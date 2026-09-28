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ਏਸ਼ਿਆਈ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਦੀ ਚਾਂਦੀ ਦਾ ਤਗ਼ਮਾ ਜੇਤੂ ਏਲਾਵੇਨਿਲ ਵਾਲਾਰਿਵਨ ਨੂੰ 2.41 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦਾ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਨਕਦ ਇਨਾਮ

ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਦੇ ਉਪ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਏਲਾਵੇਨਿਲ ਵਾਲਾਰੀਵਨ ਨੂੰ 1.33 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦਾ ਇਨਾਮ ਦਿੱਤਾ।

ELAVENIL VALARIVAN ASIAN GAMES
ਏਲਾਵੇਨਿਲ ਵਾਲਾਰਿਵਨ ਨੂੰ 2.41 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦਾ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਨਕਦ ਇਨਾਮ (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 28, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST

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ਗਾਂਧੀਨਗਰ (ਗੁਜਰਾਤ): 2026 ਦੀਆਂ ਏਸ਼ੀਆਈ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੋ ਵਾਰ ਚਾਂਦੀ ਦਾ ਤਗਮਾ ਜਿੱਤਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਨਿਸ਼ਾਨੇਬਾਜ਼ ਏਲਾਵੇਨਿਲ ਵਾਲਾਰੀਵਨ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਡਾ ਵਿੱਤੀ ਇਨਾਮ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਹੈ। ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੀ 'ਖੇਡ ਪ੍ਰਤਿਭਾ ਪੁਰਸਕਾਰ ਯੋਜਨਾ' (Sports Talent Award Scheme) ਤਹਿਤ 1.33 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ, ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਯੋਜਨਾਵਾਂ ਤਹਿਤ 74 ਲੱਖ ਰੁਪਏ ਮਿਲ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਸਨ। ਇਸ ਤਾਜ਼ਾ ਇਨਾਮ ਨਾਲ, ਰਾਜ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਇਸ ਖਿਡਾਰਨ ਨੂੰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਕੁੱਲ ਇਨਾਮੀ ਰਾਸ਼ੀ 2.41 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਤੱਕ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਗਈ ਹੈ।

ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਦੇ ਉਪ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਹਰਸ਼ ਸੰਘਵੀ ਨੇ ਮਹਿਲਾਵਾਂ ਦੇ 10 ਮੀਟਰ ਏਅਰ ਰਾਈਫਲ ਟੀਮ ਅਤੇ ਵਿਅਕਤੀਗਤ ਮੁਕਾਬਲਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਚਾਂਦੀ ਦੇ ਤਗਮੇ ਜਿੱਤਣ 'ਤੇ ਏਲਾਵੇਨਿਲ ਵਾਲਾਰੀਵਾਨ ਦਾ ਸਨਮਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ। ਵਾਲਾਰੀਵਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਵਧਾਈ ਦਿੰਦਿਆਂ ਸੰਘਵੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਖਿਡਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਮੁਕਾਬਲਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਤਿਆਰੀ ਲਈ ਲੋੜੀਂਦੀ ਸਿਖਲਾਈ ਅਤੇ ਸਹੂਲਤਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਦਾਨ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਵਚਨਬੱਧ ਹੈ।

ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਕਿਸੇ ਖਿਡਾਰੀ ਦੀ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਸਫਲਤਾ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਉਸ ਦੀ ਆਪਣੀ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਮਿਹਨਤ ਦਾ ਨਤੀਜਾ ਹੀ ਨਹੀਂ, ਸਗੋਂ ਉਸ ਦੇ ਸਫ਼ਰ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਮਾਪਿਆਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਗਏ ਸਹਿਯੋਗ ਅਤੇ ਸਿਖਾਏ ਗਏ ਕਦਰਾਂ-ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਦਾ ਵੀ ਨਤੀਜਾ ਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ।"

ਕੌਣ ਹੈ ਵਲਾਰਿਵਨ?

ਅਹਿਮਦਾਬਾਦ ਦੇ ਮਨੀਨਗਰ ਇਲਾਕੇ ਦੀ ਰਹਿਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਵਲਾਰਿਵਨ 2017-18 ਤੋਂ ਰਾਜ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੀ 'ਸ਼ਕਤੀਦੂਤ ਯੋਜਨਾ' ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜੀ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਵਰਤਮਾਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਸ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ ਦੀ 'A' ਸ਼੍ਰੇਣੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਉਂਦੀ ਹੈ। 27 ਸਾਲਾ ਖਿਡਾਰਨ ਨੇ 2020 ਟੋਕੀਓ ਓਲੰਪਿਕ ਅਤੇ 2024 ਪੈਰਿਸ ਓਲੰਪਿਕ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਨੁਮਾਇੰਦਗੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ। ਉਸਨੇ ਰੀਓ ਡੀ ਜਨੇਰੀਓ ਵਿਖੇ 2019 ISSF ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ ਵਿੱਚ 251.7 ਦੇ ਸਕੋਰ ਨਾਲ ਸੋਨ ਤਗਮਾ ਜਿੱਤਿਆ ਅਤੇ 2022 ਵਿੱਚ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਅਰਜੁਨ ਅਵਾਰਡ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਕੀਤਾ।

ਉਸ ਦੇ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੁਹਲ ਅਤੇ ਸਿਡਨੀ ਵਿਖੇ ਜੂਨੀਅਰ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ, ਏਸ਼ੀਅਨ ਏਅਰਗਨ ਚੈਂਪੀਅਨਸ਼ਿਪ ਅਤੇ 2018 ਵਿੱਚ ਚੇਂਗਦੂ ਵਿਖੇ ਹੋਈਆਂ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਜਿੱਤੇ ਗਏ ਤਗਮੇ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ, ਉਸ ਨੇ ਮਿਊਨਿਖ ਅਤੇ ਕਜ਼ਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋਏ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਮੁਕਾਬਲਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਪੋਡੀਅਮ (ਜੇਤੂ ਸਥਾਨ) ਹਾਸਲ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਏਸ਼ੀਆਈ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਅੱਠ ਸਾਲ ਬਾਅਦ ਵਾਲਾਰੀਵਨ ਨੇ ਦੋ ਤਗਮੇ ਜਿੱਤੇ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ, ਰਾਈਫਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਖਰਾਬੀ ਕਾਰਨ ਉਹ ਫਾਈਨਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਹੁੰਚਣ ਤੋਂ ਖੁੰਝ ਗਈ ਸੀ।

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