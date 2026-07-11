ਭਾਰਤ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਨਵਾਂ ਮਾਡਲ ਦੇ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ: ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ
ਆਕਲੈਂਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਦੀ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਤੇਜ਼ੀ ਨਾਲ ਵਧ ਰਹੀ ਪ੍ਰਮੁੱਖ ਅਰਥਵਿਵਸਥਾ ਹੈ।
Published : July 11, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
ਆਕਲੈਂਡ (ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ): ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਸ਼ਨੀਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਵਿਆਪੀ ਚੁਣੌਤੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਬਾਵਜੂਦ, ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਦੀ ਗਤੀ ਬੇਮਿਸਾਲ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਇਹ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਨਵਾਂ ਮਾਡਲ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ।
#WATCH | Auckland | New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon says, " ...he (pm modi) rose from humble beginnings to lead the world's largest democracy. he has helped lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. he is one of the most important leaders of our time and a true friend… pic.twitter.com/7RyRdK1C3N— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2026
ਆਕਲੈਂਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਸੀਆਂ ਲਈ 'ਕੀਆ ਓਰਾ ਮੋਦੀ' ਸਮਾਗਮ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ, ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਭਾਰਤ ਅਤੇ ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਦੇ ਸਬੰਧ ਸੁਹਾਵਣੀਆਂ ਯਾਦਾਂ, ਸਥਾਈ ਦੋਸਤੀ, ਸਾਂਝੀਆਂ ਕਦਰਾਂ-ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਆਪਸੀ ਵਚਨਬੱਧਤਾ 'ਤੇ ਬਣੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਕ੍ਰਿਸਟੋਫਰ ਲਕਸਨ ਵੀ ਮੌਜੂਦ ਸਨ।
#WATCH | New Zealand: At the community event in Auckland, PM Narendra Modi says, " ...today, after 40 years, an indian pm has arrived in new zealand. this is my great fortune, that i have brought to you the best wishes of 140 crore indians."— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2026
(video: ani="" dd) pic.twitter.com/XJSm6hUItr
ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਤਾੜੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹ ਦੇ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ, ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਵਿਸ਼ਵਵਿਆਪੀ ਚੁਣੌਤੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਬਾਵਜੂਦ, ਭਾਰਤ ਜਿਸ ਰਫ਼ਤਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਵਧ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਉਹ ਬੇਮਿਸਾਲ ਹੈ। ਅੱਜ, ਭਾਰਤ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਦੀ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਤੇਜ਼ੀ ਨਾਲ ਵਧ ਰਹੀ ਪ੍ਰਮੁੱਖ ਅਰਥਵਿਵਸਥਾ ਹੈ।"
#WATCH | New Zealand | Amid loud cheers from people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes the stage at the community event in Auckland.— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2026
(Source: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/YrL4TT8sDc
ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਨਵਾਂ ਮਾਡਲ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।
ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਅੱਜ, ਯੂਨੀਫਾਈਡ ਪੇਮੈਂਟਸ ਇੰਟਰਫੇਸ (UPI) ਰਾਹੀਂ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਰ ਮਹੀਨੇ ਅਰਬਾਂ ਡਿਜੀਟਲ ਲੈਣ-ਦੇਣ ਹੋ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਭਾਰਤ ਡਰੋਨ ਤਕਨਾਲੋਜੀ ਅਤੇ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਅਰਥਵਿਵਸਥਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਵੀਆਂ ਉਚਾਈਆਂ ਛੂਹ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।" ਇਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ, ਭੀੜ ਨੇ ਤਾੜੀਆਂ ਮਾਰੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ "ਮੋਦੀ-ਮੋਦੀ" ਦੇ ਨਾਅਰੇ ਲਗਾਏ।
#WATCH | New Zealand: At the community event in Auckland, PM Narendra Modi says, " excellency, you are a super hit within the indian community, a true sensation, and you certainly proved that. the dance performance alongside chris hipkins on india's independence day to the song… pic.twitter.com/paiICQNpZ9— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2026
ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਭਾਰਤ ਅਤੇ ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਦੇ ਭਵਿੱਖ ਆਪਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਜੁੜੇ ਹੋਏ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਦੋਵਾਂ ਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਇੱਕ ਵਪਾਰ ਸਮਝੌਤਾ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਵਿਕਸਤ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਬਣਨ ਦੇ ਸਫ਼ਰ ਨੂੰ ਤੇਜ਼ ਕਰੇਗਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਇਸ ਨਾਲ ਭਾਰਤ ਅਤੇ ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਦੋਵਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰਾਂ ਲਈ ਨਵੇਂ ਮੌਕੇ ਪੈਦਾ ਹੋਣਗੇ।"
ਮੋਦੀ ਆਪਣੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਦੇ ਦੌਰੇ ਦੇ ਆਖਰੀ ਪੜਾਅ ਲਈ ਸ਼ੁੱਕਰਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਆਕਲੈਂਡ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ।
#WATCH | New Zealand: At the community event in Auckland, PM Narendra Modi says, " while it took 40 years for an indian pm to visit new zealand, you will not have to wait that long again. it won't take 40 years now. this is modi's guarantee..." pic.twitter.com/3fzOd6uTBT— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2026
ਪਿਛਲੇ 40 ਸਾਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਦਾ ਦੌਰਾ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ, ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਮਫਲਰ ਦਿਖਾਇਆ ਅਤੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਜਨਤਕ ਜੀਵਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਉਣ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ, ਲਗਭਗ 25-30 ਸਾਲ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਜਦੋਂ ਉਹ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦਾ ਦੌਰਾ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ ਤਾਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਇਹ ਤੋਹਫ਼ੇ ਵਜੋਂ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਸੀ।