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ਮੋਹਾਲੀ 'ਚ ਡਿੱਗੀ ਨਿਰਮਾਣ ਅਧੀਨ ਇਮਾਰਤ, ਕਈ ਮਜ਼ਦੂਰਾਂ ਦੇ ਦਬੇ ਹੋਣ ਦਾ ਖ਼ਦਸ਼ਾ

ਨਿਰਮਾਣ ਅਧੀਨ ਇਮਾਰਤ ਡਿੱਗਣ ਕਾਰਨ ਕਈ ਮਜ਼ਦੂਰਾਂ ਦੇ ਦਬੇ ਹੋਣ ਦਾ ਖ਼ਦਸ਼ਾ ਹੈ।

BUILDING COLLAPSES MOHALI
ਮੋਹਾਲੀ 'ਚ ਡਿੱਗੀ ਨਿਰਮਾਣ ਅਧੀਨ ਇਮਾਰਤ (ETV BHARAT)
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By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : August 20, 2026 at 10:43 PM IST

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ਮੋਹਾਲੀ: ਵੀਰਵਾਰ ਦੇਰ ਰਾਤ ਐਰੋਸਿਟੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਉਸਾਰੀ ਵਾਲੀ ਥਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਦਰਦਨਾਕ ਹਾਦਸਾ ਵਾਪਰਿਆ। ਭਾਰੀ ਮੀਂਹ ਕਾਰਨ ਇਮਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਪਾਸੇ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਮੀਨ ਡਿੱਗ ਗਈ, ਜਿਸ ਕਾਰਨ ਉਸਾਰੀ ਅਧੀਨ ਇਮਾਰਤ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਡਿੱਗ ਗਿਆ। ਮਲਬੇ ਹੇਠ ਲਗਭਗ ਛੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਫਸੇ ਹੋਣ ਦਾ ਖਦਸ਼ਾ ਹੈ।

'4 ਲੋਕ ਦਬੇ'

ਇੱਕ ਚਸ਼ਮਦੀਦ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ, ''ਚਾਰ ਆਦਮੀ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ ਅਤੇ ਉੱਪਰੋਂ ਮਿੱਟੀ ਡਿੱਗ ਪਈ। ਸਾਰੇ ਚਾਰ ਆਦਮੀ ਦੱਬੇ ਹੋਏ ਸਨ। ਦੋ ਆਦਮੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਾ ਬਚਾ ਲਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਹਸਪਤਾਲ ਭੇਜਿਆ ਗਿਆ, ਜਦੋਂ ਕਿ ਦੋ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਨਹੀਂ, ਹੁਣ ਅੰਦਰ ਕੋਈ ਨਹੀਂ ਬਚਿਆ ਹੈ। ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਾਹਰ ਕੱਢ ਲਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ''

ਮਜ਼ਦੂਰ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ

ਪੀੜਤ ਮਜ਼ਦੂਰ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਰਿਸ਼ਤੇਦਾਰ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, ''ਮੇਰਾ ਦਾਦਾ ਜੀ ਇੱਥੇ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਦੇ ਸਨ। ਕੰਮ ਕਰਦੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਮਿੱਟੀ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਉੱਪਰ ਡਿੱਗ ਪਈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਜੇਸੀਬੀ ਐਕਸਕਾਵੇਟਰ ਦੀ ਵਰਤੋਂ ਕਰਕੇ ਬਾਹਰ ਕੱਢਿਆ ਗਿਆ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ ।''

'ਕੌਂਸਲਰ ਦਾ ਆਇਆ ਬਿਆਨ'

ਵਾਰਡ ਨੰਬਰ 22 ਦੇ ਨਗਰ ਕੌਂਸਲਰ ਹਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ, ''ਇੱਥੇ ਮੈਡੀਸਿਟੀ ਹਸਪਤਾਲ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇੱਥੇ ਕਾਫ਼ੀ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੋਂ ਤਰੇੜਾਂ ਆ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਸਨ। ਅਸੀਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਵੀ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਨੂੰ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਸੀ ਅਤੇ ਇੱਥੋਂ ਦੇ ਬਿਲਡਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਉਪਾਅ ਵਰਤਣ ਦੀ ਚਿਤਾਵਨੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਸੀ, ਪਰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਕੋਈ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਉਪਾਅ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤੇ। ਅਸੀਂ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਸੂਚਿਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ, ਪਰ ਕਿਸੇ ਨੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਸੁਣੀ। ''

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ਐਰੋਸਿਟੀ ਇਮਾਰਤ ਡਿੱਗੀ
ਮੋਹਾਲੀ ਹਾਦਸਾ
MOHALI BUILDING COLLAPSES MOHALI
BUILDING COLLAPSE
BUILDING COLLAPSES MOHALI

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