ਮੋਹਾਲੀ 'ਚ ਡਿੱਗੀ ਨਿਰਮਾਣ ਅਧੀਨ ਇਮਾਰਤ, ਕਈ ਮਜ਼ਦੂਰਾਂ ਦੇ ਦਬੇ ਹੋਣ ਦਾ ਖ਼ਦਸ਼ਾ

ਮੋਹਾਲੀ 'ਚ ਡਿੱਗੀ ਨਿਰਮਾਣ ਅਧੀਨ ਇਮਾਰਤ, ਕਈ ਮਜ਼ਦੂਰਾਂ ਦੇ ਦਬੇ ਹੋਣ ਦਾ ਖ਼ਦਸ਼ਾ
ਨਿਰਮਾਣ ਅਧੀਨ ਇਮਾਰਤ ਡਿੱਗਣ ਕਾਰਨ ਕਈ ਮਜ਼ਦੂਰਾਂ ਦੇ ਦਬੇ ਹੋਣ ਦਾ ਖ਼ਦਸ਼ਾ ਹੈ।
Published : August 20, 2026 at 10:43 PM IST
ਮੋਹਾਲੀ: ਵੀਰਵਾਰ ਦੇਰ ਰਾਤ ਐਰੋਸਿਟੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਉਸਾਰੀ ਵਾਲੀ ਥਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਦਰਦਨਾਕ ਹਾਦਸਾ ਵਾਪਰਿਆ। ਭਾਰੀ ਮੀਂਹ ਕਾਰਨ ਇਮਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਪਾਸੇ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਮੀਨ ਡਿੱਗ ਗਈ, ਜਿਸ ਕਾਰਨ ਉਸਾਰੀ ਅਧੀਨ ਇਮਾਰਤ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਡਿੱਗ ਗਿਆ। ਮਲਬੇ ਹੇਠ ਲਗਭਗ ਛੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਫਸੇ ਹੋਣ ਦਾ ਖਦਸ਼ਾ ਹੈ।
Mohali, Punjab: A tragic accident occurred late Wednesday night at a construction site in Aerocity. Heavy rain reportedly caused the ground on one side of the site to collapse, bringing down part of the under-construction building. Around six people are feared trapped under the… pic.twitter.com/dWxYg091Ke— IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2026
'4 ਲੋਕ ਦਬੇ'
ਇੱਕ ਚਸ਼ਮਦੀਦ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ, ''ਚਾਰ ਆਦਮੀ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ ਅਤੇ ਉੱਪਰੋਂ ਮਿੱਟੀ ਡਿੱਗ ਪਈ। ਸਾਰੇ ਚਾਰ ਆਦਮੀ ਦੱਬੇ ਹੋਏ ਸਨ। ਦੋ ਆਦਮੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਾ ਬਚਾ ਲਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਹਸਪਤਾਲ ਭੇਜਿਆ ਗਿਆ, ਜਦੋਂ ਕਿ ਦੋ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਨਹੀਂ, ਹੁਣ ਅੰਦਰ ਕੋਈ ਨਹੀਂ ਬਚਿਆ ਹੈ। ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਾਹਰ ਕੱਢ ਲਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ''
Mohali, Punjab: An eye witness says, ''Four men were working, and soil fell from above. All four men were buried. Two men were rescued alive and sent to the hospital, while two men have passed away. No, there is no one left inside now. Everyone has been pulled out...'' pic.twitter.com/D2ekOwj8eC— IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2026
ਮਜ਼ਦੂਰ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ
ਪੀੜਤ ਮਜ਼ਦੂਰ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਰਿਸ਼ਤੇਦਾਰ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, ''ਮੇਰਾ ਦਾਦਾ ਜੀ ਇੱਥੇ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਦੇ ਸਨ। ਕੰਮ ਕਰਦੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਮਿੱਟੀ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਉੱਪਰ ਡਿੱਗ ਪਈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਜੇਸੀਬੀ ਐਕਸਕਾਵੇਟਰ ਦੀ ਵਰਤੋਂ ਕਰਕੇ ਬਾਹਰ ਕੱਢਿਆ ਗਿਆ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ ।''
Mohali, Punjab: A relative of the victim says, ''My grandfather was working here. Soil fell on top of him while he was using a hammer. He was pulled out using a JCB excavator. He passed away right here..'' pic.twitter.com/3Z5LGs1rNV— IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2026
'ਕੌਂਸਲਰ ਦਾ ਆਇਆ ਬਿਆਨ'
ਵਾਰਡ ਨੰਬਰ 22 ਦੇ ਨਗਰ ਕੌਂਸਲਰ ਹਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ, ''ਇੱਥੇ ਮੈਡੀਸਿਟੀ ਹਸਪਤਾਲ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇੱਥੇ ਕਾਫ਼ੀ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੋਂ ਤਰੇੜਾਂ ਆ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਸਨ। ਅਸੀਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਵੀ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਨੂੰ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਸੀ ਅਤੇ ਇੱਥੋਂ ਦੇ ਬਿਲਡਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਉਪਾਅ ਵਰਤਣ ਦੀ ਚਿਤਾਵਨੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਸੀ, ਪਰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਕੋਈ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਉਪਾਅ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤੇ। ਅਸੀਂ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਸੂਚਿਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ, ਪਰ ਕਿਸੇ ਨੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਸੁਣੀ। ''
Mohali, Punjab: Harvinder Singh, Municipal Councillor, Ward No. 22 says, ''Medicity Hospital is being constructed here. Cracks had been appearing here for quite some time. We had even told the administration earlier and warned the builders here as well to take safety precautions,… pic.twitter.com/U8DJWY8Vul— IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2026