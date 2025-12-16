2 ਪੋਹ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ
Hukamnama 16 December : ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ (16 ਦਸੰਬਰ, 2025, ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ)
Published : December 16, 2025 at 7:05 AM IST
ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ
ਸੋਰਠਿ ਮਹਲਾ ੫ ॥
ਮਿਰਤਕ ਕਉ ਪਾਇਓ ਤਨਿ ਸਾਸਾ ਬਿਛੁਰਤ ਆਨਿ ਮਿਲਾਇਆ ॥ ਪਸੂ ਪਰੇਤ ਮੁਗਧ ਭਏ ਸ੍ਰੋਤੇ ਹਰਿ ਨਾਮਾ ਮੁਖਿ ਗਾਇਆ ॥੧॥ ਪੂਰੇ ਗੁਰ ਕੀ ਦੇਖੁ ਵਡਾਈ ॥ ਤਾ ਕੀ ਕੀਮਤਿ ਕਹਣੁ ਨ ਜਾਈ ॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥ ਦੂਖ ਸੋਗ ਕਾ ਢਾਹਿਓ ਡੇਰਾ ਅਨਦ ਮੰਗਲ ਬਿਸਰਾਮਾ ॥ ਮਨ ਬਾਂਛਤ ਫਲ ਮਿਲੇ ਅਚਿੰਤਾ ਪੂਰਨ ਹੋਏ ਕਾਮਾ ॥੨॥ ਈਹਾ ਸੁਖੁ ਆਗੈ ਮੁਖ ਊਜਲ ਮਿਟਿ ਗਏ ਆਵਣ ਜਾਣੇ ॥ ਨਿਰਭਉ ਭਏ ਹਿਰਦੈ ਨਾਮੁ ਵਸਿਆ ਅਪੁਨੇ ਸਤਿਗੁਰ ਕੈ ਮਨਿ ਭਾਣੇ ॥੩॥ ਊਠਤ ਬੈਠਤ ਹਰਿ ਗੁਣ ਗਾਵੈ ਦੂਖੁ ਦਰਦੁ ਭ੍ਰਮੁ ਭਾਗਾ ॥ ਕਹੁ ਨਾਨਕ ਤਾ ਕੇ ਪੂਰ ਕਰੰਮਾ ਜਾ ਕਾ ਗੁਰ ਚਰਨੀ ਮਨੁ ਲਾਗਾ ॥੪॥੧੦॥੨੧॥
ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ, ੨ ਪੋਹ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੭ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) (ਅੰਗ: ੬੧੪)
ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ :
ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! (ਗੁਰੂ ਆਤਮਕ ਤੌਰ ਤੇ) ਮਰੇ ਹੋਏ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਦੇ ਸਰੀਰ ਵਿਚ ਨਾਮ-ਜਿੰਦ ਪਾ ਦੇਂਦਾ ਹੈ, (ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਤੋਂ) ਵਿਛੁੜੇ ਹੋਏ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੂੰ ਲਿਆ ਕੇ (ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਨਾਲ) ਮਿਲਾ ਦੇਂਦਾ ਹੈ । ਪਸ਼ੂ (-ਸੁਭਾਉ ਮਨੁੱਖ) ਪ੍ਰੇਤ (-ਸੁਭਾਉ ਬੰਦੇ) ਮੂਰਖ ਮਨੁੱਖ (ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਕਿਰਪਾ ਨਾਲ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ) ਸੁਣਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਬਣ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਮੂੰਹ ਨਾਲ ਗਾਣ ਲੱਗ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ ।੧। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਪੂਰੇ ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਆਤਮਕ ਉੱਚਤਾ ਬੜੀ ਅਸਚਰਜ ਹੈ, ਉਸ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ।ਰਹਾਉ। (ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜੇਹੜਾ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਸਰਨ ਆ ਪੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਗੁਰੂ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਨਾਮ-ਜਿੰਦ ਦੇ ਕੇ ਉਸ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰੋਂ) ਦੁੱਖਾਂ ਦਾ ਗ਼ਮਾਂ ਦਾ ਡੇਰਾ ਹੀ ਢਾਹ ਦੇਂਦਾ ਹੈ ਉਸ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਆਨੰਦ ਖ਼ੁਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਟਿਕਾਣਾ ਬਣਾ ਦੇਂਦਾ ਹੈ । ਉਸ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੂੰ ਅਚਨਚੇਤ ਮਨ-ਇੱਛਤ ਫਲ ਮਿਲ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ ਉਸ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਕੰਮ ਸਿਰੇ ਚੜ੍ਹ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ ।੨। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜੇਹੜੇ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਆਪਣੇ ਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ ਮਨ ਵਿਚ ਭਾ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਇਸ ਲੋਕ ਵਿਚ ਸੁਖ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਪਰਲੋਕ ਵਿਚ ਭੀ ਉਹ ਸੁਰਖ਼-ਰੂ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਜਨਮ ਮਰਨ ਦੇ ਗੇੜ ਮੁੱਕ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕੋਈ ਡਰ ਪੋਹ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਕਦਾ (ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਕਿਰਪਾ ਨਾਲ) ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਹਿਰਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਆ ਵੱਸਦਾ ਹੈ ।੩। ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਆਖ—ਜਿਸ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਦਾ ਮਨ ਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਜੁੜਿਆ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਸ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਕੰਮ ਸਫਲ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਉਹ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਉੱਠਦਾ ਬੈਠਦਾ ਹਰ ਵੇਲੇ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੀ ਸਿਫ਼ਤਿ-ਸਾਲਾਹ ਦੇ ਗੀਤ ਗਾਂਦਾ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਉਸ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰੋਂ ਹਰੇਕ ਦੁੱਖ ਪੀੜ ਭਟਕਣਾ ਖ਼ਤਮ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦੀ ਹੈ ।੪।੧੦।੨੧।
English Translation:
SORAT’H, FIFTH MEHL:
He infuses the breath into the dead bodies, and he reunited the separated ones. Even beasts, demons and fools become attentive listeners, when He sings the Praises of the Lord’s Name. || 1 || Behold the glorious greatness of the Perfect Guru. His worth cannot be described. || Pause || He has demolished the abode of sorrow and disease, and brought bliss, joy and happiness. He effortlessly awards the fruits of the mind’s desire, and all works are brought to perfection. || 2 || He finds peace in this world, and his face is radiant in the world hereafter; his comings and goings are finished. He becomes fearless, and his heart is filled with the Naam, the Name of the Lord; his mind is pleasing to the True Guru. || 3 || Standing up and sitting down, he sings the Glorious Praises of the Lord; his pain, sorrow and doubt are dispelled. Says Nanak, his karma is perfect; his mind is attached to the Guru’s feet. || 4 || 10 || 21 ||
Tuesday, 2nd Poh (Samvat 557 Nanakshahi) (Page: 614)
(ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)