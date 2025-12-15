ETV Bharat / hukamnama

1 ਪੋਹ, ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ

ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਮੈਨੂੰ ਗੁਰੂ ਬਹੁਤ ਪਿਆਰਾ ਲੱਗਦਾ ਹੈ, ਗੁਰੂ ਤੋਂ ਬਿਨਾ ਮੈਂ ਰਹਿ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਕਦਾ ।੨। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਮਨੁੱਖਾਂ ਨੇ ਗੁਰੂ ਮਹਾਪੁਰਖ ਦਾ ਦਰਸਨ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤਾ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਜਨਮ ਬੇ-ਫ਼ਾਇਦਾ ਗਿਆ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਸਾਰਾ ਮਨੁੱਖਾ ਜੀਵਨ ਵਿਅਰਥ ਗਵਾ ਲਿਆ । ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਆਪਣਾ ਜਨਮ ਵਿਅਰਥ ਅਕਾਰਥ ਗਵਾ ਲਿਆ, ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਨਾਲੋਂ ਟੁੱਟੇ ਹੋਏ ਉਹ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਆਤਮਕ ਮੌਤੇ ਮਰ ਗਏ, ਆਤਮਕ ਮੌਤ ਸਹੇੜ ਕੇ ਉਹ (ਸਾਰੀ ਉਮਰ) ਦੁੱਖੀ ਹੀ ਰਹੇ । ਹਿਰਦੇ-ਘਰ ਵਿਚ ਕੀਮਤੀ ਨਾਮ-ਰਤਨ ਹੁੰਦਿਆਂ ਭੀ ਉਹ ਬਦ-ਨਸੀਬ ਮਰੂੰ-ਮਰੂੰ ਕਰਦੇ ਰਹੇ, ਤੇ, ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਤੋਂ ਵਿਛੁੜੇ ਰਹੇ । ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਮਨੁੱਖਾਂ ਨੇ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਿਮਰਿਆ, ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਗੁਰੂ ਮਹਾਪੁਰਖ ਦਾ ਦਰਸਨ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤਾ, ਰੱਬ ਕਰ ਕੇ ਤੁਸਾਂ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਦਰਸਨ ਨਾਹ ਕਰਨਾ ।੩।

(ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਸਾਡਾ ਬੱਦਲ ਹੈ) ਅਸੀ ਨਿਮਾਣੇ ਪਪੀਹੇ ਹਾਂ (ਮੈਂ ਨਿਮਾਣਾ ਪਪੀਹਾ ਹਾਂ), ਮੈਂ ਨਿਮਾਣਾ ਪਪੀਹਾ ਹਾਂ), ਮੈਂ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਪਾਸ ਬੇਨਤੀ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਮੇਰਾ ਪਿਆਰਾ ਗੁਰੂ ਮਿਲਾ, ਗੁਰੂ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਮੈਂ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੀ ਭਗਤੀ ਕਰਾਂਗਾ । ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਗੁਰੂ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੀ ਭਗਤੀ ਅਸੀ ਤਦੋਂ ਹੀ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਾਂ ਜਦੋਂ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ । ਗੁਰੂ ਤੋਂ ਬਿਨਾ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਕੋਈ ਹੋਰ ਮਦਦਗਾਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਦਿੱਸਦਾ, ਗੁਰੂ ਹੀ ਮੇਰੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਗੀ (ਦਾ ਆਸਰਾ) ਹੈ । ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਆਖ—ਗੁਰੂ ਨੇ ਹੀ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਸਦਾ ਕਾਇਮ ਰਹਿਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਨਾਮ (ਮੇਰੇ) ਹਿਰਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਪੱਕਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ । ਮੈਂ ਪਪੀਹਾ ਹਾਂ (ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਮੇਰਾ ਬੱਦਲ ਹੈ) ਮੈਂ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਪਾਸ ਬੇਨਤੀ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ (ਕਿ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਗੁਰੂ ਮਿਲਾ) ।੪।੩।

English Translation:

WADAHANS, FOURTH MEHL:

The Lord, the True Guru, the Lord, the True Guru — if only I could meet the Lord, the True Guru; His Lotus Feet are so pleasing to me. The darkness of ignorance was dispelled when the Guru applied the healing ointment of spiritual wisdom to my eyes. The True Guru has applied the healing ointment of spiritual wisdom to my eyes, and the darkness of ignorance has been dispelled. Serving the True Guru, I have obtained the supreme status; I meditate on the Lord with every breath and morsel of food. Those, upon whom the Lord God has bestowed His Grace, are committed to the service of the True Guru. The Lord, the True Guru, the Lord, the True Guru — if only I could meet the Lord, the True Guru; His Lotus Feet are so pleasing to me. || 1 || My True Guru, my True Guru is my Beloved; without the Guru, I cannot survive. He gives me the Name of the Lord, the Name of the Lord, my only companion in the end. The Name of the Lord, Har, Har, is my only companion in the end; the Guru, the True Guru, has implanted the Naam within me. There, where neither your children nor your spouse shall accompany you, the Name of the Lord, Har, Har shall emancipate you. Blessed, blessed is the True Guru, the Immaculate, Almighty Lord God; meeting Him, I meditate on the Name of the Lord. My True Guru, my True Guru is my Beloved; without the Guru, I cannot survive. || 2 || Those who have not obtained the Blessed Vision, the Blessed Vision of the Darshan of the True Guru, the Almighty Lord God — they have fruitlessly, uselessly wasted their whole lives in vain. They have wasted away their whole lives in vain; those faithless cynics die regretting and repenting. They have the jewel-treasure in their own homes, but still, they are hungry; those unlucky wretches are far away from the Lord. O Lord, please, let me not even have to look at those who do not meditate on the Name of the Lord, Har, Har, and who have not obtained the Blessed Vision, the Blessed Vision of the Darshan of the True Guru, the Almighty Lord God. || 3 || I am a song-bird, I am a meek song-bird; I offer my prayer to the Lord. If only I could meet the Guru, meet the Guru, O my Beloved; I dedicate myself to devotional worship of the True Guru. I worship the Lord, Har, Har, and the True Guru; the Lord God has granted His Grace. Without the Guru, I have no other friend. The Guru, the True Guru, is my very breath of life. Says Nanak, the Guru has implanted the Naam within me, the Name of the Lord, Har, Har, the True Name. I am a song-bird, I am a meek song-bird; I offer my prayer to the Lord. || 4 || 3 ||

Monday, 1st Poh (Samvat 557 Nanakshahi) (Page: 573)

