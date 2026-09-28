ਏਸ਼ਿਆਈ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਦੀ ਚਾਂਦੀ ਦਾ ਤਗ਼ਮਾ ਜੇਤੂ ਏਲਾਵੇਨਿਲ ਵਾਲਾਰਿਵਨ ਨੂੰ 2.41 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦਾ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਨਕਦ ਇਨਾਮ
ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਦੇ ਉਪ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਏਲਾਵੇਨਿਲ ਵਾਲਾਰੀਵਨ ਨੂੰ 1.33 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦਾ ਇਨਾਮ ਦਿੱਤਾ।
Published : September 28, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
ਗਾਂਧੀਨਗਰ (ਗੁਜਰਾਤ): 2026 ਦੀਆਂ ਏਸ਼ੀਆਈ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੋ ਵਾਰ ਚਾਂਦੀ ਦਾ ਤਗਮਾ ਜਿੱਤਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਨਿਸ਼ਾਨੇਬਾਜ਼ ਏਲਾਵੇਨਿਲ ਵਾਲਾਰੀਵਨ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਡਾ ਵਿੱਤੀ ਇਨਾਮ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਹੈ। ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੀ 'ਖੇਡ ਪ੍ਰਤਿਭਾ ਪੁਰਸਕਾਰ ਯੋਜਨਾ' (Sports Talent Award Scheme) ਤਹਿਤ 1.33 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ, ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਯੋਜਨਾਵਾਂ ਤਹਿਤ 74 ਲੱਖ ਰੁਪਏ ਮਿਲ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਸਨ। ਇਸ ਤਾਜ਼ਾ ਇਨਾਮ ਨਾਲ, ਰਾਜ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਇਸ ਖਿਡਾਰਨ ਨੂੰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਕੁੱਲ ਇਨਾਮੀ ਰਾਸ਼ੀ 2.41 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਤੱਕ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਗਈ ਹੈ।
ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਦੇ ਉਪ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਹਰਸ਼ ਸੰਘਵੀ ਨੇ ਮਹਿਲਾਵਾਂ ਦੇ 10 ਮੀਟਰ ਏਅਰ ਰਾਈਫਲ ਟੀਮ ਅਤੇ ਵਿਅਕਤੀਗਤ ਮੁਕਾਬਲਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਚਾਂਦੀ ਦੇ ਤਗਮੇ ਜਿੱਤਣ 'ਤੇ ਏਲਾਵੇਨਿਲ ਵਾਲਾਰੀਵਾਨ ਦਾ ਸਨਮਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ। ਵਾਲਾਰੀਵਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਵਧਾਈ ਦਿੰਦਿਆਂ ਸੰਘਵੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਖਿਡਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਮੁਕਾਬਲਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਤਿਆਰੀ ਲਈ ਲੋੜੀਂਦੀ ਸਿਖਲਾਈ ਅਤੇ ਸਹੂਲਤਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਦਾਨ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਵਚਨਬੱਧ ਹੈ।
A proud moment for Gujarat! It was an honour to felicitate Gujarat’s sporting star @elavalarivan for her remarkable performance at the #AsianGames2026 and present her with a reward of ₹1.33 crore for her Silver Medal-winning performances. Elavenil’s achievement is a testament to her talent, determination and years of relentless hard work. My heartfelt appreciation also goes to her parents and coaches, whose unwavering support has been an integral part of her journey. The Government of Gujarat remains committed to providing our athletes with the facilities, training and support they need to compete and excel at the global level. May Elavenil and all our young athletes continue to aim higher and bring greater glory to Gujarat and Bharat!— Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) September 28, 2026
ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਕਿਸੇ ਖਿਡਾਰੀ ਦੀ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਸਫਲਤਾ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਉਸ ਦੀ ਆਪਣੀ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਮਿਹਨਤ ਦਾ ਨਤੀਜਾ ਹੀ ਨਹੀਂ, ਸਗੋਂ ਉਸ ਦੇ ਸਫ਼ਰ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਮਾਪਿਆਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਗਏ ਸਹਿਯੋਗ ਅਤੇ ਸਿਖਾਏ ਗਏ ਕਦਰਾਂ-ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਦਾ ਵੀ ਨਤੀਜਾ ਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ।"
ਕੌਣ ਹੈ ਵਲਾਰਿਵਨ?
ਅਹਿਮਦਾਬਾਦ ਦੇ ਮਨੀਨਗਰ ਇਲਾਕੇ ਦੀ ਰਹਿਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਵਲਾਰਿਵਨ 2017-18 ਤੋਂ ਰਾਜ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੀ 'ਸ਼ਕਤੀਦੂਤ ਯੋਜਨਾ' ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜੀ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਵਰਤਮਾਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਸ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ ਦੀ 'A' ਸ਼੍ਰੇਣੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਉਂਦੀ ਹੈ। 27 ਸਾਲਾ ਖਿਡਾਰਨ ਨੇ 2020 ਟੋਕੀਓ ਓਲੰਪਿਕ ਅਤੇ 2024 ਪੈਰਿਸ ਓਲੰਪਿਕ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਨੁਮਾਇੰਦਗੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ। ਉਸਨੇ ਰੀਓ ਡੀ ਜਨੇਰੀਓ ਵਿਖੇ 2019 ISSF ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ ਵਿੱਚ 251.7 ਦੇ ਸਕੋਰ ਨਾਲ ਸੋਨ ਤਗਮਾ ਜਿੱਤਿਆ ਅਤੇ 2022 ਵਿੱਚ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਅਰਜੁਨ ਅਵਾਰਡ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਕੀਤਾ।
PHOTO | Gandhinagar: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi honoured rifle shooter Elavenil Valarivan with a cheque for Rs 1.33 crore under the Sports Talent Award Scheme for her two silver-medal-winning performances in the women's 10m air rifle individual and team events at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan. Sanghavi highlighted the Gujarat government's commitment to providing training and support to state athletes competing at the global level. Elavenil, who studied at Sanskardham under the state's DLSS scheme, has represented India at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics and won several medals at international competitions. (Source: Third Party)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 28, 2026
ਉਸ ਦੇ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੁਹਲ ਅਤੇ ਸਿਡਨੀ ਵਿਖੇ ਜੂਨੀਅਰ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ, ਏਸ਼ੀਅਨ ਏਅਰਗਨ ਚੈਂਪੀਅਨਸ਼ਿਪ ਅਤੇ 2018 ਵਿੱਚ ਚੇਂਗਦੂ ਵਿਖੇ ਹੋਈਆਂ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਜਿੱਤੇ ਗਏ ਤਗਮੇ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ, ਉਸ ਨੇ ਮਿਊਨਿਖ ਅਤੇ ਕਜ਼ਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋਏ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਮੁਕਾਬਲਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਪੋਡੀਅਮ (ਜੇਤੂ ਸਥਾਨ) ਹਾਸਲ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਏਸ਼ੀਆਈ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਅੱਠ ਸਾਲ ਬਾਅਦ ਵਾਲਾਰੀਵਨ ਨੇ ਦੋ ਤਗਮੇ ਜਿੱਤੇ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ, ਰਾਈਫਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਖਰਾਬੀ ਕਾਰਨ ਉਹ ਫਾਈਨਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਹੁੰਚਣ ਤੋਂ ਖੁੰਝ ਗਈ ਸੀ।
PHOTO | Gandhinagar: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi honoured rifle shooter Elavenil Valarivan with a cheque for Rs 1.33 crore under the Sports Talent Award Scheme for her two silver-medal-winning performances in the women's 10m air rifle individual and team events at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan. Sanghavi highlighted the Gujarat government's commitment to providing training and support to state athletes competing at the global level. Elavenil, who studied at Sanskardham under the state's DLSS scheme, has represented India at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics and won several medals at international competitions. (Source: Third Party)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 28, 2026
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