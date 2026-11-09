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ਪਰਾਲ਼ੀ 'ਤੇ ਮੁੜ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਘਮਸਾਣ, ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਣ ਨੂੰ ਲੈਕੇ ਹੁਣ ਭਾਜਪਾ-ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਆਹਮੋ-ਸਾਹਮਣੇ

ਮੰਤਰੀ ਕਪਿਲ ਮਿਸ਼ਰਾ ਨੇ ਪਰਾਲ਼ੀ ਨੂੰ ਸਾਜ਼ਿਸ਼ ਤਹਿਤ ਅੱਗ ਲਗਾਉਣ ਦੇ ਲਾਏ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ, ਪਵਨ ਖੇੜਾ ਨੇ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੀ ਨਾਕਾਮੀ ਨੂੰ ਘੇਰਿਆ।

issue of pollution in Delhi
ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਣ ਨੂੰ ਲੈਕੇ ਹੁਣ ਭਾਜਪਾ-ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਆਹਮੋ-ਸਾਹਮਣੇ (@ani_digital)
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By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : November 9, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST

3 Min Read
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ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ: ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਦਿੱਲੀ-ਐਨਸੀਆਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਵਾ ਦੀ ਗੁਣਵੱਤਾ ਦੇ ਬੇਹੱਦ ਖ਼ਰਾਬ ਹੋਣ ਕਾਰਨ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਪਾਰਟੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਆਗੂਆਂ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਜ਼ਬਰਦਸਤ ਬਿਆਨਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਸੱਤਾਧਾਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਦੇ ਨੇਤਾਵਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਣ ਦੇ ਅਸਲ ਕਾਰਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਇੱਕ-ਦੂਜੇ ਉੱਤੇ ਤਿੱਖੇ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ ਲਗਾਏ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਜਿੱਥੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਜਨਤਾ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੇ ਆਗੂ ਇਸ ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਣ ਲਈ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਰਾਲ਼ੀ ਸਾੜਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਘਟਨਾਵਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਨੂੰ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰ ਠਹਿਰਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ, ਉੱਥੇ ਹੀ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਨੇ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਦੀ ਨਾਕਾਮੀ 'ਤੇ ਸਵਾਲ ਖੜ੍ਹੇ ਕੀਤੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਟਕਰਾਅ ਕਾਰਨ ਰਾਜਧਾਨੀ ਦੀ ਹਵਾ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ-ਨਾਲ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਮਾਹੌਲ ਵੀ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਭਖ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।



ਕਪਿਲ ਮਿਸ਼ਰਾ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਾਜ਼ਿਸ਼ ਦੇ ਲਾਏ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ


ਭਾਜਪਾ ਦੇ ਆਗੂ ਅਤੇ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਕਪਿਲ ਮਿਸ਼ਰਾ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਪ੍ਰੈੱਸ ਕਾਨਫਰੰਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਖੇਤਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਜਾਣਬੁੱਝ ਕੇ ਰਾਤ ਦੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਅੱਗ ਲਗਾਈ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਜਦੋਂ ਕਿਸਾਨ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਮਨਾ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ, ਉਦੋਂ ਕੁਝ ਸ਼ਰਾਰਤੀ ਅਨਸਰ ਖੇਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਅੱਗ ਲਗਾ ਕੇ ਫ਼ਰਾਰ ਹੋ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ। ਕਪਿਲ ਮਿਸ਼ਰਾ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਬਿਆਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ, "ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਸ਼ਾਮ ਤੋਂ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਫ਼ੋਨ ਆ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਕਿਸਾਨ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਘਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਮਨਾ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ, ਜਦੋਂ ਕਿ ਕੋਈ ਕਥਿਤ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਖੇਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਅੱਗ ਲਗਾ ਕੇ ਭੱਜ ਰਿਹਾ ਸੀ। ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਇਹ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਾਸ ਕਰਨਾ ਮੁਸ਼ਕਲ ਲੱਗਿਆ ਕਿ ਕੋਈ ਅਚਾਨਕ ਖੇਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਅੱਗ ਕਿਉਂ ਲਗਾਏਗਾ।"



ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਣ ਦੇ ਅੰਕੜਿਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਦੀ ਸਾਜ਼ਿਸ਼ 'ਤੇ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਸਵਾਲ


ਕਪਿਲ ਮਿਸ਼ਰਾ ਨੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਗੱਲ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਸਾਥੀਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਸਿੱਧਾ ਨਿਸ਼ਾਨਾ ਸਾਧਿਆ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਇਸ ਵਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਣ ਦੇ ਵਾਧੇ ਦੀ ਦਰ ਘੱਟ ਹੋਣ ਦਾ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ। ਮਿਸ਼ਰਾ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ, "ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਦੀਆਂ ਸਾਜ਼ਿਸ਼ਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਝੂਠ ਦੇ ਬਾਵਜੂਦ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਖੇਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਾੜਨ ਦੇ ਬਾਵਜੂਦ, ਅੰਕੜੇ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਖਰੀ ਤਸਵੀਰ ਦਿਖਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ। ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਣ ਦਾ ਪੱਧਰ 2023 ਵਿੱਚ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਅਦ ਵਿੱਚ 43.33% ਵਧਿਆ ਸੀ, ਜਦੋਂ ਕਿ 2024 ਵਿੱਚ ਇਹ ਵਾਧਾ ਲਗਭਗ 10% ਸੀ। ਪਹਿਲੀ ਵਾਰ, ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਅਦ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਣ ਦੇ ਅੰਕੜੇ ਵਿੱਚ 1.33% ਦੀ ਗਿਰਾਵਟ ਆਈ ਹੈ।"



ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ ਦੇ ਨਿਯਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਉਲੰਘਣਾ 'ਤੇ ਘੇਰਿਆ


ਦੂਜੇ ਪਾਸੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਆਗੂ ਪਵਨ ਖੇੜਾ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਬਚਾਅ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਵਿਵਸਥਾ 'ਤੇ ਵੱਡੇ ਸਵਾਲ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਰਾਤੋ-ਰਾਤ ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਣ ਵਧਣ ਦਾ ਕਾਰਨ ਪਰਾਲ਼ੀ ਨਹੀਂ, ਸਗੋਂ ਪਟਾਕਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਲੱਗੀ ਪਾਬੰਦੀ ਨੂੰ ਸਹੀ ਤਰੀਕੇ ਨਾਲ ਲਾਗੂ ਨਾ ਕਰ ਪਾਉਣਾ ਹੈ। ਖੇੜਾ ਨੇ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਐਕਸ 'ਤੇ ਪੋਸਟ ਪਾ ਕੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ, "ਮੈਨੂੰ ਯਕੀਨ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਰਾਲ਼ੀ ਸਾੜਨ ਦੀ ਘਟਨਾ ਅਚਾਨਕ ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਰਾਤ ਹੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋਈ। ਇਸ ਲਈ ਇਹ ਹਵਾ ਦੀ ਗੁਣਵੱਤਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਾਤੋ-ਰਾਤ ਆਈ ਇੰਨੀ ਵੱਡੀ ਗਿਰਾਵਟ ਨੂੰ ਸਪਸ਼ਟ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰਦਾ। ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਟ੍ਰਿਪਲ-ਇੰਜਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਮਾਣਯੋਗ ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ ਦੀਆਂ ਪਟਾਕਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਪਾਬੰਦੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਗੂ ਕਰਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਨਾਕਾਮ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਲਈ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਸਿਰ ਦੋਸ਼ ਮੜ੍ਹਨਾ ਬੰਦ ਕਰੋ।"



ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਰਾਲ਼ੀ ਘਟਣ ਦਾ ਦਾਅਵਾ
ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਪ੍ਰਮੁੱਖ ਨੇਤਾ ਉਦਿਤ ਰਾਜ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਣ ਦੇ ਹੋਰਨਾਂ ਕਾਰਨਾਂ ਵੱਲ ਧਿਆਨ ਦਿਵਾਉਂਦਿਆਂ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਦੀ ਕਾਰਜਪ੍ਰਣਾਲੀ 'ਤੇ ਸਵਾਲ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਪਰਾਲ਼ੀ ਸਾੜਨ ਦੇ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਘਟ ਗਏ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ, "ਨਿਰਮਾਣ ਗਤੀਵਿਧੀਆਂ ਹੁਣ ਰੋਕ ਦਿੱਤੀਆਂ ਗਈਆਂ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਰਾਲ਼ੀ ਸਾੜਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਘਟਨਾਵਾਂ, ਜੋ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਵੱਡੇ ਪੱਧਰ 'ਤੇ ਹੁੰਦੀਆਂ ਸਨ, ਹੁਣ ਨਾਮਾਤਰ ਪੱਧਰ 'ਤੇ ਆ ਗਈਆਂ ਹਨ। ਫਿਰ ਇਹ ਲੋਕ ਕੀ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ?"

TAGGED:

ਪਰਾਲੀ ਸਾੜਨ ਦੇ ਮਾਮਲੇ
STUBBLE BURNING CASES
ISSUE OF POLLUTION IN DELHI
ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਣ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਦਾ
ਦਿੱਲੀ ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਣਣ ਬੀਜੇਪੀ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਕਲੇਸ਼

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