ETV Bharat / hukamnama

13 ਮੱਘਰ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ

English Translation:

SORAT’H, FIFTH MEHL:

As the king is entangled in kingly affairs, and the egotist in his own egotism, and the greedy man is enticed by greed, so is the spiritually enlightened being absorbed in the Love of the Lord. || 1 || This is what befits the Lord’s servant. Beholding the Lord near at hand, he serves the True Guru, and he is satisfied through the Kirtan of the Lord’s Praises. || Pause || The addict is addicted to his drug, and the landlord is in love with his land. As the baby is attached to his milk, so the Saint is in love with God. || 2 || The scholar is absorbed in scholarship, and the eyes are happy to see. As the tongue savors the tastes, so does the humble servant of the Lord sing the Glorious Praises of the Lord. || 3 || As is the hunger, so is the fulfiller; He is the Lord and Master of all hearts. Nanak thirsts for the Blessed Vision of the Lord’s Darshan; he has met God, the Inner-knower, the Searcher of hearts. || 4 || 5 || 16 ||

Saturday, 13th Maghar (Samvat 558 Nanakshahi) (Page: 613)

(ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)