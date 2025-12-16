ETV Bharat / hukamnama

2 ਪੋਹ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ

English Translation:

SORAT’H, FIFTH MEHL:

He infuses the breath into the dead bodies, and he reunited the separated ones. Even beasts, demons and fools become attentive listeners, when He sings the Praises of the Lord’s Name. || 1 || Behold the glorious greatness of the Perfect Guru. His worth cannot be described. || Pause || He has demolished the abode of sorrow and disease, and brought bliss, joy and happiness. He effortlessly awards the fruits of the mind’s desire, and all works are brought to perfection. || 2 || He finds peace in this world, and his face is radiant in the world hereafter; his comings and goings are finished. He becomes fearless, and his heart is filled with the Naam, the Name of the Lord; his mind is pleasing to the True Guru. || 3 || Standing up and sitting down, he sings the Glorious Praises of the Lord; his pain, sorrow and doubt are dispelled. Says Nanak, his karma is perfect; his mind is attached to the Guru’s feet. || 4 || 10 || 21 ||

Tuesday, 2nd Poh (Samvat 557 Nanakshahi) (Page: 614)

(ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)