t.co/efOYdhRr7K— Claude (@claudeai) November 9, 2026
Anthropic ਨੇ ਕੀ ਕੀਤਾ ਦਾਅਵਾ?
ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦਾ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਮਾਡਲ 5.1 ਏਆਈ ਮਾਡਲ ਦੀ ਤੁਲਨਾ ਵਿੱਚ 30 ਫੀਸਦੀ ਤੱਕ ਤੇਜ਼ ਜਵਾਬ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ। Fable 5.2 ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 10 ਲੱਖ ਇਨਪੁੱਟ ਟੋਕਨ 'ਤੇ 10 ਡਾਲਰ ਤੋਂ ਘੱਟ ਕੇ 8 ਡਾਲਰ ਅਤੇ ਆਊਟਪੁੱਟ 'ਤੇ 50 ਤੋਂ 40 ਡਾਲਰ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਟੇਕਕ੍ਰੰਚ ਦੀ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ, ਇਹ GPT-6 Astra ਤੋਂ ਸਸਤਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ZDR ਨੀਤੀ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਵੀ ਚੱਲਦਾ ਹੈ।
ਕੰਪਨੀ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ, ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਟੈਸਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਾਡਲਾਂ ਨੇ ਇੰਜੀਨੀਅਰਾਂ ਲਈ ਅਸੰਭਵ ਸਾਫਟਵੇਅਰ ਮਾਈਗ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਪੂਰੇ ਕੀਤੇ, ਤਿੰਨ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਇਲੈਕਟ੍ਰਾਨਿਕ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਬਣਾਏ ਅਤੇ ਬਲੈਕ ਹੋਲ ਦੀ ਭੌਤਿਕ ਵਿਗਿਆਨ ਦੀ ਦੋ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹੀ ਸਮੱਸਿਆ ਹੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ। ਫਰਮ ਦੇ ਆਖਰੀ ਪ੍ਰਮੇਯ ਦਾ ਨਤੀਜਾ 30 ਘੰਟੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੰਪਿਊਟਰ ਤੋਂ ਜਾਂਚ ਕਰਨ ਯੋਗ ਬਣਿਆ। Fable 5.2 ਏਆਈ ਵਿਸ਼ਲੇਸ਼ਣ ਦੀ ਲੀਡਰਬੋਰਡ 'ਤੇ ਗੂਗਲ ਦੇ ਜੇਮਿਨੀ 4 ਕਾਰਬਨ ਨੂੰ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਛੱਡ ਕੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਨੰਬਰ 'ਤੇ ਰਿਹਾ।
Anthropic has released Claude Fable 5.2, taking the #1 spot on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index v5 at 65, led by gains in science, knowledge, and coding At max effort it scores 65, 5 points ahead of Gemini 4 Carbon (high, 60) and 6 ahead of Claude Opus 5.5 (max, 59). Gains are driven by scientific reasoning, knowledge and FrontierCode 2.0, and roughly matching Opus 5.5 on AA-Briefcase and Terminal-Bench 4.0. Priced at $8/$40 per 1M input/output tokens, a 20% reduction from Fable 5.1, Claude Fable 5.2 averages a Cost per Task of $26.5 with max effort, a ~2.6x increase compared to Opus 5.5 (max, $10.0) and ~2x compared to Fable 5.1 (max, $12.99) Key takeaways: ➤ Claude Fable 5.2 leads 5 of the 9 evaluations in the Intelligence Index: At max effort, Fable 5.2 scores 65, ahead of Gemini 4 Carbon (high, 60), Claude Opus 5.5 (max, 59) and GPT-6 Astra (max, 57), and ~15 points above Claude Fable 5.1 (max, 49). It sets the highest scores on HLE-Diamond (80%, previous best 69% from Gemini 4 Carbon), AA-Omniscience v1.1 (67, previous best 54 from Gemini 4 Carbon), Terminal-Bench-Science (73%, previous best 65% from Gemini 4 Carbon), CritPt v2 hard subset (77%, previous best 72% from GPT-6 Astra) and FrontierCode 2.0 (49%, previous best 46% from Claude Opus 5.5) ➤ Less progress in agentic knowledge work and terminal coding: Claude Fable 5.2 improves on Fable 5.1 across capabilities, but sometimes only to Opus 5.5 levels. It reaches 1785 Elo on AA-Briefcase, within the confidence interval of Opus 5.5 (1800) and just behind Claude Sonnet 5.5 (1813). On GDP.pdf it reaches 24% all-pass against 26% for Opus 5.5. On Terminal-Bench 4.0 it scores 60%, level with Opus 5.5 and behind Kimi K3.1 Pro (67%), Gemini 4 Carbon (65%) and Sonnet 5.5 (64%). AutomationBench-AA is an exception, at 76% against 70% for Opus 5.5, narrowly behind Gemini 4 Carbon, 78% ➤ Lower efforts still take leading positions: With high and xhigh effort, Claude Fable 5.2 scores 62, ahead of every other model at any effort, using 98k output tokens per task against 173k for Opus 5.5 (max). At max effort Fable 5.2 costs ~2.6x more than Opus 5.5, but at lower effort settings it can outperform Opus 5.5 at lower cost per task Other model details: ➤ Context window: 1 million tokens with image and text input ➤ Pricing: $8/$40 per 1M input/output tokens; cache writes $10 with 5-minute TTL, $16 with 1-hour TTL, and cache reads $0.20 ➤ Effort settings: five (low, medium, high, xhigh, max). Intelligence Index evaluations were run at all five with Anthropic's default fallback enabled Congratulations to @AnthropicAI on this impressive release!— Artificial Analysis (@ArtificialAnlys) November 9, 2026
ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ 'ਤੇ ਸਵਾਲ ਬਾਕੀ
ਇਹ ਲਾਂਚ ਮੇਟਰ ਦੀ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਆਇਆ, ਜਿਸ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ Anthropic ਦੇ ਮਾਡਲ ਕਰੀਬ ਡਬਲ ਸਪੀਡ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਬਿਹਤਰ ਹੋ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਅਨਿਸ਼ਚਿਤਤਾ ਕਾਫ਼ੀ ਹੈ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦਾ ਮੰਨਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਦੋਨੋ ਮਾਡਲ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਸ਼ੱਕ ਪ੍ਰਗਟ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਲਈ ਅਸਲੀ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਵਿਵਹਾਰ ਚੈੱਕ ਕਰਨਾ ਔਖਾ ਹੈ। ਸਰੀਰਕ ਸੂਪਰਇੰਟੈਲੀਜੈਂਸ ਨੇ 6 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ ਕਿ Anthropic ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਗੈਰ-ਜਨਤਕ ਮਾਡਲ ਨਾਲ ਉਸਨੇ aronson-ambanis ਅੰਦਾਜ਼ੇ ਦਾ ਨਤੀਜਾ ਕੱਢਿਆ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, Anthropic ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਮਾਡਲ Fable 5.2 ਸੀ ਜਾਂ ਨਹੀਂ।
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