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ਪੀਸੀਐਸ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਨਤੀਜਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੜਬੜੀ ਦੇ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ, ਤਰੁਣ ਚੁੱਘ ਨੇ ਰਾਜਪਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਲਿਖੀ ਚਿੱਠੀ, AAP ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ 'ਫੇਕ ਨਿਊਜ਼'

ਪੀਸੀਐਸ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਨਤੀਜਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੜਬੜੀ ਦਾ ਮਾਮਲਾ ਭਖਦਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।

Tarun Chugh wrote a letter to the Governor
ਰਾਜ ਸਭਾ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਤਰੁਣ ਚੁੱਘ (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : November 5, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST

3 Min Read
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ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ : ਪੰਜਾਬ ਲੋਕ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਐਲਾਨੇ ਗਏ ਪੀਸੀਐਸ ਮੇਨਜ਼ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ 2026 ਦੇ ਨਤੀਜਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਸੂਬੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਹਲਚਲ ਤੇਜ਼ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਭਾਰਤੀ ਜਨਤਾ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਜਨਰਲ ਸੱਤਕਰ ਅਤੇ ਰਾਜ ਸਭਾ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਤਰੁਣ ਚੁੱਘ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਰਾਜਪਾਲ ਗੁਲਾਬ ਚੰਦ ਕਟਾਰੀਆ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਰਸਮੀ ਚਿੱਠੀ ਲਿਖ ਕੇ ਇਸ ਭਰਤੀ ਪ੍ਰਕਿਰਿਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੱਡੇ ਪੱਧਰ 'ਤੇ ਕਥਿਤ ਗੜਬੜੀਆਂ ਹੋਣ ਦੇ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ ਲਗਾਏ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਪੂਰੇ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਦੀ ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਬਿਊਰੋ ਤੋਂ ਤੁਰੰਤ ਜਾਂਚ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਅਤੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਦੇ ਅਸਤੀਫ਼ੇ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ।

Tarun Chugh wrote a letter to the Governor
ਤਰੁਣ ਚੁੱਘ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਰਾਜਪਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਪੱਤਰ (ETV Bharat)

ਰਾਜਪਾਲ ਕੋਲੋਂ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਗਾਂ


ਭਾਜਪਾ ਸੰਸਦ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਨੇ ਰਾਜਪਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਤੁਰੰਤ ਦਖ਼ਲ ਦੇਣ ਦੀ ਬੇਨਤੀ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਕਈ ਅਹਿਮ ਮੰਗਾਂ ਰੱਖੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਮੰਗ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਪੀਪੀਐਸਸੀ ਪੀਸੀਐਸ ਮੁੱਖ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ 2026 ਦੇ ਨਤੀਜਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਤੁਰੰਤ ਸੀਬੀਆਈ ਜਾਂਚ ਕਰਵਾਈ ਜਾਵੇ। ਜਾਂਚ ਪੂਰੀ ਹੋਣ ਤੱਕ ਇੰਟਰਵਿਊ ਪ੍ਰਕਿਰਿਆ 'ਤੇ ਰੋਕ ਲਗਾਈ ਜਾਵੇ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਸਾਰੀਆਂ ਉੱਤਰ ਪੱਤ੍ਰਿਕਾਵਾਂ, ਸੀਸੀਟੀਵੀ ਫੁਟੇਜ ਅਤੇ ਡਿਜੀਟਲ ਲੌਗਸ ਨੂੰ ਤੁਰੰਤ ਸੀਲ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਵੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ ਤਾਂ ਜੋ ਸਬੂਤਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਕੋਈ ਛੇੜਛਾੜ ਨਾ ਹੋ ਸਕੇ।



ਗੈਰ-ਹਾਜ਼ਰ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਚੋਣ ਦਾ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ


ਚੁੱਘ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਪੱਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਕਈ ਅਜਿਹੇ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰ ਵੀ ਕਥਿਤ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਸਫ਼ਲ ਹੋਏ ਹਨ ਜੋ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਾਜ਼ਰ ਹੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ, "ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਨੇ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਅਜਿਹੇ ਰੋਲ ਨੰਬਰ ਵੀ ਸਫ਼ਲ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੂਚੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਿਖਾਈ ਦੇ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ, ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਧਾਰਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਾਜ਼ਰੀ ਹੀ ਦਰਜ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰਾਈ।"



ਇੱਕੋ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਤੋਂ ਅਸਧਾਰਨ ਚੋਣਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਸਵਾਲ


ਭਾਜਪਾ ਆਗੂ ਨੇ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਕੇਂਦਰਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਆਏ ਨਤੀਜਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਅੰਕੜਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਵੀ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਉਂਗਲ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ, "ਉਪਲਬਧ ਅੰਕੜਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਵਿਸ਼ਲੇਸ਼ਣ ਦੇ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ, ਕੁੱਲ ਸ਼ਾਰਟਲਿਸਟ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ 24.21 ਫੀਸਦ ਇੱਕ ਹੀ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਤੋਂ ਹਨ।" ਚੁੱਘ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ, ਕੁਝ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਕਮਰਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਰੋਲ ਨੰਬਰਾਂ ਵਾਲੇ ਕਈ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਚੋਣ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਡੀ ਸਾਜ਼ਿਸ਼ ਵੱਲ ਇਸ਼ਾਰਾ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ।



ਨਿਯਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਉਲੰਘਣਾ ਅਤੇ ਇੰਟਰਵਿਊ ਪ੍ਰਕਿਰਿਆ 'ਤੇ ਸਵਾਲ


ਤਰੁਣ ਚੁੱਘ ਨੇ ਭਰਤੀ ਦੇ ਨਿਯਮਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਕਥਿਤ ਹੇਰਾਫੇਰੀ ਦੇ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ ਲਗਾਏ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਵਿਗਿਆਪਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਅਹੁਦਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਗੁਣਾ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬੁਲਾਉਣ ਦਾ ਨਿਯਮ ਸੀ, ਪਰ ਇਸਦੀ ਪਾਲਣਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਪੱਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ, "331 ਅਹੁਦਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਸਿਰਫ 751 ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਇੰਟਰਵਿਊ ਲਈ ਸ਼ਾਰਟਲਿਸਟ ਕੀਤੇ ਜਾਣ 'ਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਸਪੱਸ਼ਟੀਕਰਨ ਮੰਗਿਆ ਹੈ।"


ਪੁਰਾਣੇ ਭਰਤੀ ਘੁਟਾਲਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਜ਼ਿਕਰ


ਪੱਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਚੁੱਘ ਨੇ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਇਸ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ 'ਤੇ ਹੀ ਨਹੀਂ, ਬਲਕਿ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਕਾਰਜਕਾਲ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਹੋਈਆਂ ਪੁਰਾਣੀਆਂ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆਵਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਵੀ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ ਲਗਾਏ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਨਾਇਬ ਤਹਿਸੀਲਦਾਰ, ਫਾਰਮੇਸੀ ਅਫ਼ਸਰ, ਕ੍ਰਿਸ਼ੀ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਪੀਐਸਈਬੀ ਬਾਰ੍ਹਵੀਂ ਜਮਾਤ ਦੀ ਅੰਗਰੇਜ਼ੀ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਪੇਪਰ ਲੀਕ ਮਾਮਲਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਹਵਾਲਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਫਾਰਮੇਸੀ ਅਫ਼ਸਰ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਬਾਰੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ, "ਇਸ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਾਈ-ਟੈਕ ਨਕਲ ਗਿਰੋਹ, ਪੇਨ ਕੈਮਰਾ, ਬਲੂਟੁੱਥ ਉਪਕਰਣਾਂ ਦੀ ਵਰਤੋਂ ਦੇ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆਏ ਸਨ।"


'ਆਪ' ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ 'ਫੇਕ ਨਿਊਜ਼'


ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਭਾਜਪਾ, ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਸੂਬਾ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ-ਨਾਲ ਦੇ ਵੱਡੇ ਆਗੂ ਵੀ ਇਸ ਮਾਮਲੇ 'ਤੇ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਕਟਹਿਰੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਖੜਾ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪਬਲਿਕ ਸਰਵਿਸ ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਜਾਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਅਜੇ ਤੱਕ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਦੇ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਕੋਈ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕ੍ਰਮ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਇਆ ਹੈ, ਪਰ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੇ ਅਧਿਕਾਰਤ ਨਿਊਜ਼ ਹੈਂਡਲ @AAPInNews ਨੇ ਇਸ ਪੂਰੇ ਵਿਵਾਦ 'ਤੇ 'ਫ਼ੇਕ ਨਿਊਜ਼ ਅਲਰਟ' ਜਾਰੀ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਅਤੇ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਰਿਪੋਰਟਾਂ ਦੇ ਦਾਅਵਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਖਾਰਜ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। 'ਆਪ' ਨੇ ਸਪੱਸ਼ਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਰੋਲ ਨੰਬਰ ਆਉਣੇ ਜਾਂ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ ਸ਼ਾਰਟਲਿਸਟ ਹੋਣਾ ਕਿਸੇ ਪੇਪਰ ਲੀਕ ਜਾਂ ਗੜਬੜੀ ਨੂੰ ਸਾਬਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰਦਾ। ਪਾਰਟੀ ਨੇ ਅੰਕੜੇ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ, "ਕੇਂਦਰ 8 ਤੋਂ ਸ਼ਾਰਟਲਿਸਟ ਹੋਏ 61 ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰ ਕੁੱਲ 751 ਸ਼ਾਰਟਲਿਸਟ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਿਰਫ਼ 8.1% ਹੀ ਹਨ, ਅਤੇ ਲਗਭਗ 3,960 ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਕੁੱਲ ਸਫ਼ਲਤਾ ਦਰ 19% ਰਹੀ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਕਾਰਨ ਕੇਂਦਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਥੋੜ੍ਹਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਫ਼ਰਕ ਆਉਣਾ ਆਮ ਗੱਲ ਹੈ।"


'ਆਪ' ਨੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ, "ਸਾਲ 2018 (26 ਗਰੁੱਪ), 2020 (28 ਗਰੁੱਪ) ਅਤੇ 2025 (118 ਗਰੁੱਪ) ਦੀਆਂ ਪੁਰਾਣੀਆਂ ਭਰਤੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਰੋਲ ਨੰਬਰਾਂ ਵਾਲੇ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰ ਪਾਸ ਹੋਏ ਸਨ, ਜੋ ਕਿ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਇੱਕ ਇੱਤਫ਼ਾਕ ਹੈ। ਪਾਰਟੀ ਨੇ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਬਾਇਓਮੈਟ੍ਰਿਕ ਹਾਜ਼ਰੀ, ਜੈਮਰ, ਸੀਸੀਟੀਵੀ ਅਤੇ ਪੂਰੀ ਵੀਡੀਓਗ੍ਰਾਫੀ ਵਰਗੇ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਸਨ ਅਤੇ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮਾਂ ਲਈ ਠੋਸ ਸਬੂਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਲੋੜ ਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ ਨਾ ਕਿ ਅੰਕੜਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਚੋਣਵੀਂ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ ਦੀ।"

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