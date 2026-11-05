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Ramayana X Review: ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਹੋਈ ਰਣਬੀਰ ਕਪੂਰ ਦੀ 'ਰਾਮਾਇਣ', ਜਾਣੋ ਫਿਲਮ ਦੇਖ ਕੇ ਕੀ ਬੋਲੇ ਦਰਸ਼ਕ

ਕਈ ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਹਸਤੀਆਂ ਨੇ 'ਰਾਮਾਇਣ' ਦੀ ਪੂਰੀ ਟੀਮ ਨੂੰ ਵਧਾਈ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਕਈਆਂ ਨੇ ਫਿਲਮ ਦੇਖਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਆਪਣੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਵੀ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਹਨ।

Ramayana X Review
Ramayana X Review (Pic Credit: Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 5, 2026 at 10:59 AM IST

3 Min Read
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ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: 'ਰਾਮਾਇਣ' ਅੱਜ 5 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਭਰ ਦੇ ਸਿਨੇਮਾਘਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ। 'ਰਾਮਾਇਣ' ਦਾ ਕ੍ਰੇਜ਼ ਹਰ ਪਾਸੇ ਦੇਖਿਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਅੱਜ ਸਿਨੇਮਾਘਰ ਭਰੇ ਹੋਏ ਹਨ। ਲੋਕ ਮਹਾਂਕਾਵਿ ਕਹਾਣੀ ਨੂੰ ਵੱਡੇ ਪਰਦੇ 'ਤੇ ਨਵੇਂ ਸਿਰੇ ਤੋਂ ਦੇਖ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਰਾਮਾਇਣ ਦੀ ਤਕਨੀਕੀ ਸਿਰਜਣਾ 'ਤੇ 4000 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦਾ ਬਜਟ ਖਰਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਫਿਲਮ ਨਿਰਮਾਤਾ ਨਮਿਤ ਮਲਹੋਤਰਾ ਅਤੇ ਯਸ਼ ਨੇ ਫਿਲਮ ਦਾ ਸਹਿ-ਨਿਰਮਾਣ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਦੰਗਲ ਦੇ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਕ ਨਿਤੇਸ਼ ਤਿਵਾੜੀ ਨੇ ਇਸਦਾ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਹੁਣ ਜਦੋਂ ਫਿਲਮ ਦਰਸ਼ਕਾਂ ਲਈ ਸਿਨੇਮਾਘਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਤਾਂ ਆਓ ਜਾਣਦੇ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਜਨਤਾ ਦੀਆਂ ਸਮੀਖਿਆਵਾਂ ਕੀ ਹਨ।

ਰਾਮਾਇਣ ਲਈ ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਹਸਤੀਆਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਸ਼ੁੱਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ

ਕਾਂਤਾਰਾ ਫੇਮ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਰਿਸ਼ਭ ਸ਼ੈੱਟੀ ਨੇ ਫਿਲਮ 'ਰਾਮਾਇਣ' ਬਾਰੇ ਕੁਝ ਪਿਆਰੀਆਂ ਗੱਲਾਂ ਕਹੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਸਾਡੀਆਂ ਸਦੀਵੀ ਕਹਾਣੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਸੱਭਿਆਚਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਇੰਨੇ ਵੱਡੇ ਪੱਧਰ 'ਤੇ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਾ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਦੇਖਣਾ ਸੱਚਮੁੱਚ ਖਾਸ ਹੈ।" ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਰਾਮਾਇਣ ਦੀ ਪੂਰੀ ਟੀਮ ਨੂੰ ਵਧਾਈ ਦਿੱਤੀ।

'ਗਦਰ' ਦੇ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਕ ਅਨਿਲ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ ਨੇ X 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਪੋਸਟ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤੀ। ਪੋਸਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਰਾਮਾਇਣ ਦਾ ਪੋਸਟਰ ਸਾਂਝਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਪੂਰੀ ਟੀਮ ਨੂੰ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੀਆਂ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ।"

KGF ਦੇ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਕ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਂਤ ਨੀਲ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਹੀਰੋ "ਰੌਕੀ ਭਾਈ" ਨੂੰ ਫਿਲਮ ਰਾਮਾਇਣ ਲਈ ਸ਼ੁੱਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ ਦਿੱਤੀਆਂ। ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਂਤ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ X ਹੈਂਡਲ 'ਤੇ ਯਸ਼ ਦੇ ਰਾਵਣ ਲੁੱਕ ਦੀ ਇੱਕ ਫੋਟੋ ਸਾਂਝੀ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਮੈਨੂੰ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ 'ਤੇ ਮਾਣ ਹੈ ਮੇਰੇ ਭਰਾ, ਤੁਸੀਂ ਹਰ ਫਰੇਮ ਚੋਰੀ ਕਰ ਲਿਆ। ਰਾਮਾਇਣ ਦੀ ਪੂਰੀ ਟੀਮ ਅਤੇ ਯਸ਼ ਨੂੰ ਇਸ ਬਲਾਕਬਸਟਰ ਲਈ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ।"

ਸਟਾਈਲਿਸ਼ ਸਟਾਰ ਅੱਲੂ ਅਰਜੁਨ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ X ਹੈਂਡਲ 'ਤੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਰਾਮਾਇਣ ਦੀ ਪੂਰੀ ਟੀਮ ਨੂੰ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ। ਇਹ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਇੱਕ ਫਿਲਮ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਸਾਡੇ ਸੱਭਿਆਚਾਰ ਦੀ ਇੱਕ ਝਲਕ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਇਹ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਸਿਨੇਮਾ ਨੂੰ ਨਵੀਆਂ ਉਚਾਈਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਲੈ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ।"

ਫਿਲਮ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕਿਰਿਆ

ਰਾਮਾਇਣ ਦੇਖਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਰੈਪਰ ਬਾਦਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ X ਹੈਂਡਲ 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਸਮੀਖਿਆ ਲਿਖੀ, "ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਜ਼ਰੂਰ ਦੇਖਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ। ਨਮਿਤ ਨੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਵਧੀਆ ਕੰਮ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਹਰ ਫਰੇਮ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਹੈ। ਪਾਤਰ ਬਿਲਕੁਲ ਅਸਲੀ ਮਹਿਸੂਸ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸਨੇ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਰੋਣ ਲਈ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਰ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ, ਭਾਵੇਂ ਅਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਕਹਾਣੀ ਨੂੰ ਬਚਪਨ ਤੋਂ ਜਾਣਦੇ ਹਾਂ। ਬੈਕਗ੍ਰਾਊਂਡ ਸੰਗੀਤ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਹੈ। ਰਣਬੀਰ, ਸਾਈ ਪੱਲਵੀ, ਰਵੀ ਦੂਬੇ, ਯਸ਼, ਲਾਰਾ ਦੱਤਾ, ਅਰੁਣ ਗੋਵਿਲ, ਰਕੁਲ ਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ...ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਵਧੀਆ ਕੰਮ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸਨੂੰ ਜ਼ਰੂਰ ਦੇਖੋ।"

ਬਰਨਿਲ ਨਾਮ ਦੇ X ਹੈਂਡਲ ਨੇ ਰਾਮਾਇਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਮੇਰੀ ਇਮਾਨਦਾਰ ਸਮੀਖਿਆ। ਵੱਡਾ ਬਜਟ, ਪਰ ਫਿਲਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੋਈ ਆਤਮਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਰਣਬੀਰ ਦੀ ਅਦਾਕਾਰੀ ਦੀ ਘਾਟ ਹੈ, ਪੂਰੇ ਅਨੁਭਵ ਨੂੰ ਬਰਬਾਦ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ।"

ਕ੍ਰਿਸਟੋਫਰ ਕਨਾਗਰਾਜ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ X ਹੈਂਡਲ 'ਤੇ ਰਾਮਾਇਣ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਡਰਾਮਾ ਕਿਹਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "VFX, ਮੇਕਿੰਗ, ਯਸ਼ ਦੀ ਅਦਾਕਾਰੀ, ਜਟਾਯੂ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਹਨ। ਲੰਬੀ ਕਹਾਣੀ ਹੋਣ ਕਰਕੇ ਬੋਰਿੰਗ ਮਹਿਸੂਸ ਹੋਈ।"

ਇੱਕ ਯੂਜ਼ਰ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਇਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਫਿਲਮਾਂ ਸਦੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਵਾਰ ਬਣਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ।" ਇਸ ਯੂਜ਼ਰ ਨੇ ਫਿਲਮ ਨੂੰ 5 ਵਿੱਚੋਂ 5 ਸਟਾਰ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਅਤੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਬੈਕਗ੍ਰਾਊਂਡ ਸੰਗੀਤ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਹੈ।"

ਫਿਲਮ ਬਾਰੇ ਜਾਣੋ

ਨਮਿਤ ਮਲਹੋਤਰਾ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਨਿਰਮਿਤ ਰਾਮਾਇਣ ਨੂੰ ਦੋ ਭਾਗਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਰਿਪੋਰਟਾਂ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਫਿਲਮ ਨੂੰ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਉਤੇ 4000 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਲੱਗੇ ਹਨ। ਮੁੱਖ ਕਿਰਦਾਰਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੈਕੇਈ ਦੇ ਰੂਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਾਰਾ ਦੱਤਾ, ਮੰਥਰਾ ਦੇ ਰੂਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ੀਬਾ ਚੱਢਾ, ਮੰਦੋਦਰੀ ਦੇ ਰੂਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਾਜਲ ਅਗਰਵਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਭਗਵਾਨ ਹਨੂੰਮਾਨ ਦੇ ਰੂਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੰਨੀ ਦਿਓਲ ਵੀ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ। ਹੁਣ ਇਹ ਦੇਖਣਾ ਕਾਫੀ ਦਿਲਚਸਪ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਫਿਲਮ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਦਿਨ ਕਿੰਨਾ ਕੁ ਕਲੈਕਸ਼ਨ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ।

ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ:

TAGGED:

RAMAYANA X REVIEW
ਰਾਮਾਇਣ ਦਾ ਕਲੈਕਸ਼ਨ
RANBIR KAPOOR SAI PALLAVI
RAMAYANA TWITTER REVIEW
ਰਾਮਾਇਣ X ਸਮੀਖਿਆ

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