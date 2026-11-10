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Anthropic ਨੇ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤੇ Claude Fable 5.2 ਅਤੇ Mythos 5.2 ਮਾਡਲ, ਕੀਮਤ ਘੱਟ ਪਰ...

Claude Fable 5.2 ਅਤੇ Mythos 5.2 ਮਾਡਲ ਪੇਸ਼ ਹੋ ਗਏ ਹਨ।

CLAUDE FABLE 52 AND MYTHOS 52
CLAUDE FABLE 52 AND MYTHOS 52 (ANTHROPIC)
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By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : November 10, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST

2 Min Read
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ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: ਏਆਈ ਕੰਪਨੀ Anthropic ਨੇ 9 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਦੋ ਨਵੇਂ ਮਾਡਲ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਹਨ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ Claude Fable 5.2 ਅਤੇ Mythos 5.2 ਹੈ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨਵੇਂ ਏਆਈ ਮਾਡਲਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮੁਸ਼ਕਿਲ ਚੁਣੌਤੀਆਂ ਲਈ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਕੋਡਿੰਗ, ਰੀਜਨਿੰਗ ਅਤੇ ਵਿਜ਼ਨ ਯਾਨੀ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਮਝਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਹ ਮਾਡਲ ਬਿਹਤਰ ਹੋਏ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਇਹ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਜਵਾਬ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ। ਇਹ ਸਤੰਬਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਏ 5.1 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਅਗਲੇ ਮਾਡਲ ਹਨ।

Fable 5.2 ਸਾਰੇ ਪੇਡ ਪਲਾਨ ਯਾਨੀ ਪ੍ਰੋ, ਮੈਕਸ, ਟੀਮ ਅਤੇ ਐਂਟਰਪ੍ਰਾਈਜ 'ਤੇ ਮਿਲ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਡਿਵੈਲਪਰ ਇਸਨੂੰ API 'ਤੇ Claude Fable 5.2 ਨਾਮ ਤੋਂ ਲੈ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਸਾਈਬਰ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਈਓਲਾਜੀ ਦੇ ਗਲਤ ਇਸਤੇਮਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਰੋਕਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ਸੇਫਗਾਰਡ ਹਨ। Mythos 5.2 ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਸਗੰਠਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲੇਗਾ, ਜੋ ਸਾਈਬਰ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਖੋਜ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ। ਦੋਨੋ ਅਸਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਹੀ ਮਾਡਲ ਹੈ, ਫਰਕ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਮੈਨੇਜਮੈਂਟ ਦਾ ਹੈ।

Anthropic ਨੇ ਕੀ ਕੀਤਾ ਦਾਅਵਾ?

ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦਾ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਮਾਡਲ 5.1 ਏਆਈ ਮਾਡਲ ਦੀ ਤੁਲਨਾ ਵਿੱਚ 30 ਫੀਸਦੀ ਤੱਕ ਤੇਜ਼ ਜਵਾਬ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ। Fable 5.2 ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ 10 ਲੱਖ ਇਨਪੁੱਟ ਟੋਕਨ 'ਤੇ 10 ਡਾਲਰ ਤੋਂ ਘੱਟ ਕੇ 8 ਡਾਲਰ ਅਤੇ ਆਊਟਪੁੱਟ 'ਤੇ 50 ਤੋਂ 40 ਡਾਲਰ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਟੇਕਕ੍ਰੰਚ ਦੀ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ, ਇਹ GPT-6 Astra ਤੋਂ ਸਸਤਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ZDR ਨੀਤੀ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਵੀ ਚੱਲਦਾ ਹੈ।

ਕੰਪਨੀ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ, ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਟੈਸਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਾਡਲਾਂ ਨੇ ਇੰਜੀਨੀਅਰਾਂ ਲਈ ਅਸੰਭਵ ਸਾਫਟਵੇਅਰ ਮਾਈਗ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਪੂਰੇ ਕੀਤੇ, ਤਿੰਨ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਇਲੈਕਟ੍ਰਾਨਿਕ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਬਣਾਏ ਅਤੇ ਬਲੈਕ ਹੋਲ ਦੀ ਭੌਤਿਕ ਵਿਗਿਆਨ ਦੀ ਦੋ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹੀ ਸਮੱਸਿਆ ਹੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ। ਫਰਮ ਦੇ ਆਖਰੀ ਪ੍ਰਮੇਯ ਦਾ ਨਤੀਜਾ 30 ਘੰਟੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੰਪਿਊਟਰ ਤੋਂ ਜਾਂਚ ਕਰਨ ਯੋਗ ਬਣਿਆ। Fable 5.2 ਏਆਈ ਵਿਸ਼ਲੇਸ਼ਣ ਦੀ ਲੀਡਰਬੋਰਡ 'ਤੇ ਗੂਗਲ ਦੇ ਜੇਮਿਨੀ 4 ਕਾਰਬਨ ਨੂੰ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਛੱਡ ਕੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਨੰਬਰ 'ਤੇ ਰਿਹਾ।

ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ 'ਤੇ ਸਵਾਲ ਬਾਕੀ

ਇਹ ਲਾਂਚ ਮੇਟਰ ਦੀ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਆਇਆ, ਜਿਸ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ Anthropic ਦੇ ਮਾਡਲ ਕਰੀਬ ਡਬਲ ਸਪੀਡ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਬਿਹਤਰ ਹੋ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਅਨਿਸ਼ਚਿਤਤਾ ਕਾਫ਼ੀ ਹੈ। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦਾ ਮੰਨਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਦੋਨੋ ਮਾਡਲ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਸ਼ੱਕ ਪ੍ਰਗਟ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਲਈ ਅਸਲੀ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਵਿਵਹਾਰ ਚੈੱਕ ਕਰਨਾ ਔਖਾ ਹੈ। ਸਰੀਰਕ ਸੂਪਰਇੰਟੈਲੀਜੈਂਸ ਨੇ 6 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ ਕਿ Anthropic ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਗੈਰ-ਜਨਤਕ ਮਾਡਲ ਨਾਲ ਉਸਨੇ aronson-ambanis ਅੰਦਾਜ਼ੇ ਦਾ ਨਤੀਜਾ ਕੱਢਿਆ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, Anthropic ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਮਾਡਲ Fable 5.2 ਸੀ ਜਾਂ ਨਹੀਂ।

ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ:-

TAGGED:

CLAUDE FABLE 52 AND MYTHOS 52
ANTHROPIC
ANTHROPIC NEW MODELS LAUNCH
ANTHROPIC CLAUDE PRICING

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