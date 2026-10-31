ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਗਰੀਬੀ ਹਟਾਉਣ ’ਚ ਰਚਿਆ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ, ਵਰਲਡ ਬੈਂਕ ਦੀ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਦਾ ਵੱਡਾ ਦਾਅਵਾ, ਦੇਖੋ ਅੰਕੜੇ
ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਬੈਂਕ ਦੀ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਨੀਤੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਕਾਰਨ, 2011-2023 ਦੇ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ 49.6 ਕਰੋੜ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਗਰੀਬੀ ਰੇਖਾ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਹਰ ਆ ਗਏ ਹਨ।
Published : October 31, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਵਣਜ ਅਤੇ ਉਦਯੋਗ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਪਿਊਸ਼ ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਪਲੇਟਫਾਰਮ ਐਕਸ 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਨ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਸਾਂਝੀ ਕੀਤੀ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਆਧੁਨਿਕ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਤੇਜ਼ ਅਤੇ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਵਿਆਪਕ ਗਰੀਬੀ ਘਟਾਉਣ ਦਾ ਟੀਚਾ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਦਾਅਵੇ ਦਾ ਸਮਰਥਨ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਬੈਂਕ ਸਮੂਹ ਦੀ ਤਾਜ਼ਾ "ਅਕਤੂਬਰ 2026 ਗਰੀਬੀ ਅਤੇ ਇਕੁਇਟੀ ਸੰਖੇਪ" ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਦਾ ਹਵਾਲਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ।
ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਇਤਿਹਾਸਕ ਸਫਲਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਹੇਠ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੀਆਂ ਸਟੀਕ ਨੀਤੀਆਂ, ਸਖ਼ਤ ਆਰਥਿਕ ਸੁਧਾਰਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਪਾਰਦਰਸ਼ੀ ਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਕਾਰਨ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ।
𝗔 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 The @WorldBankGroup’s October 2026 Poverty & Equity Brief confirms that India has demonstrated one of the fastest and most expansive poverty reduction in modern history. Here is what targeted policy, structural reforms, and resolute governance under PM @NarendraModi ji have accomplished: 🔸 Historic Poverty Eradication: Between 2011 and 2023, an astounding 49.6 crore citizens rose above the lower-middle-income poverty line ($4.20/day, 2021 PPP), driving the poverty rate down from 57.7% to 16.1%. 🔸 Near Elimination of Extreme Poverty: Measured at $3/day (2021 PPP), extreme poverty plummeted from 27.1% to 2.6%. 🔸 Growth in Job Creation: Total employment expanded by 13.4 crore between 2017 and 2023, nearly twice the growth of the working-age population. 🔸 Nari Shakti as the Catalyst: Rural women led this economic transformation by entering paid work in unprecedented numbers, multiplying household breadwinners and lifting family incomes. 🔸 Bridging the Urban-Rural Divide: Welfare gains swept across both geographies, with rural India progressing faster to systematically bridge the historical divide. 🔸 Universal Basic Infrastructure: Foundational ease of living is now a reality, with electricity access reaching 99% of the population. The World Bank points out that these outcomes were powered by robust consumption, women-led employment, and comprehensive social transfers, from targeted food security to direct benefit delivery. Good governance is ultimately measured by public trust. This transformation is the bedrock of the people’s sustained faith in the NDA & PM Modi ji's leadership. Our commitment to 140 crore Indians remains resolute as we continue expanding growth opportunities and building a self reliant, Viksit Bharat.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 30, 2026
ਦੇਖੋ ਅੰਕੜਿਆਂ ’ਚ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਬਦਲੀ ਤਸਵੀਰ :
49.6 ਕਰੋੜ ਲੋਕ ਗਰੀਬੀ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਹਰ : ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ, 2011 ਅਤੇ 2023 ਦੇ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ, ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਲਗਭਗ 49.6 ਕਰੋੜ ਨਾਗਰਿਕ 4.20 ਡਾਲਰ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਦਿਨ (2021 PPP) ਦੀ ਹੇਠਲੀ-ਮੱਧਮ-ਆਮਦਨ ਵਾਲੀ ਗਰੀਬੀ ਰੇਖਾ ਤੋਂ ਉੱਪਰ ਉੱਠ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਗਰੀਬੀ ਦਰ ਵਿੱਚ 57.7 ਫੀਸਦ ਤੋਂ ਸਿਰਫ਼ 16.1 ਫੀਸਦ ਦੀ ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਨ ਗਿਰਾਵਟ ਆਈ ਹੈ।
ਅਤਿ ਗਰੀਬੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਕਮੀ: ਜੇਕਰ 3 ਡਾਲਰ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ-ਦਿਨ ਦੇ ਪੈਮਾਨੇ 'ਤੇ ਦੇਖਿਆ ਜਾਵੇ ਤਾਂ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਤਿ ਗਰੀਬੀ 27.1% ਤੋਂ ਘਟ ਕੇ ਸਿਰਫ਼ 2.6% ਰਹਿ ਗਈ ਹੈ।
ਰੁਜ਼ਗਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਪੇਂਡੂ ਔਰਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਕਤੀ
ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ 2017 ਅਤੇ 2023 ਦੇ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ, ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੁਜ਼ਗਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਨ ਵਾਧਾ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ। ਕੁੱਲ 134 ਮਿਲੀਅਨ ਨਵੀਆਂ ਨੌਕਰੀਆਂ ਜੋੜੀਆਂ ਗਈਆਂ, ਜੋ ਕਿ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੀ ਉਮਰ ਦੀ ਆਬਾਦੀ ਦੀ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਦਰ ਤੋਂ ਲਗਭਗ ਦੁੱਗਣੀ ਹੈ। ਪੇਂਡੂ ਔਰਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਆਰਥਿਕ ਪਰਿਵਰਤਨ ਦੇ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਕ ਸ਼ਕਤੀ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਹਨ, ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਸੰਖਿਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਨਖਾਹ ਵਾਲੇ ਕੰਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਾਖਲ ਹੋ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਨਾਲ ਪਰਿਵਾਰਕ ਆਮਦਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਾਧਾ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਸ਼ਹਿਰੀ-ਪੇਂਡੂ ਪਾੜੇ ਨੂੰ ਘਟਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।
ਜੀਵਨ ਪੱਧਰ ’ਚ ਸੁਧਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਟ੍ਰਾਂਸਫਰ
ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਬੈਂਕ ਦੀ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਪੱਸ਼ਟ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੁਨਿਆਦੀ ਜੀਵਨ ਪੱਧਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੁਧਾਰ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ, 99 ਫੀਸਦ ਆਬਾਦੀ ਨੂੰ ਹੁਣ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਦੀ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਪਰਿਵਰਤਨ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ਘਰੇਲੂ ਖਪਤ, ਔਰਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਧ ਰਹੇ ਰੁਜ਼ਗਾਰ, ਅਤੇ ਸਿੱਧੇ ਲਾਭ ਟ੍ਰਾਂਸਫਰ (DBT) ਵਰਗੀਆਂ ਪਾਰਦਰਸ਼ੀ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਯੋਜਨਾਵਾਂ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਚਲਾਇਆ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਗਰੀਬਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਿੱਧਾ ਲਾਭ ਪਹੁੰਚਾਇਆ ਹੈ।
ਪੀਯੂਸ਼ ਗੋਇਲ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਬਦਲਾਅ 1.4 ਅਰਬ ਭਾਰਤੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਅਤੇ ਐਨਡੀਏ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਧਦੇ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਾਸ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਮਾਣ ਹੈ। ਸਰਕਾਰ ਇੱਕ ਸਵੈ-ਨਿਰਭਰ ਅਤੇ ਵਿਕਸਤ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਵਚਨਬੱਧਤਾ ਨੂੰ ਪੂਰਾ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਅਣਥੱਕ ਮਿਹਨਤ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ।
ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ :