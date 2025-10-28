ETV Bharat / hukamnama

12 ਕੱਤਕ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ

ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜਿਸ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੇ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਜਪਿਆ ਹੈ, ਹਰੀ ਉੱਤਮ ਪੁਰਖ ਨੂੰ ਜਪਿਆ ਹੈ, ਉਸ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਦਰਿੱਦ੍ਰ, ਦਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਦਲ ਨਾਸ ਹੋ ਗਏ ਹਨ । ਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਬਦ ਵਿਚ ਜੁੜ ਕੇ ਉਸ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੇ ਜਨਮ ਮਰਨ ਦਾ ਡਰ ਭੀ ਮੁਕਾ ਲਿਆ । ਸਦਾ-ਥਿਰ ਰਹਿਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ-ਭਗਤੀ ਕਰ ਕੇ ਉਹ ਆਨੰਦ ਵਿਚ ਲੀਨ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ।੧।ਹੇ ਮੇਰੇ ਮਨ! ਸਦਾ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਅੱਤ ਪਿਆਰਾ ਨਾਮ ਸਿਮਰਿਆ ਕਰ । ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਮੈਂ ਆਪਣਾ ਮਨ ਆਪਣਾ ਸਰੀਰ ਭੇਟਾ ਕਰ ਕੇ ਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਰੱਖ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ । ਮੈਂ ਆਪਣਾ ਸਿਰ ਮਹਿੰਗੇ ਮੁੱਲ ਦੇ ਵੱਟੇ ਵੇਚ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ (ਮੈਂ ਸਿਰ ਦੇ ਇਵਜ਼ ਕੀਮਤੀ ਹਰਿ-ਨਾਮ ਲੈ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ) ।੧।ਰਹਾਉ।

ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਦੁਨੀਆ ਦੇ ਰਾਜੇ ਮਹਾਰਾਜੇ (ਮਾਇਆ ਦੇ) ਰੰਗ ਰਸ ਮਾਣਦੇ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ, ਨਾਮ ਤੋਂ ਸੱਖਣੇ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਸਭਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਤਮਕ ਮੌਤ ਫੜ ਕੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਲਾ ਲੈਂਦੀ ਹੈ । ਜਦੋਂ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕੀਤੇ ਕਰਮਾਂ ਦਾ ਫਲ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਹੈ, ਜਦੋਂ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਸਿਰ ਉਤੇ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਡੰਡਾ ਵੱਜਦਾ ਹੈ, ਤਦੋਂ ਪਛਤਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ ।੨। ਹੇ ਹਰੀ! ਹੇ ਪਾਲਣਹਾਰ ਸਰਬ-ਵਿਆਪਕ! ਅਸੀ ਤੇਰੇ (ਪੈਦਾ ਕੀਤੇ) ਨਿਮਾਣੇ ਜੀਵ ਹਾਂ, ਅਸੀ ਤੇਰੀ ਸਰਨ ਆਏ ਹਾਂ, ਤੂੰ ਆਪ (ਆਪਣੇ) ਸੇਵਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਕਰ । ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਮੈਂ ਤੇਰਾ ਦਾਸ ਹਾਂ, ਦਾਸ ਦੀ ਤਾਂਘ ਪੂਰੀ ਕਰ, ਇਸ ਦਾਸ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਤ ਜਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਦਰਸਨ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ (ਤਾ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਦਾਸ) ਆਤਮਕ ਆਨੰਦ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਕਰ ਸਕੇ ।੩।ਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ! ਹੇ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਡੇ ਮਾਲਕ! ਤੂੰ ਸਾਰੀਆਂ ਤਾਕਤਾਂ ਦਾ ਮਾਲਕ ਪੁਰਖ ਹੈਂ । ਮੈਨੂੰ ਇਕ ਛਿਨ ਵਾਸਤੇ ਹੀ ਆਪਣੇ ਨਾਮ ਦਾ ਦਾਨ ਦੇਹ । ਹੇ ਦਾਸ ਨਾਨਕ! (ਆਖ—) ਜਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਹ ਆਨੰਦ ਮਾਣਦਾ ਹੈ । ਮੈਂ ਸਦਾ ਹਰਿ-ਨਾਮ ਤੋਂ ਸਦਕੇ ਹਾਂ ।੪।੨।

English Translation:

SOOHEE, FOURTH MEHL:

I chant and vibrate the Name of the Lord God, the Supreme Being, Har, Har; my poverty and problems have all been eradicated. The fear of birth and death has been erased, through the Word of the Guru’s Shabad; serving the Unmoving, Unchanging Lord, I am absorbed in peace. || 1 || O my mind, vibrate the Name of the most Beloved, Darling Lord. I have dedicated my mind and body, and placed them in offering before the Guru; I have sold my head to the Guru, for a very dear price. || 1 || Pause || The kings and the rulers of men enjoy pleasures and delights, but without the Name of the Lord, death seizes and dispatches them all. The Righteous Judge of Dharma strikes them over the heads with his staff, and when the fruits of their actions come into their hands, then they regret and repent. || 2 || Save me, save me, Lord; I am Your humble servant, a mere worm. I seek the Protection of Your Sanctuary, O Primal Lord, Cherisher and Nourisher. Please bless me with the Blessed Vision of the Saint’s Darshan, that I may find peace. O God, please fulfill the desires of Your humble servant. || 3 || You are the All-powerful, Great, Primal God, my Lord and Master. O Lord, please bless me with the gift of humility. Servant Nanak has found the Naam, the Name of the Lord, and is at peace; I am forever a sacrifice to the Naam. || 4 || 2 ||

Tuesday, 12th Katak (Samvat 557 Nanakshahi) (Page: 731)

(ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)