ਪੰਜਾਬ 'ਚ ਵੱਡੀ ਘਟਨਾ, ਚੱਲਦੀ ਰੇਲਗੱਡੀ ਚੋਂ ਨਿੱਕਲੇ ਅੱਗ ਦੇ ਭਾਂਬੜ, ਮੱਚਿਆ ਹੜਕੰਪ
ਕਰਮਭੂਮੀ ਐਕਸਪ੍ਰੈਸ ਦੇ ਚਾਰ ਡੱਬਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਅੱਗ ਲੱਗਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਯਾਤਰੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਫੜਾ-ਦਫੜੀ ਮੱਚ ਗਈ।
Published : November 6, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST|
Updated : November 6, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
ਰਾਜਪੁਰਾ (ਪਟਿਆਲਾ): ਸ਼ੁੱਕਰਵਾਰ ਦੁਪਹਿਰ ਨੂੰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ 'ਕਰਮਭੂਮੀ ਐਕਸਪ੍ਰੈਸ' ਰੇਲਗੱਡੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਅੱਗ ਲੱਗਣ ਕਾਰਨ ਯਾਤਰੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਹਿਸ਼ਤ ਫੈਲ ਗਈ। ਇਹ ਘਟਨਾ ਉਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਵਾਪਰੀ ਜਦੋਂ ਰੇਲਗੱਡੀ ਰਾਜਪੁਰਾ ਪਹੁੰਚੀ।
#WATCH | Rajpura, Punjab: Fire breaks out in 4 coaches of Karmabhumi Express in the Ambala division; no casualties reported Northern Railway CPRO Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay stated that the train stopped safely after its safety system was triggered near Sarai Banjara station. The fire is being brought under control; senior officials are on-site, and no injuries have been reported.— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026
ਅੱਗ ਲੱਗਣ ਦੇ ਕਾਰਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਲੱਗ ਸਕਿਆ ਪਤਾ
ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ ਰੇਲਵੇ ਨੇ ਅੱਗ ਲੱਗਣ ਦੀ ਘਟਨਾ ਦੀ ਉੱਚ-ਪੱਧਰੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਦੇ ਹੁਕਮ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਦੇ ਹਰ ਪਹਿਲੂ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ। ਅੱਗ ਲੱਗਣ ਦੇ ਕਾਰਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਅਜੇ ਤੱਕ ਪਤਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਲੱਗ ਸਕਿਆ ਹੈ।
#WATCH | Rajpura, Punjab | Yashanjit Singh, Senior DCM, Ambala Division, says, "This is currently a matter of inquiry. We will have to look into the cause. Our primary concern right now is ensuring that the passengers reach their destinations safely. To that end, we have arranged an alternative train. We have requested the passengers to proceed to a nearby station—about 500 meters away—from where we will ensure they are transported safely to their homes...We have recieved no information regarding any casualties. Three coaches caught fire; a fourth one was also slightly affected...This train was travelling from Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri; it was an unreserved train. Our main focus right now is ensuring that the passengers reach home safely, and we have made alternative arrangements for that"— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026
ਰੇਲਗੱਡੀ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਨਿੱਕਲੇ ਅੱਗ ਦੇ ਭਾਂਬੜ
ਇਹ ਘਟਨਾ ਸਰਾਏ ਬੰਜਾਰਾ ਪਿੰਡ ਦੇ ਨੇੜੇ ਵਾਪਰੀ। ਘਟਨਾ ਸਥਾਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਵੀਡੀਓਜ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਧੂੰਆਂ ਅਸਮਾਨ ਵੱਲ ਉੱਠਦਾ ਦਿਖਾਈ ਦੇ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਜਦਕਿ ਯਾਤਰੀ ਜੋ ਕਾਫ਼ੀ ਘਬਰਾਏ ਹੋਏ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ, ਰੇਲਗੱਡੀ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਹਰ ਨਿਕਲ ਕੇ ਖੜ੍ਹੇ ਦਿਖਾਈ ਦੇ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।
ਕਈ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਅੱਗ ਦੀ ਲਪੇਟ ਚ ਆਉਣ ਦਾ ਖਦਸ਼ਾ
ਅੱਗ ਲੱਗਣ ਦੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਮਿਲਦਿਆਂ ਹੀ ਯਾਤਰੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਫੜਾ-ਦਫੜੀ ਮੱਚ ਗਈ। ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤੀ ਰਿਪੋਰਟਾਂ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ ਕਈ ਯਾਤਰੀ ਅੱਗ ਦੀ ਲਪੇਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਆ ਗਏ ਸਨ। ਅੱਗ ਲੱਗਣ ਦੇ ਕਾਰਨਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਦੇ ਪੱਧਰ ਬਾਰੇ ਹੋਰ ਵੇਰਵਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਉਡੀਕ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਅਤੇ ਛਠ ਤਿਉਹਾਰਾਂ ਕਾਰਨ ਰੇਲਗੱਡੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰੀ ਭੀੜ ਸੀ।
#WATCH | Delhi: Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay says, “Information was received regarding a fire in four coaches of the 12508 Karmabhumi Express, which travels from Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri, near Sarai Banjara station in the Ambala division. Due to the timely functioning of the safety system, the train stopped, and the fire is being brought under control. All senior officials have reached the spot, and there is no information about anyone being injured, any other kind of damage, or any casualties in this incident."— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026
ਅੱਗ ਲੱਗਣ ਦੀ ਘਟਨਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਸੇ ਦੇ ਜ਼ਖਮੀ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਕੋਈ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਨਹੀਂ-ਸੀ.ਪੀ.ਆਰ.ਓ.
ਇਸ ਸਬੰਧੀ ਉੱਤਰੀ ਰੇਲਵੇ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਜਨਤਕ ਸੰਪਰਕ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀ (CPRO) ਹਿਮਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਸ਼ੇਖਰ ਉਪਾਧਿਆਏ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ, "ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਤੋਂ ਨਿਊ ਜਲਪਾਈਗੁੜੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ 12508 ਕਰਮਭੂਮੀ ਐਕਸਪ੍ਰੈਸ ਦੇ ਚਾਰ ਡੱਬਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ, ਅੰਬਾਲਾ ਡਿਵੀਜ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਸਰਾਏ ਬੰਜਾਰਾ ਸਟੇਸ਼ਨ ਨੇੜੇ ਅੱਗ ਲੱਗਣ ਦੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਮਿਲੀ ਹੈ। ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਪ੍ਰਣਾਲੀ ਦੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਸਿਰ ਸਰਗਰਮ ਹੋਣ ਕਾਰਨ ਰੇਲਗੱਡੀ ਰੁਕ ਗਈ ਅਤੇ ਅੱਗ 'ਤੇ ਕਾਬੂ ਪਾਉਣ ਦੀਆਂ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ਾਂ ਜਾਰੀ ਹਨ। ਸਾਰੇ ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਘਟਨਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਸੇ ਦੇ ਜ਼ਖਮੀ ਹੋਣ, ਜਾਨੀ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਜਾਂ ਕਿਸੇ ਹੋਰ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਈ ਖਬਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ।"
Rajpura, Punjab: Four coaches of the Karmabhoomi Express caught fire near Sarai Banjara. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are awaited https://t.co/p8pMQLfHkK— IANS (@ians_india) November 6, 2026
ਯਾਤਰੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਸਾਡੀ ਤਰਜੀਹ-ਡੀ.ਸੀ.ਐਮ.
ਅੰਬਾਲਾ ਡਿਵੀਜ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਡੀ.ਸੀ.ਐਮ. (DCM) ਯਸ਼ੰਜਿਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ, "ਇਹ ਫਿਲਹਾਲ ਜਾਂਚ ਦਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਾ ਹੈ। ਸਾਨੂੰ ਇਸ ਦੇ ਕਾਰਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਪੜਤਾਲ ਕਰਨੀ ਪਵੇਗੀ। ਇਸ ਵੇਲੇ ਸਾਡੀ ਮੁੱਖ ਤਰਜੀਹ ਇਹ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾਉਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਯਾਤਰੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਅਤ ਢੰਗ ਨਾਲ ਆਪਣੀਆਂ ਮੰਜ਼ਿਲਾਂ ਤੱਕ ਪਹੁੰਚਣ। ਇਸ ਲਈ ਅਸੀਂ ਇੱਕ ਬਦਲਵੀਂ ਰੇਲਗੱਡੀ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਅਸੀਂ ਯਾਤਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਬੇਨਤੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਨੇੜਲੇ ਸਟੇਸ਼ਨ ਜੋ ਲਗਭਗ 500 ਮੀਟਰ ਦੂਰ ਹੈ ਤੱਕ ਜਾਣ, ਜਿੱਥੋਂ ਅਸੀਂ ਇਹ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾਵਾਂਗੇ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਅਤ ਢੰਗ ਨਾਲ ਆਪਣੇ ਘਰਾਂ ਤੱਕ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਸਕਣ...ਸਾਨੂੰ ਕਿਸੇ ਜਾਨੀ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਬਾਰੇ ਕੋਈ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਮਿਲੀ ਹੈ। ਤਿੰਨ ਡੱਬਿਆਂ (ਕੋਚਾਂ) ਨੂੰ ਅੱਗ ਲੱਗ ਗਈ ਸੀ; ਇੱਕ ਚੌਥਾ ਡੱਬਾ ਵੀ ਕੁਝ ਹੱਦ ਤੱਕ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ...ਇਹ ਰੇਲਗੱਡੀ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਤੋਂ ਨਿਊ ਜਲਪਾਈਗੁੜੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਸੀ। ਇਹ ਇੱਕ ਅਣ-ਰਿਜ਼ਰਵ (unreserved) ਰੇਲਗੱਡੀ ਸੀ। ਇਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਸਾਡਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਧਿਆਨ ਇਹ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾਉਣ 'ਤੇ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਯਾਤਰੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਅਤ ਘਰ ਪਹੁੰਚਣ, ਅਤੇ ਅਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਲਈ ਬਦਲਵੇਂ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧ ਕਰ ਲਏ ਹਨ।"
ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ: