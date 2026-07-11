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ਭਾਰਤ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਨਵਾਂ ਮਾਡਲ ਦੇ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ: ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ

ਆਕਲੈਂਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਦੀ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਤੇਜ਼ੀ ਨਾਲ ਵਧ ਰਹੀ ਪ੍ਰਮੁੱਖ ਅਰਥਵਿਵਸਥਾ ਹੈ।

INDIA NEW ZEALAND
ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਆਕਲੈਂਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)
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By ETV Bharat Punjabi Team

Published : July 11, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST

1 Min Read
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ਆਕਲੈਂਡ (ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ): ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਸ਼ਨੀਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਵਿਆਪੀ ਚੁਣੌਤੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਬਾਵਜੂਦ, ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਦੀ ਗਤੀ ਬੇਮਿਸਾਲ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਇਹ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਨਵਾਂ ਮਾਡਲ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ।

ਆਕਲੈਂਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਸੀਆਂ ਲਈ 'ਕੀਆ ਓਰਾ ਮੋਦੀ' ਸਮਾਗਮ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਬੋਧਨ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ, ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਭਾਰਤ ਅਤੇ ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਦੇ ਸਬੰਧ ਸੁਹਾਵਣੀਆਂ ਯਾਦਾਂ, ਸਥਾਈ ਦੋਸਤੀ, ਸਾਂਝੀਆਂ ਕਦਰਾਂ-ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਆਪਸੀ ਵਚਨਬੱਧਤਾ 'ਤੇ ਬਣੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਕ੍ਰਿਸਟੋਫਰ ਲਕਸਨ ਵੀ ਮੌਜੂਦ ਸਨ।

ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਤਾੜੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹ ਦੇ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ, ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਵਿਸ਼ਵਵਿਆਪੀ ਚੁਣੌਤੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਬਾਵਜੂਦ, ਭਾਰਤ ਜਿਸ ਰਫ਼ਤਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਵਧ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਉਹ ਬੇਮਿਸਾਲ ਹੈ। ਅੱਜ, ਭਾਰਤ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਦੀ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਤੇਜ਼ੀ ਨਾਲ ਵਧ ਰਹੀ ਪ੍ਰਮੁੱਖ ਅਰਥਵਿਵਸਥਾ ਹੈ।"

ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਨਵਾਂ ਮਾਡਲ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।

ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਅੱਜ, ਯੂਨੀਫਾਈਡ ਪੇਮੈਂਟਸ ਇੰਟਰਫੇਸ (UPI) ਰਾਹੀਂ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਰ ਮਹੀਨੇ ਅਰਬਾਂ ਡਿਜੀਟਲ ਲੈਣ-ਦੇਣ ਹੋ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਭਾਰਤ ਡਰੋਨ ਤਕਨਾਲੋਜੀ ਅਤੇ ਪੁਲਾੜ ਅਰਥਵਿਵਸਥਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਵੀਆਂ ਉਚਾਈਆਂ ਛੂਹ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।" ਇਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ, ਭੀੜ ਨੇ ਤਾੜੀਆਂ ਮਾਰੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ "ਮੋਦੀ-ਮੋਦੀ" ਦੇ ਨਾਅਰੇ ਲਗਾਏ।

ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਭਾਰਤ ਅਤੇ ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਦੇ ਭਵਿੱਖ ਆਪਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਜੁੜੇ ਹੋਏ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਦੋਵਾਂ ਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਇੱਕ ਵਪਾਰ ਸਮਝੌਤਾ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਵਿਕਸਤ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਬਣਨ ਦੇ ਸਫ਼ਰ ਨੂੰ ਤੇਜ਼ ਕਰੇਗਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਇਸ ਨਾਲ ਭਾਰਤ ਅਤੇ ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਦੋਵਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰਾਂ ਲਈ ਨਵੇਂ ਮੌਕੇ ਪੈਦਾ ਹੋਣਗੇ।"

ਮੋਦੀ ਆਪਣੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਦੇ ਦੌਰੇ ਦੇ ਆਖਰੀ ਪੜਾਅ ਲਈ ਸ਼ੁੱਕਰਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਆਕਲੈਂਡ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ।

ਪਿਛਲੇ 40 ਸਾਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਦਾ ਦੌਰਾ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ, ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਮਫਲਰ ਦਿਖਾਇਆ ਅਤੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਜਨਤਕ ਜੀਵਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਉਣ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ, ਲਗਭਗ 25-30 ਸਾਲ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਜਦੋਂ ਉਹ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦਾ ਦੌਰਾ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ ਤਾਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਇਹ ਤੋਹਫ਼ੇ ਵਜੋਂ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਸੀ।

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ਭਾਰਤ ਅਤੇ ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਸਬੰਧ
KIA ORA MODI
ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰੇਂਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ
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