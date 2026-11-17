ਸੋਨੀਆ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਦੀ ਕਿਤਾਬ ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਮੌਕੇ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ, ਕਾਂਗਰਸ 'ਚ ਵਾਪਸੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਅਟਕਲਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਵੱਡਾ ਬਿਆਨ
ਚੋਣਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ 'ਚ ਕਾਂਗਰਸੀ ਆਗੂਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਕਤਾਰ 'ਚ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆਏ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ, ਕੈਪਟਨ ਨੇ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਨੂੰ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਤੇ ਸਮਾਜਿਕ।
Published : November 17, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST
ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ: ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਕੁਝ ਮਹੀਨੇ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਸੂਬੇ ਦੀ ਸਿਆਸਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਉਸ ਵੇਲੇ ਨਵੀਂ ਚਰਚਾ ਛਿੜ ਗਈ, ਜਦੋਂ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਆਗੂ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਪਾਰਲੀਮਾਨੀ ਦਲ ਦੀ ਚੇਅਰਪਰਸਨ ਸੋਨੀਆ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਦੀ ਸਵੈ-ਜੀਵਨੀ 'ਬਿਲੌਂਗਿੰਗ: ਏ ਜਰਨੀ ਆਫ਼ ਲਵ' ਦੇ ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਏ। ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿਖੇ ਹੋਏ ਇਸ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਕਤਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ 'ਇੰਡੀਆ' ਗੱਠਜੋੜ ਦੇ ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਆਗੂਆਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਬੈਠੇ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆਏ। ਇਸ ਹਾਜ਼ਰੀ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੁੜ ਵਾਪਸੀ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਅਟਕਲਾਂ ਤੇਜ਼ ਹੋ ਗਈਆਂ ਹਨ।
VIDEO | Delhi: Captain Amarinder Singh seen alongside leaders of INDIA bloc at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/zuZ5tZsMVl— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 16, 2026
ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੇ ਸਟੇਜ ਤੋਂ ਸਾਂਝਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਪੁਰਾਣਾ ਕਿੱਸਾ
ਸਮਾਗਮ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਲੋਕ ਸਭਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਦੇ ਨੇਤਾ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੇ ਸਟੇਜ ਤੋਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਮਾਤਾ-ਪਿਤਾ (ਰਾਜੀਵ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਅਤੇ ਸੋਨੀਆ ਗਾਂਧੀ) ਦੇ ਵਿਆਹੁਤਾ ਜੀਵਨ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਪੁਰਾਣਾ ਕਿੱਸਾ ਸਾਂਝਾ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਦਾ ਜ਼ਿਕਰ ਕੀਤਾ। ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਿਅੰਕਾ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਮਾਤਾ-ਪਿਤਾ ਨੂੰ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਗੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਇੱਕ ਵਾਰ ਲੜਦਿਆਂ ਦੇਖਿਆ ਸੀ ਅਤੇ ਇਤਫ਼ਾਕ ਨਾਲ ਉਸ ਵੇਲੇ ਰਾਜੀਵ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਫ਼ੋਨ 'ਤੇ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ। ਇਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੌਜੂਦ ਇਕਲੌਤੇ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਆਗੂ ਸਨ।
VIDEO | Delhi: At the formal launch event of his mother Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "Amarinder Singh ji here. Look, you will not believe me when I say this. And you can ask my sister. We saw them (referring to Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi) argue. But we only saw them fight once. Correct? And coincidence of coincidences, my father was speaking to Amarinder Singh ji on the phone when it happened. You remember that? That was the only time we ever saw them fight. Papa was speaking to Amarinder Singh. Mama was trying to say something. She repeated herself three or four times and Papa was obviously stressed, so he got angry. So that was the fight..." He adds, "Not just over time. Suddenly, we saw one of our anchors, who was our anchor, get shot, and then we saw our biggest anchor get blown to pieces. She is... I've heard a lot about memory here. I constantly have this argument with my mother: you have a perfect memory. My mother says, no, I don't have a good memory. She never, never, never forgets anything. Except one thing. If you ask her what happened when Papa died, she has no memory of it. What you read in the book has been pieced together by my sister and her. And so, this wonderful life, this wonderful love that they had, in one day, it disappeared."— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 16, 2026
ਕਾਂਗਰਸ 'ਚ ਵਾਪਸੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਅਟਕਲਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਦਾ ਸਪੱਸ਼ਟੀਕਰਨ
ਸਮਾਗਮ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੁੜ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਣ ਦੀਆਂ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਿਰੇ ਤੋਂ ਖਾਰਜ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਇੱਕ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਅਤੇ ਸਮਾਜਿਕ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਸੀ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿਆਸਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਲੱਭਣੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ। ਕੈਪਟਨ ਨੇ ਆਪਣਾ ਪੱਖ ਰੱਖਦਿਆਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ, "ਮੈਂ ਇੱਥੇ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਇੱਕ ਸਮਾਜਿਕ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਣ ਆਇਆ ਹਾਂ, ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਮੁੱਦੇ ਕਿੱਥੋਂ ਆ ਗਏ। ਜਦੋਂ ਮੈਂ ਆਪਣੀਆਂ ਕਿਤਾਬਾਂ ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਸਨ, ਤਾਂ ਸੋਨੀਆ ਜੀ ਮੇਰੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਸਮਾਗਮਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਏ ਸਨ। ਮੇਰੇ ਇਸ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਕਈ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਗੂੜ੍ਹੇ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਸਬੰਧ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਵਾਰ ਕੋਈ ਫ਼ੈਸਲਾ ਲੈਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਮੁੜ ਕੇ ਸ਼ਿਕਾਇਤ ਕਰਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੈਂ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਾਸ ਨਹੀਂ ਰੱਖਦਾ।"
ਕਾਂਗਰਸੀ ਆਗੂਆਂ ਨੇ ਵਾਪਸੀ ਦਾ ਵੀ ਕੀਤਾ ਸਵਾਗਤ
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਦੀ ਮੌਜੂਦਗੀ 'ਤੇ ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਕਾਂਗਰਸੀ ਆਗੂ ਅੰਬਿਕਾ ਸੋਨੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਦਾ ਕੋਈ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਮਕਸਦ ਨਹੀਂ ਸੀ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ, "ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੋਈ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਕੋਣ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਜੀ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਹੀ ਸਪੱਸ਼ਟ ਕਰ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਸਿਆਸਤ ਬਾਰੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਕੈਪਟਨ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਗੂੜ੍ਹੀ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਸਾਂਝ ਹੋਣ ਕਰਕੇ ਆਏ ਹਨ।" ਦੂਜੇ ਪਾਸੇ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਇੰਚਾਰਜ ਭੁਪੇਸ਼ ਬਘੇਲ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਕਿਤਾਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਦੋ ਲੱਖ ਕਾਪੀਆਂ ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਹੀ ਵਿਕ ਚੁੱਕੀਆਂ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਜੇਕਰ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਾਪਸ ਆਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ ਤਾਂ ਇਹ ਚੰਗੀ ਗੱਲ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ। ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਆਗੂ ਸਲਮਾਨ ਖ਼ੁਰਸ਼ੀਦ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਇਸ 'ਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕਰਮ ਦਿੰਦਿਆਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ, "ਮੈਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਚੰਗੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਜਾਣਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਜੇਕਰ ਉਹ ਸਾਡੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ ਤਾਂ ਇਹ ਬਹੁਤ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ, ਪਰ ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਮੈਂ ਕੁਝ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਹਿ ਸਕਦਾ।"
#WATCH | Delhi | After attending the launch event of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', senior Congress leader Ambika Soni says, "I feel extremely happy today. We wanted people to learn about her; there was a great deal of curiosity. She has lived her life with integrity..." On Former Punjab CM and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh attending the event, he says, "...There was no political angle; Rahul ji had already clarified that this was not about politics. Captain Sahab came because he shares a very close, personal bond with the family. We would certainly like to have Captain Sahab with us, but today’s event had no political motive..."— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026
ਭਾਜਪਾ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕਰਮ
ਇਸ ਪੂਰੇ ਮਾਮਲੇ 'ਤੇ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਆਗੂ ਰਾਣਾ ਗੁਰਮੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸੋਢੀ ਨੇ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੀ ਹਾਜ਼ਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਸੁਭਾਵਿਕ ਦੱਸਿਆ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਬਿਆਨ ਦਿੰਦਿਆਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ, "ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਮੂਲੀਅਤ ਬਿਲਕੁਲ ਕੁਦਰਤੀ ਸੀ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੇ ਮਰਹੂਮ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਰਾਜੀਵ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਲੰਬੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੋਂ ਨਿੱਘੇ ਅਤੇ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਸਬੰਧ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।"
#WATCH | Delhi: At the launch event of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', Former Punjab CM and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh says, "We have come here for a social event. How do political issues come into this? This is a social event. For instance, when I launched my books, Sonia-ji attended three of the launches...In many other countries, people continue to interact socially, regardless of their political affiliations..." On being asked if he would rejoin Congress, he says, "...Once you have made a decision, you shouldn'tgo away and complain. I don't believe in that. As for me, I have simply come here for a social event. I have known this family for many years. We share a very close bond...No one has ever asked me whether or not I should join them. My interactions with them have been purely social. They have never asked me to join them or advised me against joining them..."— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026
ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਨੇ ਕਿਤਾਬ 'ਤੇ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਸਵਾਲ
ਦੂਜੇ ਪਾਸੇ, ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਦੇ ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਆਗੂ ਡਾ. ਦਲਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਚੀਮਾ ਨੇ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਵਿਖੇ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕਰਮ ਦਿੰਦਿਆਂ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੀ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਮੂਲੀਅਤ ਨੂੰ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਦੱਸਿਆ, ਪਰ ਸੋਨੀਆ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਦੀ ਕਿਤਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ 'ਤੇ ਤਿੱਖਾ ਨਿਸ਼ਾਨਾ ਸਾਧਿਆ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਬਿਆਨ ਦਿੰਦਿਆਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ, "ਕੋਈ ਵੀ ਵਿਅਕਤੀ ਅਜਿਹੇ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣੀ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਹੈਸੀਅਤ ਨਾਲ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਨਹੀਂ ਲੱਗਦਾ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਕੋਈ ਮੁੱਦਾ ਹੈ। ਜਦੋਂ ਵੱਡੇ ਆਗੂ ਆਪਣੀ ਕਿਤਾਬ ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ, ਤਾਂ ਸਾਰੀਆਂ ਪਾਰਟੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਲੋਕ ਉਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ। ਅਸਲ ਚਰਚਾ ਇਸ ਗੱਲ 'ਤੇ ਹੋਣੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਕਿਤਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਕਿਤਾਬ ਬਾਰੇ ਸਾਡੀ ਰਾਏ ਬਿਲਕੁਲ ਵੱਖਰੀ ਹੈ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਇਹ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਗਈਆਂ ਵੱਡੀਆਂ ਗ਼ਲਤੀਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਪਰਦਾ ਪਾਉਣ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਅਕਸ ਸੁਧਾਰਨ ਦੀ ਇੱਕ ਯੋਜਨਾ ਹੈ। ਅਜਿਹੇ ਕਈ ਸਵਾਲ ਹਨ ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਜਵਾਬ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਜਾਂ ਸੋਨੀਆ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੂੰ ਭਵਿੱਖ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੇਣਾ ਪਵੇਗਾ।"
#WATCH | Chandigarh | Over Captain Amarinder Singh's presence at Sonia Gandhi's book launch, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema says, "A person goes to such an event in their personal capacity. I think it is not an issue. When big leaders release their book, people from all parties attend it. There should be a discussion on what is written in the book...Our opinion on the book is very different- it is a plan to cleanse the blunders made by the Gandhi family. The attempt is to show them in a good light. There are many questions which the Gandhi family or Sonia Gandhi will have to answer in future. "— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਅਤੇ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੇ ਸਬੰਧ
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਅਤੇ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਸਿਆਸਤ ਤੋਂ ਪਰ੍ਹੇ ਦਹਾਕਿਆਂ ਪੁਰਾਣੇ ਗੂੜ੍ਹੇ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਅਤੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰਕ ਸਬੰਧ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਸਬੰਧਾਂ ਦੀ ਨੀਂਹ ਦੂਨ ਸਕੂਲ ਦੇ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਰੱਖੀ ਗਈ ਸੀ, ਜਿੱਥੇ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਅਤੇ ਮਰਹੂਮ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਰਾਜੀਵ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਇਕੱਠੇ ਪੜ੍ਹਦੇ ਸਨ ਅਤੇ ਦੋਵਾਂ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਪੱਕੀ ਦੋਸਤੀ ਸੀ। ਰਾਜੀਵ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਣਾ ਸਦਕਾ ਹੀ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਨੇ ਸਰਗਰਮ ਸਿਆਸਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਦਮ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਸੀ। 1984 ਦੇ ਸਾਕਾ ਨੀਲਾ ਤਾਰਾ ਮਗਰੋਂ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਛੱਡਣ ਕਾਰਨ ਕੁਝ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਲਈ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਦੂਰੀਆਂ ਜ਼ਰੂਰ ਆਈਆਂ, ਪਰ 1998 ਵਿੱਚ ਸੋਨੀਆ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਦੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਬਣਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਦੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੁੜ ਵਾਪਸੀ ਹੋਈ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਸੋਨੀਆ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਪੂਰਾ ਭਰੋਸਾ ਜਤਾਉਂਦਿਆਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੀ ਕਮਾਨ ਸੌਂਪੀ, ਜਿਸ ਸਦਕਾ ਉਹ ਦੋ ਵਾਰ ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਬਣੇ। ਭਾਵੇਂ 2021 ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਮਤਭੇਦਾਂ ਕਾਰਨ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਨੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਛੱਡ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਸੀ, ਪਰ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਸਾਂਝ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਕਾਇਮ ਰਹੀ।
#WATCH | Delhi | After attending the launch event of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel says, "Two lakh copies were sold even before the official launch—that alone speaks volumes about the significance of this book. I believe it is likely one of the fastest-selling books in the entire country. It is generating a great deal of discussion from all quarters..." On Former Punjab CM and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh attending the event, he says, "We are good friends, and our relationship is quite close...It will be good if he rejoins Congress"— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਦਾ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਸਫ਼ਰ
ਪਟਿਆਲਾ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਾਹੀ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਸਬੰਧ ਰੱਖਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਫ਼ੌਜ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੇਵਾ ਨਿਭਾਉਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਸਿਆਸਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਦਮ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਸੀ। ਉਹ 1980 ਵਿੱਚ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਵਾਰ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੀ ਟਿਕਟ 'ਤੇ ਪਟਿਆਲਾ ਤੋਂ ਲੋਕ ਸਭਾ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਚੁਣੇ ਗਏ, ਪਰ 1984 ਵਿੱਚ ਸਾਕਾ ਨੀਲਾ ਤਾਰਾ ਦੇ ਵਿਰੋਧ ਵਜੋਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਸੰਸਦ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਤੋਂ ਅਸਤੀਫ਼ਾ ਦੇ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਸੀ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਉਹ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋ ਕੇ ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ ਖੇਤੀਬਾੜੀ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਵੀ ਬਣੇ ਅਤੇ 1992 ਵਿੱਚ 'ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ (ਪੰਥਕ)' ਦਾ ਗਠਨ ਕੀਤਾ, ਜਿਸ ਦਾ 1998 ਵਿੱਚ ਮੁੜ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਲੇਵਾਂ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ। ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਾਪਸੀ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਦੋ ਵਾਰ (2002 ਤੋਂ 2007 ਅਤੇ 2017 ਤੋਂ 2021 ਤੱਕ) ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਵਜੋਂ ਸੂਬੇ ਦੀ ਵਾਗਡੋਰ ਸੰਭਾਲੀ।
#WATCH | Delhi: On Former Punjab CM and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh attending the launch event of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid says, "I know him well...It would be wonderful if he were with us. But beyond that, I cannot say anything..." On reports of Pakistan attending the inaugural Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, he says, "...The government's policy is never clear. Sometimes they say one thing, sometimes another...What kind of policy is this?... Whatever they intend to show, do, or say, they should at least make it clear. That way, we can formulate our response once we have a clear understanding of their position"— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026
2021 ਵਿੱਚ ਛੱਡੀ ਸੀ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ
ਜ਼ਿਕਰਯੋਗ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਸਾਲ 2021 ਵਿੱਚ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਅੰਦਰੂਨੀ ਕਲੇਸ਼ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਦੇ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਤੋਂ ਅਸਤੀਫ਼ਾ ਦੇ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਸੀ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਛੱਡ ਕੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਵੱਖਰੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ 'ਪੰਜਾਬ ਲੋਕ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ' ਬਣਾਈ ਸੀ ਅਤੇ 2022 ਦੀਆਂ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਆਪਣੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦਾ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਜਨਤਾ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਲੇਵਾਂ ਕਰ ਲਿਆ ਸੀ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਕੁਝ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੋਂ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਦੀ ਕਾਰਜਪ੍ਰਣਾਲੀ 'ਤੇ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹ ਕੇ ਨਾਰਾਜ਼ਗੀ ਜਤਾ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਜਨਤਕ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਸਿਆਸਤ ਵਿੱਚ 60 ਸਾਲ ਬਿਤਾਉਣ ਦੇ ਬਾਵਜੂਦ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮਾਮਲਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਲਾਹ ਨਹੀਂ ਲਈ ਜਾਂਦੀ ਅਤੇ ਨਾ ਹੀ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੁੱਛਿਆ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਉਲਟ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਪੁਰਾਣੇ ਦੌਰ ਨੂੰ ਯਾਦ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਗੂਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਸਲਾਹ-ਮਸ਼ਵਰਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਸੀ, ਉੱਥੇ ਵਧੇਰੇ ਲੋਕਤੰਤਰੀ ਪ੍ਰਣਾਲੀ ਸੀ ਅਤੇ ਹਾਈਕਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲਣਾ ਵੀ ਸੌਖਾ ਸੀ। '
#WATCH | Delhi: At the launch event of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', Former Punjab CM and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh says, "It is a wonderful book; I read it...It is a very well-written book..." On being asked if he would rejoin Congress, he says, "No...Sonia Ji came to my book launches also, so I am very happy to come to the launch event of her memoir..."— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026