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ਅਸੀਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਮੇਤ ਪੂਰੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਨੂੰ ਨਸ਼ਾ-ਮੁਕਤ ਬਣਾ ਦੇਵਾਂਗੇ, ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੋਲੇ ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ

ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਮੇਰੇ ਸ਼ਬਦ ਯਾਦ ਰੱਖੋ: 31 ਦਸੰਬਰ, 2029 ਤੱਕ, ਅਸੀਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਮੇਤ ਪੂਰੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਨੂੰ ਨਸ਼ਾ-ਮੁਕਤ ਬਣਾ ਦੇਵਾਂਗੇ। ਅਸੀਂ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਨਸ਼ਾ-ਮੁਕਤ ਬਣਾਵਾਂਗੇ...”

Amit Shah
ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ (@ians_india)
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By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : November 1, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST

4 Min Read
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ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ: ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਸੈਕਟਰ 17 ਦੇ ਤਿਰੰਗਾ ਪਾਰਕ ਵਿਖੇ 250 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦੇ 9 ਪ੍ਰੋਜੈਕਟਾਂ ਦਾ ਉਦਘਾਟਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਨੀਂਹ ਪੱਥਰ ਰੱਖਿਆ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਜਨਤਕ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ ਕੀਤਾ।

'ਇਹ ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਨੰਬਰ ਇੱਕ ਅੰਤਰ-ਰਾਜੀ ਬੱਸ ਡਿਪੂ ਬਣਨ ਲਈ ਤਿਆਰ'

ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, “...ਅੱਜ ਮੈਂ ਸਿੱਖਿਆ, ਸਿਹਤ ਸੰਭਾਲ, ਨਿਆਂ, ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਨ, ਖੋਜ ਅਤੇ ਨਵੀਨਤਾ ਨਾਲ ਸਬੰਧਤ 258 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰੋਜੈਕਟਾਂ ਦਾ ਉਦਘਾਟਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਨੀਂਹ ਪੱਥਰ ਰੱਖਿਆ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਪ੍ਰੋਜੈਕਟਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੋ ਉਦਘਾਟਨ ਅਤੇ ਸੱਤ ਨੀਂਹ ਪੱਥਰ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ... ਮੈਂ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਦੋ ਪ੍ਰੋਜੈਕਟਾਂ ਦਾ ਜ਼ਿਕਰ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹਾਂਗਾ। ਸੀਟੀਯੂ ਕਪੂਰ ਬੱਸ ਡਿਪੂ 8 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦੀ ਲਾਗਤ ਨਾਲ ਤਿਆਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਡਿਜ਼ਾਈਨ ਦੀ ਬਹੁਤ ਵਿਸਥਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਜਾਂਚ ਕੀਤੀ, ਅਤੇ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਇਹ ਕਹਿਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੋਈ ਝਿਜਕ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਨੰਬਰ ਇੱਕ ਅੰਤਰ-ਰਾਜੀ ਬੱਸ ਡਿਪੂ ਬਣਨ ਲਈ ਤਿਆਰ ਹੈ...”

“ਇੱਥੇ ਮੌਜੂਦ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਦੀਆਂ ਸਾਰੀਆਂ ਮਾਵਾਂ, ਭੈਣਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਭਰਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਰਾਮ-ਰਾਮ ਅਤੇ ਨਮਸਕਾਰ। ਦੋਸਤੋ, 1 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਦਾ ਦਿਨ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਲਈ ਕਈ ਪੱਖਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਨ ਹੈ। 1966 ਵਿੱਚ ਇਸੇ ਦਿਨ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਦੀ ਸਥਾਪਨਾ ਹੋਈ ਸੀ। ਇਸੇ ਦਿਨ ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਦਾ ਗਠਨ ਵੀ ਹੋਇਆ ਸੀ ਅਤੇ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਹੋਂਦ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਈ ਸੀ। ਇਹ ਮਾਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਗੱਲ ਵੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਇਸੇ ਦਿਨ ‘ਪ੍ਰੈਜ਼ੀਡੈਂਟਸ ਕਲਰ’ (President’s Colour) ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਹੋਇਆ ਸੀ।”- ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ, ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ

'ਅਸੀਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਮੇਤ ਪੂਰੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਨੂੰ ਨਸ਼ਾ-ਮੁਕਤ ਬਣਾ ਦੇਵਾਂਗੇ'

ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਕਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ, “ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਦੇਸ਼ ਨੂੰ ਬੇਮਿਸਾਲ ਰਫ਼ਤਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਅੱਗੇ ਵਧਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਧਾਰਾ 370 ਨੂੰ ਖ਼ਤਮ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ, ਨਕਸਲਵਾਦ ਦਾ ਖ਼ਾਤਮਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਤਲਾਕ ਨੂੰ ਖ਼ਤਮ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਹੁਣ, ਮੇਰੇ ਸ਼ਬਦ ਯਾਦ ਰੱਖੋ: 31 ਦਸੰਬਰ, 2029 ਤੱਕ, ਅਸੀਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਮੇਤ ਪੂਰੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਨੂੰ ਨਸ਼ਾ-ਮੁਕਤ ਬਣਾ ਦੇਵਾਂਗੇ। ਅਸੀਂ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਨਸ਼ਾ-ਮੁਕਤ ਬਣਾਵਾਂਗੇ...”

"ਮੈਂ ਇਹ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਚਾਹਾਂਗਾ ਕਿ ਇੱਕ ਹਫ਼ਤੇ ਬਾਅਦ, ਤੁਸੀਂ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਕ ਗੁਲਾਬ ਚੰਦ ਤੋਂ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਦੀਆਂ ਤਿੰਨ ਵੱਡੀਆਂ ਸਮੱਸਿਆਵਾਂ ਦੇ ਹੱਲ ਬਾਰੇ ਸੁਣੋਗੇ। ਸ਼ਹਿਰ ਨੂੰ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਲੰਬੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੋਂ ਚੱਲੀਆਂ ਆ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਸਮੱਸਿਆਵਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਮੁਕਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ, ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਕੁਝ 30-40 ਸਾਲ ਪੁਰਾਣੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਆਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ, ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਹੇਠ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੀ ਨੰਬਰ ਇੱਕ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਕੀ ਇਕਾਈ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਕੰਮ ਕਰੇਗੀ।" - ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ, ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ

'ਇੰਡੀਆ' ਗੱਠਜੋੜ ਦੀ ਰੈਲੀ ਉੱਤੇ ਤੰਜ

ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ 'ਇੰਡੀਆ' (INDIA) ਗੱਠਜੋੜ ਦੀ ਰੈਲੀ ਬਾਰੇ ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਕਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ, "ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਵਪਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਅੱਗੇ ਬੇਨਤੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਸਾਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਇੱਕ ਦਿਨ ਜਾਂ ਇੱਕ ਹਫ਼ਤਾ ਅਜਿਹਾ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ ਜਦੋਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰ ਚੰਗਾ ਚੱਲਦਾ ਹੈ। ਉਹ ਮਿਠਾਈਆਂ ਦਾ ਸਟਾਕ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ, ਪਰ ਜੇ ਉਹ ਨਾ ਵਿਕਣ ਤਾਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਝੱਲਣਾ ਪੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਉਹ ਪਟਾਕੇ ਖਰੀਦਦੇ ਹਨ, ਪਰ ਜੇ ਉਹ ਨਾ ਵਿਕਣ ਤਾਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਘਾਟਾ ਪੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਉਹ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਦੇ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਲਈ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਵਾਸਤੇ ਨਵੇਂ ਕੱਪੜੇ ਵੀ ਖਰੀਦਦੇ ਹਨ, ਅਤੇ ਜੇ ਇਹ ਸੱਤ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਤੱਕ ਨਾ ਵਿਕਣ ਤਾਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਤਿੰਨ-ਚਾਰ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਦੌਰਾਨ 25,000 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦਾ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਉੱਤਰੀ ਭਾਰਤ ਭਰ ਤੋਂ ਲੋਕ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਲਈ ਸਮਾਨ ਖਰੀਦਣ ਵਾਸਤੇ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਥੋਕ ਮੰਡੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ। ਵਪਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਵਾਰ ਪ੍ਰੈੱਸ ਕਾਨਫਰੰਸਾਂ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ, ਚਿੱਠੀਆਂ ਲਿਖੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਅੱਗੇ ਵਾਰ-ਵਾਰ ਬੇਨਤੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਆਪਣੀ ਰੈਲੀ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਕਰਨ। ਪਰ ਨਹੀਂ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਰੈਲੀ ਉਸੇ ਦਿਨ ਕਰਨੀ ਸੀ—ਸਿੱਖ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਦੰਗਿਆਂ ਵਾਲੇ ਦਿਨ, ਸਿੱਖ ਕਤਲੇਆਮ ਵਾਲੇ ਦਿਨ, ਉਸ ਕਾਲੇ ਦਿਨ।"

'ਜਦੋਂ ਕੋਈ ਵੱਡਾ ਦਰੱਖਤ ਡਿੱਗਦਾ ਹੈ, ਤਾਂ ਧਰਤੀ ਹਿੱਲਦੀ'

1984 ਦੇ ਸਿੱਖ-ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਦੰਗਿਆਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਕਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ, "ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਵੱਲ ਦੇਖੋ। 1984 ਵਿੱਚ, ਰਾਜੀਵ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੇ ਬਿਆਨ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਜਦੋਂ ਕੋਈ ਵੱਡਾ ਦਰੱਖਤ ਡਿੱਗਦਾ ਹੈ, ਤਾਂ ਧਰਤੀ ਹਿੱਲਦੀ ਹੈ। ਅਤੇ ਅੱਜ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪੁੱਤਰ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੇ ਦੰਗਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਜ਼ਖ਼ਮਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਲੂਣ ਛਿੜਕਣ ਲਈ, ਬਿਲਕੁਲ ਉਸੇ ਦਿਨ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਡੀ ਰੈਲੀ ਦਾ ਆਯੋਜਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਸਾਨੂੰ ਲੱਗਿਆ ਕਿ ਸ਼ਾਇਦ ਉਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਉਹ ਬਹੁਤ ਛੋਟੇ ਸਨ ਅਤੇ, ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਉਹ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ ਨਹੀਂ ਪੜ੍ਹਦੇ, ਇਸ ਲਈ ਸ਼ਾਇਦ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਇਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਪਤਾ ਨਾ ਹੋਵੇ। ਸਾਡੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਨੇ ਪ੍ਰੈੱਸ ਕਾਨਫਰੰਸਾਂ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ 1, 2 ਜਾਂ 3 ਤਰੀਕ ਨੂੰ ਰੈਲੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਰੱਖਣੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ, ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਇਹ ਦਿਨ ਸਿੱਖ-ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਦੰਗਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਸਨ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਨਾਲ ਸਾਡੇ ਸਿੱਖ ਭਰਾਵਾਂ, ਮਾਵਾਂ, ਭੈਣਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਭਾਵਨਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਠੇਸ ਪਹੁੰਚੇਗੀ। ਪਰ ਉਹ ਆਪਣੀ ਜ਼ਿੱਦ 'ਤੇ ਅੜੇ ਰਹੇ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਹਦਾਇਤ ਮਿਲੀ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਰੈਲੀ ਉਸੇ ਦਿਨ ਕਰਨ ਜਿਸ ਦਿਨ ਹਜ਼ਾਰਾਂ ਸਿੱਖਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਜਿਉਂਦਾ ਸਾੜ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ।"

TAGGED:

AMIT SHAH CHANDIGARH VISIT
ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਦੌਰਾ
ਤਿਰੰਗਾ ਪਾਰਕ
1984 ANTI SIKH RIOTS
TIRANGA PARK

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