ਪਰਾਲ਼ੀ 'ਤੇ ਮੁੜ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਘਮਸਾਣ, ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਣ ਨੂੰ ਲੈਕੇ ਹੁਣ ਭਾਜਪਾ-ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਆਹਮੋ-ਸਾਹਮਣੇ
ਮੰਤਰੀ ਕਪਿਲ ਮਿਸ਼ਰਾ ਨੇ ਪਰਾਲ਼ੀ ਨੂੰ ਸਾਜ਼ਿਸ਼ ਤਹਿਤ ਅੱਗ ਲਗਾਉਣ ਦੇ ਲਾਏ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ, ਪਵਨ ਖੇੜਾ ਨੇ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੀ ਨਾਕਾਮੀ ਨੂੰ ਘੇਰਿਆ।
Published : November 9, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ: ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਦਿੱਲੀ-ਐਨਸੀਆਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਵਾ ਦੀ ਗੁਣਵੱਤਾ ਦੇ ਬੇਹੱਦ ਖ਼ਰਾਬ ਹੋਣ ਕਾਰਨ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਪਾਰਟੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਆਗੂਆਂ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਜ਼ਬਰਦਸਤ ਬਿਆਨਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਸੱਤਾਧਾਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਦੇ ਨੇਤਾਵਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਣ ਦੇ ਅਸਲ ਕਾਰਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਇੱਕ-ਦੂਜੇ ਉੱਤੇ ਤਿੱਖੇ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ ਲਗਾਏ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਜਿੱਥੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਜਨਤਾ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੇ ਆਗੂ ਇਸ ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਣ ਲਈ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਰਾਲ਼ੀ ਸਾੜਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਘਟਨਾਵਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਨੂੰ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰ ਠਹਿਰਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ, ਉੱਥੇ ਹੀ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਨੇ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਦੀ ਨਾਕਾਮੀ 'ਤੇ ਸਵਾਲ ਖੜ੍ਹੇ ਕੀਤੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਟਕਰਾਅ ਕਾਰਨ ਰਾਜਧਾਨੀ ਦੀ ਹਵਾ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ-ਨਾਲ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਮਾਹੌਲ ਵੀ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਭਖ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।
Delhi: Addressing a press conference, Minister Kapil Mishra says, "...Since yesterday evening, we have been receiving calls from farmers in Punjab. Similar calls also came to me and several members of our government, reporting that fires were being deliberately set in fields at night. Farmers were celebrating Diwali with their families at home, while someone was allegedly setting fire to their fields and fleeing. Initially, we found it difficult to believe that anyone would suddenly set fields on fire..."— IANS (@ians_india) November 9, 2026
ਕਪਿਲ ਮਿਸ਼ਰਾ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਾਜ਼ਿਸ਼ ਦੇ ਲਾਏ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ
ਭਾਜਪਾ ਦੇ ਆਗੂ ਅਤੇ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਕਪਿਲ ਮਿਸ਼ਰਾ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਪ੍ਰੈੱਸ ਕਾਨਫਰੰਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਖੇਤਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਜਾਣਬੁੱਝ ਕੇ ਰਾਤ ਦੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਅੱਗ ਲਗਾਈ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਜਦੋਂ ਕਿਸਾਨ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਮਨਾ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ, ਉਦੋਂ ਕੁਝ ਸ਼ਰਾਰਤੀ ਅਨਸਰ ਖੇਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਅੱਗ ਲਗਾ ਕੇ ਫ਼ਰਾਰ ਹੋ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ। ਕਪਿਲ ਮਿਸ਼ਰਾ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਬਿਆਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ, "ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਸ਼ਾਮ ਤੋਂ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਫ਼ੋਨ ਆ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਕਿਸਾਨ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਘਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਮਨਾ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ, ਜਦੋਂ ਕਿ ਕੋਈ ਕਥਿਤ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਖੇਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਅੱਗ ਲਗਾ ਕੇ ਭੱਜ ਰਿਹਾ ਸੀ। ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਇਹ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਾਸ ਕਰਨਾ ਮੁਸ਼ਕਲ ਲੱਗਿਆ ਕਿ ਕੋਈ ਅਚਾਨਕ ਖੇਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਅੱਗ ਕਿਉਂ ਲਗਾਏਗਾ।"
Delhi: Addressing a press conference, Minister Kapil Mishra says, "If you look at the AQI readings from cities in Punjab this morning, we have received figures for Bathinda, Sangrur and other places. At 5 am today, the AQI in Malout was recorded at 1,238. I am referring to this morning's reading. The AQI in Abohar was 1,307, while in Sangrur, the hometown of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, it was recorded at 1,651 this morning..."— IANS (@ians_india) November 9, 2026
ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਣ ਦੇ ਅੰਕੜਿਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਦੀ ਸਾਜ਼ਿਸ਼ 'ਤੇ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਸਵਾਲ
ਕਪਿਲ ਮਿਸ਼ਰਾ ਨੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਗੱਲ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਸਾਥੀਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਸਿੱਧਾ ਨਿਸ਼ਾਨਾ ਸਾਧਿਆ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਇਸ ਵਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਣ ਦੇ ਵਾਧੇ ਦੀ ਦਰ ਘੱਟ ਹੋਣ ਦਾ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ। ਮਿਸ਼ਰਾ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ, "ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਦੀਆਂ ਸਾਜ਼ਿਸ਼ਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਝੂਠ ਦੇ ਬਾਵਜੂਦ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਖੇਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਾੜਨ ਦੇ ਬਾਵਜੂਦ, ਅੰਕੜੇ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਖਰੀ ਤਸਵੀਰ ਦਿਖਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ। ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਣ ਦਾ ਪੱਧਰ 2023 ਵਿੱਚ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਅਦ ਵਿੱਚ 43.33% ਵਧਿਆ ਸੀ, ਜਦੋਂ ਕਿ 2024 ਵਿੱਚ ਇਹ ਵਾਧਾ ਲਗਭਗ 10% ਸੀ। ਪਹਿਲੀ ਵਾਰ, ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਅਦ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਣ ਦੇ ਅੰਕੜੇ ਵਿੱਚ 1.33% ਦੀ ਗਿਰਾਵਟ ਆਈ ਹੈ।"
Delhi: Addressing a press conference, Minister Kapil Mishra says, "...If we look at today's figures, including this morning's readings, and compare pre-Diwali and post-Diwali pollution levels under previous governments with the current figures, we can see the difference. Despite what I describe as Kejriwal's conspiracies and lies, and despite the burning of fields in Punjab by people associated with him, with fires reported at 1,200 locations in Punjab on the evening of November 7, the data shows a different picture. Pollution levels increased by 43.33% from pre-Diwali to post-Diwali in 2023, while the increase was around 10% in 2024. For the first time, the pre-Diwali to post-Diwali pollution figure has shown a decline of 1.33%. This is the first time, and I want to say that no matter how many conspiracies are carried out, when people's intentions are clear and they work hard..."— IANS (@ians_india) November 9, 2026
ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ ਦੇ ਨਿਯਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਉਲੰਘਣਾ 'ਤੇ ਘੇਰਿਆ
ਦੂਜੇ ਪਾਸੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਆਗੂ ਪਵਨ ਖੇੜਾ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਬਚਾਅ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਵਿਵਸਥਾ 'ਤੇ ਵੱਡੇ ਸਵਾਲ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਰਾਤੋ-ਰਾਤ ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਣ ਵਧਣ ਦਾ ਕਾਰਨ ਪਰਾਲ਼ੀ ਨਹੀਂ, ਸਗੋਂ ਪਟਾਕਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਲੱਗੀ ਪਾਬੰਦੀ ਨੂੰ ਸਹੀ ਤਰੀਕੇ ਨਾਲ ਲਾਗੂ ਨਾ ਕਰ ਪਾਉਣਾ ਹੈ। ਖੇੜਾ ਨੇ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਐਕਸ 'ਤੇ ਪੋਸਟ ਪਾ ਕੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ, "ਮੈਨੂੰ ਯਕੀਨ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਰਾਲ਼ੀ ਸਾੜਨ ਦੀ ਘਟਨਾ ਅਚਾਨਕ ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਰਾਤ ਹੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋਈ। ਇਸ ਲਈ ਇਹ ਹਵਾ ਦੀ ਗੁਣਵੱਤਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਾਤੋ-ਰਾਤ ਆਈ ਇੰਨੀ ਵੱਡੀ ਗਿਰਾਵਟ ਨੂੰ ਸਪਸ਼ਟ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰਦਾ। ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਟ੍ਰਿਪਲ-ਇੰਜਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਮਾਣਯੋਗ ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ ਦੀਆਂ ਪਟਾਕਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਪਾਬੰਦੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਗੂ ਕਰਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਨਾਕਾਮ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਲਈ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਸਿਰ ਦੋਸ਼ ਮੜ੍ਹਨਾ ਬੰਦ ਕਰੋ।"
I am sure Punjab’s stubble burning did not suddenly happen last night. So it does not explain such a massive overnight deterioration in air quality. But you know what did happen? The triple-engine BJP government in Delhi failed - abjectly and categorically - to enforce the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s restrictions on firecrackers. So spare Punjab’s farmers the blame. Stop hiding behind them to cover up the government's failure to enforce the law and maintain order in the capital under the wannabe BJP President.— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) November 9, 2026
Delhi: On air pollution, Congress leader Udit Raj says, "Construction activities have now also been halted, and stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, which was previously taking place on a large scale, has now been reduced to a negligible level. So, what are these people doing?..."— IANS (@ians_india) November 9, 2026
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਰਾਲ਼ੀ ਘਟਣ ਦਾ ਦਾਅਵਾ
ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਪ੍ਰਮੁੱਖ ਨੇਤਾ ਉਦਿਤ ਰਾਜ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਣ ਦੇ ਹੋਰਨਾਂ ਕਾਰਨਾਂ ਵੱਲ ਧਿਆਨ ਦਿਵਾਉਂਦਿਆਂ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਦੀ ਕਾਰਜਪ੍ਰਣਾਲੀ 'ਤੇ ਸਵਾਲ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਪਰਾਲ਼ੀ ਸਾੜਨ ਦੇ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਘਟ ਗਏ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ, "ਨਿਰਮਾਣ ਗਤੀਵਿਧੀਆਂ ਹੁਣ ਰੋਕ ਦਿੱਤੀਆਂ ਗਈਆਂ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਰਾਲ਼ੀ ਸਾੜਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਘਟਨਾਵਾਂ, ਜੋ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਵੱਡੇ ਪੱਧਰ 'ਤੇ ਹੁੰਦੀਆਂ ਸਨ, ਹੁਣ ਨਾਮਾਤਰ ਪੱਧਰ 'ਤੇ ਆ ਗਈਆਂ ਹਨ। ਫਿਰ ਇਹ ਲੋਕ ਕੀ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ?"