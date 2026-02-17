ETV Bharat / hukamnama

6 ਫੱਗਣ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ

English Translation:

BILAAVAL, THIRD MEHL, FIRST HOUSE:

ONE UNIVERSAL CREATOR GOD. BY THE GRACE OF THE TRUE GURU:

Cursed, cursed is the food; cursed, cursed is the sleep; cursed, cursed are the clothes worn on the body. Cursed is the body, along with family and friends, when one does not find his Lord and Master in this life. He misses the step of the ladder, and this opportunity will not come into his hands again; his life is wasted, uselessly. || 1 || The love of duality does not allow him to lovingly focus his attention on the Lord; he forgets the Feet of the Lord. O Life of the World, O Great Giver, you eradicate the sorrows of your humble servants. || 1 || Pause || You are Merciful, O Great Giver of Mercy; what are these poor beings? All are liberated or placed into bondage by You; this is all one can say. One who becomes Gurmukh is said to be liberated, while the poor self-willed manmukhs are in bondage. || 2 || He alone is liberated, who lovingly focuses his attention on the One Lord, always dwelling with the Lord. His depth and condition cannot be described. The True Lord Himself embellishes him. Those who wander around, deluded by doubt, are called manmukhs; they are neither on this side, nor on the other side. || 3 || That humble being, who is blessed by the Lord’s Glance of Grace obtains Him, and contemplates the Word of the Guru’s Shabad. In the midst of Maya, the Lord’s servant is emancipated. O Nanak, one who has such destiny inscribed upon his forehead, conquers and destroys death. || 4 || 1 ||

Tuesday, 6th Phalgun (Samvat 557 Nanakshahi) (Page: 696)

(ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)