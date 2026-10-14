ਪਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਝੋਟੇ ਦੇ ਕਤਲ ਮਾਮਲੇ 'ਚ ਮਨੁੱਖੀ ਅਧਿਕਾਰ ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਨੋਟਿਸ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਮੰਗੀ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ
ਐਨਐਚਆਰਸੀ ਨੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਸਕੱਤਰ ਅਤੇ ਡੀਜੀਪੀ ਨੂੰ ਨੋਟਿਸ ਜਾਰੀ ਕਰਕੇ ਮੰਗੀ ਵਿਸਥਾਰਤ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ, ਸੂਬੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਵਿਵਸਥਾ 'ਤੇ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਸਵਾਲ।
Published : October 14, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ: ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਮੁਹਿੰਮ ਚਲਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਸਮਾਜਿਕ ਕਾਰਕੁੰਨ ਪਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਝੋਟਾ ਦੇ ਦਿਨ-ਦਿਹਾੜੇ ਹੋਏ ਬੇਰਹਿਮੀ ਨਾਲ ਕਤਲ ਦੇ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਨੇ ਹੁਣ ਕੌਮੀ ਪੱਧਰ 'ਤੇ ਤੂਲ ਫੜ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ। ਕੌਮੀ ਮਨੁੱਖੀ ਅਧਿਕਾਰ ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਖ਼ੌਫ਼ਨਾਕ ਘਟਨਾ ਦਾ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਨੋਟਿਸ ਲੈਂਦਿਆਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਨੂੰ ਜਵਾਬਤਲਬ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਘਟਨਾ ਨੂੰ ਸੂਬੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਵਿਵਸਥਾ ਦੀ ਖ਼ਰਾਬ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਨਸ਼ਾ ਮਾਫ਼ੀਆ ਦੇ ਵਧ ਰਹੇ ਹੌਸਲਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਹੈ।
#WATCH | Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota shot dead | Delhi: NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo says, "The heinous murder of a social activist working against drugs in Punjab in such a manner is a very serious matter, and it indicates that law and order is failing there, where the intentions of the mafia selling drugs under the guise of medicine have grown so bold that they want to silence those who raise their voices by shooting them. This situation is extremely dangerous. We have lost many lives in Punjab during the era of terrorism. This era of drugs has now arrived to take Punjab back to that same situation. We have issued notices to the DGP and Chief Secretary, and we have demanded a detailed report from them, but this is a sign of lawlessness: people raising their voices against drugs are being shot dead. This is dangerous. We are keeping an eye on the situation. We will ensure that if anyone raises their voice against evil like drugs anywhere in Punjab or the country, the responsibility of protecting their life lies with the state government."— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026
ਮਨੁੱਖੀ ਅਧਿਕਾਰ ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਨੋਟਿਸ ਅਤੇ ਚਿੰਤਾ
ਕਤਲ ਦੀ ਇਸ ਘਟਨਾ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਕੌਮੀ ਮਨੁੱਖੀ ਅਧਿਕਾਰ ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਨੇ ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ ਉੱਚ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਨੋਟਿਸ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤੇ ਹਨ। NHRC ਦੇ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਪ੍ਰਿਆਂਕ ਕਾਨੂੰਨਗੋ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਅਮਨ-ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਦੀ ਸਥਿਤੀ 'ਤੇ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਚਿੰਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਗਟ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਬਿਆਨ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਕਿ, "ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਇੱਕ ਸਮਾਜਿਕ ਕਾਰਕੁੰਨ ਦਾ ਇਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਬੇਰਹਿਮੀ ਨਾਲ ਕਤਲ ਹੋਣਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਹੀ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਮਾਮਲਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਇਹ ਦਰਸਾਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉੱਥੇ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਵਿਵਸਥਾ ਫੇਲ੍ਹ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ।" ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਦਵਾਈਆਂ ਦੀ ਆੜ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਸ਼ਾ ਵੇਚਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਾਫ਼ੀਆ ਦੇ ਹੌਸਲੇ ਇੰਨੇ ਬੁਲੰਦ ਹੋ ਗਏ ਹਨ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਆਵਾਜ਼ ਚੁੱਕਣ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਮਾਰ ਕੇ ਖ਼ਾਮੋਸ਼ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ।
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਰਾਜਕਤਾ ਦੇ ਮਾਹੌਲ 'ਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕਿਰਿਆ
ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਦੀ ਤੁਲਨਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਪੁਰਾਣੇ ਕਾਲੇ ਦੌਰ ਨਾਲ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਚਿਤਾਵਨੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ। ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਦੱਸਦਿਆਂ ਪ੍ਰਿਆਂਕ ਕਾਨੂੰਨਗੋ ਨੇ ਆਖਿਆ ਕਿ, "ਅਸੀਂ ਡੀਜੀਪੀ ਅਤੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਸਕੱਤਰ ਨੂੰ ਨੋਟਿਸ ਜਾਰੀ ਕਰਕੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਵਿਸਤ੍ਰਿਤ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਮੰਗੀ ਹੈ, ਪਰ ਇਹ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਅਰਾਜਕਤਾ ਦੀ ਨਿਸ਼ਾਨੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਆਵਾਜ਼ ਚੁੱਕਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਰੇਆਮ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਮਾਰੀਆਂ ਜਾ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਹਨ।" ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਸਪੱਸ਼ਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਇਸ ਪੂਰੇ ਘਟਨਾਕ੍ਰਮ 'ਤੇ ਤਿੱਖੀ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਰੱਖ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।
Delhi: On the murder case of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo says, "...When the government appears to be siding with those involved in the drug trade, it is a serious situation..." https://t.co/WpBUVFHqgQ— IANS (@ians_india) October 14, 2026
ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਮਿਲਣ ਦੇ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ
ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸੂਬਾ ਸਰਕਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਕਾਰਜਸ਼ੈਲੀ 'ਤੇ ਵੀ ਸਵਾਲ ਖੜ੍ਹੇ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ। ਕਾਨੂੰਨਗੋ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਬਿਆਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ ਲਗਾਉਂਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ, "ਜਦੋਂ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨਸ਼ਾ ਤਸਕਰੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਾਥ ਦਿੰਦੀ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਤ ਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ, ਤਾਂ ਇਹ ਇੱਕ ਬਹੁਤ ਹੀ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਬਣ ਜਾਂਦੀ ਹੈ।" ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਅੱਗੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਅਜਿਹੀਆਂ ਗਤੀਵਿਧੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਨਸ਼ਾ ਤਸਕਰਾਂ ਦੇ ਹੌਸਲੇ ਹੋਰ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੱਗਦਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਖੜ੍ਹੀ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਤੁਰੰਤ ਬਦਲਾਅ ਦੀ ਲੋੜ ਹੈ।
ਕਾਰਕੁੰਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਲਈ ਰਾਜ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ
ਐਨਐਚਆਰਸੀ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਦੀ ਪੂਰੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਕਰਨ ਅਤੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਭਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਾਰਕੁੰਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਦੀ ਗੱਲ ਕਹੀ ਹੈ। ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਨੇ ਰਾਜ ਸਰਕਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਫਰਜ਼ਾਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਯਾਦ ਦਿਵਾਉਂਦਿਆਂ ਬਿਆਨ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਕਿ, "ਸਾਡਾ ਉਦੇਸ਼ ਇਹ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾਉਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਮੇਤ ਪੂਰੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ, ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਕਾਰਕੁੰਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਜਾਨ-ਮਾਲ ਦੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਕਰਨਾ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਰਾਜ ਸਰਕਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ ਹੈ।"
Delhi: On the anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota murder case, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo says, "An anti-drug activist was shot dead in Punjab. This incident is extremely serious and indicates that drug dealers are so emboldened that they have no fear of law and order. This is a blatant example of lawlessness. We have taken cognisance of the matter and issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the DGP, seeking a report from them. Our effort is to ensure that the safety and security of anti-drug activists, in Punjab and across the country, is the responsibility of the governments, and state governments must understand this. With this objective, we will investigate the entire matter"— IANS (@ians_india) October 14, 2026
ਫੇਸਬੁੱਕ ਲਾਈਵ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਹੋਈ ਸੀ ਖ਼ੂਨੀ ਵਾਰਦਾਤ
ਇਹ ਸਾਰੀ ਘਟਨਾ ਉਦੋਂ ਵਾਪਰੀ ਜਦੋਂ ਪਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਝੋਟਾ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਮੈਡੀਕਲ ਸਟੋਰ 'ਤੇ ਕਥਿਤ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਨਸ਼ੀਲੀਆਂ ਦਵਾਈਆਂ ਵੇਚੇ ਜਾਣ ਦਾ ਜ਼ੋਰਦਾਰ ਵਿਰੋਧ ਕੀਤਾ। ਝੋਟਾ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਇਸ ਪੂਰੀ ਘਟਨਾ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਫੇਸਬੁੱਕ ਪੇਜ 'ਤੇ ਲਾਈਵ ਦਿਖਾਇਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਸੀ। ਇਸੇ ਬਹਿਸਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਮੈਡੀਕਲ ਸਟੋਰ ਦੇ ਮਾਲਕ ਨੇ ਤੈਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਆ ਕੇ ਅਚਾਨਕ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਚਲਾ ਦਿੱਤੀਆਂ, ਜਿਸ ਨਾਲ ਝੋਟਾ ਦੀ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਹੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ। ਇਸ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਦੇ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਵਾਇਰਲ ਹੋਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਜਨਤਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰੀ ਰੋਸ ਦੇਖਣ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।