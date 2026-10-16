ਇੰਨੀ ਤਰੀਕ ਤੱਕ ਸਾਊਦੀ ਅਰਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਉਡਾਣਾਂ ਰੱਦ, ਇੰਡੀਗੋ ਤੇ ਅਕਾਸਾ ਏਅਰ ਦਾ ਵੱਡਾ ਫੈਸਲਾ
ਇੰਡੀਗੋ ਅਤੇ ਅਕਾਸਾ ਏਅਰ ਨੇ 24 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ, 2026 ਤੱਕ ਰਿਆਧ, ਜੇਦਾਹ ਅਤੇ ਮਦੀਨਾ ਸਣੇ ਕਈ ਸ਼ਹਿਰਾਂ ਲਈ ਉਡਾਣਾਂ ਰੱਦ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀਆਂ ਹਨ।
Published : October 16, 2026 at 8:03 AM IST
ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਖਾੜੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਦਲਦੀ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਦੇ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ, ਇੰਡੀਗੋ ਨੇ ਵੀਰਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਾਊਦੀ ਅਰਬ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਹਿਰਾਂ ਲਈ ਆਪਣੀਆਂ ਉਡਾਣਾਂ ਰੱਦ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਮਿਆਦ 24 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ ਤੱਕ ਵਧਾ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ, ਇੰਡੀਗੋ, ਏਅਰ ਇੰਡੀਆ ਐਕਸਪ੍ਰੈਸ, ਏਅਰ ਇੰਡੀਆ ਅਤੇ ਅਕਾਸਾ ਏਅਰ ਨੇ ਸਾਊਦੀ ਅਰਬ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਹਿਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਜੋੜਨ ਵਾਲੀਆਂ ਉਡਾਣਾਂ 17 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ ਤੱਕ ਰੱਦ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ।
ਵੱਖਰੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ, ਅਕਾਸਾ ਏਅਰ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਮੱਧ ਪੂਰਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਦੇ ਮੱਦੇਨਜ਼ਰ, 24 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ ਤੱਕ ਰਿਆਧ ਜਾਣ ਵਾਲੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਜਾਣ ਵਾਲੀਆਂ ਸਾਰੀਆਂ ਉਡਾਣਾਂ ਅਤੇ 21 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ ਤੱਕ ਜੇਦਾਹ ਲਈ ਉਡਾਣਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮੁਅੱਤਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਲਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।
Travel Advisory Following a careful assessment of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled until 24 October 2026 (inclusive). Timely notifications are being sent to affected customers using the contact details provided at the time of booking. Customers who have booked through travel partners are requested to contact them directly for assistance. The safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our highest priority.— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 15, 2026
ਉਡਾਣਾਂ 24 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ, 2026 ਤੱਕ ਰੱਦ
ਇੰਡੀਗੋ ਨੇ ਵੀਰਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਪਲੇਟਫਾਰਮ ਐਕਸ 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਪੋਸਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਸਾਊਦੀ ਅਰਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਦਲਦੀ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਦੀ ਧਿਆਨ ਨਾਲ ਸਮੀਖਿਆ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ, ਰਿਆਧ, ਜੇਦਾਹ, ਦਮਾਮ ਅਤੇ ਮਦੀਨਾ ਜਾਣ ਵਾਲੀਆਂ ਉਡਾਣਾਂ 24 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ, 2026 ਤੱਕ ਰੱਦ ਰਹਿਣਗੀਆਂ।" ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਬੁਕਿੰਗ ਦੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਗਏ ਸੰਪਰਕ ਵੇਰਵਿਆਂ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਯਾਤਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਮੇਂ ਸਿਰ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਭੇਜੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ।
ਉਡਾਣ ਰੱਦ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਮਿਆਦ ਵਧਾਉਣ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ, ਅਕਾਸਾ ਏਅਰ ਨੇ 'ਐਕਸ' 'ਤੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਪੋਸਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਹ ਵੀ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਘਟਨਾਕ੍ਰਮ 'ਤੇ ਨੇੜਿਓਂ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਰੱਖ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਅਸਲ ਸਮੇਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਦੀ ਸਮੀਖਿਆ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ।
ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਯਾਤਰੀਆਂ ਲਈ ਸਲਾਹ
ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਉਡਾਣਾਂ ਦੇ ਰੱਦ ਹੋਣ ਤੋਂ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਯਾਤਰੀ ਪੂਰੇ ਰਿਫੰਡ ਦੀ ਚੋਣ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ, ਜੋ ਕਿ ਸੱਤ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਅਸਲ ਭੁਗਤਾਨ ਸਰੋਤ (ਜਿਸ ਖਾਤੇ ਤੋਂ ਭੁਗਤਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ) ਵਿੱਚ ਜਮ੍ਹਾਂ ਹੋ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ, ਜਾਂ ਉਹ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਕਿਸੇ ਵਾਧੂ ਕੀਮਤ ਦੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਯਾਤਰਾ ਦੀਆਂ ਤਰੀਕਾਂ ਬਦਲ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ।"
#TravelUpdate: October 15, 2026 | 20:00 IST In view of the prevailing security situation in the Middle East, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh until October 24, 2026, and Jeddah until October 21, 2026. This decision follows a careful assessment of the evolving situation, with safety remaining our primary consideration. We continue to closely monitor developments and assess the situation in real time. Passengers affected by these cancellations may opt for a full refund, which will be credited to the original source of payment within seven days, or reschedule their travel at no additional cost. Passengers who have booked through travel partners are requested to contact them directly for assistance. The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority.— Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) October 15, 2026
ਪਿਛਲੇ ਹਫ਼ਤੇ, ਰਿਆਧ ਹਵਾਈ ਅੱਡੇ 'ਤੇ ਹਮਲਿਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ, ਏਅਰਲਾਈਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਰਿਆਧ ਲਈ ਆਪਣੀਆਂ ਸੇਵਾਵਾਂ ਅਸਥਾਈ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਮੁਅੱਤਲ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀਆਂ ਸਨ, ਕਥਿਤ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਹੂਤੀ ਬਾਗੀਆਂ ਦੁਆਰਾ। ਈਰਾਨ ਸਮਰਥਿਤ ਹੂਤੀ ਸਮੂਹ ਅਤੇ ਸਾਊਦੀ ਅਰਬ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਦੁਸ਼ਮਣੀ ਵਧ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਹਥਿਆਰਬੰਦ ਡਰੋਨ ਅਤੇ ਮਿਜ਼ਾਈਲਾਂ ਦੀ ਵਰਤੋਂ ਕਰਕੇ ਹਮਲੇ ਕੀਤੇ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। (Inputs-PTI)