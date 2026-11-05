ਪੀਸੀਐਸ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਨਤੀਜਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੜਬੜੀ ਦੇ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ, ਤਰੁਣ ਚੁੱਘ ਨੇ ਰਾਜਪਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਲਿਖੀ ਚਿੱਠੀ, AAP ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ 'ਫੇਕ ਨਿਊਜ਼'
ਪੀਸੀਐਸ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਨਤੀਜਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੜਬੜੀ ਦਾ ਮਾਮਲਾ ਭਖਦਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।
Published : November 5, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ : ਪੰਜਾਬ ਲੋਕ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਐਲਾਨੇ ਗਏ ਪੀਸੀਐਸ ਮੇਨਜ਼ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ 2026 ਦੇ ਨਤੀਜਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਸੂਬੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਹਲਚਲ ਤੇਜ਼ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਭਾਰਤੀ ਜਨਤਾ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਜਨਰਲ ਸੱਤਕਰ ਅਤੇ ਰਾਜ ਸਭਾ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਤਰੁਣ ਚੁੱਘ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਰਾਜਪਾਲ ਗੁਲਾਬ ਚੰਦ ਕਟਾਰੀਆ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਰਸਮੀ ਚਿੱਠੀ ਲਿਖ ਕੇ ਇਸ ਭਰਤੀ ਪ੍ਰਕਿਰਿਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੱਡੇ ਪੱਧਰ 'ਤੇ ਕਥਿਤ ਗੜਬੜੀਆਂ ਹੋਣ ਦੇ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ ਲਗਾਏ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਪੂਰੇ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਦੀ ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਬਿਊਰੋ ਤੋਂ ਤੁਰੰਤ ਜਾਂਚ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਅਤੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਦੇ ਅਸਤੀਫ਼ੇ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ।
ਰਾਜਪਾਲ ਕੋਲੋਂ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਗਾਂ
ਭਾਜਪਾ ਸੰਸਦ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਨੇ ਰਾਜਪਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਤੁਰੰਤ ਦਖ਼ਲ ਦੇਣ ਦੀ ਬੇਨਤੀ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਕਈ ਅਹਿਮ ਮੰਗਾਂ ਰੱਖੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਮੰਗ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਪੀਪੀਐਸਸੀ ਪੀਸੀਐਸ ਮੁੱਖ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ 2026 ਦੇ ਨਤੀਜਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਤੁਰੰਤ ਸੀਬੀਆਈ ਜਾਂਚ ਕਰਵਾਈ ਜਾਵੇ। ਜਾਂਚ ਪੂਰੀ ਹੋਣ ਤੱਕ ਇੰਟਰਵਿਊ ਪ੍ਰਕਿਰਿਆ 'ਤੇ ਰੋਕ ਲਗਾਈ ਜਾਵੇ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਸਾਰੀਆਂ ਉੱਤਰ ਪੱਤ੍ਰਿਕਾਵਾਂ, ਸੀਸੀਟੀਵੀ ਫੁਟੇਜ ਅਤੇ ਡਿਜੀਟਲ ਲੌਗਸ ਨੂੰ ਤੁਰੰਤ ਸੀਲ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਵੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ ਤਾਂ ਜੋ ਸਬੂਤਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਕੋਈ ਛੇੜਛਾੜ ਨਾ ਹੋ ਸਕੇ।
#WATCH | Delhi: On BJP demanding CBI probe into PPSC Mains result, BJP MP Tarun Chugh says, "The results of the Punjab PCS Mains Exam 2026, conducted by the Punjab Government through PPSC, are out. A massive scam is clearly visible. Prima facie, the youth of Punjab have been cheated. This is the biggest paper leak case to date. I'm still getting calls from administrators saying that eleven selected candidates are coming from the same exam hall.These numbers are alarming; they point to a scam. How did the results of those who were absent come out? This points to a serious irregularity and should be investigated immediately, and the CBI should take over the case.Whoever is guilty in this, whether it's the khaki or the khadi, they should not be spared. Bhagwant Mann should resign immediately because he set up this entire commission."— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2026
ਗੈਰ-ਹਾਜ਼ਰ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਚੋਣ ਦਾ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ
ਚੁੱਘ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਪੱਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਕਈ ਅਜਿਹੇ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰ ਵੀ ਕਥਿਤ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਸਫ਼ਲ ਹੋਏ ਹਨ ਜੋ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਾਜ਼ਰ ਹੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ, "ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਨੇ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਅਜਿਹੇ ਰੋਲ ਨੰਬਰ ਵੀ ਸਫ਼ਲ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੂਚੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਿਖਾਈ ਦੇ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ, ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਧਾਰਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਾਜ਼ਰੀ ਹੀ ਦਰਜ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰਾਈ।"
Serious questions over the Punjab PCS Mains result! For 331 posts, 751 candidates have been shortlisted. Candidates have raised concerns over: • 10-11 selections from individual rooms at four centres. • Over 40% shortlisting in certain rooms. • Selection rates of 24.21% at one centre and 2.89% in a room at another. • Consecutive roll numbers appearing among selected candidates. • Alleged inclusion of absent candidates’ roll numbers. @BhagwantMann ji, answer these questions. The PPSC Chairman must clarify, and an impartial inquiry must be ordered. Punjab’s youth deserve a fair recruitment process. #Punjab #PPSC— Pargat Singh (@PargatSOfficial) November 5, 2026
ਇੱਕੋ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਤੋਂ ਅਸਧਾਰਨ ਚੋਣਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਸਵਾਲ
ਭਾਜਪਾ ਆਗੂ ਨੇ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਕੇਂਦਰਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਆਏ ਨਤੀਜਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਅੰਕੜਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਵੀ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਉਂਗਲ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ, "ਉਪਲਬਧ ਅੰਕੜਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਵਿਸ਼ਲੇਸ਼ਣ ਦੇ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ, ਕੁੱਲ ਸ਼ਾਰਟਲਿਸਟ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ 24.21 ਫੀਸਦ ਇੱਕ ਹੀ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਤੋਂ ਹਨ।" ਚੁੱਘ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ, ਕੁਝ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਕਮਰਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਰੋਲ ਨੰਬਰਾਂ ਵਾਲੇ ਕਈ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਚੋਣ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਡੀ ਸਾਜ਼ਿਸ਼ ਵੱਲ ਇਸ਼ਾਰਾ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ।
Serious allegations by candidates over the PCS Mains result have exposed the hollow claims of the Mann government's "honest governance": 👉 In four centres, 10–11 candidates from a single room shortlisted 👉 86 candidates in consecutive roll-number runs 👉 Roll numbers of absent candidates in the result 👉 Answer sheets allegedly evaluated by university students, not subject experts Kejriwal's government has turned Punjab into a den of loot, and now even the state's top jobs are up for auction! After the Naib Tehsildar recruitment, another recruitment scam now haunts the AAP government. We demand: ✅ Stop the interviews immediately ✅ Probe under the supervision of a sitting High Court judge, or else a CBI probe ✅ Forensic audit of CCTV footage, seating plans, attendance registers and answer sheets ✅ FIRs under the Prevention of Corruption Act against those found guilty Looting the rights of hardworking youth will not be tolerated. BJP will fight from the streets to the courts for the youth of Punjab. ਪੀਸੀਐੱਸ ਮੁੱਖ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਨਤੀਜੇ 'ਤੇ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਦੇ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਦੋਸ਼, ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਮਾਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ "ਇਮਾਨਦਾਰ ਸ਼ਾਸਨ" ਦੇ ਦਾਅਵਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਪੋਲ ਖੋਲ੍ਹ ਦਿੱਤੀ: 👉 ਚਾਰ ਕੇਂਦਰਾਂ 'ਚ ਇੱਕੋ ਕਮਰੇ ਤੋਂ 10-11 ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰ ਸ਼ਾਰਟਲਿਸਟ 👉 86 ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਰੋਲ ਨੰਬਰਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਲੜੀਆਂ 'ਚ 👉 ਗੈਰ-ਹਾਜ਼ਰ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਦੇ ਰੋਲ ਨੰਬਰ ਨਤੀਜੇ 'ਚ 👉 ਉੱਤਰ-ਪੱਤਰੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਮੁਲਾਂਕਣ ਮਾਹਿਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਥਾਂ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਦਾ ਦੋਸ਼ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਦੀ ਝੂਠੀ "ਬਦਲਾਅ" ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਲੁੱਟ ਦਾ ਅੱਡਾ ਬਣਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ, ਹੁਣ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਸਰਵਉੱਚ ਨੌਕਰੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਵੀ ਬੋਲੀ! ਨਾਇਬ ਤਹਿਸੀਲਦਾਰ ਭਰਤੀ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਭਰਤੀ ਘੋਟਾਲੇ ਦਾ ਸਾਇਆ। ਅਸੀਂ ਮੰਗ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ: ✅ ਇੰਟਰਵਿਊ ਤੁਰੰਤ ਰੋਕੀ ਜਾਵੇ ✅ ਹਾਈ ਕੋਰਟ ਦੇ ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਜੱਜ ਦੀ ਨਿਗਰਾਨੀ ਹੇਠ ਜਾਂਚ, ਜਾਂ ਫਿਰ ਸੀਬੀਆਈ ਜਾਂਚ ✅ ਸੀਸੀਟੀਵੀ ਫੁਟੇਜ, ਸੀਟਿੰਗ ਪਲਾਨ, ਹਾਜ਼ਰੀ ਰਜਿਸਟਰ ਅਤੇ ਉੱਤਰ-ਕਾਪੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਫੋਰੈਂਸਿਕ ਆਡਿਟ ✅ ਦੋਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਭ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਟਾਚਾਰ ਰੋਕੂ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਤਹਿਤ ਐਫਆਈਆਰ ਮਿਹਨਤਕਸ਼ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਹੱਕਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਡਾਕਾ ਬਰਦਾਸ਼ਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਭਾਜਪਾ ਸੜਕਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਅਦਾਲਤ ਤੱਕ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਲੜਾਈ ਲੜੇਗੀ। #PCSScam #PCSMainsresult #AAPExposed #BhagwantMann #BJPPunjab @narendramodi @AmitShah @NitinNabin @blsanthosh @DrSatishPoonia @BJP4India— Kewal Singh Dhillon (@KewalDhillonPB) November 5, 2026
ਨਿਯਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਉਲੰਘਣਾ ਅਤੇ ਇੰਟਰਵਿਊ ਪ੍ਰਕਿਰਿਆ 'ਤੇ ਸਵਾਲ
ਤਰੁਣ ਚੁੱਘ ਨੇ ਭਰਤੀ ਦੇ ਨਿਯਮਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਕਥਿਤ ਹੇਰਾਫੇਰੀ ਦੇ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ ਲਗਾਏ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਵਿਗਿਆਪਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਅਹੁਦਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਗੁਣਾ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬੁਲਾਉਣ ਦਾ ਨਿਯਮ ਸੀ, ਪਰ ਇਸਦੀ ਪਾਲਣਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਪੱਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ, "331 ਅਹੁਦਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਸਿਰਫ 751 ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਇੰਟਰਵਿਊ ਲਈ ਸ਼ਾਰਟਲਿਸਟ ਕੀਤੇ ਜਾਣ 'ਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਸਪੱਸ਼ਟੀਕਰਨ ਮੰਗਿਆ ਹੈ।"
ਪੁਰਾਣੇ ਭਰਤੀ ਘੁਟਾਲਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਜ਼ਿਕਰ
ਪੱਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਚੁੱਘ ਨੇ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਇਸ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ 'ਤੇ ਹੀ ਨਹੀਂ, ਬਲਕਿ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਕਾਰਜਕਾਲ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਹੋਈਆਂ ਪੁਰਾਣੀਆਂ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆਵਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਵੀ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ ਲਗਾਏ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਨਾਇਬ ਤਹਿਸੀਲਦਾਰ, ਫਾਰਮੇਸੀ ਅਫ਼ਸਰ, ਕ੍ਰਿਸ਼ੀ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਪੀਐਸਈਬੀ ਬਾਰ੍ਹਵੀਂ ਜਮਾਤ ਦੀ ਅੰਗਰੇਜ਼ੀ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਪੇਪਰ ਲੀਕ ਮਾਮਲਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਹਵਾਲਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਫਾਰਮੇਸੀ ਅਫ਼ਸਰ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਬਾਰੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ, "ਇਸ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਾਈ-ਟੈਕ ਨਕਲ ਗਿਰੋਹ, ਪੇਨ ਕੈਮਰਾ, ਬਲੂਟੁੱਥ ਉਪਕਰਣਾਂ ਦੀ ਵਰਤੋਂ ਦੇ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆਏ ਸਨ।"
The Punjab PCS Mains 2026 results have raised serious questions over the recruitment system. This has once again unmasked the inefficiency & untrustworthy ways of working under the Guru-Dokhi Bhagwant Mann Sarkar. Same rooms producing bulk selections, skewed rates, consecutive roll numbers, even absent candidates in the result. This is not coincidence, this is a betrayal of merit. The same pattern of alleged collusion was seen in the Naib Tehsildar examination. This exposes a deep-rooted nexus of corruption. The direct involvement of CM Bhagwant Mann and his wife, Dr. Gurpreet Kaur, must be investigated. The CM’s residence has seemingly been reduced to a hub of corruption, where favouritism beats merit. We demand an immediate independent probe & audit. Original answer sheets and digital records must be secured. The future of Punjab's youth will not be sacrificed to partiality and greed.— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) November 5, 2026
'ਆਪ' ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ 'ਫੇਕ ਨਿਊਜ਼'
ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਭਾਜਪਾ, ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਸੂਬਾ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ-ਨਾਲ ਦੇ ਵੱਡੇ ਆਗੂ ਵੀ ਇਸ ਮਾਮਲੇ 'ਤੇ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਕਟਹਿਰੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਖੜਾ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪਬਲਿਕ ਸਰਵਿਸ ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਜਾਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਅਜੇ ਤੱਕ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਦੇ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਕੋਈ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕ੍ਰਮ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਇਆ ਹੈ, ਪਰ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੇ ਅਧਿਕਾਰਤ ਨਿਊਜ਼ ਹੈਂਡਲ @AAPInNews ਨੇ ਇਸ ਪੂਰੇ ਵਿਵਾਦ 'ਤੇ 'ਫ਼ੇਕ ਨਿਊਜ਼ ਅਲਰਟ' ਜਾਰੀ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਅਤੇ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਰਿਪੋਰਟਾਂ ਦੇ ਦਾਅਵਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਖਾਰਜ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। 'ਆਪ' ਨੇ ਸਪੱਸ਼ਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਰੋਲ ਨੰਬਰ ਆਉਣੇ ਜਾਂ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ ਸ਼ਾਰਟਲਿਸਟ ਹੋਣਾ ਕਿਸੇ ਪੇਪਰ ਲੀਕ ਜਾਂ ਗੜਬੜੀ ਨੂੰ ਸਾਬਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰਦਾ। ਪਾਰਟੀ ਨੇ ਅੰਕੜੇ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ, "ਕੇਂਦਰ 8 ਤੋਂ ਸ਼ਾਰਟਲਿਸਟ ਹੋਏ 61 ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰ ਕੁੱਲ 751 ਸ਼ਾਰਟਲਿਸਟ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਿਰਫ਼ 8.1% ਹੀ ਹਨ, ਅਤੇ ਲਗਭਗ 3,960 ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਕੁੱਲ ਸਫ਼ਲਤਾ ਦਰ 19% ਰਹੀ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਕਾਰਨ ਕੇਂਦਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਥੋੜ੍ਹਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਫ਼ਰਕ ਆਉਣਾ ਆਮ ਗੱਲ ਹੈ।"
'ਆਪ' ਨੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ, "ਸਾਲ 2018 (26 ਗਰੁੱਪ), 2020 (28 ਗਰੁੱਪ) ਅਤੇ 2025 (118 ਗਰੁੱਪ) ਦੀਆਂ ਪੁਰਾਣੀਆਂ ਭਰਤੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਰੋਲ ਨੰਬਰਾਂ ਵਾਲੇ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰ ਪਾਸ ਹੋਏ ਸਨ, ਜੋ ਕਿ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਇੱਕ ਇੱਤਫ਼ਾਕ ਹੈ। ਪਾਰਟੀ ਨੇ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਬਾਇਓਮੈਟ੍ਰਿਕ ਹਾਜ਼ਰੀ, ਜੈਮਰ, ਸੀਸੀਟੀਵੀ ਅਤੇ ਪੂਰੀ ਵੀਡੀਓਗ੍ਰਾਫੀ ਵਰਗੇ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਸਨ ਅਤੇ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮਾਂ ਲਈ ਠੋਸ ਸਬੂਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਲੋੜ ਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ ਨਾ ਕਿ ਅੰਕੜਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਚੋਣਵੀਂ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ ਦੀ।"
🚨 FAKE NEWS ALERT Consecutive roll numbers & centre-wise shortlisting do NOT prove a paper leak or exam manipulation. Dainik Bhaskar’s PPSC Mains coverage draws suspicious conclusions from statistics without any evidence of wrongdoing. The numbers: • Centre 8: 61 out of 252 shortlisted (24.2%) - just 8.1% of the total 751 shortlisted. • Overall success rate among ~3,960 candidates was ~19%. Centre-wise variation is normal, not proof of irregularity. • Groups of 10–11 shortlisted candidates from the same classroom appear across centres and need statistical context, not sensational headlines. • Consecutive roll numbers appeared in every shortlist (2018, 2020 & 2025). With ~18–19% of candidates shortlisted, neighbouring roll numbers appearing together is expected by chance. • 2018: 26 consecutive groups among 153 • 2020: 28 among 177 • 2025: 118 among 751 Exam security measures: CCTV at entrances & control rooms, biometric attendance, jammers in every classroom, and full videography of candidates. Key point: Consecutive roll numbers and variations in selection rates cannot independently establish a paper leak. Serious allegations need solid evidence, not selective interpretation of data. Numbers don’t lie. Selective interpretation can.— AAP In News (@AAPInNews) November 5, 2026
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