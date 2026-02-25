ETV Bharat / hukamnama

14 ਫੱਗਣ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ

English Translation:

DHANAASAREE, FOURTH MEHL, FIRST HOUSE, CHAU-PADAS:

ONE UNIVERSAL CREATOR GOD. BY THE GRACE OF THE TRUE GURU:

Those Saints and devotees who serve the Lord have all their sins washed away. Have Mercy on me, O Lord and Master, and keep me in the Sangat, the Congregation that You love. || 1 || I cannot even speak the Praises of the Lord, the Gardener of the world. We are sinners, sinking like stones in water; grant Your Grace, and carry us stones across. || Pause || The rust of poison and corruption from countless incarnations sticks to us; joining the Saadh Sangat, the Company of the Holy, it is cleaned away. It is just like gold, which is heated in the fire, to remove the impurities from it. || 2 || I chant the chant of the Name of the Lord, day and night; I chant the Name of the Lord, Har, Har, Har, and enshrine it within my heart. The Name of the Lord, Har, Har, Har, is the most perfect medicine in this world; chanting the Name of the Lord, Har, Har, I have conquered my ego. || 3 || The Lord, Har, Har, is unapproachable, of unfathomable wisdom, unlimited, all-powerful and infinite. Show Mercy to Your humble servant, O Life of the world, and save the honor of servant Nanak. || 4 || 1 ||

Wednesday, 14th Phalgun (Samvat 557 Nanakshahi)(Page: 666)

(ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)