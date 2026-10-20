ਤੁਸੀਂ ਬਾਕੀ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ 2 ਮਾਮਲੇ ਵੀ CBI ਦੇ ਹਵਾਲੇ ਕਰ ਦਿਓ, ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਦੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਉੱਤੇ ਤੰਜ

ਤੁਸੀਂ ਬਾਕੀ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ 2 ਮਾਮਲੇ ਵੀ CBI ਦੇ ਹਵਾਲੇ ਕਰ ਦਿਓ, ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਦੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਉੱਤੇ ਤੰਜ
ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ "ਮੈਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਇੱਕ ਅਪੀਲ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ, ਤੁਸੀਂ ਬਾਕੀ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ 2 ਮਾਮਲੇ ਵੀ CBI ਦੇ ਹਵਾਲੇ ਕਰ ਦਿਓ।
Published : October 20, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
ਲੁਧਿਆਣਾ: ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੌਰੇ ਉੱਤੇ ਹਨ। ਅੰਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਗੁਰਦਾਸਪੁਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਿਕਰਮਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਘਰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਮੁਲਾਕਾਤ ਕੀਤੀ। ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਆਵਾਜ਼ ਚੁੱਕਣ ਕਾਰਨ ਬਿਕਰਮਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਦਾ ਕਥਿਤ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਕਤਲ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਸੀ। ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਦੇ ਪਿੰਡ ਤੂਰ ਬੰਜਾਰਾ ਵਿਖੇ ਗੁਲਜ਼ਾਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਮੁਲਾਕਾਤ ਕੀਤੀ। ਮਾਨਸਾ ਵਿਖੇ ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਐਕਟੀਵਿਸਟ ਪਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਝੋਟਾ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਮੁਲਾਕਾਤ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ। ਪੀੜਤ ਪਰਿਵਾਰਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਮੁਲਾਕਾਤ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਉਹ ਲੁਧਿਆਣਾ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ ਜਿੱਥੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਪ੍ਰੈਸ ਕਾਨਫਰੰਸ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਉੱਤੇ ਨਿਸ਼ਾਨੇ ਸਾਧੇ।
Ludhiana, Punjab: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “...First, I would like to extend my warm wishes to the people of Punjab and across the country on Vijayadashami from this sacred land of Punjab. I will never forget this Vijayadashami in my life. Today, I visited three places in Punjab- Gurdaspur, Sangrur and Mansa. Vikramjit Singh (40), from Gurdaspur, Gulzar Singh from Sangrur, and Parvinder Singh Jhota from Mansa district- these three men either were murdered or had to die by suicide because of their fight against drugs”— IANS (@ians_india) October 20, 2026
'ਦੁਸਹਿਰੇ ਦੀਆਂ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ'
ਪ੍ਰੈੱਸ ਕਾਨਫਰੰਸ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੀ ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ "ਮੈਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਧਰਤੀ ਤੋਂ ਸਾਰੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਾਸੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਦੁਸਹਿਰੇ ਦੀਆਂ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ ਦਿੰਦਾ ਹਾਂ। ਮੈਂ ਆਪਣੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਗੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਸ ਵਿਜਯਾਦਸ਼ਮੀ ਨੂੰ ਕਦੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਭੁੱਲਾਂਗਾ। ਅੱਜ, ਮੈਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਿੰਨ ਥਾਵਾਂ - ਗੁਰਦਾਸਪੁਰ, ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਅਤੇ ਮਾਨਸਾ ਦਾ ਦੌਰਾ ਕੀਤਾ। ਗੁਰਦਾਸਪੁਰ ਦੇ ਵਿਕਰਮਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ (40), ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਦੇ ਗੁਲਜ਼ਾਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਅਤੇ ਮਾਨਸਾ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਦੇ ਪਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਝੋਟਾ ਦਾ ਕਤਲ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਸੀ ਜਾਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਲੜਾਈ ਲੜਦਿਆਂ ਖੁਦਕੁਸ਼ੀ ਕਰ ਲਈ ਸੀ। ਅੱਜ, ਮੈਂ ਇਸ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਅਤੇ ਖਾਸ ਕਰਕੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰਇਹ ਦੱਸਣਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਮੈਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਕਦੇ ਇੰਨਾ ਡੂੰਘਾ ਦੁੱਖ ਮਹਿਸੂਸ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਿੰਨਾ ਹੁਣ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ। ਜਦੋਂ ਮੈਂ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਪਰਿਵਾਰਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਆਸ-ਪਾਸ ਦੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਹੋਰ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਮੁਲਾਕਾਤ ਕੀਤੀ, ਜੋ 'ਚਿੱਟੇ' (ਨਸ਼ੇ) ਦੇ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰ ਕਾਰਨ ਤਬਾਹ ਅਤੇ ਪੀੜਤ ਹੋ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ, ਤਾਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਦੱਸੀ ਗਈ ਹਕੀਕਤ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਰਿਪੋਰਟਾਂ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਪੜ੍ਹੀਆਂ ਗਈਆਂ ਗੱਲਾਂ ਨਾਲੋਂ ਕਿਤੇ ਵੱਧ ਭਿਆਨਕ ਅਤੇ ਹੈਰਾਨ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੀ ਸੀ।"
#WATCH | Ludhiana, Punjab: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Today, I want to ask the AAP government here: some have lost a son, some a brother, and others a husband—what answer does your government have for this? Beyond making excuses, I have yet to hear a single substantive response. When I previously visited Punjab, I addressed a 'Drug-Free Punjab' rally organised by the BJP; I had come to call for an end to the drug trade. Instead, accusations were leveled against me. Today, too, I came here solely to offer comfort to those suffering—I had no political agenda whatsoever. I was subjected to verbal abuse and derogatory language. I would simply say to those responsible: hurling insults at me achieves nothing. If it brings you any satisfaction, then by all means, continue—but put an end to the drug trade. Bring an end to the trade of synthetic drugs (chitta). I have come today to remind the Punjab government and its leadership that you assumed power in Punjab with a promise to eradicate the drug trade within three months. Five years have passed, yet the trade continues to grow day by day. Even your own police personnel are being caught—found in possession of 10 to 12 kilograms of heroin. Those who oppose the drug trade are either driven to suicide or murdered..."— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026
"ਅੱਜ, ਮੈਂ ਇੱਥੇ 'ਆਪ' (AAP) ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਪੁੱਛਣਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦਾ ਹਾਂ। ਕਿਸੇ ਨੇ ਆਪਣਾ ਪੁੱਤਰ ਗੁਆਇਆ ਹੈ, ਕਿਸੇ ਨੇ ਭਰਾ, ਤਾਂ ਕਿਸੇ ਨੇ ਪਤੀ ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਕੋਲ ਇਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਕੀ ਜਵਾਬ ਹੈ? ਬਹਾਨੇਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ, ਮੈਂ ਅਜੇ ਤੱਕ ਕੋਈ ਠੋਸ ਜਵਾਬ ਨਹੀਂ ਸੁਣਿਆ। ਜਦੋਂ ਮੈਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਆਇਆ ਸੀ, ਤਾਂ ਮੈਂ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਆਯੋਜਿਤ 'ਨਸ਼ਾ ਮੁਕਤ ਪੰਜਾਬ' ਰੈਲੀ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ, ਮੈਂ ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਖਤਮ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਸੱਦਾ ਦੇਣ ਆਇਆ ਸੀ। ਇਸ ਦੀ ਬਜਾਏ, ਮੇਰੇ 'ਤੇ ਦੋਸ਼ ਲਗਾਏ ਗਏ। ਅੱਜ ਵੀ, ਮੈਂ ਇੱਥੇ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਪੀੜਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਲਾਸਾ ਦੇਣ ਆਇਆ ਹਾਂ, ਮੇਰਾ ਕੋਈ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਏਜੰਡਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਸੀ। ਮੇਰੇ ਨਾਲ ਬਦਸਲੂਕੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਅਤੇ ਅਪਮਾਨਜਨਕ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ ਵਰਤੀ ਗਈ। ਮੈਂ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਇਹੀ ਕਹਾਂਗਾ: ਮੈਨੂੰ ਗਾਲ੍ਹਾਂ ਕੱਢਣ ਜਾਂ ਅਪਮਾਨਿਤ ਕਰਨ ਨਾਲ ਕੁਝ ਹਾਸਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ। ਜੇ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਇਸ ਨਾਲ ਕੋਈ ਤਸੱਲੀ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ, ਤਾਂ ਭਾਵੇਂ ਜਾਰੀ ਰੱਖੋ, ਪਰ ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਖਤਮ ਕਰੋ। ਸਿੰਥੈਟਿਕ ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ('ਚਿੱਟੇ') ਦੇ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਬੰਦ ਕਰੋ। ਮੈਂ ਅੱਜ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਦੀ ਲੀਡਰਸ਼ਿਪ ਨੂੰ ਯਾਦ ਦਿਵਾਉਣ ਆਇਆ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਿੰਨ ਮਹੀਨਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਖਤਮ ਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਵਾਅਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਸੱਤਾ ਸੰਭਾਲੀ ਸੀ। ਪੰਜ ਸਾਲ ਬੀਤ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ, ਫਿਰ ਵੀ ਇਹ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰ ਦਿਨੋ-ਦਿਨ ਵਧ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇੱਥੋਂ ਤੱਕ ਕਿ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮ ਵੀ ਫੜੇ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ, ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕੋਲੋਂ 10 ਤੋਂ 12 ਕਿਲੋਗ੍ਰਾਮ ਹੈਰੋਇਨ ਬਰਾਮਦ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ। ਜੋ ਲੋਕ ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰ ਦਾ ਵਿਰੋਧ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਜਾਂ ਤਾਂ ਖੁਦਕੁਸ਼ੀ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਮਜਬੂਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ ਜਾਂ ਫਿਰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਕਤਲ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ।"- ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ, ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ
Ludhiana, Punjab: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “...Over the past year, 929 cases have been registered across the country under PIT-NDPS, a law designed to prevent drug trafficking by denying bail. I want to ask the AAP government how many people have been arrested under this law in Punjab, where the drug menace is most severe. The answer is zero- not a single person has been arrested under PIT-NDPS in Punjab. The state government must answer this to the people of Punjab...”— IANS (@ians_india) October 20, 2026
'ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ 'ਆਪ' ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਰਮ ਆਉਣੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ ਹੈ'
ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਕਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ, "ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ 'ਆਪ' (AAP) ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਰਮ ਆਉਣੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ ਹੈ। ਉਹ ਸਾਡੇ 'ਤੇ ਦੋਸ਼ ਲਗਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ ਕਿ ਨਸ਼ੇ ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਦੀਆਂ ਬੰਦਰਗਾਹਾਂ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਆਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ। ਹੁਣ ਤੱਕ, ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਅਤੇ ਮਹਾਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਦੀਆਂ ਬੰਦਰਗਾਹਾਂ ਤੋਂ 20,000 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ ਦੇ ਨਸ਼ੇ ਜ਼ਬਤ ਕੀਤੇ ਜਾ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ। ਇਹ ਨਸ਼ੇ, ਛੋਟੇ ਪੈਕੇਟਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੰਡੇ ਜਾਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਤੱਕ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ? ਅਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਰੋਕਣ ਲਈ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ। ਫਿਰ ਵੀ, ਉਹ ਉਲਟਾ ਸਾਡੇ 'ਤੇ ਹੀ ਦੋਸ਼ ਲਗਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ। ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਇਹ ਪੈਕੇਟ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਤੱਕ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਪਹੁੰਚਦੇ ਹਨ? ਕੀ ਇਹ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਸਰਪ੍ਰਸਤੀ ਤੋਂ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਸੰਭਵ ਹੈ? ਨਹੀਂ, ਇਹ ਬਿਲਕੁਲ ਅਸੰਭਵ ਹੈ।"
#WATCH | Ludhiana, Punjab: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "... Shame on the AAP government in Punjab. They accuse us, claiming that drugs arrive via ports in Gujarat. So far, from Gujarat and Maharashtra ports, drugs worth Rs 20,000 crore have been seized... How do these drugs, once broken down into smaller packets, end up in Punjab? We have been working to stop this. Yet, they turn around and accuse us. How do these drug packets reach the youth of Punjab? Is this possible without political patronage? No, it is absolutely impossible..." Union HM adds, "Just this morning, after celebrating his birthday, Bhagwant Mann took a positive step by referring a case to the CBI. I want to promise the people of Punjab that in the case entrusted to us, whoever the accused may be—no matter how powerful—we will hunt them down, even from the depths of the earth, and bring them to justice. We will take the matter to court."— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026
"ਅੱਜ ਸਵੇਰੇ ਹੀ, ਆਪਣਾ ਜਨਮਦਿਨ ਮਨਾਉਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ, ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਮਾਮਲਾ ਸੀ.ਬੀ.ਆਈ. (CBI) ਨੂੰ ਸੌਂਪ ਕੇ ਇੱਕ ਸਕਾਰਾਤਮਕ ਕਦਮ ਚੁੱਕਿਆ ਹੈ। ਮੈਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਭਰੋਸਾ ਦਿਵਾਉਣਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਸੌਂਪੇ ਗਏ ਇਸ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਵਿੱਚ, ਦੋਸ਼ੀ ਭਾਵੇਂ ਕੋਈ ਵੀ ਹੋਵੇ, ਭਾਵੇਂ ਉਹ ਕਿੰਨਾ ਵੀ ਤਾਕਤਵਰ ਕਿਉਂ ਨਾ ਹੋਵੇ, ਅਸੀਂ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਲੱਭ ਕੱਢਾਂਗੇ, ਭਾਵੇਂ ਉਹ ਧਰਤੀ ਦੀ ਡੂੰਘਾਈ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੀ ਕਿਉਂ ਨਾ ਲੁਕਿਆ ਹੋਵੇ, ਅਤੇ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਦੇ ਕਟਹਿਰੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਖੜ੍ਹਾ ਕਰਾਂਗੇ। ਅਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਨੂੰ ਅਦਾਲਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਜਾਵਾਂਗੇ।" - ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ, ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ
#WATCH | Ludhiana, Punjab: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "I would also like to make an appeal to the Chief Minister: since you are unable to handle the remaining two cases, hand them over to the CBI. The families of the victims are also demanding the same. The drug trade has reached every village, and you have failed to stop it. Furthermore, regarding the claims you make, I have a few questions for you today. Over the past year, 929 cases have been registered across the country under the PITNDPS Act—a law designed to ensure that those involved in the drug trade are denied bail, with the ultimate goal of eradicating this menace. I ask your government: out of these 929 individuals arrested nationwide under the PIT-NDPS Act, how many were arrested in Punjab—a state that suffers the most from the scourge and trade of drugs? You won’t provide an answer, so I will: the number is zero. Not a single person has been arrested in Punjab under the PITNDPS Act. Why not? You owe an explanation to the people of Punjab..."— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026
ਤੁਸੀਂ ਦੂਜੇ 2 ਕੇਸ ਵੀ ਸੀਬੀਆਈ ਦੇ ਹਵਾਲੇ ਕਰ ਦਿਓ
ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਕਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ, "ਮੈਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਇੱਕ ਅਪੀਲ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦਾ ਹਾਂ: ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਬਾਕੀ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਦੋ ਮਾਮਲਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਭਾਲਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਸਮਰੱਥ ਹੋ, ਇਸ ਲਈ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸੀ.ਬੀ.ਆਈ. (CBI) ਦੇ ਹਵਾਲੇ ਕਰ ਦਿਓ। ਪੀੜਤਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵੀ ਇਹੀ ਮੰਗ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰ ਹਰ ਪਿੰਡ ਤੱਕ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਰੋਕਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਸਫਲ ਰਹੇ ਹੋ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ, ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਕੀਤੇ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਦਾਅਵਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਸਬੰਧ ਵਿੱਚ, ਅੱਜ ਮੇਰੇ ਕੋਲ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਲਈ ਕੁਝ ਸਵਾਲ ਹਨ। ਪਿਛਲੇ ਇੱਕ ਸਾਲ ਦੌਰਾਨ, ਦੇਸ਼ ਭਰ ਵਿੱਚ 'PIT-NDPS' ਐਕਟ ਤਹਿਤ 929 ਮਾਮਲੇ ਦਰਜ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ। ਇਹ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਇਸ ਲਈ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ ਤਾਂ ਜੋ ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਜ਼ਮਾਨਤ ਨਾ ਮਿਲ ਸਕੇ, ਜਿਸਦਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਉਦੇਸ਼ ਇਸ ਬੁਰਾਈ ਨੂੰ ਜੜ੍ਹੋਂ ਖਤਮ ਕਰਨਾ ਹੈ। ਮੈਂ ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਪੁੱਛਦਾ ਹਾਂ, ਦੇਸ਼ ਭਰ ਵਿੱਚ 'PIT-NDPS' ਐਕਟ ਤਹਿਤ ਗ੍ਰਿਫਤਾਰ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ 929 ਵਿਅਕਤੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿੰਨੇ ਗ੍ਰਿਫਤਾਰ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ, ਉਹ ਸੂਬਾ ਜੋ ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਇਸ ਲਾਹਨਤ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਹੈ? ਤੁਸੀਂ ਜਵਾਬ ਨਹੀਂ ਦਿਓਗੇ, ਇਸ ਲਈ ਮੈਂ ਦੱਸਦਾ ਹਾਂ: ਇਹ ਗਿਣਤੀ ਸਿਫ਼ਰ ਹੈ। ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ 'PIT-NDPS' ਐਕਟ ਤਹਿਤ ਇੱਕ ਵੀ ਵਿਅਕਤੀ ਨੂੰ ਗ੍ਰਿਫਤਾਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ। ਅਜਿਹਾ ਕਿਉਂ? ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਇਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਸਪੱਸ਼ਟੀਕਰਨ ਦੇਣਾ ਪਵੇਗਾ।"