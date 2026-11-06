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ਪੰਜਾਬ 'ਚ ਵੱਡੀ ਘਟਨਾ, ਚੱਲਦੀ ਰੇਲਗੱਡੀ ਚੋਂ ਨਿੱਕਲੇ ਅੱਗ ਦੇ ਭਾਂਬੜ, ਮੱਚਿਆ ਹੜਕੰਪ

ਕਰਮਭੂਮੀ ਐਕਸਪ੍ਰੈਸ ਦੇ ਚਾਰ ਡੱਬਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਅੱਗ ਲੱਗਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਯਾਤਰੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਫੜਾ-ਦਫੜੀ ਮੱਚ ਗਈ।

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By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : November 6, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST

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Updated : November 6, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST

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ਰਾਜਪੁਰਾ (ਪਟਿਆਲਾ): ਸ਼ੁੱਕਰਵਾਰ ਦੁਪਹਿਰ ਨੂੰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ 'ਕਰਮਭੂਮੀ ਐਕਸਪ੍ਰੈਸ' ਰੇਲਗੱਡੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਅੱਗ ਲੱਗਣ ਕਾਰਨ ਯਾਤਰੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਹਿਸ਼ਤ ਫੈਲ ਗਈ। ਇਹ ਘਟਨਾ ਉਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਵਾਪਰੀ ਜਦੋਂ ਰੇਲਗੱਡੀ ਰਾਜਪੁਰਾ ਪਹੁੰਚੀ।

ਅੱਗ ਲੱਗਣ ਦੇ ਕਾਰਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਲੱਗ ਸਕਿਆ ਪਤਾ

ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ ਰੇਲਵੇ ਨੇ ਅੱਗ ਲੱਗਣ ਦੀ ਘਟਨਾ ਦੀ ਉੱਚ-ਪੱਧਰੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਦੇ ਹੁਕਮ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਦੇ ਹਰ ਪਹਿਲੂ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ। ਅੱਗ ਲੱਗਣ ਦੇ ਕਾਰਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਅਜੇ ਤੱਕ ਪਤਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਲੱਗ ਸਕਿਆ ਹੈ।

ਰੇਲਗੱਡੀ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਨਿੱਕਲੇ ਅੱਗ ਦੇ ਭਾਂਬੜ

ਇਹ ਘਟਨਾ ਸਰਾਏ ਬੰਜਾਰਾ ਪਿੰਡ ਦੇ ਨੇੜੇ ਵਾਪਰੀ। ਘਟਨਾ ਸਥਾਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਵੀਡੀਓਜ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਧੂੰਆਂ ਅਸਮਾਨ ਵੱਲ ਉੱਠਦਾ ਦਿਖਾਈ ਦੇ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਜਦਕਿ ਯਾਤਰੀ ਜੋ ਕਾਫ਼ੀ ਘਬਰਾਏ ਹੋਏ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ, ਰੇਲਗੱਡੀ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਹਰ ਨਿਕਲ ਕੇ ਖੜ੍ਹੇ ਦਿਖਾਈ ਦੇ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।

ਕਈ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਅੱਗ ਦੀ ਲਪੇਟ ਚ ਆਉਣ ਦਾ ਖਦਸ਼ਾ

ਅੱਗ ਲੱਗਣ ਦੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਮਿਲਦਿਆਂ ਹੀ ਯਾਤਰੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਫੜਾ-ਦਫੜੀ ਮੱਚ ਗਈ। ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤੀ ਰਿਪੋਰਟਾਂ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ ਕਈ ਯਾਤਰੀ ਅੱਗ ਦੀ ਲਪੇਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਆ ਗਏ ਸਨ। ਅੱਗ ਲੱਗਣ ਦੇ ਕਾਰਨਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਦੇ ਪੱਧਰ ਬਾਰੇ ਹੋਰ ਵੇਰਵਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਉਡੀਕ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਅਤੇ ਛਠ ਤਿਉਹਾਰਾਂ ਕਾਰਨ ਰੇਲਗੱਡੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰੀ ਭੀੜ ਸੀ।

ਅੱਗ ਲੱਗਣ ਦੀ ਘਟਨਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਸੇ ਦੇ ਜ਼ਖਮੀ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਕੋਈ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਨਹੀਂ-ਸੀ.ਪੀ.ਆਰ.ਓ.

ਇਸ ਸਬੰਧੀ ਉੱਤਰੀ ਰੇਲਵੇ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਜਨਤਕ ਸੰਪਰਕ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀ (CPRO) ਹਿਮਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੇਖਰ ਉਪਾਧਿਆਏ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ, "ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਤੋਂ ਨਿਊ ਜਲਪਾਈਗੁੜੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ 12508 ਕਰਮਭੂਮੀ ਐਕਸਪ੍ਰੈਸ ਦੇ ਚਾਰ ਡੱਬਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ, ਅੰਬਾਲਾ ਡਿਵੀਜ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਸਰਾਏ ਬੰਜਾਰਾ ਸਟੇਸ਼ਨ ਨੇੜੇ ਅੱਗ ਲੱਗਣ ਦੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਮਿਲੀ ਹੈ। ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਪ੍ਰਣਾਲੀ ਦੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਸਿਰ ਸਰਗਰਮ ਹੋਣ ਕਾਰਨ ਰੇਲਗੱਡੀ ਰੁਕ ਗਈ ਅਤੇ ਅੱਗ 'ਤੇ ਕਾਬੂ ਪਾਉਣ ਦੀਆਂ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ਾਂ ਜਾਰੀ ਹਨ। ਸਾਰੇ ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਘਟਨਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਸੇ ਦੇ ਜ਼ਖਮੀ ਹੋਣ, ਜਾਨੀ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਜਾਂ ਕਿਸੇ ਹੋਰ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਈ ਖਬਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ।"

ਯਾਤਰੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਸਾਡੀ ਤਰਜੀਹ-ਡੀ.ਸੀ.ਐਮ.

ਅੰਬਾਲਾ ਡਿਵੀਜ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਡੀ.ਸੀ.ਐਮ. (DCM) ਯਸ਼ੰਜਿਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ, "ਇਹ ਫਿਲਹਾਲ ਜਾਂਚ ਦਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਾ ਹੈ। ਸਾਨੂੰ ਇਸ ਦੇ ਕਾਰਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਪੜਤਾਲ ਕਰਨੀ ਪਵੇਗੀ। ਇਸ ਵੇਲੇ ਸਾਡੀ ਮੁੱਖ ਤਰਜੀਹ ਇਹ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾਉਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਯਾਤਰੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਅਤ ਢੰਗ ਨਾਲ ਆਪਣੀਆਂ ਮੰਜ਼ਿਲਾਂ ਤੱਕ ਪਹੁੰਚਣ। ਇਸ ਲਈ ਅਸੀਂ ਇੱਕ ਬਦਲਵੀਂ ਰੇਲਗੱਡੀ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਅਸੀਂ ਯਾਤਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਬੇਨਤੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਨੇੜਲੇ ਸਟੇਸ਼ਨ ਜੋ ਲਗਭਗ 500 ਮੀਟਰ ਦੂਰ ਹੈ ਤੱਕ ਜਾਣ, ਜਿੱਥੋਂ ਅਸੀਂ ਇਹ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾਵਾਂਗੇ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਅਤ ਢੰਗ ਨਾਲ ਆਪਣੇ ਘਰਾਂ ਤੱਕ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਸਕਣ...ਸਾਨੂੰ ਕਿਸੇ ਜਾਨੀ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਬਾਰੇ ਕੋਈ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਮਿਲੀ ਹੈ। ਤਿੰਨ ਡੱਬਿਆਂ (ਕੋਚਾਂ) ਨੂੰ ਅੱਗ ਲੱਗ ਗਈ ਸੀ; ਇੱਕ ਚੌਥਾ ਡੱਬਾ ਵੀ ਕੁਝ ਹੱਦ ਤੱਕ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ...ਇਹ ਰੇਲਗੱਡੀ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਤੋਂ ਨਿਊ ਜਲਪਾਈਗੁੜੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਸੀ। ਇਹ ਇੱਕ ਅਣ-ਰਿਜ਼ਰਵ (unreserved) ਰੇਲਗੱਡੀ ਸੀ। ਇਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਸਾਡਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਧਿਆਨ ਇਹ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾਉਣ 'ਤੇ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਯਾਤਰੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਅਤ ਘਰ ਪਹੁੰਚਣ, ਅਤੇ ਅਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਲਈ ਬਦਲਵੇਂ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧ ਕਰ ਲਏ ਹਨ।"

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Last Updated : November 6, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST

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