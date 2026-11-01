ਅਸੀਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਮੇਤ ਪੂਰੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਨੂੰ ਨਸ਼ਾ-ਮੁਕਤ ਬਣਾ ਦੇਵਾਂਗੇ, ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੋਲੇ ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ

ਅਸੀਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਮੇਤ ਪੂਰੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਨੂੰ ਨਸ਼ਾ-ਮੁਕਤ ਬਣਾ ਦੇਵਾਂਗੇ, ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੋਲੇ ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ
ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਮੇਰੇ ਸ਼ਬਦ ਯਾਦ ਰੱਖੋ: 31 ਦਸੰਬਰ, 2029 ਤੱਕ, ਅਸੀਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਮੇਤ ਪੂਰੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਨੂੰ ਨਸ਼ਾ-ਮੁਕਤ ਬਣਾ ਦੇਵਾਂਗੇ। ਅਸੀਂ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਨਸ਼ਾ-ਮੁਕਤ ਬਣਾਵਾਂਗੇ...”
Published : November 1, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ: ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਸੈਕਟਰ 17 ਦੇ ਤਿਰੰਗਾ ਪਾਰਕ ਵਿਖੇ 250 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦੇ 9 ਪ੍ਰੋਜੈਕਟਾਂ ਦਾ ਉਦਘਾਟਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਨੀਂਹ ਪੱਥਰ ਰੱਖਿਆ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਜਨਤਕ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ ਕੀਤਾ।
Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates and lays the foundation stones for several development and infrastructure projects worth Rs 258 crore at Tiranga Park. https://t.co/upkGPAhmsS— IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2026
'ਇਹ ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਨੰਬਰ ਇੱਕ ਅੰਤਰ-ਰਾਜੀ ਬੱਸ ਡਿਪੂ ਬਣਨ ਲਈ ਤਿਆਰ'
ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, “...ਅੱਜ ਮੈਂ ਸਿੱਖਿਆ, ਸਿਹਤ ਸੰਭਾਲ, ਨਿਆਂ, ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਨ, ਖੋਜ ਅਤੇ ਨਵੀਨਤਾ ਨਾਲ ਸਬੰਧਤ 258 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰੋਜੈਕਟਾਂ ਦਾ ਉਦਘਾਟਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਨੀਂਹ ਪੱਥਰ ਰੱਖਿਆ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਪ੍ਰੋਜੈਕਟਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੋ ਉਦਘਾਟਨ ਅਤੇ ਸੱਤ ਨੀਂਹ ਪੱਥਰ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ... ਮੈਂ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਦੋ ਪ੍ਰੋਜੈਕਟਾਂ ਦਾ ਜ਼ਿਕਰ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹਾਂਗਾ। ਸੀਟੀਯੂ ਕਪੂਰ ਬੱਸ ਡਿਪੂ 8 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦੀ ਲਾਗਤ ਨਾਲ ਤਿਆਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਡਿਜ਼ਾਈਨ ਦੀ ਬਹੁਤ ਵਿਸਥਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਜਾਂਚ ਕੀਤੀ, ਅਤੇ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਇਹ ਕਹਿਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੋਈ ਝਿਜਕ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਨੰਬਰ ਇੱਕ ਅੰਤਰ-ਰਾਜੀ ਬੱਸ ਡਿਪੂ ਬਣਨ ਲਈ ਤਿਆਰ ਹੈ...”
Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “...Today, I inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 258 crore related to education, healthcare, justice, administration, research and innovation. The projects include two inaugurations and seven foundation stone-laying ceremonies... I would like to mention two projects in particular. The CTU bus depot at Raipur Kalan is being developed at a cost of Rs 68 crore. I have examined its design in great detail, and I have no hesitation in saying that it is set to become the number one inter-state bus depot in the country...”— IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2026
“ਇੱਥੇ ਮੌਜੂਦ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਦੀਆਂ ਸਾਰੀਆਂ ਮਾਵਾਂ, ਭੈਣਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਭਰਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਰਾਮ-ਰਾਮ ਅਤੇ ਨਮਸਕਾਰ। ਦੋਸਤੋ, 1 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਦਾ ਦਿਨ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਲਈ ਕਈ ਪੱਖਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਨ ਹੈ। 1966 ਵਿੱਚ ਇਸੇ ਦਿਨ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਦੀ ਸਥਾਪਨਾ ਹੋਈ ਸੀ। ਇਸੇ ਦਿਨ ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਦਾ ਗਠਨ ਵੀ ਹੋਇਆ ਸੀ ਅਤੇ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਹੋਂਦ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਈ ਸੀ। ਇਹ ਮਾਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਗੱਲ ਵੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਇਸੇ ਦਿਨ ‘ਪ੍ਰੈਜ਼ੀਡੈਂਟਸ ਕਲਰ’ (President’s Colour) ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਹੋਇਆ ਸੀ।”- ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ, ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ
Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “Ram-Ram and greetings to all the mothers, sisters and brothers of Chandigarh present here. Friends, November 1 is significant for Chandigarh in several ways. On this day in 1966, Chandigarh was established. Haryana was also formed on this day, and the Chandigarh Police came into existence. It is also a matter of pride that the Chandigarh Police received the President’s Colour on this day...”— IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2026
'ਅਸੀਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਮੇਤ ਪੂਰੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਨੂੰ ਨਸ਼ਾ-ਮੁਕਤ ਬਣਾ ਦੇਵਾਂਗੇ'
ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਕਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ, “ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਦੇਸ਼ ਨੂੰ ਬੇਮਿਸਾਲ ਰਫ਼ਤਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਅੱਗੇ ਵਧਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਧਾਰਾ 370 ਨੂੰ ਖ਼ਤਮ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ, ਨਕਸਲਵਾਦ ਦਾ ਖ਼ਾਤਮਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਤਲਾਕ ਨੂੰ ਖ਼ਤਮ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਹੁਣ, ਮੇਰੇ ਸ਼ਬਦ ਯਾਦ ਰੱਖੋ: 31 ਦਸੰਬਰ, 2029 ਤੱਕ, ਅਸੀਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਮੇਤ ਪੂਰੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਨੂੰ ਨਸ਼ਾ-ਮੁਕਤ ਬਣਾ ਦੇਵਾਂਗੇ। ਅਸੀਂ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਨਸ਼ਾ-ਮੁਕਤ ਬਣਾਵਾਂਗੇ...”
Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “PM Narendra Modi is taking the country forward at an unprecedented pace. Article 370 has been abrogated, Naxalism has been eliminated and triple talaq has been abolished. Now, remember my words: by December 31, 2029, we will make the entire country, including Punjab, drug-free. We will make it drug-free...”— IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2026
"ਮੈਂ ਇਹ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਚਾਹਾਂਗਾ ਕਿ ਇੱਕ ਹਫ਼ਤੇ ਬਾਅਦ, ਤੁਸੀਂ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਕ ਗੁਲਾਬ ਚੰਦ ਤੋਂ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਦੀਆਂ ਤਿੰਨ ਵੱਡੀਆਂ ਸਮੱਸਿਆਵਾਂ ਦੇ ਹੱਲ ਬਾਰੇ ਸੁਣੋਗੇ। ਸ਼ਹਿਰ ਨੂੰ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਲੰਬੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੋਂ ਚੱਲੀਆਂ ਆ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਸਮੱਸਿਆਵਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਮੁਕਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ, ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਕੁਝ 30-40 ਸਾਲ ਪੁਰਾਣੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਆਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ, ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਹੇਠ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੀ ਨੰਬਰ ਇੱਕ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਕੀ ਇਕਾਈ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਕੰਮ ਕਰੇਗੀ।" - ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ, ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ
Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “...I would like to say that after a week, you will hear from administrator Gulab Chand about the resolution of three major problems faced by Chandigarh. The city will be freed from these long-standing issues, some of which are 30–40 years old. In the coming days, the BJP government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi will work to make Chandigarh the country's number one administrative unit...”— IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2026
'ਇੰਡੀਆ' ਗੱਠਜੋੜ ਦੀ ਰੈਲੀ ਉੱਤੇ ਤੰਜ
ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ 'ਇੰਡੀਆ' (INDIA) ਗੱਠਜੋੜ ਦੀ ਰੈਲੀ ਬਾਰੇ ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਕਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ, "ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਵਪਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਅੱਗੇ ਬੇਨਤੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਸਾਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਇੱਕ ਦਿਨ ਜਾਂ ਇੱਕ ਹਫ਼ਤਾ ਅਜਿਹਾ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ ਜਦੋਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰ ਚੰਗਾ ਚੱਲਦਾ ਹੈ। ਉਹ ਮਿਠਾਈਆਂ ਦਾ ਸਟਾਕ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ, ਪਰ ਜੇ ਉਹ ਨਾ ਵਿਕਣ ਤਾਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਝੱਲਣਾ ਪੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਉਹ ਪਟਾਕੇ ਖਰੀਦਦੇ ਹਨ, ਪਰ ਜੇ ਉਹ ਨਾ ਵਿਕਣ ਤਾਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਘਾਟਾ ਪੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਉਹ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਦੇ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਲਈ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਵਾਸਤੇ ਨਵੇਂ ਕੱਪੜੇ ਵੀ ਖਰੀਦਦੇ ਹਨ, ਅਤੇ ਜੇ ਇਹ ਸੱਤ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਤੱਕ ਨਾ ਵਿਕਣ ਤਾਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਤਿੰਨ-ਚਾਰ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਦੌਰਾਨ 25,000 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦਾ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਉੱਤਰੀ ਭਾਰਤ ਭਰ ਤੋਂ ਲੋਕ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਲਈ ਸਮਾਨ ਖਰੀਦਣ ਵਾਸਤੇ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਥੋਕ ਮੰਡੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ। ਵਪਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਵਾਰ ਪ੍ਰੈੱਸ ਕਾਨਫਰੰਸਾਂ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ, ਚਿੱਠੀਆਂ ਲਿਖੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਅੱਗੇ ਵਾਰ-ਵਾਰ ਬੇਨਤੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਆਪਣੀ ਰੈਲੀ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਕਰਨ। ਪਰ ਨਹੀਂ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਰੈਲੀ ਉਸੇ ਦਿਨ ਕਰਨੀ ਸੀ—ਸਿੱਖ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਦੰਗਿਆਂ ਵਾਲੇ ਦਿਨ, ਸਿੱਖ ਕਤਲੇਆਮ ਵਾਲੇ ਦਿਨ, ਉਸ ਕਾਲੇ ਦਿਨ।"
Chandigarh: On INDIA bloc's rally in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “Traders in Delhi pleaded with them, saying that they have only one day or one week in the year when their businesses thrive. They would stock sweets, but if these remained unsold, they would suffer losses. They would buy firecrackers, but if these did not sell, they would incur losses. They would also buy new clothes for children for the Diwali festivities, and if these remained unsold for seven days, they would suffer losses. Business worth Rs 25,000 crore takes place during these three to four days. People from across North India come to Delhi's wholesale markets to buy items for Diwali. They held press conferences three times, wrote letters and repeatedly pleaded with them to hold their rally after Diwali. But no, they had to hold the rally on the very day of the Sikh riots, the day of the Sikh massacre, that dark day...”— IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2026
'ਜਦੋਂ ਕੋਈ ਵੱਡਾ ਦਰੱਖਤ ਡਿੱਗਦਾ ਹੈ, ਤਾਂ ਧਰਤੀ ਹਿੱਲਦੀ'
1984 ਦੇ ਸਿੱਖ-ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਦੰਗਿਆਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਕਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ, "ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਵੱਲ ਦੇਖੋ। 1984 ਵਿੱਚ, ਰਾਜੀਵ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੇ ਬਿਆਨ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਜਦੋਂ ਕੋਈ ਵੱਡਾ ਦਰੱਖਤ ਡਿੱਗਦਾ ਹੈ, ਤਾਂ ਧਰਤੀ ਹਿੱਲਦੀ ਹੈ। ਅਤੇ ਅੱਜ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪੁੱਤਰ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੇ ਦੰਗਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਜ਼ਖ਼ਮਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਲੂਣ ਛਿੜਕਣ ਲਈ, ਬਿਲਕੁਲ ਉਸੇ ਦਿਨ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਡੀ ਰੈਲੀ ਦਾ ਆਯੋਜਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਸਾਨੂੰ ਲੱਗਿਆ ਕਿ ਸ਼ਾਇਦ ਉਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਉਹ ਬਹੁਤ ਛੋਟੇ ਸਨ ਅਤੇ, ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਉਹ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ ਨਹੀਂ ਪੜ੍ਹਦੇ, ਇਸ ਲਈ ਸ਼ਾਇਦ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਇਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਪਤਾ ਨਾ ਹੋਵੇ। ਸਾਡੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਨੇ ਪ੍ਰੈੱਸ ਕਾਨਫਰੰਸਾਂ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ 1, 2 ਜਾਂ 3 ਤਰੀਕ ਨੂੰ ਰੈਲੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਰੱਖਣੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ, ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਇਹ ਦਿਨ ਸਿੱਖ-ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਦੰਗਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਸਨ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਨਾਲ ਸਾਡੇ ਸਿੱਖ ਭਰਾਵਾਂ, ਮਾਵਾਂ, ਭੈਣਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਭਾਵਨਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਠੇਸ ਪਹੁੰਚੇਗੀ। ਪਰ ਉਹ ਆਪਣੀ ਜ਼ਿੱਦ 'ਤੇ ਅੜੇ ਰਹੇ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਹਦਾਇਤ ਮਿਲੀ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਰੈਲੀ ਉਸੇ ਦਿਨ ਕਰਨ ਜਿਸ ਦਿਨ ਹਜ਼ਾਰਾਂ ਸਿੱਖਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਜਿਉਂਦਾ ਸਾੜ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ।"
Chandigarh: On the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “Look at the Congress party. In 1984, Rajiv Gandhi made a statement that when a big tree falls, the ground shakes. And today, his son Rahul Gandhi has organised a major rally in Delhi on the very same day to rub salt into the wounds of the riots. We thought he might have been too young at the time and, since he does not read history, perhaps he would not know about it. Our party held press conferences and said that they should not schedule the rally on the 1st, 2nd or 3rd, as these were the days of the anti-Sikh riots and would hurt the sentiments of our Sikh brothers, mothers, sisters and children. But they insisted. Their party was instructed from abroad to hold the rally on the very day when thousands of Sikhs were burnt alive...”— IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2026