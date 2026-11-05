Ramayana X Review: ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਹੋਈ ਰਣਬੀਰ ਕਪੂਰ ਦੀ 'ਰਾਮਾਇਣ', ਜਾਣੋ ਫਿਲਮ ਦੇਖ ਕੇ ਕੀ ਬੋਲੇ ਦਰਸ਼ਕ

Ramayana X Review: ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਹੋਈ ਰਣਬੀਰ ਕਪੂਰ ਦੀ 'ਰਾਮਾਇਣ', ਜਾਣੋ ਫਿਲਮ ਦੇਖ ਕੇ ਕੀ ਬੋਲੇ ਦਰਸ਼ਕ
ਕਈ ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਹਸਤੀਆਂ ਨੇ 'ਰਾਮਾਇਣ' ਦੀ ਪੂਰੀ ਟੀਮ ਨੂੰ ਵਧਾਈ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਕਈਆਂ ਨੇ ਫਿਲਮ ਦੇਖਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਆਪਣੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਵੀ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਹਨ।
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 5, 2026 at 10:59 AM IST
ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: 'ਰਾਮਾਇਣ' ਅੱਜ 5 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਭਰ ਦੇ ਸਿਨੇਮਾਘਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ। 'ਰਾਮਾਇਣ' ਦਾ ਕ੍ਰੇਜ਼ ਹਰ ਪਾਸੇ ਦੇਖਿਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਅੱਜ ਸਿਨੇਮਾਘਰ ਭਰੇ ਹੋਏ ਹਨ। ਲੋਕ ਮਹਾਂਕਾਵਿ ਕਹਾਣੀ ਨੂੰ ਵੱਡੇ ਪਰਦੇ 'ਤੇ ਨਵੇਂ ਸਿਰੇ ਤੋਂ ਦੇਖ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਰਾਮਾਇਣ ਦੀ ਤਕਨੀਕੀ ਸਿਰਜਣਾ 'ਤੇ 4000 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦਾ ਬਜਟ ਖਰਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਫਿਲਮ ਨਿਰਮਾਤਾ ਨਮਿਤ ਮਲਹੋਤਰਾ ਅਤੇ ਯਸ਼ ਨੇ ਫਿਲਮ ਦਾ ਸਹਿ-ਨਿਰਮਾਣ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਦੰਗਲ ਦੇ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਕ ਨਿਤੇਸ਼ ਤਿਵਾੜੀ ਨੇ ਇਸਦਾ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਹੁਣ ਜਦੋਂ ਫਿਲਮ ਦਰਸ਼ਕਾਂ ਲਈ ਸਿਨੇਮਾਘਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਤਾਂ ਆਓ ਜਾਣਦੇ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਜਨਤਾ ਦੀਆਂ ਸਮੀਖਿਆਵਾਂ ਕੀ ਹਨ।
ਰਾਮਾਇਣ ਲਈ ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਹਸਤੀਆਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਸ਼ੁੱਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ
ਕਾਂਤਾਰਾ ਫੇਮ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਰਿਸ਼ਭ ਸ਼ੈੱਟੀ ਨੇ ਫਿਲਮ 'ਰਾਮਾਇਣ' ਬਾਰੇ ਕੁਝ ਪਿਆਰੀਆਂ ਗੱਲਾਂ ਕਹੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਸਾਡੀਆਂ ਸਦੀਵੀ ਕਹਾਣੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਸੱਭਿਆਚਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਇੰਨੇ ਵੱਡੇ ਪੱਧਰ 'ਤੇ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਾ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਦੇਖਣਾ ਸੱਚਮੁੱਚ ਖਾਸ ਹੈ।" ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਰਾਮਾਇਣ ਦੀ ਪੂਰੀ ਟੀਮ ਨੂੰ ਵਧਾਈ ਦਿੱਤੀ।
There's something truly special about seeing our timeless stories and culture brought to life on such a grand scale. A proud moment for Indian cinema! My heartfelt wishes to @thenameisyash, #RanbirKapoor, @malhotra_namit, @niteshtiwari22, @Sai_Pallavi92, @iamsunnydeol, @arrahman, @HansZimmer, @raviedubey, @Rakulpreet, @vivekoberoi, @AnupamPKher, @MsKajalAggarwal and the entire cast and crew of #Ramayana. Looking forward to witnessing this grand spectacle on the big screen. May #Ramayana create history and inspire generations! ❤️— Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) November 4, 2026
'ਗਦਰ' ਦੇ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਕ ਅਨਿਲ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ ਨੇ X 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਪੋਸਟ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤੀ। ਪੋਸਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਰਾਮਾਇਣ ਦਾ ਪੋਸਟਰ ਸਾਂਝਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਪੂਰੀ ਟੀਮ ਨੂੰ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੀਆਂ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ।"
#RAMAYAN .. Har ghar mein har dil mein . Bahut bahut badhai puri team ko 🙏 https://t.co/JfXX2W34F8— Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) November 5, 2026
KGF ਦੇ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਕ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਂਤ ਨੀਲ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਹੀਰੋ "ਰੌਕੀ ਭਾਈ" ਨੂੰ ਫਿਲਮ ਰਾਮਾਇਣ ਲਈ ਸ਼ੁੱਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ ਦਿੱਤੀਆਂ। ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਂਤ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ X ਹੈਂਡਲ 'ਤੇ ਯਸ਼ ਦੇ ਰਾਵਣ ਲੁੱਕ ਦੀ ਇੱਕ ਫੋਟੋ ਸਾਂਝੀ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਮੈਨੂੰ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ 'ਤੇ ਮਾਣ ਹੈ ਮੇਰੇ ਭਰਾ, ਤੁਸੀਂ ਹਰ ਫਰੇਮ ਚੋਰੀ ਕਰ ਲਿਆ। ਰਾਮਾਇਣ ਦੀ ਪੂਰੀ ਟੀਮ ਅਤੇ ਯਸ਼ ਨੂੰ ਇਸ ਬਲਾਕਬਸਟਰ ਲਈ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ।"
Proud of you Brother, You owned every frame. Wishing @TheNameIsYash and the entire #Ramayana team blockbuster success❤️ https://t.co/kk28G6QND4— Prashant Neel (@Prashant_neelfc) November 5, 2026
ਸਟਾਈਲਿਸ਼ ਸਟਾਰ ਅੱਲੂ ਅਰਜੁਨ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ X ਹੈਂਡਲ 'ਤੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਰਾਮਾਇਣ ਦੀ ਪੂਰੀ ਟੀਮ ਨੂੰ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ। ਇਹ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਇੱਕ ਫਿਲਮ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਸਾਡੇ ਸੱਭਿਆਚਾਰ ਦੀ ਇੱਕ ਝਲਕ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਇਹ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਸਿਨੇਮਾ ਨੂੰ ਨਵੀਆਂ ਉਚਾਈਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਲੈ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ।"
My best wishes to the entire #Ramayana team. It’s not just a movie. It’s a representation of our culture and an attempt to raise the bar of Indian films. I wholeheartedly send my pure, positive wishes to the entire team for their divine attempt. Let’s all unite and come forward to support a pure attempt that carries our stories, our culture and our glory. Jai Sri Ram 🙏🏽 #RanbirKapoor @TheNameIsYash @Sai_Pallavi92 @iamsunnydeol @niteshtiwari22 @malhotra_namit @arrahman @HansZimmer @raviedubey @LaraDutta @Rakulpreet @vivekoberoi @AnupamPKher @MsKajalAggarwal— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 4, 2026
ਫਿਲਮ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕਿਰਿਆ
ਰਾਮਾਇਣ ਦੇਖਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਰੈਪਰ ਬਾਦਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ X ਹੈਂਡਲ 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਸਮੀਖਿਆ ਲਿਖੀ, "ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਜ਼ਰੂਰ ਦੇਖਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ। ਨਮਿਤ ਨੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਵਧੀਆ ਕੰਮ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਹਰ ਫਰੇਮ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਹੈ। ਪਾਤਰ ਬਿਲਕੁਲ ਅਸਲੀ ਮਹਿਸੂਸ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸਨੇ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਰੋਣ ਲਈ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਰ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ, ਭਾਵੇਂ ਅਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਕਹਾਣੀ ਨੂੰ ਬਚਪਨ ਤੋਂ ਜਾਣਦੇ ਹਾਂ। ਬੈਕਗ੍ਰਾਊਂਡ ਸੰਗੀਤ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਹੈ। ਰਣਬੀਰ, ਸਾਈ ਪੱਲਵੀ, ਰਵੀ ਦੂਬੇ, ਯਸ਼, ਲਾਰਾ ਦੱਤਾ, ਅਰੁਣ ਗੋਵਿਲ, ਰਕੁਲ ਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ...ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਵਧੀਆ ਕੰਮ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸਨੂੰ ਜ਼ਰੂਰ ਦੇਖੋ।"
You have to watch it. Namit has delivered. Every frame is breathtaking. The characters feel so real. It made me cry, even when we’ve known the story since our childhood. INCREDIBL BGM. Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Rakul. Everyone nailed it. Jatayu scene is insane. And wait for the moment when the dharti amber theme comes. CLAPSSSS. PLEASE GO WATCH IT.— BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) November 4, 2026
ਬਰਨਿਲ ਨਾਮ ਦੇ X ਹੈਂਡਲ ਨੇ ਰਾਮਾਇਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਮੇਰੀ ਇਮਾਨਦਾਰ ਸਮੀਖਿਆ। ਵੱਡਾ ਬਜਟ, ਪਰ ਫਿਲਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੋਈ ਆਤਮਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ। ਰਣਬੀਰ ਦੀ ਅਦਾਕਾਰੀ ਦੀ ਘਾਟ ਹੈ, ਪੂਰੇ ਅਨੁਭਵ ਨੂੰ ਬਰਬਾਦ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ।"
My Honest Review: #Ramayana Massive budget, zero soul. #Ranbir’s acting is painfully dull and ruined the entire experience. #Yash as Ravana is literally the only reason to sit through this mess. My Rating: 1.5/5 ⭐️ (Strictly for Yash) #RamayanaDisaster #Disaster https://t.co/abO4YqCoCZ— berlin 🚩 (@Berlinboy07) November 5, 2026
ਕ੍ਰਿਸਟੋਫਰ ਕਨਾਗਰਾਜ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ X ਹੈਂਡਲ 'ਤੇ ਰਾਮਾਇਣ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਡਰਾਮਾ ਕਿਹਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "VFX, ਮੇਕਿੰਗ, ਯਸ਼ ਦੀ ਅਦਾਕਾਰੀ, ਜਟਾਯੂ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਹਨ। ਲੰਬੀ ਕਹਾਣੀ ਹੋਣ ਕਰਕੇ ਬੋਰਿੰਗ ਮਹਿਸੂਸ ਹੋਈ।"
#Ramayana - ‘Drama’yana!! Highlights : Outstanding VFX, Making,Terrific Yash Episodes & Jatayu Seq ! Music, Ranbir, Ram-Sita Emotions, Unexciting Story/Drama, Lengthy Runtime are drawbacks. AVERAGE!— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 5, 2026
ਇੱਕ ਯੂਜ਼ਰ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਇਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਫਿਲਮਾਂ ਸਦੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਵਾਰ ਬਣਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ।" ਇਸ ਯੂਜ਼ਰ ਨੇ ਫਿਲਮ ਨੂੰ 5 ਵਿੱਚੋਂ 5 ਸਟਾਰ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਅਤੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਬੈਕਗ੍ਰਾਊਂਡ ਸੰਗੀਤ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਹੈ।"
1st half is completed I would say its good, good not great. Vfx looks off in many scenes. Sometimes it's give me tv Serial vibes. Dialogues in hindi is bad, really bad. Bgm only work with small number of scenes. Fight scenes are so fast that it's doesnt hit. 1/2 Tweet #Ramayana https://t.co/nE62IFhcXy— Jaydeep (@jaydeepnai03) November 5, 2026
ਫਿਲਮ ਬਾਰੇ ਜਾਣੋ
ਨਮਿਤ ਮਲਹੋਤਰਾ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਨਿਰਮਿਤ ਰਾਮਾਇਣ ਨੂੰ ਦੋ ਭਾਗਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਿਲੀਜ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਰਿਪੋਰਟਾਂ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਫਿਲਮ ਨੂੰ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਉਤੇ 4000 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਲੱਗੇ ਹਨ। ਮੁੱਖ ਕਿਰਦਾਰਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੈਕੇਈ ਦੇ ਰੂਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਾਰਾ ਦੱਤਾ, ਮੰਥਰਾ ਦੇ ਰੂਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ੀਬਾ ਚੱਢਾ, ਮੰਦੋਦਰੀ ਦੇ ਰੂਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਾਜਲ ਅਗਰਵਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਭਗਵਾਨ ਹਨੂੰਮਾਨ ਦੇ ਰੂਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੰਨੀ ਦਿਓਲ ਵੀ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ। ਹੁਣ ਇਹ ਦੇਖਣਾ ਕਾਫੀ ਦਿਲਚਸਪ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਫਿਲਮ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਦਿਨ ਕਿੰਨਾ ਕੁ ਕਲੈਕਸ਼ਨ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ।
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